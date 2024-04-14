Best VPN for Game Consoles That Works (2024) | ExpressVPN (2024)

- Home
Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch
Unleash your machine’s potential with a risk-free VPN for gaming consoles.
- Optimized for speed and stability
- Makes your console a streaming-video powerhouse*
- Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Fast, easy VPN setup for game consoles
Learn how ExpressVPN enhances your gaming and streaming experience on the following devices:
Why you should use a VPN with gaming consoles
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.*
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.*
Why use ExpressVPN for your game console?
ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service offers an easy way to hide your console’s location and works seamlessly on a range of popular devices (including smart TVs), letting you stream what you want with no buffering. Setup is a breeze, with no other equipment required. But it doesn’t provide the full privacy protection of a VPN.
Find the MediaStreamer solution for your specific device
To equip your console with all the privacy power of ExpressVPN, you’ll want to connect it to a VPN-enabled router. With a minimal amount of extra setup, you can encrypt all your traffic, change your IP address, defeat ISP throttling, and more. And best of all, you can protect every phone, tablet, computer, or smart TV on your network.
Learn more about the ExpressVPN app for routers
Can I use a free VPN for
game consoles?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of a paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
Read more about free proxy services vs. VPNs.
|Express VPNExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
|
Monthly data limit
|
Unlimited
|
10GB
|
Number of countries with servers
|
105
|
<10
|
Customer support
|
24/7 live chat
|
|
Compatible devices
|
All popular devices
|
Desktop and mobile
|
Tracks your online activity
|
Never
|
Maybe
|
Simultaneous connections
|
8
|
1
|
Custom VPN protocol
|
Lightway
|
None
on all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Frequently asked questions
ExpressVPN supports MediaStreamer on PlayStation5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One (S), Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. For specific advice, contact Support or consult our guide to popular devices.
Regardless of the above, however, any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.
Yes! ExpressVPN makes your computer a gaming force. Reduce ping, get new games at low prices, unblock restricted maps and skins, play outside your region, defend against DDoS attacks, and more.
Learn why ExpressVPN is the best gaming VPN.
No. MediaStreamer changes your device’s apparent location but without the privacy benefits of tunneling and encryption. To use gaming consoles with all the privacy benefits of a VPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router using the ExpressVPN app for routers.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and game consoles. As many as eight devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee . You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for gaming online on your console.
* ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why choose ExpressVPN?
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Stream with no restrictions
Bypass internet censorship, firewalls, and ISP throttling with ExpressVPN.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
VPN for all your devices
Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Live chat support
Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.
Why gamers love ExpressVPN
Such a great service! … This has even equalled out my Ping issues when playing games. Which to me, is a bloody fantastic thing since my net is a mobile one it never was much for being reliable when it comes to ping and such.
this vpn helped me a lot and now i can stream and play games that are filtered in my country simultaneously
After buying ExpressVPN, everything worked great. I was able to communicate with my friends in games with little to no gain in latency, and it has proven to be the best VPN service for me to this day. I recommend it.
