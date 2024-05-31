Best VPN for Xbox Game Pass - VPN For Gaming (2024)

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that allows users to play a larger amount of games across Microsoft devices. The Game Pass has hundreds of games that can people can play, while subscribed. It also provides exclusive discounts on games if you would like to own them. Unfortunately the game pass is not available all around the world. Luckily a VPN can help gamers with a variety of issues. Those who live outside of the area where Xbox Game Pass can use a VPN to appear in a region where it is. It can reduce lag, improve ping, protect against DDoS attacks, and help you get around firewalls at school or work. Please join me as I share the best VPNs for Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass VPN Quickstart

Here is a quick guide to get you started using Xbox Game Pass on PC or Android with a VPN. Sign up for ExpressVPN (includes a 30-day money back guarantee) Download the ExpressVPN app and connect to a server in the region you wish to play in. Console users can set up the ExpressVPN MediaStreamer feature to change your DNS location. Otherwise you can run the VPN through your router. Launch the game and enjoy!

Xbox Game Pass Gaming Info

Microsoft originally came out with the service in 2017. A large variety of video games appear on the service and they are constantly adding more. The service has had games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Dirt Rally 2.0, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, and Minecraft Dungeons to list a few. It can be used on Windows 10 and Android through xCloud. While subscribed to the service, you will be able to play anything in the library. You will still have to downlead the game though. The service also gives you discounts on certain games and their DLC’s. I hope you enjoy playing games on the Xbox Game Pass.

Game Server Locations

Microsoft owns their own server provider, so it is pretty likely that they used Azure. Based on this we recommend connecting to a VPN server in Washington DC or Los Angeles to play in the United States. Frankfurt, Paris, London, Toronto, Sydney, Hong Kong, or Tokyo are also good options for international gamers.

Here are the best VPNs to use with Xbox Game Pass.

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is our selection for the best gaming VPN. It works across many devices. PC, Mac, iOS, and Android users can download an easy to use app that gives you access to ExpressVPN. Console users have two options. They can either download the app on a compatible router or use the MediaStreamer service. The MediaStreamer will allow you to enhance your speed, but will not give you the same protection a VPN will. This will work for fixing lag on consoles like PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It also works on Smart TV and tablet. You have access to five connections so you can use it on multiple devices at the same time. ExpressVPN gives you the ability to improve your gaming experience on a variety of devices.

ExpressVPN is an excellent service to use when gaming. They help you gain discounts and early access to new titles. ExpressVPN provides extra protection against DDoS attacks and reduces lag. All our readers will be happy to learn that we have an exclusive discount for you to use. ExpressVPN will give you 49% off a year of VPN and receive another 3 months of VPN for free. This is coupled with their 30 day money back guarantee so you can test out the service for a month and see how it can improve your online experience.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is another great choice for gaming online. They might not have performed quite as well as ExpressVPN in our test, but they still offer fast gaming at an affordable price. Like many VPN companies, NordVPN prioritizes privacy. They will encrypt your data and protect you from DDoS attacks. NordVPN has servers in 59 countries, which means most of your major gaming regions are covered. They also have an easy to use app for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. Those who have a more technical background can run NordVPN through their router to play on consoles like Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch. It helps to have DD-WRT or Tomato firmware on your router. NordVPN is an excellent choice, but takes a little more technical background for console users.

NordVPN is a reliable VPN service that values privacy. You can feel safe knowing that your data will be encrypted while connecting to one of their over 5000 servers located globally. Take advantage of regional game discounts and use the service across multiple devices at once. NordVPN also has 24/7 support if you ever need more help. This includes lice chat support for quick answers. They will also give you a 30 day back guarantee. I hope you enjoy using NordVPN when gaming.

3. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access in another good choice for gamers. They will help you change your IP. All you have to do is select the location in one of the 48 countries. They have over 3000 servers around the world. PIA keeps you safe by cloaking your actual location and encrypting your data. Private Internet Access is a company based in the United States. They host over 1500 servers across 14 locations in the US. You will also be able to play with friends from different regions of the world. This is not always an option on many competitive games because they restrict players to certain servers. Private Internet Access is great for changing your location and gaming with friends internationally.

Private Internet Access is a United States based VPN company. They have great US and Canadian servers. PIA’s highest priority is your privacy. They do not log user activities, while using the service. Your IP is also cloaked and a VPN encrypts your data. This will increase your protection from DDoS attacks and help keep your identity anonymous. They can block ads and malware. PIA is a great VPN service for keeping gamers safe. They offer a 30 day money back guarantee that will let you test out the VPN service for a full month.

Why are Games Blocked at School or Work?

Most gamers have experienced the frustration of network restrictions. Whether it’s a firewall at school or work, you will find that popular game servers and social media sites are often blocked. A VPN will hide your traffic so that the network can not detect that you are playing a game or visiting your favorite sites like YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, etc. The VPN will encrypt your data which will stop it from being blocked by your network administrator.

Why is the Game Restricted by Region?

You will find that many games (and streaming sites like Netflix) have set restrictions based on the region of the world you are in. For example, Rainbow Six has servers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Players are restricted to playing in their own region. What if you want to play with friends in another country? The solution is to use a VPN. Simply connect to a VPN server in the region you wish to play in. Preferably as close to the game server as possible for the best performance. You can also use a VPN to buy and play games that are not otherwise available in your region.

Not All VPNs Support Fast Online Gaming

It doesn’t help to have a VPN that won’t place you in the proper geographic region or isn’t fast enough for gaming. There are literally hundreds of VPN services that won’t cut it for online gaming. There are very few that support the speeds necessary to fix lag issues and provide the proper IP location. The key is using a leading VPN and making a connection close to the game server you wish to play on. The difference in routing can boost your speed. We recommend using ExpressVPN for the best performance.