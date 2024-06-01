Best VPNs for Windows 11: Unbeatable Privacy and Security (2024)

The market for Windows 11 VPNs is saturated with providers all offering the same promises: total privacy and protection online.

But most of them fail to deliver. And many can’t be trusted. They’re secretly harvesting your data and selling it to the highest bidder.

Over the years, we must have tested and reviewed 100s of VPNs. For this updated Windows 11 guide, we picked the top five in 2024. Here they are:

ExpressVPN - The best VPN for Windows 11, with stealthy servers for bypassing geo-restrictions. Enjoy blazing-fast streaming speeds and top-notch security. TIP In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix. The one year plan is the best value: three months free and a 30 day risk-free trial. Surfshark - A powerful, budget-friendly VPN optimized for Windows 11, providing multi-device protection, affordable pricing, and unlimited connections. NordVPN - A premium VPN for Windows 11, boasting a vast server network, top-tier security, and reliable performance. CyberGhost VPN - A beginner-friendly VPN with a user-friendly interface, simple setup, and great value for casual users. IPVanish - Easy-to-use apps across unlimited devices, fast speeds, robust security, and seamless multi-device compatibility.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the criteria we used in selecting these VPNs (keep reading for more details):

Plenty of global servers

Fast, reliable connections

Excellent security

Unlimited bandwidth (no limit to how much you can stream)

Access any content, including popular global streaming sites

Work on numerous devices (Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more)

TEST WINNER ExpressVPN Surfshark NordVPN CyberGhost VPN IPVanish Website ExpressVPN Surfshark NordVPN CyberGhost VPN IPVanish Ranking for windows 11 1 2 3 4 5 Performance 10

9

9

7

7

Reliability 9

8

8

7

7

Free trial Total servers 3000

3200

6200

11625

2000

Payment PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

PayPal

Visa/MasterCard

Amex

Cryptocurrency

Unblocks: Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Netflix

iPlayer

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Hulu

Supported platforms Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android

Windows

macOS

iOS

Android



Deep dive: The best VPNs for Windows 11 in 2024

Let's delve into an in-depth review of the best VPNs for Windows 11, highlighting their features and explaining why we consider them stellar for Windows 11.

However, before we begin, an important note.

A VPN will hide your data, location, internet activities, and identity behind a thick wall of encryption and military-grade tech. But it won’t protect your Windows 11operating systemfrom viruses, malware, and other threats – especially if they’re already on your computer.

If you’re worried about viruses and similar threats, you need a dedicatedWindows 11 antivirus package. In the meantime, let’s look at the best Windows VPNs.

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | April 2024 www.expressvpn.com ExpressVPN is the number 1 Windows 11 VPN in 2024. It offers industry-best speed, security, and privacy. Pricing 12 months + 3 months FREE + Backblaze backup: $6.67/mth 49% OFF 6 months: $9.99/mth 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros The fastest VPN in the world Industry-best security Independently audited by Cure53, PwC, KPMG, and others 3,000+ servers in over 94 countries Crypto payments and TOR website for added privacy

Cons Premium price tag Doesn’t work with BBC iPlayer Streaming servers aren’t labeled

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.expressvpn.com

We tested ExpressVPN extensively to evaluate its performance and compatibility with Windows 11.

Connecting to servers in countries worldwide, our global testing team observed no impact on our internet speed or overall Windows 11 performance. Whether you're streaming, browsing, banking, working remotely, or gaming, ExpressVPN seamlessly integrates with the Windows 11 operating system.

ExpressVPN's advanced security features solidify it as an industry leader for Windows 11. With IPv6 leak protection,256-bit AES encryption, RAM-only zero-knowledge servers, advanced cloaking, obfuscation software, and more, it ensures a secure online experience.

Using ExpressVPN on your Windows 11 device transcends mere functionality; it modernizes your internet usage. Once activated, reverting to a non-VPN internet setup appears outdated.

Despite its advanced tech, ExpressVPN's user-friendly apps ensure effortless navigation. Whether on your Windows 11 computer, MacBook, smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, simply launch the app, connect to a server, and enjoy without technical hassles.

Explore ExpressVPN confidently, backed by its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. 2. Surfshark www.surfshark.com Surfshark stands out as an excellent, budget-friendly VPN for Windows 11, offering an array of privacy tools to enhance online security and anonymity. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.3/mth 83% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Unlimited device connections Keeps no log whatsoever Excellent value Easy-to-use apps

Cons Occasional slow server Monthly plans are expensive Mac app isn't as fully-featured

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark takes the lead as our top budget-friendly VPN for Windows 11, and here's why.

Firstly, it boasts impressive speeds, enabling seamless HD streaming of your favorite shows from virtually anywhere. Our testing team, dispersed across different countries, enjoyed buffer-free streaming on major platforms, making Surfshark an ideal choice forenhanced streamingon Windows 11.

Secondly, Surfshark is equipped with advanced privacy tools often missing from pricier competitors. Experience built-in malware and spam detection, an ad blocker, dark web monitoring, an IP address rotator, and more. Its Stealth Mode features robust obfuscation software, going beyond optimization for Windows 11 to fortify your online security, protecting against tracking, viruses, spyware, and various online threats.

Finally, Surfshark stands out with unlimited device connections, perfect for the whole family to enjoy an enhanced online experience on their Windows 11-covered computers and laptops hassle-free.

New Surfshark users can take advantage of a free 30-day money-back guarantee period on every plan. 3. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is a fast and reliable VPN for Windows 11. It offers cutting-edge security features to safeguard your data and online activities. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $3.69/mth 70% OFF 12 months: $4.99/mth 59% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Strong security protocol User-friendly apps Affordable price Strict zero logs policy

Cons The initial setup could be improved Switching between servers can be slow Only allows you to simultaneously connect six devices

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.nordvpn.com

NordVPN boasts a vast network of over 6,000 servers globally. Our testing revealed these servers consistently optimized for Windows 11, offering high-speed access to popular streaming platforms and region-restricted websites worldwide. HD streaming remained smooth and hassle-free, even with bandwidth-intensive content.

Security is a standout feature for NordVPN on Windows 11. It employs robust 256-bit AES encryption and 2,048-bit DH keys to safeguard your online activities, ensuring your privacy and data remain protected. Additional security measures include an instant kill-switch that automatically severs your internet connection if any disruptions occur, DNS and IP leak protection, and more.

Headquartered in Panama, known for its robust privacy laws, NordVPN strictly adheres to a "no-logs policy.” It never records your browsing history or shares it with any third parties, including government entities.

With NordVPN, you can simultaneously connect up to six devices, and every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. 4. CyberGhost VPN www.cyberghostvpn.com CyberGhost stands out as the most user-friendly VPN, providing an excellent experience, especially when overcoming limitations set by your Windows 11 environment. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $2.11/mth 83% OFF 6 months: $6.99/mth 42% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros User-friendly interface Connect up to seven devices simultaneously Accepts cryptocurrency payments Affordable pricing

Cons No apps for Windows 11 Lacks some advanced configuration options Ad blocker not always reliable

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com

CyberGhost places a strong emphasis on user privacy by implementing a strict no-logs policy, utilizing RAM-only servers, and conducting regular automatic data wipes to ensure that none of your data is stored at any time. This dedication to privacy is further reinforced through routine independent security audits.

In addition, CyberGhost boasts an extensive network of over 9,000+ servers, many of which are specifically optimized for streaming purposes. These servers reliably access popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Paramount+, and Hulu, guaranteeing quick and stable connections. Our tests confirmed a seamless experience in accessing and streaming content worldwide on our Windows 11 PCs.

Setting up CyberGhost is easy, and its user-friendly apps are compatible with various platforms, includingAndroid, iOS, Linux, and Windows 11. This simplicity makes it an excellent choice for VPN newcomers, offering quick and easy installations on up to seven devices simultaneously.

CyberGhost offers a generous 45-day money-back guarantee with every new plan. 5. IPVanish www.ipvanish.com IPVanish is a reliable VPN with user-friendly apps that are compatible with unlimited devices including Windows 11. It delivers fast speeds, strong security, and airtight privacy. Pricing 24 months: $3.33/mth 75% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.99/mth

Pros Unlimited device connections Excellent value Lots of US servers Strong encryption and a kill-switch

Cons Based in the US Slow connections Customer service can be unresponsive No browser extensions

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.ipvanish.com

Established in 2012, IPVanish has been delivering security and privacy longer than any other VPN on this list. However, over the years, it has fallen behind newer, lighter competitors.

With an extensive network of over 2,000 servers across 75+ global locations, IPVanish ensures fast and reliable connections while optimizing your Windows 11 PC compatibility.

You can seamlessly install the IPVanish app on your devices or connect unlimited devices to the VPN for comprehensive protection against potential hacker threats throughout your household.

IPVanish is based in the US – raising serious data privacy concerns due to the US’s membership in the secretive Five Eyes global surveillance alliance. However, IPvanish has been brought to court twice, and both times couldn’t be forced into sharing any user data. Because it didn’t have any! The strict no-logs policy guarantees your data is never stored or shared.

While it can’t compete with top Windows 11 VPNs like ExpressVPN and Surfshark, IPVanish offers a robust and cost-effective option – especially if you’re trying to connect to servers in the US.

Every IPVanish plan includes a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Methodology: how we tested the best VPNs for Windows 11

Our evaluation process to identify the best VPNs for Windows 11 centered around key features to ensure optimal content access and an enhanced online experience.

Our testing involved rigorous assessments, including Windows 11 compatibility, server hopping, extensive interaction with customer support, HD streaming sessions, and comprehensive checks for location and data leaks.

Here’s a quick summary of each step:

Global server network: We specifically recommended VPNs boasting a robust global server network to optimize the browsing experience on Windows 11.

We specifically boasting a robust global server network to optimize the browsing experience on Windows 11. Universal content access: The chosen VPNs provided access to a wide range of global streaming sites, bypassing geo-restrictions on websites, including financial and personal portals, without location limitations.

The chosen VPNs provided access to a wide range of global streaming sites, bypassing geo-restrictions on websites, including financial and personal portals, without location limitations. Fast connection speeds : We exclusively considered VPNs that minimized the impact on internet speeds and delivered reliable performance to accommodate HD streaming and consistent connectivity on Windows 11.

: We exclusively considered VPNs that minimized the impact on internet speeds and delivered reliable performance to accommodate HD streaming and consistent connectivity on Windows 11. Lightweight: Every VPN listed works without impacting your Windows 11 PC's battery, CPU, browser speed, and page load times.

Every VPN listed works without impacting your Windows 11 PC's battery, CPU, browser speed, and page load times. Top-notch security: The VPNs on our list offer industry-best security measures to ensure online anonymity and safety for Windows 11 PCs. These measures include 256-bit AES encryption, IP leak protection, automatic kill-switches, and more. Rigorous testing verified the effectiveness of these features.

The VPNs on our list offer industry-best security measures to ensure online anonymity and safety for Windows 11 PCs. These measures include 256-bit AES encryption, IP leak protection, automatic kill-switches, and more. Rigorous testing verified the effectiveness of these features. User-friendly interface: Only VPNs with user-friendly apps and easy setups are included, catering to users new to VPN usage.

Only VPNs with user-friendly apps and easy setups are included, catering to users new to VPN usage. Affordability:We reviewed each VPN's pricing, money-back guarantee, refund policies, and customer support to protect users from unfair practices.

For a more detailed breakdown, please refer to our comprehensivetesting methodologyoverview.

How to set up a VPN For Windows 11

To set up a VPN for Windows 11, simply follow these steps:

Download a VPN; we recommend ExpressVPN. Install the VPN on your Windows 11 PCs. Open the VPN app and configure it to Windows. Restart your device.

Viola! You're now ready to enjoy a seamless online experience on your Windows 11 PC.

If you encounter any issues, consider clearing your PC's cache and cookies to address temporary glitches. Ensure your PC is connected to a server within your preferred location, then reconnect to the VPN. Refresh the page, and you should have unrestricted access on your Windows 11 PC.

Can I Use A Free VPN With My Windows 11?

Most free VPNs struggle to provide an optimal experience on Windows 11 PCs due to various limitations. However, the drawbacks go beyond just functionality concerns:

1.Free VPNslimit your server access.They typically offer only two to three countries that quickly become overcrowded with other free users.

2.Free VPNs on Windows 11 PCs are frequently too slow for seamless online activities.They may struggle to deliver fast connections or intentionally throttle your speed, nudging you toward upgrading to a paid plan.

3.Free VPNs come bundled with intrusive and irritating ads. These create a disruptive user experience.

4.Free VPNs may compromise your privacy on Windows 11 PCs by selling your information to data brokers and advertisers. Additionally, there's uncertainty about malware and trackers on your device, potentially used to track your online activities.

5.Free VPNs have been caught hosting malware and hackers on their networks, posing significant security threats.

Cheap, premium VPNs like Surfshark and NordVPN offer a much better experience on Windows 11 PCs than any free VPN. Save yourself a lot of trouble and skip the free VPNs entirely.

VPN for Windows 11 FAQs