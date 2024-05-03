Best VPNs for Apple TV with tvOS 17: Unlock Full Potential (2024)

At a Glance

The Apple TV is a popular streaming device that makes it easy for users to view movies, TV shows, sports, and other streaming content. The little black set top box also offers arcade-quality games. Unfortunately, the content available to Apple TV viewers varies from country to country, meaning viewers are not getting full value from their streaming subscriptions.

In addition to not having full access to all of the content available for your Apple TV, your ISP and other nosy types can monitor your streaming habits. Luckily, with the recent release of tvOS 17, you can now installVirtual Private Network(VPN) apps on your Apple TV.

Several VPN providers already offer native Apple TV support, with more on the way. Plus, even the VPNs that don’t yet offer native Apple TV app support can still be used to protect and enhance your Apple TV viewing binges.

Why Should I Use a VPN App on My Apple TV Running tvOS 17?

A VPN offers several benefits to Apple TV owners.

First of all, a VPN has the ability to temporarily assign a fresh IP address to your connected device. While a new IP address has several advantages, the one that is most important when it comes to the Apple TV is that a new IP address makes it appear as if you are in a different location. By selecting a VPN server in another country, you can appear to be located in that country, opening up access to content normally reserved for viewers in that nation.

A VPN also has the ability to encrypt your internet connection, preventing anyone from monitoring and tracking your streaming orgaming activities. This means your ISP or other nosy types can no longer follow you around on the internet (that goes for all of the devices you have a VPN installed on).

In this article, I’ll first take a look at the best VPNs for the Apple TV running tvOS 17, tell you about the VPNs that offer native app support, and more.

Best VPNs for Apple TV Running iOS 17

It should be noted that until recently, there were no VPNs offering native app support for the Apple TV. This is because until the release of tvOS 17 in the fall of 2023, Apple did not allow developers to offer VPN apps. However, with the release of tvOS 17, this is now possible.

Currently only a few of the VPN providers on this list offer apps for the Apple TV running tvOS 17. However, we expect to see the other VPNs roll out native Apple TV support in the coming months.

Here are the top seven VPNs for Apple TV running tvOS 17:

NordVPN :Top Apple TV VPN.NordVPN is one of the providers on this list that offers native app support for the Apple TV. The provider offers well-protected, fast, and reliable access to geo-controlled content around the globe. Offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark : Best budget VPN option for Apple TV.While Surfshark does not yet offer native app support for the Apple TV, I have been told they are working on it. The provider delivers fast, well-protected connections for a budget-friendly price. Surfshark has an unlimited simultaneous connection policy. The provider offers a bargain multi-year subscription rate. ExpressVPN :Premium VPN for Apple TV running tvOS 17.ExpressVPN offers native app support for Apple TV. The provider’s impressive global server coverage ensures reliable access to content around the globe, and the provider’s connection speeds can easily handle HD and 4K streams. CyberGhost : Easy to use VPN provider.While CyberGhost does not offer native Apple TV app support, the provider’s smart DNS service provides reliable (if unencrypted) access to streaming content around the globe. The provider offers gaming-, downloading-, and streaming-optimized servers. Private Internet Access :Reliable access to streaming content.PIA provides reliable, high-speed access to geo-controlled streaming content around the globe. The provider also offers comprehensive online protection. While PIA lacks a native Apple TV app, the provider’s Smart DNS support opens up a world of content for the Apple TV. PrivateVPN : Mighty Mite VPN.While this VPN’s network is far from the largest on this list, it offers proven content-unblocking ability. The provider’s fast connections can easily handle video streaming. While PrivateVPN doesn’t offer native Apple TV app support, it does offer compatibility with select routers. Atlas VPN :Unlimited protected streaming.Atlas VPN is an excellent option for users with multiple Apple TVs, as well as several other connected devices. Atlas VPN allows customers to simultaneously connect an unlimited number of devices on a single account. Atlas was one of the first VPN services to offer native Apple TV support.

I evaluated and ranked the top Apple TV VPNs using the following criteria:

Global server coverage

Connection speeds

Customer support

Online privacy and security protections

Pre-configured VPN routers

Bonus points for native Apple TV app support

Here’s my list of the top seven VPNs for use with the Apple TV running tvOS 17.

1. NordVPN

Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website:www.NordVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

NordVPNis my top choice for a VPN for Apple TV running tvOS 17, thanks to its native Apple TV app support, its fast and well-protected connections, and powerful content-unblocking abilities.

The provider offers anative Apple TV app, alongside native apps for most other popular connected device platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Linux, and Android TV. The provider’s comprehensive router compatibility allows you to protect all of your connected devices.Pre-configured routers are also available.

NordVPN’s Smart Play DNS service provides reliable access to blocked content for devices that don’t have an app, although it doesn’t provide the encrypted protection offered by the service’s VPN offering.

It also provides super-fast connection speeds that can easily handle HD and 4K content streaming. The provider never spoils a good time by imposing bandwidth limitations or data caps on its users’ connections.

NordVPN’s global server coverage is quite impressive, as it has more than 6,300 servers stationed in 110+ countries. The network provides access to global content around the globe, from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and many other streaming services.

NordVPN’s online privacy and security protections include banking-grade encrypted connections, IP/DNS leak prevention, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy. A Bitcoin payment option is available to protect your payment privacy.

The provider runs all of its servers 100% from RAM, writing no data whatsoever to a physical hard drive or SSD. This ensures that all data is automatically and securely wiped when a server is rebooted or powered down.

The also has owned-and-operated servers, which keeps third-party contractors well away from your personal information.

NordVPN customer support is made up of 24/7 live chat, email support, and a searchable knowledge base.

Pros: Servers in 110+ countries around the globe

Blazingly-fast connections

Native Apple TV app

Comprehensive online privacy and security

Router support, including pre-configured routers Cons: No streaming-optimized servers

TOP VPN FOR APPLE TV RUNNING iOS 17:NordVPN is the best VPN option for Apple TV owners in search of comprehensive native app support for their Apple TV running iOS 17. The provider offers 4K streaming-ready connections, an impressive global server network, comprehensive online security and privacy and top-notch customer support. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read myfullreview of NordVPN.

NordVPN Coupon Up to 69% off + 3 months FREE Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

2. Surfshark

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website:www.Surfshark.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Surfsharkdoes not yet offer native app support for the Apple TV. That said, it still made it onto this list due to its excellent router compatibility, fast connections, comprehensive content-access abilities, and optimal security and privacy protections, all at a budget price.

While no native app is available for the Apple TV platform, Surfshark does provide options for iOS, Android, Android TV, Linux, macOS, Windows, andAmazon Fire TVdevice platforms. The provider is compatible with several brands of routers, andpre-configured routers are also available.

The provider also offers a smartDNS feature that provides reliable access to content around the globe, although it lacks any encrypted protection that is offered by Surfshark’s full-blown VPN service.

With 3,200+ servers stationed in 99+ countries around the globe, the provider offersreliable access to content offered by popular streaming apps on Apple TV, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Tubi, and BBC iPlayer.

Surfshark’s protected connection speeds are blazingly fast, measuring in at well above the requirements required to enjoyably view HD and 4K video streams (depending on your usual ISP-provided connection speeds).

The provider uses military-grade encryption to protect your internet activities from prying eyes. Meanwhile, Surfshark has a strict “no user logs” policy, and the Bitcoin payment option protects your payment information.

The provider allows users tosimultaneously connect an unlimited number of deviceson a single user account, making it an excellent option for large families and small businesses.

Surfshark customer support offerings include 24/7 live chat, a contact form, and a searchable support library.

BEST BUDGET-PRICED VPN FOR APPLE TV:Surfshark providesunlimited access to all of your favorite content on your Apple TV running iOS 17. The provider boasts an impressive global server network. Budget-minded users will appreciate the provider’s multi-year subscription prices. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read my fullreview of Surfshark.

Surfshark Coupon 85% off a 2yr Starter plan Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

3. ExpressVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website:www.ExpressVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

ExpressVPNprovides premium, if somewhat expensive, native VPN protection and enhancement for the Apple TV running iOS 17 or later. The provider also offers impressive global server coverage, fast and well-protected connections, and comprehensive customer support.

ExpressVPN’s native app support options include offerings for most popular devices, including Apple TV, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV, Windows, Linux, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

The VPN service is compatible with several routers, with custom router firmware for select routers.Pre-configured routersare available if you’d like an already-to-go VPN router solution.

You can also make use of ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer DNS service, which providesaccess to globally-blocked blocked content on the Apple TVand other set-top streaming boxes and gaming consoles, although it lacks the encrypted protection of the provider’s VPN offering.

The provider has stationed over 3,000 VPN servers in 100+ countries around the globe. This means you’ll likely have access to the geo-blocked content from popular streaming services, including Netflix,Hulu,BBC iPlayer, and more.

ExpressVPN protects its users’ connections with military-level encryption, kill switch protection, and IP/DNS leak prevention. The service protects your usage privacy by keeping absolutely no logs of your online activities and also accepts Bitcoin as private payment.

The provider runs all of its servers 100% from RAM, writing no data to a physical storage device. This ensures that all data is totally and securely wiped from an ExpressVPN server when it is rebooted or shut down.

ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds deliver the bandwidth to easily keep up with the HD and 4K contentoffered by streaming services on Apple TV. ExpressVPN never imposes bandwidth restrictions or data caps, so you won’t be cut off mid-stream simply due to VPN data limitations.

The provider’s comprehensive customer support includes 24/7 live agent chat, a searchable troubleshooting/support library, email, and a support ticket tracking system.

Pros: Large global server network

Fast connection speeds

Comprehensive online security and privacy

Native Apple TV support Cons: Higher asking price than other providers

Lacks streaming-optimized servers

PREMIUM NATIVE VPN PROTECTION FOR APPLE TV:ExpressVPN offersnative VPN protection for the Apple TV running tvOS 17. The VPN provides fast, well-protected connections to content around most of the globe. While the provider is more expensive than other VPN providers, its 30-day money-back guarantee makes trying it a no-risk proposition.

Read myfullreview of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN Coupon 49% off plus 3 months Free! Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

4. CyberGhost

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website:www.CyberGhost.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

CyberGhostmakes it onto this list due to the provider’s excellent connection speeds, decent global server coverage, and comprehensive security and privacy protections.

While CyberGhost doesn’t yet offer an Apple TV app, it does offer native support for the Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, and Amazon Fire TV device platforms. All of the provider’s apps are quite easy to use, making the provider anattractive option for first-time VPN users.

CyberGhost works quite well with select router makes and models, and also offerspre-configured routers.

This provider’s global server coverage includes 11,600+ servers, located in 99+ countries around the world. CyberGhost’s excellent server coverage provides access to geo-blocked content worldwide. The provider’s global server network includes streaming-optimized servers, as well as servers optimized for gaming and sharing files.

CyberGhost’s connection speeds are impressively fast, and no bandwidth or data caps will ever cut you off mid-movie or mid-game.

When connected to CyberGhost’s servers, the provider protects your connection with banking-grade encryption, akill switch, and IP/DNS leak protection.

The provider also follows a strict no-logs policy, and it accepts Bitcoin as subscription payment to protect the privacy of your payment information.

CyberGhost’s customer support offerings include a live chat option, a searchable support library, and a support ticket system.

Pros: Large global server network

Fast, well-protected connections

Pre-configured routers

No server logs, accepts Bitcoin Cons: Lacks kill switch protection on routers

No native Apple TV support See Also Proton VPN for Apple TV: Test Results + Setup in 2024

BEST FOR FIRST-TIME VPN USERS:CyberGhost isan excellent choice for Apple TV customers who are rookie VPN users. While the provider does not offer native Apple TV support, pre-configured routers make it an easy way to get connected and protect all of your connected devices. 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read myfullreview of CyberGhost.

CyberGhost Coupon SAVE 82% on the 2 year plan Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

5. Private Internet Access

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website:www.privateinternetaccess.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Private Internet Access (PIA)lacks a native Apple TV app, but it provides reliable access to geo-fenced content on several streaming services on your Apple TV.

Although PIA doesn’t offer native Apple TV support,Apple TV viewers can benefit from the provider’s compatibility with select router makes and models. Android, Android TV, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux users can benefit from PIA native app support.

The provider also offers a Smart DNS feature that can be used by Apple TV users, as well as users of other streaming devices or gaming consoles to gain access tostreaming contentin other countries.

An unlimited number of devices can be simultaneously connected on a single account.

The provider’s global server network is made up of 3,300 servers stationed in more than 90 countries, providing access to several streaming services around the globe.

While PIA’s connection speeds are definitely not the fastest on this list, the provider’s connections can easily handle video streaming, gaming, and other popular online activities.You’ll never come up against VPN data caps or bandwidth limitations.

PIA’s connection protection includes government-grade encryption, a kill switch, and IP/DNS leak protection. The provider also offers blocking of advertisem*nts, trackers, malware, and malicious websites.

All PIA servers are run user log free and the provider accepts Bitcoin as subscription payment, combining to keep your usage and payment information incognito.

PIA support options include live chat, a trouble ticket system, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Access to streaming content around the globe

Comprehensive online security and privacy

Smart DNS feature Cons: No streaming-enhanced servers

Has issues working in some heavily restrictive countries

RELIABLE ACCESS TO APPLE TV STREAMING CONTENT:Private Internet Accessprovides reliable and well-protected access to streaming content on the Apple TV. The provider offers smart DNS for access to geo-fenced content, while also offering top-notch VPN protection and enhancement for most other popular device platforms. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read myfullreview of Private Internet Access.

Private Internet Access Coupon Save 82% on a 2 year plan Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

6. PrivateVPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website:www.PrivateVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

PrivateVPN’sexcellent router support makes it areliable option for Apple TV owners.

The provider offers native app support for the big five platforms (Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, andAndroid) as well as select routers. Currently, the provider does not offer native Apple TV support.

Up to 10 simultaneous connections can be made to PrivateVPN servers on each customer account.

While this provider’s global server count (200+) is the lowest on this list, its servers are well-spread among 60+ countries, providing reliable access to content wherever it has servers.

This provider’s connection speeds are also the slowest on this list, but they can easily handle HD video streams with no problem (depending on your usual ISP-provided connection speeds, of course).

PrivateVPN protects its customers’ connection with military-grade encryption, a kill switch, and IP/DNS leak prevention. The provider never imposes bandwidth limitations or data caps.

The provider saves no user logs on its servers, meaning none of your online antics are recorded while connected to PrivateVPN servers. It also accepts Bitcoin as a subscription payment.

Live chat, email, and an FAQ page are the provider’s customer support options.

Pros: Reliable access to content in 60+ countries

Comprehensive online protection

Connect up to 10 devices at once Cons: Server network could stand to be larger

Device support could be better

PROTECTED STREAMING FOR YOUR APPLE TV:PrivateVPN may havethe lowest server count on this list, but the servers are well located, providing reliable content access in the countries it serves. Fast, well-protected connections keep your online activities incognito. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read myfullreview of PrivateVPN.

PrivateVPN Coupon Save 85% on a 12 month plan + 24-mo/free Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

7. Atlas VPN

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website:https://atlasvpn.com/ Money-back guarantee:30 days

Atlas VPNoffers native support for the Apple TV. This is good, because the provider lacks any router compatibility.

In addition to anative Apple TV app, the provider also offers app support for Android,iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV device platforms. While the provider currently lacks support for routers, it is in development.

Atlas VPN has an unlimited simultaneous connection policy.

The provider’s mid-sized global server network (1,000+ servers, located in 36+ countries) provides reliable access to streaming content in the countries where it has stationed its servers.

Atlas VPN delivers blazingly-fast connections and never ruins a good time with data caps or bandwidth throttling.

The provider protects its customers’ connections using banking-grade encryption, a kill switch, and other security features. The provider’s proprietary Safebrowse and Safebrowse Plus features keep you safe from browsing dangers and pesky ads.

Atlas VPN servers are run completely free of user tracking logs. Unfortunately, there is currently no cryptocurrency payment option.

Live agent chat availability is a paying customer-only feature. However, email support, a contact form, and a support library are available to all users.

Pros: Blazingly-fast connections

Reliable access to global content

Native app support for Apple TV Cons: Live chat for paying customers only

No router support

Server network could be larger

UNLIMITED ACCESS TO APPLE TV CONTENT:Atlas VPN allows usersto connect an unlimited number of devices to its server network. The provider’s native Apple TV app support makes it easy to protect and enhance your streaming and gaming, while also protecting an unlimited number of your other devices. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my fullreview of Atlas VPN.

Atlas VPN Coupon SAVE 86% 2 years + 6 months free Get Deal › Coupon applied automatically

Methodology for Assessing VPNs for Apple TV Running tvOS 17

When you’re considering which VPN to use with your Apple TV running tvOS 17, there are several factors and features to keep in mind. Here are the critical features you should consider when deciding on a VPN provider for your Apple TV running tvOS 17:

Ease of use: Currently, only a select number of VPN providers offer native app support for Apple TV running tvOS 17. However, most providers do offer router support, making it easy to protect all of your connected devices, including your Apple TV. The VPNs I include on my lists offer intuitive apps for most popular connected devices.

Currently, only a select number of VPN providers offer native app support for Apple TV running tvOS 17. However, most providers do offer router support, making it easy to protect all of your connected devices, including your Apple TV. The VPNs I include on my lists offer intuitive apps for most popular connected devices. Connection speeds: Fast connections are a must for streaming the HD and 4K content that is available via the Apple TV. Slow connections lead to extended buffering periods before the show starts, pauses in the middle of the movie, stuttering, and other issues. Every VPN on this list delivers fast, streaming-capable connections .

Fast connections are a must for streaming the HD and 4K content that is available via the Apple TV. Slow connections lead to extended buffering periods before the show starts, pauses in the middle of the movie, stuttering, and other issues. Every VPN on this list delivers . Streaming content: Reliable access to streaming services is a must for an enjoyable viewing experience on the Apple TV. The VPNs on my list offer reliable access to multiple streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , Hulu, and more.

Reliable access to streaming services is a must for an enjoyable viewing experience on the Apple TV. The VPNs on my list offer reliable access to multiple streaming services, including , , Hulu, and more. Global server network: The larger a global server network, the better access you’ll have to geo-fenced content around the globe. Providers get bonus points for multiple servers in each country they serve. This helps ensure that a single server won’t be overloaded by being hit by too many users.

The larger a global server network, the better access you’ll have to geo-fenced content around the globe. Providers get bonus points for multiple servers in each country they serve. This helps ensure that a single server won’t be overloaded by being hit by too many users. Value: A VPN’s value can be easily determined by comparing its subscription price with the services it provides. The VPNs I included on my list offer excellent value.

A VPN’s value can be easily determined by comparing its subscription price with the services it provides. The VPNs I included on my list offer excellent value. Security and privacy:A VPN should provide top-notch online security and privacy protection. A no-logs policy is also a requirement. None of the providers on my list save user logs.

My research isn’t limited to the factors I’ve listed above. These are just some of what I considered as part of mycomprehensive VPN testing methodology. My data-driven approach provides an understanding of each VPN and its offerings. This allows me to recommend only VPNs that are a good fit for my readers’ needs.

How to Install a VPN App on an Apple TV Running tvOS 17

Installing a VPN for use with your Apple TV running tvOS 17 may seem complicated at first, but it’s actually easy to do.

7 steps to install a VPN app on an Apple TV running tvOS 17:

Subscribe to a VPN. My top pick for Apple TV is NordVPN . If the VPN provider offers Apple TV app support, go to the tvOS App Store on your Apple TV, search for the provider’s name and find, download, and install the app on your device. Once the app has been installed, use your Apple TV’s Siri Remote to select and run the app. Select a VPN server located nearest to the streaming content you’d like to access, or pick a server in your home country if you simply wish to keep your viewing habits private. Start your favorite streaming app. Enjoy your newly available streaming content. Don’t forget to turn off the VPN once you’re finished streaming.

Currently, the only providers on this list to offer native app support for Apple TV are NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Atlas VPN. I expect other providers to soon begin rolling out Apple TV apps, but they have not made any announcements about releasing an Apple TV app.

How to Use a VPN For Apple TV With Your Router

If your VPN of choice doesn’t yet offer native app support for the Apple TV, using a VPN with your WiFi router is reasonably easy to set up.

6 steps to use a VPN for Apple TV with your router:

First, subscribe to a VPN.I recommend NordVPN . Configure the VPN on a compatible router. This will vary from provider to provider, so check your provider’s website for more information (you can also purchase a pre-configured router). Select a VPN server located in the same country as the streaming content you’d like to access. Or, select a server inside your home country, if you’re simply looking to keep your streaming habits private. Make sure your Apple TV is connected via WiFi or Ethernet to the VPN-protected router. Start your favorite streaming app on the Apple TV. Pop some popcorn and start streaming!

How to Use a VPN With Your Apple TV With a Windows 10 PC Virtual Router

If you’d rather not mess with your router settings, you can also share yourWindows 10PC’s VPN connection. Do the following.

9 steps to use a VPN with your Apple TV with a Windows 10 PC virtual router:

Right-click on the network icon you’ll see in the bottom-right of your Windows desktop and left-click on “Open Network & Internet settings.” In the window that opens, find the “Mobile hotspot” section and left-click on it. In the “Share my Internet connection over” section, toggle the Mobile hotspot button to “On” and left-click the “Wi-Fi” radio button. If you’d like, you can click the “Edit” button and change the SSID (Network name), password or Network band (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz). Left-click on “Change adapter options.” You’ll see a window appear that provides a list of all of your network connections. First, find one that mentions your VPN and the word “TAP.” Right-click the icon. On the Properties dialog, left-click the “Sharing” tab and check the “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s Internet connection” box. In the dropdown menu, left-click the name of the network you created in step three and left-click “OK.” Connect to the VPN, and on your smart TV or other streaming device, connect to the new WiFi network you created. The streaming device should now be connected to the VPN.

How to Use Smart DNS With Your Apple TV

Apple TV users that own an older model Apple TV, or that use a VPN that does not yet provide native app support for the Apple TV running tvOS 17, can make use of their VPN provider’s smart DNS service.

Keep in mind that while Smart DNS does provide access to geo-fenced content just like a VPN does, it does not encrypt your internet connection like a VPN does. This means that your online activities can still be monitored and tracked by outsiders.

The steps listed below are generic instructions for setting up and using Smart DNS on your Apple TV. Check with your VPN provider for detailed steps on setting up Smart DNS for that provider. Some providers require you to make changes to your account settings before using Smart DNS on your device.

How to Set Up Smart DNS on Apple TV 4 and Later

Open the “Settings” app. Click on “Network”. Find your current network. Select “Configure DNS” -> “Manual”. Enter the DNS address from your VPN’s DNS service. It should be a string of numbers and decimals (for example, 99.99.99.99). Click “Done”. Restart your Apple TV.

How to Set Up Smart DNS on Apple TV 3rd Generation or Older

Setting up a smart DNS proxy on older models of Apple TV is slightly different than newer models.

Open the “Settings” app. Click “iTunes Store” -> “Location.” Select the country you wish to unblock content from.

Once that’s done, it’s time to set up the DNS servers.

Open the “Settings” app. Click on “General” -> “Network.” Select your current network interface: Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Select “Configure DNS” -> “Manual.” Enter the DNS address from your VPN’s DNS service. It should be a string of numbers and decimals (for example, 99.99.99.99). Click “Done.” Restart your Apple TV.

In Closing

Using a VPN with your Apple TV running tvOS 17 encrypts your internet connection, keeping your online viewing habits private from your ISP and other nosy types. However, the benefits don’t stop there. A VPN also provides access to geo-controlled content around the globe, allowing you to get more from your streaming service subscriptions.

The best VPN provider for your Apple TV isNordVPN. NordVPN offers native app support for Apple TVs running tvOS 17 or later. The provider also offers native protection for many other popular connected devices, includingMacs, Windows PCs,iPhones, iPads, Amazon Fire, and Android devices.

The provider’s banking-grade encryption hides your online activities, while also running their servers 100% user logs free. This keeps everything private.

NordVPN also offers blazingly fast download speeds, ensuring an enjoyable streaming experience.

VPNs for Apple TV Running tvOS 17 FAQs

Why Can’t I Use a Free VPN for Apple TV?

I strongly recommend against using a “free” VPN for your Apple TV (or for any of your other devices for that matter). First of all, mostfree VPNservices require you to use their apps (and all of the free VPN providers I know of lack native Apple VPN app support), thus making it impossible to configure your router to use a free VPN.

Free VPNs are also known for restricting their customers’ usage by imposing bandwidth throttling and daily or monthly data caps, and streaming quickly eats up data.

Free VPN services also pay their bills by logging your traffic while connected to their servers, and then selling that valuable information to advertisers and other Nosy Nellies. Some free VPN providers will even inject tracking cookies or advertisem*nts into your browsing sessions (those cookies keep tracking you, even when you’re not connected to the VPN’s servers).

Can I Have Apple IDs for Different Countries?

Yes, you can have multiple Apple IDs in other countries. You will need a local billing address and local form of payment if you want to make any purchases through Apple in another country. You will not have access to anything you have stored in other iCloud accounts.

Is it Legal to Use a VPN With My Apple TV?

Yes, it is absolutely legal to use a VPN with Apple TV. It is true that some streaming services do their best to block VPN users. Using a VPN might be against the streamer’s terms of service, possibly causing the service to cancel your account, but it’s not against the law.

