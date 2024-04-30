Best VPN For Streaming In 2024 - IGN (2024)

Whether you’re traveling and trying to watch Netflix, or you’re suffering ISP throttling, a VPN can help. Yet some VPNs aren’t up to the task, be it due to slow speeds or weak unblocking. Our extensive speed and unblocking tests helped us identify the best VPN for streaming movies, TV, and blacked-out live sporting events.

TL;DR – These Are the Best VPNs For Streaming

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, encrypts your internet traffic, providing a layer of security. It also hides your IP address so you can browse and stream anonymously and spoof your location. So if you travel overseas and want to access Hulu, you’d connect to a server in the US to get a US IP address. You can do this with the best VPNs for streaming as listed below.

1. ExpressVPN

Best VPN for Streaming

ExpressVPN

Pros:

Great speeds for streaming

Smart DNS feature

Cons:

More expensive

ExpressVPN has long been a reliable choice for streaming. While most major VPNs have implemented the fast WireGuard protocol, ExpressVPN’s proprietary Lightway protocol has even fewer lines of code which is reflected in its impressive performance. In our latest speed tests, we averaged 118 Mbps when connected to ExpressVPN’s servers, faster than Surfshark (104 Mbps) and IPVanish (84 Mbps). ExpressVPN offers 3,000+ servers in 105 countries.

We successfully accessed Netflix (multiple libraries), BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video. Another benefit of this VPN is its MediaStreamer (Smart DNS) feature which lets you stream on devices that don’t support VPN apps, like your smart TV or console. ExpressVPN is a no-logs VPN which uses 256-bit AES encryption and allows up to 8 simultaneous connections. It also has excellent 24-hour support.

2. NordVPN

Best VPN for Netflix

NordVPN

Pros:

Vast server network

Audited no-logs policy

Cons:

Suffered a data breach in 2018

NordVPN recently expanded its network to 6,000+ servers in 111 countries – one of the largest VPN networks. We appreciate that it provides 2,000 US servers, making it easy to access HBO Max, Hulu, and YouTube TV. NordVPN’s NordLynx protocol is built on WireGuard and is more than fast enough for streaming. Unlimited bandwidth means there’s no limit to how much you can stream either.

This is one of few VPNs with a Smart DNS feature (SmartPlay). It’s one of the reasons why NordVPN works so well with many streaming platforms. You can connect 10 devices at once (more than ExpressVPN and CyberGhost) and have the option of getting a dedicated IP for an extra $3.69 a month. NordVPN operates out of Panama where there are no mandatory data retention laws. Its no-logs policy was audited by Deloitte in December 2023.

3. CyberGhost

Best VPN for streaming while traveling

CyberGhost

Pros:

2,000+ US servers

Dedicated IP option

Cons:

Fewer simultaneous connections

CyberGhost stands out for having dedicated streaming servers optimized for specific platforms including Netflix (it’s compatible with multiple Netflix catalogs), BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. It also helps that CyberGhost has a vast network of servers which exceeds 11,000 servers in 100 countries. This includes 2,000+ US servers, 500+ servers in Canada, and 1,100+ UK servers.

This is one of the more consistent VPNs for streaming. It uses the WireGuard protocol and this combined with unlimited bandwidth allows for stutter-free streaming. A dedicated IP costs just $2.50 a month and is a great way to bypass blacklisting. If you don’t want your ISP and other snoopers seeing what you’re streaming, know that CyberGhost uses high-end encryption, effectively prevents DNS leaks, and doesn’t keep identifying logs.

4. Surfshark

Best VPN for streaming on multiple devices

Surfshark

Pros:

Particularly strong unblocking

Unlimited devices

Cons:

Frequent CAPTCHAs

Surfshark provides good speeds, a generous server network, and the ability to sidestep the geo-blocking. This makes its one and two year subscription prices particularly good value. Surfshark accesses more Netflix libraries than most VPNs and also works with BBC iPlayer, Peaco*ck, and Prime Video. It ranks among the fastest VPNs for streaming.

Unlike many VPNs, Surfshark doesn’t impose a limit on how many devices you can connect simultaneously. You’ll have 3,000 servers to choose from across 100 countries. This includes 25 US cities so if you are in the US, chances are you’ll find a nearby server for a fast connection. A no-logs provider, Surfshark’s 256-bit AES encryption is as good as it gets and it has a kill switch in all of its apps.

5. Proton VPN

Best VPN for privacy

Proton VPN

Pros:

Impressive speed

Genuine no-logs policy

Cons:

Requires you to provide an email address for signup

Proton VPN has made great strides in the past year, and its server network has grown to more than 4,000 servers in 90 countries. As such, it’s highly suitable for bypassing geographic restrictions when traveling overseas. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. With the WireGuard protocol and its VPN Accelerator feature, it has some of the fastest speeds of any VPN – not bad for a VPN with a heavier focus on security.

With Proton VPN, you can connect up to 10 devices at once. It offers numerous extra features including an ad blocker and Secure Core servers for extra privacy protection (note that the latter isn’t suitable for streaming). Many VPNs operate no-logs policies yet keep non-identifying connection logs. This isn’t the case for Proton VPN whose transparent no-logs policy has been independently audited.

6. IPVanish

Best budget VPN for streaming

IPVanish

Pros:

Search server ping and load

Highly affordable

Cons:

Not the best customer support

IPVanish has improved in recent years, expanding its network to 2,400+ servers (1,400 in the US), and implementing WireGuard. As such, it’s now more suitable for streaming and we were able to watch Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu without issue. IPVanish’s speed (a global average of 84 Mbps in our tests) is impressive when you consider that it’s a more affordable VPN.

Another thing we like about IPVanish is that it’s easy to find a suitable server for streaming because you can see each server’s ping and load within the apps. You can stream securely with IPVanish because it routes data through a 256-bit AES encrypted tunnel. Further security features include DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and threat protection. IPVanish doesn’t keep logs that can be linked to your identity either.

7. PrivateVPN

Best beginner VPN for streaming

PrivateVPN

Pros:

Works with many streaming services

Unrivaled customer support

Cons:

Very few servers

PrivateVPN is a lesser-known provider but that may be to its advantage because it seemingly flies under the radar of streaming sites. Although it only offers a small network of roughly 200 servers, these servers cover over 60 countries. What’s more, you’ll find servers in 12 US cities and three cities in Canada. PrivateVPN rarely has trouble bypassing the restrictions surrounding Netflix, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, or ITVX.

The respectable speeds PrivateVPN provides are more than sufficient for high resolution streaming. Getting set up and connected couldn’t be easier thanks to PrivateVPN’s beginner-friendly apps and excellent customer support (you can speak to the developers directly). Free remote help and installation is available. PrivateVPN has a genuine no-logs policy and uses 256-bit AES encryption.

How to pick the best VPN for streaming

A VPN’s ability to access a streaming platform can change without warning. There’s a constant battle between VPNs and streaming services, and some VPNs are on the winning side more often than others. Influencing factors include your baseline internet speed, your current VPN server load, and how far the VPN server is from your location.

The best VPNs are those that offer the most reliable unblocking of streaming services, as well as the most consistent connections. However, there are other factors to consider. Here’s what we looked for:

Servers worldwide (US and UK included)

Fast and consistent connections

Unblocks popular streaming services

High-end encryption to keep data secure

No collecting or storing of identifying logs

Live chat and email support around the clock

How to use the best VPN for streaming

Already chosen your streaming VPN and want to get set up? Here’s how:

Sign up with your preferred VPN provider. Download the app compatible with your device. Install the VPN app and log in. Connect to a server in the country of the streaming platform you want to access. For example, a server in the US for Netflix US. That’s it! Note the streaming site may remember your previous IP address. Clearing your cookies should help.

Best VPNs for Streaming: FAQs

Will a VPN slow my streaming speed?

A VPN usually slows your connection because it encrypts your internet traffic and routes it to the VPN server before sending it to its destination. However, the difference needn’t be noticeable. The best VPNs for streaming offer fast VPN protocols such as WireGuard, unlimited bandwidth, and plenty of low load servers, so you can stream lag and buffer-free.

Sometimes, a VPN may even improve your streaming speeds if your ISP is throttling your bandwidth. That’s because the VPN hides your traffic so that your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online (and won’t throttle your streaming as a result).

Why isn’t my VPN working with Netflix?

If you can’t access Netflix with your new VPN, don’t panic. Clear your browser’s cookies. This helps Netflix forget your previous IP address and acknowledge the new one of the VPN. Not all VPN IP addresses work with Netflix so try multiple servers because there’s some trial and error involved. Be sure to clear your cookies between each attempt. Finally, your VPN’s support may be able to provide further guidance such as specific servers that are likely to work best.

Can I use a free VPN for streaming?

Most free VPNs impose data caps and throttle bandwidth which is far from ideal if you want to use them for streaming. They also tend to offer very few servers and locations and are less reliable for bypassing blocks. Not to mention the fact that free VPNs can lack strong encryption and may even keep logs of your activity to be sold to third parties. Besides, you can try the best VPNs for streaming risk-free anyway thanks to their generous money-back guarantees.

Mark Gill is a freelance VPN writer for IGN, bringing over five years of dedicated experience from Comparitech, where he delves deep into the intricacies of VPNs. A journalism graduate with a passion for safeguarding digital freedoms, Mark has strengthened his expertise with a Google Cybersecurity Certificate and is now studying for the CompTIA Security+ certification.