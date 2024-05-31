Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands [Updated 2024] (2024)

By integrating a VPN with your Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands, you can significantly elevate your streaming experience by bypassing geo-restrictions. Yet, the Samsung TV’s Tizen OS presents hurdles in setting up a VPN directly. However, by configuring the VPN on your router, you unlock its complete capabilities. This allows you to easily access your preferred Netflix content and enhance anonymity,revolutionizing your home entertainment setup.

The best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands effortlessly navigates through content restrictions and addresses bandwidth throttling, offering unlimited bandwidth for a seamless streaming experience. Utilizing the best VPN for Netherlands also conceals your IP address, protecting you from unwanted surveillance and enhancing your digital privacy.

When it comes to selecting the best Samsung TV VPN in Netherlands, ExpressVPN stands out. It is meticulously designed to integrate flawlessly with your home entertainment setup, offering a straightforward solution to the challenges of installing a VPN on Tizen OS devices. Whether your goal is to reach a wider array of streaming services or to fortify your online security, ExpressVPN provides a reliable and intuitive option.

Quick Overview – Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands Here is a quick overview of the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands tested in 2024: ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands: ExpressVPN is the best Samsung Smart TV VPN for its exceptional unblocking capabilities and premium security features like Split Tunneling. It's designed to offer a seamless integration with Samsung's unique operating system, enhancing your streaming experience without compromising on speed or privacy. Surfshark – Budget-Friendly VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands: An ideal choice for budget-conscious users seeking reliable VPN functionality on their Samsung Smart TV. Surfshark promises unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing you to enjoy your favorite streaming services without breaking the bank. NordVPN – Secure VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands: With its cutting-edge security features and optimized servers for streaming and torrenting, NordVPN is dedicated to ensuring your online activities remain private. It adheres to a strict no-logs policy, offering peace of mind along with its powerful performance. CyberGhost – User-Friendly VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands: CyberGhost guarantees a smooth streaming experience on Samsung Smart TVs with high-speed connections and specialized apps. It emphasizes privacy with its no-logs policy and offers streaming-optimized servers for effortless access to your preferred content. Private Internet Access – Reliable VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands: PIA is equipped with features that cater specifically to Samsung TV users, including the WireGuard protocol and an extensive selection of server locations. It ensures your streaming and torrenting activities remain anonymous and secure.

Why Do I Need a VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands?

You need a VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands to Enhance your streaming experience while safeguarding your online activities seamlessly. Using a dependable VPN on Smart TV through a router you can thwart ISP Internet throttling, ensuring privacy and security by encrypting your traffic and concealing your IP address. Here’s a detailed exploration of the benefits of selecting a premier VPN for TV in Netherlands:

Bypass Geographic Limitations: With the assistance of the best Samsung TV VPN in Netherlands, you can gain access to a broader spectrum of streaming platforms and content libraries, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others. The best VPN for Smart TV serves as a key to unlocking these applications, allowing you full access regardless of your geographical location.

With the assistance of the best Samsung TV VPN in Netherlands, you can gain access to a broader spectrum of streaming platforms and content libraries, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others. The best VPN for Smart TV serves as a key to unlocking these applications, allowing you full access regardless of your geographical location. Circumvent ISP Throttling: When your internet connection is not encrypted, ISPs can monitor your online actions and may throttle your streaming speeds. By configuring a robust VPN Samsung TV, you encrypt your online data, hiding your internet behavior from your ISP.

When your internet connection is not encrypted, ISPs can monitor your online actions and may throttle your streaming speeds. By configuring a robust VPN Samsung TV, you encrypt your online data, hiding your internet behavior from your ISP. Boost Your Online Privacy and Security: The addition of a VPN Smart TV extends beyond mere access to global content. It significantly enhances your online privacy and security. By encrypting your online traffic and masking your IP address, a VPN makes it challenging for third parties to snoop on or interfere with your internet activities.

5 Best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands in 2024 [In-Depth Analysis]

To help you pick the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands, I tested several affordable VPNs, remaining on factors like price, security, protocols, servers, logging policy, and more. After extensive testing, I came up with this list of the 5 best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands that have proven to be great at unblocking and streaming:

1. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

9.8 Read Review Ultra-fast servers in 105 Countries

Excellent unblocking capability for Netflix, Hulu & more

Best-in-class encryption trusted security, and advanced protection features that block ads, trackers, and harmful sites.

Connect up to 8 devices simultaneously

24/7 customer support through live chat

ExpressVPN is the best Samsung Smart TV VPN in Netherlands, all thanks to its powerful security features, fast speeds, and robust unblocking capabilities. You can use this powerful VPN via router to enjoy the streaming of the Samsung Smart TV.

Renowned for its robust server network, ExpressVPN boasts over 3000+ servers in 105 countries, ensuring users can connect to a local server for high-speed browsing or tap into international servers to access geo-restricted content on Samsung Smart TV.

While testing, I unblocked tons of content without any buffering. I conducted ExpressVPN’s speed test in Netherlands on one of its US servers, and the VPN delivered a downloading speed of 92.26 Mbps and an uploading speed of 89.45 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.

The downloading speeds provided by ExpressVPN are adequate for video streaming.

That’s not all. The VPN further includes a few other significant features like DNS/IPv6 leak protection, TrustedServer technology, and split tunneling. There is also a Threat Manager feature that restricts interaction with a group of third parties who are known to track activity or carry out malicious activity amongst all apps and websites on your device.

With its unparalleled port forwarding capabilities, ExpressVPN elevates your online experience, catering to the needs of gaming and peer-to-peer file-sharing enthusiasts. The user-friendly design and unmatched reliability make ExpressVPN the best VPN with port forwarding in Netherlands, ensuring faster connections and superior connectivity for its users.

Furthermore, Expressvpn provides live chat for any technical assistance you need. You can avail of these facilities with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day ExpressVPN free trial in Netherlands.

If you want to review the provider in detail, don’t hesitate to read the ExpressVPN review in Netherlands.

Pros MediaStreamer feature for easy configuration on Samsung Smart TVs

Fast speeds

No-logging policy

24/7 live chat support

Best Samsung TV VPN

Offers a dedicated router app and its custom firmware Cons Doesn’t offer customizable features

Pricey as compared to competitors

2. Surfshark – Budget-Friendly VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

Surfshark is known for the budget-friendly VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands. Despite offering so many features and no limits on device connections, every Surfshark plan is covered by a full 30-day money-back guarantee.

With 3200+ servers in 100 countries, Surfshark is a great companion to visit censored websites. You can use Surfshark on your Samsung Smart TV and enjoy all your favorite streaming services like Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, and Netflix.

During testing Surfshark VPN on Samsung TV, I found it to offer great connection speeds for a smooth streaming experience. When I tested Surfshark’s speeds in Netherlands after connecting to its Dallas server on the 100 Mbps connection, I experienced impressive download speeds of 81.32 Mbps and upload speeds of 76.12 Mbps.

Surfshark offers fast speeds on all of its servers, perfect for streaming.

Surfshark offers robust security that helps users stay secure while streaming. Along with the military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, it also offers a kill switch, Whitelister, MultiHop, and CleanWeb.

Surfshark provides software that runs on a wide variety of platforms including Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, and Linux. Moreover, if you want to use it on a compatible router, manual configuration is necessary.

This cheapest VPN for samsung smart TV provides live chat support 24/7, and for the sake of customer facilitation, you will also get the Surfshark free trial in Netherlands for 7 days, before committing to a premium membership.

For more information, check out my comprehensive Surfshark review in Netherlands.

Pros A solid option for streaming

Fast speeds

Low-cost VPN Samsung TV

Easy router configuration

Doesn’t have any connection limits

Huge network Cons Some servers take a few minutes to connect

3. NordVPN – Secure VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

9.8 Read Review 6000 servers in 60 countries

WireGuard protocol (NordLynx)

6 Simultaneous Connection

DoubleVPN

24/7/365 Live Chat Support

NordVPN is a secure VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands. With its commitment to providing top-tier security features without compromising speed or usability, NordVPN stands out as a robust recommendation for Samsung Smart TV. It’s laden with top-tier security features, delivering fast connections and options to cater to even the most discerning users.

NordVPN’s impressive server network, which includes 6000+ servers across 61 countries, ensures that users have access to a wide range of geo-restricted content with reliable connections.

While testing NordVPN speeds in Netherlands, I received a download speed of 83.82 Mbps and an upload speed of 44.64 Mbps. I could easily stream exclusive content from various streaming platforms using NordVPN on Samsung Smart TV.

With NordVPN, I got amazing speeds and did not experience any buffering while streaming.

NordVPN uses obfuscation technology, which is designed to help you access geo-blocked streaming services. It disguises your VPN traffic as normal internet traffic to bypass VPN blocks. You also get multiple other security features, including Onion over VPN, Double VPN, AES 256-bit encryption, and two kill switches to stay secure.

NordVPN has a live chat available 24/7, just in case your NordVPN is not working in Netherlands on your TV. Furthermore, without paying the subscription fee, you will get a NordVPN free trial to explore its features.

Check out my comprehensive NordVPN review in Netherlands for more information.

Pros Offers pre-configured routers and allows manual configuration

Servers allow HD-quality streaming

Doesn’t compromise privacy and security

27/7 live chat support

Obfuscation technology Cons The desktop app is a bit sluggish

4. CyberGhost – User-friendly VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

9.8 Read Review 11651 Servers Servers in 100 Countries

7 Simultaneous Logins

45 Days Money-Back Guarantee

Strict No Logs Policy

24/7 Live Chat Support

CyberGhost is the most user-friendly VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands. It offers a seamless experience with an intuitive interface, ensuring that even VPN novices can navigate its settings with ease.

CyberGhost’s strength lies in its extensive server network, boasting 11651+ servers across more than 100+ countries. This vast selection allows Samsung Smart TV users to easily bypass geo-restrictions and access a wide range of content from around the globe.

For testing, I connected to its dedicated server CyberGhost, and got a bufferless streaming experience on the platform. When I tested CyberGhost’s speeds in Netherlands on the 100 Mbps connection, I got a download speed of 75.47 Mbps and an upload speed of 69.34 Mbps.

CyberGhost offers fast speeds on its servers.

With CyberGhost’s Smart DNS service, you may access geo-blocked content on Samsung Smart TV. Some of CyberGhost’s many strong security features include 256-bit AES encryption, automatic Wi-Fi security, a Kill Switch, and DNS leak protection.

You may watch HD videos without any hiccups by connecting to optimized streaming servers. There are dedicated sections within the software for connecting to gaming, streaming, torrenting, and NoSpy servers.

Aside from that, you can also use the CyberGhost free trial in Netherlands to check whether the VPN is compatible with the router to work on Smart TV. If it works seamlessly, you can move to its paid subscription.

Read my CyberGhost review in Netherlands for more information.

Pros Servers are fast for unlocking streaming services

Can be directly configured on your router

Keeps your streaming activities secure Cons Doesn’t work in China and UAE

5. Private Internet Access – Reliable VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

9.8 Read Review Does Not Keep Any Logs

24/7 Customer Support

7 Days Money Back Guarantee

35000 + Servers in 84 Countries

+ Servers in Countries SOCKS 5 proxy

Private Internet Access is highly recommended as a reliable VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands, thanks to its impressive server network and streaming speed that provides seamless access to geo-restricted content. With PIA, you’re not only getting a service that can bypass regional blocks but also one that ensures you can stream your favorite shows and movies without any lag.

PIA offers a massive network of 35000+ servers in 84 countries for unblocking geo-restricted content on Samsung Smart TVs. Moreover, it offers reliable speeds, a server network, and stable connectivity.

When tested, I easily unblocked the robust US library of Amazon Prime without any lags. When testing PIA’s speeds in Netherlands on its US server, the VPN delivered a download speed of 65.78 Mbps and an upload speed of 57.16 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.

The PIA servers allowed for very fast downloading and surfing.

Also, it provides robust AES-256 encryption, a no-logs policy, and an automatic kill switch. These features ensure your online activities are secure and private, making it a trustworthy choice for Samsung Smart TV users.

It’s an attractive option who value both speed and reliability. You can even opt for the 30-day money-back guarantee or the IPVanish free trial in Netherlands to test the VPN out.

For a detailed guide about this VPN, please refer to my PIA review in Netherlands.

Pros Offers manual configuration for routers

Thousands of servers worldwide

Reliable streaming speeds Cons Doesn’t work in China

May not unblock a few streaming platforms

Methodology: How to Choose the Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

The following factors must be considered while choosing the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands:

Router compatibility – At the very least, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV work with certain routers. Using manual settings, you can connect your VPN router to your Samsung Smart TV. Some even include Smart DNS, making circumventing content restrictions even faster and simpler.

At the very least, the best VPNs for Samsung Smart TV work with certain routers. Using manual settings, you can connect your VPN router to your Samsung Smart TV. Some even include Smart DNS, making circumventing content restrictions even faster and simpler. Massive server network – Samsung Smart TV users can download applications for streaming services and international TV stations. A VPN should offer at least 1000+ servers in all major parts of the world. I looked for VPNs with worldwide server networks in dozens of countries, including the US and UK. Pick one from the list of best VPN providers.

Samsung Smart TV users can download applications for streaming services and international TV stations. A VPN should offer at least 1000+ servers in all major parts of the world. I looked for VPNs with worldwide server networks in dozens of countries, including the US and UK. Pick one from the list of best VPN providers. Speed – You don’t want broadband limiting on your Samsung Smart TV while streaming. All VPNs give unlimited bandwidth. Their fast servers provide 4K streaming without latency or buffering. To identify the fastest VPNs, I test them often.

You don’t want broadband limiting on your Samsung Smart TV while streaming. All VPNs give unlimited bandwidth. Their fast servers provide 4K streaming without latency or buffering. To identify the fastest VPNs, I test them often. Unblocking – Some VPNs can’t unblock streaming services. VPNs with overshared IP addresses often do this. Streaming platforms rapidly block these IP addresses. The best Samsung Smart TV VPNs regularly overcome limitations.

Some VPNs can’t unblock streaming services. VPNs with overshared IP addresses often do this. Streaming platforms rapidly block these IP addresses. The best Samsung Smart TV VPNs regularly overcome limitations. Security – A VPN for Samsung TV encrypts your internet traffic to protect it from hackers. All VPNs in this blog are encrypted, DNS leak protected and include kill switches. Some provide DoubleVPN servers for security. Your devices and data will be safer.

A VPN for Samsung TV encrypts your internet traffic to protect it from hackers. All VPNs in this blog are encrypted, DNS leak protected and include kill switches. Some provide DoubleVPN servers for security. Your devices and data will be safer. Privacy – After reviewing 140 VPN logging policies, I determined some may breach your privacy. You need a reasonable premium VPN with a no-logs policy to keep from selling data to other parties.

After reviewing 140 VPN logging policies, I determined some may breach your privacy. You need a reasonable premium VPN with a no-logs policy to keep from selling data to other parties. Ease of use – A router VPN connection might be difficult for non-techies. I discovered VPNs with plenty of instructions to simplify things. For setup assistance, live chat and email support are always accessible.

A router VPN connection might be difficult for non-techies. I discovered VPNs with plenty of instructions to simplify things. For setup assistance, live chat and email support are always accessible. Value for Money – Some VPNs don’t support routers and are more costly than these. The VPN discount codes let you save more on the top Samsung Smart TV VPNs. Better still, all of these alternatives include 30-day risk-free money-back guarantees.

How do I use a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands [Check All 4 Ways]

Since there is no dedicated Samsung TV VPN app and Samsung Smart TVs don’t allow you to download VPN apps directly on the device, you can use the following four methods on how to install a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands:

Set up a VPN using DD-WRT routers

Set up a VPN using an Android

Set up a Smart DNS on Samsung Smart TV

Set up a VPN using your PC/laptop

How to set up Samsung Smart TV for DD-WRT Routers in Netherlands?

In my opinion, the most simple method for using a VPN on Samsung Smart TV is through routers. Once you have a VPN configured, all the router devices will have a VPN connection.

Following is the VPN setup of Samsung TV for DD-WRT routers and the Tizen operating system:

Browse your DD-WRT dashboard.

your DD-WRT dashboard. Proceed to Setup.

to Setup. Head to Basic Setup .

. Select PPTP from the Connect Type drop-down

Type drop-down Check the “Use DHCP” box.

box. Enter the VPN Gateway (PPTP Server) address.

the VPN Gateway (PPTP Server) address. Enter your username and password .

. Fill up the Additional PPTP Options box with “refuse-eap”.

the Additional PPTP Options box with “refuse-eap”. Start the DHCP server .

. Then click Apply Settings and Save.

click Apply Settings and Save. Select Status from the top menu.

from the top menu. Navigate to the WAN tab .

. Click Connect.

How to set up a Samsung Smart TV VPN through Android in Netherlands?

Setting up a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV running Android OS via any additional device is quite easy. You can install a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV directly from the Google Play Store.

Here’s how you can do it yourself:

On your Samsung Smart TV, go to the Google Play Store. Look for ExpressVPN . Install the app on your television. If you are already a VPN user, enter your credentials and continue to the ExpressVPN servers list. Choose your preferred server and begin broadcasting! Note: Installing a VPN app on a Samsung Smart TV can be easily done via the Google Play Store. But you will need additional hardware that can run Android OS to be able to sideload apps on Samsung Smart TV.

How to set up Smart DNS on Samsung TV in Netherlands?

Smart DNS is a different technology that works in a way somewhat similar to proxies and VPNs. It can effectively bypass restricted sites without much hassle.

However, it does not encrypt user traffic, which is much less secure than VPN services. The lack of encryption makes Smart DNS services faster at the cost of reducing security. Therefore, if security is not your priority and fast streams are what you aim for, Smart DNS can be the right choice.

Let’s dive into the steps for Samsung Smart TV DNS settings:

Change DNS by pressing the Menu button on your remote. Select Network. Choose Network Status. Pick IP Settings. Click DNS Settings. Opt for Enter Manually. To continue, enter your DNS address. These steps can be used for setting up ExpressVPN Smart DNS on Samsung Smart TV devices. It’s crucial to ensure that your Samsung Smart TV is compatible with the streaming services you want to use. For example, If you want to stream US-based channels like HBO or Netflix, you must change your TV’s region to the USA.

How to set up a Samsung Smart TV VPN through a PC or Laptop in Netherlands?

You can set up a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands by sharing your internet connection from your PC or laptop. You’ll have to share the internet connection from your PC to your Smart TV:

Go to > Start Menu > Control Panel > Network and Sharing Center > Change Adapter Settings. Now, find the ‘tap adapter’ connected to your VPN provider. Right-click on it and jump into ‘properties.’ Then click the ‘Sharing Tab.’ ‘Tick’ the ‘Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection.’ Now click the ‘drop-down’ menu > choose the ‘Ethernet’ connection you just configured. Finally, restart your PC to complete the setup and use this connection on your Samsung Smart TV. Note: I tested the following process with ExpressVPN, which worked like magic.

VPNs to Avoid While Accessing Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

The connection quality and security of some VPNs are subpar. In comparison to their free equivalents, some paid VPNs are worse when used with Samsung Smart TV since they charge a monthly fee while not providing enough service. Here’s a list of VPNs that you should avoid for your Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands:

HolaVPN: HolaVPN operates more like a peer-to-peer proxy network than a traditional VPN, lacking any form of encryption. This makes your data easily accessible and vulnerable to scrutiny. Additionally, it is known for significantly reducing bandwidth. Further details can be found in the Hola VPN review in Netherlands .

HolaVPN operates more like a peer-to-peer proxy network than a traditional VPN, lacking any form of encryption. This makes your data easily accessible and vulnerable to scrutiny. Additionally, it is known for significantly reducing bandwidth. Further details can be found in the . HoxxVPN: This service lacks a crucial kill switch feature, and the encryption technology it uses is outdated and insecure. It’s also known for its disappointing speeds and for logging user data, making it advisable to avoid. More information is available in the HoxxVPN review in Netherlands .

This service lacks a crucial kill switch feature, and the encryption technology it uses is outdated and insecure. It’s also known for its disappointing speeds and for logging user data, making it advisable to avoid. More information is available in the . HideMyAss: Notoriously known for logging user data and selling it to third parties, HideMyAss ranks poorly among VPN options. It’s also ineffective at bypassing restrictions on many websites. The HideMyAss review in Netherlands provides more in-depth insights into these issues.

FAQs – Best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands

Now that you know the best VPNs for your Samsung TV in Netherlands, let’s talk about some of the most frequently asked questions regarding VPNs and Samsung Smart TVs.

Can I put a VPN on my smart TV Samsung in Netherlands? No, Samsung Smart TVs do not support the direct installation of VPN apps. However, you can still use a VPN with your Samsung Smart TV by setting up ExpressVPN on your router. This method allows you to enjoy VPN benefits on your TV. Additionally, you have the option to use a VPN on other devices, like your phone, tablet, or computer, and then cast the content to your Samsung Smart TV. What VPN does Samsung use? Samsung devices utilize an enhanced version of the Android VPN client built into the system. To make use of this enhanced VPN Service, it’s possible to deploy the Android VPN Management for Knox app and set up the VPN profile through the Knox Service Plugin. Is there a VPN app for Samsung Smart TV? No, Samsung Smart TVs do not support the installation of VPN apps directly on the device. However, you can still access VPN benefits on your Samsung Smart TV by installing ExpressVPN on your router. This approach allows you to enjoy the advantages of a VPN. Additionally, you can use a VPN on other devices, like your phone, tablet, or computer, and then cast the screen to your Samsung Smart TV. What is the easiest way to install a VPN on Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands? The simplest method to install a VPN on a Samsung Smart TV is by initially setting up the VPN on a Windows device and then sharing that connection to connect the TV. Does Samsung have built-in VPN? Yes, Samsung devices come equipped with a built-in Android VPN client, which is suitable for enterprises. Although it’s available on all Samsung devices, it is limited to basic VPN configurations within the Android Settings app. Additionally, Samsung offers an enhanced version of the Android VPN service on its devices. Can I use a free VPN with Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands? Yes, using a free VPN with a Samsung Smart TV is possible, but it’s not recommended. This is due to limitations associated with free VPNs, such as reduced server options, the need for additional router setup, data usage limits, and the potential to decrease your internet speed. Will a VPN slow my connection on my Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands? Yes, using a VPN with your Samsung Smart TV can slow down your connection speeds in Netherlands. This is particularly true for VPNs that significantly reduce your speeds, leading to longer video load times and continuous buffering during playback. To ensure compatibility with Samsung Smart TV, the VPN should have either an app that works with your router or a Smart DNS feature for optimal performance. Can I use a Smart DNS instead of a VPN router? Yes, you can use a Smart DNS as a simpler alternative to a VPN router if your primary goal is to access content or websites based on geographic locations. However, for those seeking enhanced security and a more comprehensive solution, a VPN is the recommended option. Are there any other ways to use a VPN with Samsung Smart TV? Yes, although Samsung Smart TVs do not support the direct installation of VPN apps, you can still benefit from VPN services on your Samsung Smart TV. This is achievable by configuring a VPN, such as NordVPN, on your router. Can I use NordVPN on my Samsung Smart TV?

Yes! NordVPN can be used with Samsung Smart TV and functions seamlessly when utilized with compatible routers, on Windows devices acting as a hotspot, or through the SmartPlay feature. Which Smart TV apps can a VPN help me unblock?

Here are a few most popular apps that a VPN can help you unblock on your Smart TV: TV, Movies, and News Netflix BBC iPlayer Amazon Prime Video ESPN

Music Tidal Spotify Pandora

Sports ESPN The Tennis Channel



Wrapping Up!

In conclusion, using a Samsung Smart TV can sometimes be tricky because of its Tizen, a special operating system of Samsung TV. This makes it hard to add some apps directly to the TV, like VPNs, which can be a bit frustrating if you want more shows to watch or keep your watching private.

But, there’s a good way to solve this. Using the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands can help a lot. It lets you connect to the internet via a router. This means you can watch shows that aren’t usually available in your area and keep your internet use safe and private. You might need to set it up through your internet router or use a special setting called Smart DNS, but once it’s done, it works great.

Out of all the VPNs you could choose, ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV in Netherlands. It’s easy to set up on your router and speedy, so you don’t have to wait a long time for shows to start, and it lets you watch from lots of different places.