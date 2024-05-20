Best VPNs for Minecraft in 2024 (Easily Bypass IP Bans) (2024)

With 300+ million copies sold, Minecraft has become one of the most popular games of all time. Unfortunately, it has become a victim of its own popularity, as many hackers employ DDoS attacks that can stop you from even logging in. Not to mention that you can get banned from your favorite server or find yourself unable to game with your friends on the other side of the world.

To solve these problems, you’ll have to subscribe to a good VPN (virtual private network). With it, you can simply change your IP address and start playing again in no time. You can also use Minecraft VPN to easily bypass geo-restrictions and blocks and also find new interesting servers!

Unfortunately, you can’t just use any old VPN. Mojang doesn’t look too kindly on players bypassing their bans and aims to restrict access to those using VPNs. By thoroughly testing dozens of services, we’ve found four VPNs for Minecraft that will let you play this amazing sandbox without getting detected.

NordVPN – Top Minecraft VPN with airtight security, blazing speeds, and a huge worldwide network of servers (get 69% off here when subscribing). Surfshark – An affordable high-end VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections and excellent speeds. ExpressVPN – Consistent and secure no-logs VPN for Minecraft. IPVanish – Intuitive and fast Minecraft VPN with solid cross-platform support.

Before covering every provider in detail, let’s see how VPNs actually work.

How to Play Minecraft with a VPN

To secure your connection on your PC, simply follow these five steps:

Subscribe to a premium Minecraft VPN.We highly recommend using NordVPN for Minecraft (use this coupon to get 69% off ).

Download and install the VPN app on your devices. Register or sign into the VPN with your login credentials. Start NordVPN and connect to any VPN server you want.Choosing a VPN server close to your actual location or a Minecraft gaming server will give you the best performance. Start playing Minecraft securely from anywhere!

VPNs create an encrypted tunnel for your internet traffic, making it extremely difficult for third parties to access your data. This not only protects your sensitive information, but also shields you from DDoS attacks that are notorious for disrupting gaming sessions.

Once you connect to a VPN server, you will also receive a new IP, making it seem like you are physically located anywhere your VPN server is.

Note: Your setup will be much different if you want to play Minecraft securely on consoles. We will show you how to do that a bit later in this guide.

Why Should I get a VPN for Minecraft?

Using a Minecraft VPN can improve your gaming performance, strengthen your security, and regain privacy. There are also other benefits you should keep in mind.

Bypass Geo-restrictions – Even though it’s the most popular game in the world, Minecraft is still banned in a few countries. A premium VPN will allow you to access it without any problems. Other players can benefit from unlocking new servers that would otherwise be unavailable.

– Even though it’s the most popular game in the world, Minecraft is still banned in a few countries. A premium VPN will allow you to access it without any problems. Other players can benefit from unlocking new servers that would otherwise be unavailable. Play Minecraft at Work & School – A VPN allows you to play Minecraft even on restricted networks without anyone knowing you are doing it.

– A VPN allows you to play Minecraft even on restricted networks without anyone knowing you are doing it. Protection From DDoS – If you’re hosting a Minecraft server, there’s a chance that you may become a victim of a DDoS attack. This will cripple your speed, and you may even get thrown off a server. A premium VPN will hide your IP and use high-end encryption to neutralize all DDoS attacks.

– If you’re hosting a Minecraft server, there’s a chance that you may become a victim of a DDoS attack. This will cripple your speed, and you may even get thrown off a server. A premium VPN will hide your IP and use high-end encryption to neutralize all DDoS attacks. Bypass IP bans – A Minecraft VPN will change your IP address, allowing you to access servers that banned your real IP.

A Minecraft VPN will change your IP address, allowing you to access servers that banned your real IP. Stop ISP Throttling – Your ISP may regularly slow down your Internet speed if it notices that you are consuming a lot of bandwidth for gaming. By using a premium Minecraft VPN, you can hide your traffic, which will improve your connection if that is the case.

How we Found the top VPNs for Minecraft

To get the best VPN for Minecraft, we focused on providers that fit these criteria:

Global Server Network – With thousands of servers around the world, you’ll always be able to find an optimized connection.

– With thousands of servers around the world, you’ll always be able to find an optimized connection. Amazing Speed – When gaming, having a fast connection with low ping and latency is crucial. That’s why we focused on VPNs with advanced protocols, like Lightway, WireGuard, or NordLynx. Aside from blazing speed, you will also get consistent performance and an instant connection.

– When gaming, having a fast connection with low ping and latency is crucial. That’s why we focused on VPNs with advanced protocols, like Lightway, WireGuard, or NordLynx. Aside from blazing speed, you will also get consistent performance and an instant connection. Complete Privacy – Every service on this list is a no-logs VPN that relies exclusively on RAM servers. This guarantees that your sensitive data won’t be stored on its servers long term.

– Every service on this list is a that relies exclusively on RAM servers. This guarantees that your sensitive data won’t be stored on its servers long term. Tight Security – All VPNs on this list use AES 256 encryption. It will prevent anyone from accessing your data and protect you from DDoS attacks. In addition, we searched for VPNs with split tunneling, powerful kill switch, and leak protection features (WebRTC, DNS, IPv6).

– All VPNs on this list use AES 256 encryption. It will prevent anyone from accessing your data and protect you from DDoS attacks. In addition, we searched for VPNs with split tunneling, powerful kill switch, and leak protection features (WebRTC, DNS, IPv6). Multiple Simultaneous Connections – We ensured that each VPN can hold many connections simultaneously. This will allow you to protect your entire home network.

– We ensured that each VPN can hold many connections simultaneously. This will allow you to protect your entire home network. Ease of Use – A user-friendly interface makes setting up and managing your VPN connection easy.

– A user-friendly interface makes setting up and managing your VPN connection easy. Affordability – All VPNs on this list provide many advanced features at a reasonable price.

And now, we will jump right in and do a detailed overview of each VPN.

NordVPN – Top Minecraft VPN in 2024

NordVPNis the best Minecraft VPN that you’ll find on the market. It has an impressive network of6,300+ serversin 110 countries,which are placed in key locations. This VPN supports three protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPsec, and NordLynx.

NordLynx is an alternative version of the WireGuard VPN protocol and provides blazing speeds and instant connection to servers. You will also get low latency, which makes it ideal for playing Minecraft. We’ve done a few speed tests in ourNordVPN vs ExpressVPNshowdown article and got a speed of 750+ Mbps with NordLynx. These results make this service easily thebest VPN for gamingcurrently available.

But speed is not the only thing that matters. NordVPN is based in Panama, which is why this service was able to implement a no-logs policy. It also operates only on RAM servers, so your privacy will be fully protected. To secure all of your outgoing data, NordVPN uses advanced AES 256-GCM encryption. There are also various leak protection tools, an excellent kill switch, and split tunneling.

NordVPN has completed many independent third-party audits verifying its privacy and security credentials. One of the most important was a pen test done by Cure53, which concluded that the app has airtight security. Deloitte tested NordVPN’s no-logs policy, with results showing that it is consistently enforced.

NordVPN Advanced Tools

Double VPN Servers – Strengthen your encryption by rerouting your traffic through two VPN servers (this feature is also available with Surfshark and ProtonVPN ). These servers will have a slight impact on the speed of your connection.

– Strengthen your encryption by rerouting your traffic through two VPN servers (this feature is also available with ). These servers will have a slight impact on the speed of your connection. Obfuscated Servers – Obfuscation enables you to hide your VPN traffic from your government and your ISP. This is an important tool, especially if your country employs censorship. It is very useful if you are looking for a VPN for China . However, we wouldn’t use these servers for playing Minecraft, as they can noticeably impact your speed.

– Obfuscation enables you to hide your VPN traffic from your government and your ISP. This is an important tool, especially if your country employs censorship. It is very useful if you are looking for a . However, we wouldn’t use these servers for playing Minecraft, as they can noticeably impact your speed. Onion over VPN Servers – Combine the power of Tor with a NordVPN to provide you with the safest connection you can possibly get. Since this will completely cripple your speed, we cannot use onion servers for gaming. But, they make NordVPN an ideal VPN for the Dark Web .

– Combine the power of Tor with a NordVPN to provide you with the safest connection you can possibly get. Since this will completely cripple your speed, we cannot use onion servers for gaming. But, they make NordVPN an ideal . Dedicated IP – With a dedicated IP VPN , you will get a unique IP address that is only available to you. This will make sure that you always get an optimized connection while gaming. The NordVPN dedicated IP does cost extra, however.

With a , you will get a unique IP address that is only available to you. This will make sure that you always get an optimized connection while gaming. The does cost extra, however. Split Tunneling – The split tunneling VPN tool works similar to a firewall, allowing you to control which apps can use NordVPN traffic. It further strengthens your security if you decide to create an exclusive VPN tunnel for Minecraft.

The tool works similar to a firewall, allowing you to control which apps can use NordVPN traffic. It further strengthens your security if you decide to create an exclusive VPN tunnel for Minecraft. SmartPlay Smart DNS – Lets you unlock streaming platforms and geo-restricted games on gaming consoles and other devices that don’t directly support VPN apps. In fact, we have a guide that will teach you how to install NordVPN on PS5 .

Lets you unlock streaming platforms and geo-restricted games on gaming consoles and other devices that don’t directly support VPN apps. In fact, we have a guide that will teach you how to install . VPN proxy – NordVPN’s high-end browser extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

NordVPN’s high-end browser extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. VPN Kill switch : A Fail-Safe mechanism that will stop your identity from ending online when other security methods fail. In case something goes wrong, a kill switch will disable your Wi-Fi.

: A Fail-Safe mechanism that will stop your identity from ending online when other security methods fail. In case something goes wrong, a kill switch will disable your Wi-Fi. Threat protection – The powerful real-time protection that will scan for and eliminate trackers and malware. It is also excellent at blocking phishing sites and annoying ads.

– The powerful real-time protection that will scan for and eliminate trackers and malware. It is also excellent at blocking phishing sites and annoying ads. Meshnet – A virtual network that allows you to securely connect to up to 60 gamers. This makes Meshnet perfect for epic LAN sessions.

Impressive Cross-Platform Support

NordVPN has solid cross-platform support, so you can get it on your computer, tablet, smartphone, and router. It can easily bypass all geo-restrictions, making it a convenient VPN for Warzone, as it will allow you to get to bot lobbies. By subscribing, you will be able to hold six simultaneous connections. So, it is possible to protect your whole home network with NordVPN.

If you have trouble using this Minecraft VPN, just contact NordVPN’s 24/7 customer support service, which is available via live chat. Finally, this VPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can extensively test it before deciding. This essentially makes it one of the top free trial VPNs.

+ Pros User-friendly and reliable apps

Double-VPN andTor-over-VPN servers

Passed numerous 3rd-party audits

Strong encryption standards with full support for WireGuard

Works with Netflix and many streaming sites

Threat Protection feature to block ads, trackers, and malware

Professional 24/7 live chat support

Consistently fast speeds

Dedicated RAM-servers with 10 Gbps bandwidth channels – Cons Big discounts only available with 2-year plans

If you want more information, we recommend that you read our NordVPN review. We have also created a NordVPN for Gaming article to teach you how to set up this VPN on multiple gaming devices.

Surfshark – Budget VPN for Minecraft with many Connections

Surfshark should be your go-to option if you’re looking for an affordable Minecraft VPN. This service is based in the Netherlands and has a sizable network – 3200+ servers in 100 countries. All of them provide reliable performance and solid connection speeds. However, we recommend using Surfshark’s WireGuard VPN protocol for instant and fast connection. We’ve done numerous speed tests with excellent results, which you can see in our Surfshark vs CyberGhost comparison.

You might also want to check this NordVPN vs Surfshark to see how it fares against a top contender. In short, both provided fast connections and reliable performance, although NordVPN had a slight edge. Still, Surfshark is near the top in our list of the best cheap VPN services.

Surfshark relies on the combination of a no-logs policy and RAM servers to give their users full privacy. For security, it relies on AES 256 encryption, split tunneling, and a kill switch.

This VPN was also tested by multiple cybersecurity companies. Most notably, Cure53 did an audit of its servers. Luckily, the results were truly excellent. One of Surfshark’s goals is to maintain complete transparency with its users. That is why the company has posted a warrant canary, which is frequently updated. This is an official statement that tracks all government requests for data disclosure.

Surfshark Premium Features

Nexus Technology – Periodically changes your IP address to strengthen your security.

– Periodically changes your IP address to strengthen your security. Dynamic Multi-Hop – Fully customizable double VPN server network.

– Fully customizable double VPN server network. Clean Web – An excellent VPN ad-blocking tool that will keep you safe from trackers, intrusive ads, and malware.

– An excellent tool that will keep you safe from trackers, intrusive ads, and malware. NoBorders – Allows you to connect to Surfshark even on restricted networks. This makes it a great VPN for UAE and Dubai .

– Allows you to connect to Surfshark even on restricted networks. This makes it a great . VPN Proxy – A highly secure browser extension that effectively stops WebRTC leaks.

– A highly secure browser extension that effectively stops WebRTC leaks. Obfuscated servers

Smart DNS

Split tunneling

Kill switch

Despite being a low-cost VPN, Surfshark is very popular in the gaming community. In fact, it may be one of the best VPNs for Modern Warfare 3. It is available on nearly every modern device, including all platforms that support Minecraft. Surfshark can also be installed directly on many router models. This can save you a lot of time, as you won’t have to install and set it up on each device separately.

Surfshark also has an intuitive interface, which makes it a solid choice for casual users.

You can subscribe to this budget VPN for as low as $2.30/month. You will also be able to hold unlimited simultaneous connections, making this offer difficult to refuse.

In case you need help with troubleshooting, you can get in touch with Surfshark’s customer support 24/7 through live chat. Smartphone users will also get a 7-day trial, allowing them to test this Minecraft VPN without subscribing. Everybody else can fall back on Surfshark’s 30-day money-back guarantee to get a refund if they are not impressed.

+ Pros Unlimited connections

User-friendly apps for all devices and operating systems

CleanWeb feature to block ads, trackers, and malware

Works great with Netflix and many other streaming services

24/7 live chat support

Strong encryption and security features (audited) – Cons Limited support for VPN routers

Above average monthly prices

Our Surfshark review is more in-depth and makes some interesting comparisons. For instructions on how to set it up on various platforms, see our Surfshark for Gaming guide.

ExpressVPN – Consistent and Secure VPN Service

ExpressVPN is another reliable VPN for Minecraft. With its 3000+ servers in 105 countries, you will always be able to find a solid connection. Even better, all servers utilize TrustedServer technology, which allows them to work exclusively in RAM mode. ExpressVPN offers four VPN protocols: Open VPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec, and Lightway – which is most suitable for gaming.

Unfortunately, that isn’t saying much, as both NordLynx and WireGuard are much faster. In our recent ExpressVPN vs Surfshark comparison article, we only managed to achieve 330 Mbps, which is less than half the speed we got with other protocols. Granted, you don’t really need blazing speed to play Minecraft without lag. However, if you are also playing competitive shooters like Warzone that rely on fast reflexes, you may find this VPN a bit disappointing.

Luckily, things seem much better when we switch our focus to security. ExpressVPN relies on military-grade AES 256 encryption to guard all of your outgoing traffic from third parties. This is a no-logs VPN with many advanced security features, such as a Threat Manager ad blocker.

ExpressVPN is also one of the most thoroughly tested VPNs on the market. It underwent dozens of independent audits, including a pen test done on its Lightway protocol. The results speak for themselves. KPMG also combed ExpressVPN’s privacy guidelines, which you can check here.

ExpressVPN Advanced Features

Device Groups – Connect multiple platforms to different servers simultaneously.

Connect multiple platforms to different servers simultaneously. Smart Location – Automatically connects you to the most optimized server for your needs.

Automatically connects you to the most optimized server for your needs. VPN Proxy – ExpressVPN has an excellent browser extension and is one of our top VPNs for Chrome .

ExpressVPN has an excellent browser extension and is one of our top . Obfuscated Servers

Split Tunneling

Threat Manager

IPv6 Leak Protection

Media Streamer (Smart DNS)

Network Lock (Kill Switch)

ExpressVPN has a minimalistic yet informative interface. It is available on computers, smartphones, and smart TVs. You can install it on your router or get one of its Aircove models with a built-in VPN to protect your gaming consoles.

ExpressVPN is able to hold 8 simultaneous connections, so you shouldn’t have trouble with setting up a secure home network. If this seems low to you, we recommend focusing on Surfshark and IPVanish instead. As expected, this Minecraft VPN provides 24/7 live chat customer support. You can try it out virtually for free, as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

+ Pros User-friendly and secure apps

Split tunneling feature (for macOS, Windows, and routers)

Works with Netflix and most streaming services

24/7 live chat support

Passed independent third-party audits for security and no-logs

Very large server network – Cons Above average prices

Fewer features than other leading VPNs

Read our full ExpressVPN review for more information. Find all setup guides in our ExpressVPN for Gaming article.

IPVanish – A Promising Minecraft VPN Alternative

IPVanish is the only US-based Minecraft VPN on this list. While this isn’t an ideal jurisdiction in terms of user privacy, we’ve decided to include IPVanish due to the quality of its service.

This VPN has a solid network of 2,000 servers in 50+ countries. It supports three VPN protocols – IKEv2, OpenVPN and WireGuard, with which you can reach truly impressive speeds. During our tests, we reached almost 830 Mbps while connected to a server in Seattle. This is one of the fastest connections we’ve established with any VPN. However, in our IPVanish vs NordVPN comparison, we’ve concluded that its connection can vary significantly – especially on remote servers.

If you don’t care about reaching breakneck speeds, we would advise you to use OpenVPN with IPVanish, as this allows you to use obfuscation. Speaking of security, IPVanish combines AES 256 encryption and a strict no-logs policy to keep your sensitive data protected and your identity private.

Still, IPVanish is based in the US, which is a member of the 5-Eyes alliance. This means that if necessary, the government could still access your data. After all, this VPN doesn’t offer RAM servers, so your information is likely held on a remote server.

IPVanish Premium Features

SOCKS5 Proxy – sacrifices encryption to provide you with a faster connection. This is especially useful if you are looking for a powerful VPN for torrenting .

– sacrifices encryption to provide you with a faster connection. This is especially useful if you are looking for a powerful . Split Tunneling

Kill Switch

Obfuscation (Scramble)

DNS and IPv6 Leak Protection

IPVanish is available on every platform that supports Minecraft. If you’re using a PlayStation or Xbox console, you can install it on your router or purchase a pre-configured model. This VPN is affordable and allows unlimited simultaneous connections, making it a perfect VPN for multiple devices.

As expected, 30-day money-back guarantee is available if you get a longer subscription. In case you experience technical difficulties, you can get in touch with its 24/7 customer service through live chat.

+ Pros Strong security features, multiple VPN protocols, and a kill switch

Extremely fast and reliable connection speeds

Wide range of reliable apps

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Audited, no-logs policy

Ability to unblock popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer – Cons No cryptocurrency payment options

Based in the United States

Check out our full IPVanish review for more information.

Setting up Minecraft VPN on Various Gaming Devices



Although consoles don’t support them, there are multiple ways to set up your VPN on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox Series X/S.

1. How to Set Up a Smart DNS

Note: Smart DNS will allow you to join geo-restricted Minecraft servers. Unfortunately, it won’t keep you private or encrypt your connection, so you might still experience a DDoS attack. For complete VPN protection, take a look at the next two sections.

Use this website to find your IPv4 address. Open your NordVPN account and go to the dashboard. Under the Smart DNS tab, select Enable > Activate Smart DNS. You will be required to confirm your request via email.

Turn on your PlayStation 4 and go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection.

Choose Custom and decide if you want to connect via Wi-Fi or LAN connection.



We advise you to use LAN, which requires an Ethernet cable, as this will give you a faster and consistent connection. Select Automatic IP Address. For DHCP Hostname, choose Do Not Specify. Set up your primary and secondary DNS. For both, input the values that you have received from NordVPN when you’ve activated Smart DNS.

Use Smart DNS to play Minecraft!

3. Set up a Minecraft VPN on Your Router

Aside from letting you experience all of the VPN benefits while gaming, router installation allows you to protect your whole home network, provided that your VPN can hold many simultaneous connections. This will also save you much time, as you won’t have to install your VPN on each device manually.

Find out if your router supports VPNs.Here is a list of routers compatible with NordVPN. We also have Surfshark’s list. For more options, check out ExpressVPN’s supported routers or IPVanish router list.

Get your router’s IP address.

It is usually printed on a sticker that’s located on the back of your router. If it is missing, you can Google “control panel IP for [input your router model].”

Paste the IP in your browser tab to open the router’s control panel.

Install a VPN on your router.



Since the setup varies widely from one model to the next, it is best to search for your router model on your VPN’s page and follow their installation guide. Restart your computer and your router. Use your VPN to play Minecraft.

3. Creating a virtual router

In case your router isn’t compatible with a VPN and you don’t want to get a new model, the only option left is to create a virtual one. In this example, we will use our PC and Xbox Series X.

Download and install your Minecraft VPN on your computer. Log in with your user credentials. Connect to a VPN server you want to use for Minecraft. Connect your PC with your Xbox. We recommend the two use an Ethernet cable, as your connection will be more reliable and faster. Visit Control Panel > Network and Internet > View Network Status and Tasks.

Right-click on your VPN connection to open Properties.

Move to the sharing tab and enable the first box. Under home networking connection, find your Xbox connection. Switch to your Xbox and move to Settings > Test Network Connection.



Follow the wizard to make sure your Minecraft VPN and Xbox console are connected. Use a Minecraft VPN for private and secure gaming.

If you are still not sure what service to use, take a look at our guide on the best VPNs for Xbox.

Can I Play Minecraft Using a Free VPN?

While using a free VPN for Minecraft may seem reasonable, it’s not something we’d recommend. They usually just cause more problems due to their various limitations. These include …

1. Small Network Size

Maintaining a large server network costs money, so don’t expect your free VPN to offer thousands of servers. They usually have smaller networks, which lowers your chances of finding a decent connection. Since there are fewer servers, they can easily get overcrowded, resulting in lower speed. Even worse, you may get disconnected from your server at the worst possible moment.

2. Limited Bandwidth

Free VPNs frequently impose monthly bandwidth limits to prevent their servers from being overwhelmed. This limit is usually set between 1 and 10 GB. While this is reasonable for light browsing, you can easily spend this amount in a few gaming sessions. Once that happens, you will need to wait for the next month till you can use it again.

3. Subpar VPN Protocols

Free services use regular protocols like PPTP and OpenVPN, which are a bit outdated in 2024. Lightway and NordLynx will keep your latency low and provide much faster speeds. They will also keep you safe from DDoS attacks, which is crucial for players who host their own Minecraft servers.

4. Security and Privacy Issues

The main issue with free VPNs is that most of them have serious problems. This recent study of 270+ free mobile VPNs showed us that:

66% of free VPNs had weak DNS leak protection

75% of the apps use trackers to follow their users

Over 38% of the services contained malware

18% of free VPNs didn’t use any encryption

84% of services provided terrible IPv6

While this research covered only mobile VPNs, the situation is likely the same, if not worse, on other platforms. Basically, most free VPNs are made to make money by extracting and selling sensitive user information to advertisem*nt companies. This goes directly against the idea of what real VPNs are all about.

However, we’ve managed to find 7 free VPNs that are an exception to the rule. While we can’t recommend that you use them for Minecraft, they’re the best you will get without subscribing. A better alternative would be to use the top free trial VPNs.

Troubleshooting Your Minecraft VPN

Just because you’re using a paid service doesn’t mean you won’t experience any complications. Here are the most common problems you might encounter while using a VPN for Minecraft.

1. My new IP Address isn’t Working

Many issues can cause this problem.

First, you should visit your VPN settings and see if all of your Leak Protection features are turned on.

A background app like BitTorrent might also reveal your true location. That’s why you should shut down all unnecessary apps while gaming with a VPN for Minecraft.

If you use your VPN for streaming or surfing the Web, you should ensure your browser isn’t using tracking cookies. Their goal is to bombard you with targeted ads, which only works if they use your identity.

To solve this problem, you’ll just have to clear your cache and remove cookies from your browser. Do so by following these Edge, Firefox, and Chrome guides.

Note: Clearing cache and cookies will delete all your saved passwords and preferences. You should write them all down somewhere before starting this process.

2. Trouble Connecting to a VPN Server

If this is the case, your firewall is most likely to blame. To test this theory, you could temporarily disable it or create a firewall exception for your VPN.

Windows users can start like this:

Go to Start > Control Panel > System and Security > Windows Defender Firewall. Click on Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall. Select Change Settings and find your VPN in the program list.



If you can’t find it, just select Allow another app. Click Add and confirm changes by hitting OK.

Mac users can follow this Apple firewall guide.

Note: It is not recommended to disable your firewall for longer periods of time.

How to Improve Your VPN for Minecraft

Use the Best Protocol Available – Based on your VPN, you should focus on using WireGuard, NordLynx, or Lightway. All three provide amazing security, instantaneous connections, and low ping and latency while gaming.

– Based on your VPN, you should focus on using WireGuard, NordLynx, or Lightway. All three provide amazing security, instantaneous connections, and low ping and latency while gaming. Connect to the Closest VPN Server – In theory, this will ensure you always get an optimized connection. Still, it is best to perform a speed test to see if you’re using the best server.

– In theory, this will ensure you always get an optimized connection. Still, it is best to perform a speed test to see if you’re using the best server. Keep your VPN up to date – All of the premium services frequently update their VPNs to fix known weak points and improve your connection. This is why you should always use the latest version of your VPN app.

– All of the premium services frequently update their VPNs to fix known weak points and improve your connection. This is why you should always use the latest version of your VPN app. Use the Security Features – To protect your personal information while gaming, make sure that your kill switch and leak protection are always on. For additional security, you can enable split tunneling and create an exclusive VPN tunnel just for Minecraft.

– To protect your personal information while gaming, make sure that your kill switch and leak protection are always on. For additional security, you can enable split tunneling and create an exclusive VPN tunnel just for Minecraft. Don’t Connect to Obfuscated Servers – While these servers keep you anonymous, they will also cripple your speed. You should avoid them while gaming.

– While these servers keep you anonymous, they will also cripple your speed. You should avoid them while gaming. Turn Off Unnecessary Apps – Some background apps, like BitTorrent, can use a lot of bandwidth. This may cause latency and high ping and ruin your gaming.

Conclusion on using a VPN for Minecraft

If you frequently get banned from Minecraft servers, using a VPN will allow you to keep playing with your friends. It will also keep you private and protected by neutralizing disruptive DDoS attacks.

After extensive research, we’ve determined that NordVPN is the best VPN for Minecraft. It offers a large server network, allowing access to many IP addresses. Besides letting you bypass restrictions, it also offers strong encryption, amazing speed, and numerous advanced security features.

Minecraft FAQ



Can you play Minecraft on a VPN?



Yes, you can play Minecraft by using a premium VPN. It will allow you to bypass network blocks and improve your gaming privacy and security. If you join to close VPN servers, you will also gain excellent connections.



What is the best VPN for Minecraft?



The best VPN for Minecraft is NordVPN. It provides fast and highly secure connections and follows a strict no-logs policy to protect user privacy. NordVPN also comes with additional features that will keep you safe while gaming.



Can Minecraft servers detect VPN?



While Minecraft servers can detect free VPNs, premium services are adept at bypassing these algorithms. We highly recommend NordVPN, but Surfshark, ExpressVPN, and IPVanish will also allow you to play Minecraft without anyone noticing that you are using a VPN.



Can I get banned for playing Minecraft with a VPN?



It depends on the server. Playing with a VPN on the official servers can get you banned if you use it to harass other players. On public servers, you can get banned simply for trying to join while running a VPN.



Can I use a VPN to get past a Minecraft ban?



Yes, you can do that if your IP is banned. You’ll just have to connect to another VPN server to change your IP address. However, a VPN can’t help you bypass a server ban.



Is IPVanish good for Minecraft?



Yes, IPVanish is a solid choice for playing Minecraft as it offers fast connection speeds, many servers worldwide, and effective unblocking no matter your location.



Does VPN improve ping in Minecraft?



A VPN can improve your ping in Minecraft by reducing the distance your data has to travel between your home and the game server.



The “Best VPN for Minecraft” was last edited on February 12, 2024.