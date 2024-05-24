Best VPNs with Wireguard in 2024 with Super Fast Speeds (2024)

The WireGuard protocol is the latest trend adopted by several top VPN providers. WireGuard promises all the benefits of other popular security protocols with none of the drawbacks, it is:

Fast and efficient

Lightweight

Open source

Secure and private

Supported on most devices and platforms

Although WireGuard has been around for a few years, it wasn’t until recently that VPN providers started adding support for it to their apps and servers. We expect to see this trend continue and for more providers to add it in the near future.

For now, we’ve compiled a list of the providers who already offer WireGuard. We’ll go into them in more detail, but if you don’t have time to read the full article, here’s a brief summary.

Here are the best VPNs with WireGuard:

NordVPN: Our top choice VPN with WireGuard! It uses a modified version of WireGuard called NordLynx, which has made it the fastest VPN we’ve tested. Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

TIP In our testing we found that the cheapest NordVPN plan (Standard) works perfectly. Surfshark: Our favorite budget-friendly VPN with WireGuard. A solid VPN with 24/7 live chat support and unlimited simultaneous connections. CyberGhost : A user-friendly VPN provider great for beginners. Specialty servers for streaming, p2p, etc. Includes WireGuard. IPVanish : Popular choice for streaming, allows unlimited simultaneous device connections and WireGuard support. PrivateVPN: Consistently works with Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more. Fast, lag-free streaming thanks to WireGuard. Live chat support and a true no-logs policy. Private Internet Access : Robust security and large server network with support for WireGuard. StrongVPN: A veteran VPN provider that now supports Wireguard. Perimeter 81: Business-oriented VPN with Wireguard support.

Best VPNs with Wireguard: at a glance

We’ve compared the most important features of the top VPNs here. Prefer to read the in-depth reviews? Start with NordVPN – our #1 choice for a Wireguard VPN.

No value NordVPN Surfshark CyberGhost IPVanish PrivateVPN Website NordVPN.com Surfshark.com Cyberghost.com IPVanish.com PrivateVPN.com Ranking for Wireguard 1 2 3 4 5 Wireguard Avg Speed (Mbps) 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 39 Mbps Kill Switch macOS, Android Mobile, and Windows macOS, Android Mobile, and Windows Windows only Devices Supported Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV Popular Sites Unblocked 95% 88% 70% 85% 85% Best deal (per month) $3.09

Up to 69% off + 3 months FREE $2.29

Save 85% on a 2 year Starter plan $2.03

SAVE 84% on the 2 year plan $2.75

SAVE 78% on the 2 yr plan $2.00

Save 85% on a one year plan + 24-months free

Best VPNs with Wireguard

In addition to having WireGuard, we expect the VPNs that make our list to meet all of our other quality standards. These include:

Fast speeds

No logs

Strong encryption

Fast and competent customer support

Ability to unblock region-locked content

This is just a summary, but if you’d like to take a more detailed look at our VPN testing methods, you can find more information below.

Here are the best VPNs with WireGuard:

1. NordVPN

Apr 2024 works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.NordVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

NordVPN is our number one choice VPN. It uses its own modified version of WireGuard dubbed NordLynx. Although WireGuard is secure, the way it assigns IP addresses to users by default would require NordVPN to store some identifying user data on its servers. That would fly in the face of Nord’s strict zero-logs policy.

NordLynx gets around this drawback by using what Nord calls a “double NAT” system. It’s a bit technical, but suffice it to say that NordLynx allows you to use WireGuard without NordVPN storing any identifiable user data on its servers. The company explains:

The double NAT system creates two local network interfaces for each user. The first interface assigns the same local IP address to all users connected to a server. Once the secure VPN tunnel is established, the second network interface with a dynamic NAT system kicks in. Dynamic local IP addresses remain assigned only while the session is active and allows us to establish a secure NordLynx connection without storing any identifiable data on a server.

Ever since it added NordLynx, NordVPN has come out on top in all of our VPN speed tests. And by a wide margin at that.In addition to providing fast speeds and keeping no logs, NordVPN can access a huge range of region-locked content like that from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Security is airtight thanks to strong encryption, leak protection, and a customize-able kill switch. Servers are available in around 60 countries, and support is staffed around the clock.

Using WireGuard on NordVPN is easy. Just go into the settings and select WireGuard from the list of protocols. Wireguard now comes built into NordVPN’s Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Pros: NordLynx (WireGuard) built into all apps

Fastest VPN we’ve tested

Wide range of servers in approximately 60 countries

Excellent security and encryption standards

Easily unblocks a wide range of geo-locked sites

Customer service available via 24/7 live chat Cons: A few unreliable servers

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Read more in our full NordVPN review.

2. Surfshark

works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Surfshark.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Surfshark is an excellent value VPN that now offers WireGuard on its Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS apps. Like NordVPN, it uses a double NAT system to assign users a different IP address every time they connect, improving user privacy significantly. The addition of WireGuard will likely boost Surfshark’s already solid speeds.

Surfshark comes at a great price and allows for an unlimited number of connections on a single account. That makes it a great option for a family or group of housemates to protect all their devices. Surfshark can access a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. This allows you to keep up with your home libraries while traveling abroad.

Surfshark uses WireGuard’s strong built-in security along with leak protection, a kill switch, and a zero-logs policy. It works well in China. Live chat support is available around the clock.

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Read our full Surfshark review.

3. CyberGhost

works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Cyberghost.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

CyberGhost has been an established VPN provider offering WireGuard for a while now. It works with popular streaming sites like Netflix and Prime Video efficiently, and with impressive download speeds, you can be sure to stream in HD or 4K quality.

A standout feature of CyberGhost is its specialty servers that are optimized for popular internet activities. It has servers dedicated to torrenting, streaming, and gaming that produce the best performance for the task. It lets you connect up to 7 devices simultaneously and has apps for almost every platform you could ask for.

CyberGhost operates a rapidly growing network of around 9,000 servers globally and uses AES encryption, offers a kill switch, and includes DNS leak protection and a no-logs policy to secure your privacy.

Pros: Huge, rapidly growing global network of over 9,000 servers

Exceptional speeds

Streams HD video seamlessly

Offers live chat support

Kill switch on all platforms Cons: Not suitable for those that need control of advanced features

No option to allow local networking

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Read our full CyberGhost review.

4. IPVanish

works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.IPVanish.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

IPVanish is a top provider for those looking for a VPN with Wireguard support. It accesses popular sites like BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and Netflix effortlessly and offers excellent connection speeds across over 2000 servers worldwide. It allows unlimited connections and apps for most operating systems, which is ideal for families with many devices.

IPVanish doesn’t collect logs and includes the typical security features we’d expect to see from a high-quality VPN, including 256-bit encryption, a network kill switch, and DNS and IPV6 leak protection.

24/7 live chat is available to all subscribers alongside email support. It sticks to its 30-day money-back promise, and canceling is simple if you aren’t 100% satisfied.

Pros: Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Impressive 4K streaming speeds achieved during testing

Strong encryption

No-logs policy

24/7 customer support Cons: Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Has difficulty unblocking some larger streaming services

Our score: 4 out of 5

Our score: 4 out of 5

Read our full IPVanish review.

5. Private VPN

Works with WireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.PrivateVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

PrivateVPN has long been a reliable choice when it comes to unblocking and streaming content. However, performance was boosted when it chose to implement the WireGuard protocol. This allowed for even faster, more consistent connection speeds. PrivateVPN operates a small network of just over 200 servers in all, but these servers are located in more than 60 countries, including the US and the UK. Indeed, it works well with the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

In our testing of PrivateVPN, we were particularly impressed by its customer support which, unlike most VPNs, isn’t outsourced to a third-party support service. You can contact PrivateVPN via live chat and email, and it even offers free remote help and installation should you need it. This is a no-logs service that doesn’t even keep connection logs. All data is secured with military-grade encryption, and you can expect a kill switch as well as protection from DNS leaks.

You can find PrivateVPN apps for the following: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV. Note that PrivateVPN doesn’t offer any browser extensions, but it can be manually configured to work with Linux as well as compatible wireless routers.

Pros: Very fast speeds

Zero logs

Use up to 10 devices simultaneously

Live chat and remote control support Cons: Small network of servers

Server switching can be slow

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

Read our full PrivateVPN review.

6. Private Internet Access

works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.PrivateInternetAccess.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Private Internet Access is a popular option for Wireguard seekers as it produces lightning-fast streaming and gaming speeds on any of its 35,000+ servers. It works with streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu without effort, and if your connection speed isn’t as fast as you’d like, you can tailor your encryption level to further increase performance.

If you’re looking to use PIA on multiple devices, it includes an unlimited connection limit. Its apps are available on desktop and mobile, and the setup is straightforward.

24/7 customer support is available, making canceling straightforward via live chat. Try PIA for a month, and cancel for a refund if it’s not the right fit.

Pros: Now includes Wireguard

Unblocks most popular geo-blocked sites

Connect unlimited devices Cons: A little pricey

Not as fast as some other VPNs on this list

Our score: 4 out of 5

Our score: 4 out of 5

Read our full Private Internet Access review.

7. StrongVPN

works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.StrongVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

StrongVPN added Wireguard to its apps, and like NordVPN, its speed improved a great deal. StrongVPN reliably works with Netflix US, Hulu, and Disney+, allowing you to watch your home streaming libraries while traveling abroad. We’ve had some success with Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer as well, though it’s not as consistent.

StrongVPN emphasizes privacy and security. It comes with a kill switch and strong encryption. This service is a popular choice among people living in China, enabling access to blocked websites and apps.

Wireguard comes baked into StrongVPN’s Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps. If you prefer setting up a manual connection, StrongVPN’s website has a handy generator where you can create a custom Wireguard configuration. The config generator should work for any other devices that support Wireguard. but if you have any problems, support is available 24/7.

Pros: Wireguard built into apps

Custom Wireguard configurations can be downloaded from the website

One of the few VPNs that can bypass China’s Great Firewall Cons: Doesn’t work reliably with all streaming services

Not as many server locations as other providers

Some users might find minimalist design limiting

Our score: 4 out of 5

Our score: 4 out of 5

Read our full StrongVPN review.

8. Perimeter 81

works with wireguardTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.perimeter81.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Perimeter 81 is a great choice if you’re looking for a Wireguard VPN for your business. Organizations can deploy private VPN servers that employees can connect to from anywhere. All staff accounts can be managed from a single online dashboard, allowing management to decide which employees have access to files, apps, and other resources.

Business-oriented features include network segmentation, site-to-site VPNs, and cloud VPN with easy scalability. You can deploy your own VPN or use one of Perimeter 81’s more than 700 public servers.

Apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome.

Pros: Supports Wireguard

Caters to businesses

Host apps and files on your own VPN server Cons: Not as suitable for individuals as businesses

Not as many servers as some other providers

Higher price than some on our list

Our score: 4 out of 5

Our score: 4 out of 5

Full our full Perimeter 81 review.

What makes Wireguard VPNs so good?

Wireguard boasts several benefits over traditional VPN protocols:

Speed: Our test results show VPN throughput increased significantly after adding Wireguard.

Our test results show VPN throughput increased significantly after adding Wireguard. Open-source: Anyone can audit the code and make sure it’s secure. OpenVPN is the only other fully open-source protocol that’s widely used.

Anyone can audit the code and make sure it’s secure. is the only other fully open-source protocol that’s widely used. Lightweight: Wireguard is made up of just 4,000 lines of code, a fraction of what other VPN protocols use. That means it runs better on low-end devices and consumes less battery.

Wireguard is made up of just 4,000 lines of code, a fraction of what other VPN protocols use. That means it runs better on low-end devices and consumes less battery. Compatibility: Wireguard works well on almost any device. Smartphones can switch seamlessly between mobile data and Wi-Fi connections. It even works on Linux .

Wireguard works well on almost any device. Smartphones can switch seamlessly between mobile data and Wi-Fi connections. It even works on . Security and privacy: Aside from the IP address assignment issue raised by NordVPN, Wireguard offers security competitively to that of OpenVPN.

Wireguard VPNs: FAQs