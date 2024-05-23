Best Wired Earbuds Reviewed In Detail [Mar. 2024] (2024)

Home » Gear » Headphones
As technology surges forward, there’s one classic that has stood the test of time – the wired earbud.
Despite the wave of wireless options, the best wired earbuds remain an unbeatable choice for audio purists who crave reliability, exceptional sound quality, and a fuss-free listening experience.
In this guide, we’ll dive deep into the top choices on the market, meticulously evaluating the offerings from leading audio manufacturers. Whether you’re a casual listener or an audiophile, we’re here to help you discover the best wired earbuds to take your audio experience to the next level.
1MORE Triple Driver – Editor’s Choice
1.
Features
Features:
9.9
The 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones offer an uncompromising audio experience with their advanced three-driver design. With two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver, these earbuds ensure a powerful yet balanced sound.
Performance-wise, the Triple Drivers are hard to beat. They deliver an exceptional sound quality with a detailed midrange and a robust bass response. The highs are clean and extended without any hint of harshness. The overall sound signature is dynamic and compelling, making them ideal for a broad range of music genres.
These earbuds might be the perfect fit for those who prioritize sound quality above all. With their sophisticated driver configuration and superior audio performance, they make for a rewarding listening experience whether you’re at home, in the studio, or on the go.
What sets the 1MORE Triple Driver apart is the sheer value they provide. While many earbuds in this price range offer single or dual-driver designs, these earbuds feature three separate drivers for a nuanced, detailed sound. Their durable aluminum build and intuitive controls add to the overall user experience.
However, the earbuds’ design could be a bit more ergonomic. Also, the absence of a wireless option might not appeal to everyone. Nevertheless, for those valuing sound quality, these are easily among the best wired earbuds available.
Why are we impressed?
What negatives must you be aware of?
Shure SE215-CL – Best For Vocals
2.
Features
Features:
9.7
The Shure SE215-CL are compact, discreet, and designed for maximum noise isolation. Their comfortable over-ear design and included fit kit with various sizes of foam and silicone sleeves ensure a snug, noise-blocking fit.
The earphones are capable of an impressive sonic performance, with a well-balanced frequency response that doesn’t favour any particular range. The bass is substantial without overpowering the mids, while the highs are crisp and detailed.
These are a fantastic choice for individuals who often find themselves in noisy environments. The remarkable noise isolation allows for a high-quality listening experience, regardless of the surroundings.
What differentiates Shure SE215-CL is their exceptional build quality and modular design. The durable reinforced cable is detachable for easy replacement or customization, ensuring a longer lifespan.
However, they lack an integrated microphone or inline controls, which can be inconvenient for users who frequently make calls or adjust audio settings. Despite this, their noise isolation capabilities make them a strong contender in the market for the best wired earbuds.
What are our favorite features?
What could be better?
Sennheiser IE 80 S – Best Adjustable Bass
3.
Features
Features:
9.5
The Sennheiser IE 80 S earbuds are a testament to Sennheiser’s commitment to high-quality audio products. With a robust build and an adjustable bass response feature, these earbuds allow users to personalize their audio experience.
Their performance is remarkable, delivering a warm, detailed sound that’s true to Sennheiser’s reputation. The bass adjustment feature is a unique addition, letting users tune the low-end frequency to match their preference.
If customization is your top priority, the IE 80 S are the best bet. The user-adjustable bass response allows you to personalize your audio profile, making them great for users who value flexibility in their audio experience.
What sets the IE 80 S apart is their customizable sound and durable design. The rugged, high-quality build promises longevity, while the unique sound adjustment feature sets them apart from most of their competitors.
On the downside, they are quite expensive. Some users might also find the earbuds a bit bulky for their liking. Still, for the unique customization they offer, they hold a secure position among the best wired earbuds.
What makes it special?
What cons did we find?
Sony MDRXB50AP – Best Extra Bass
4.
Features
Features:
9.4
The Sony MDRXB50AP Earbud Headset, with its distinctive angular design, provides premium features at a budget-friendly price. Its in-line microphone and integrated playback control bring about a comprehensive and convenient audio experience.
Equipped with 12mm dome type driver units, these earbuds deliver powerful deep bass and exceptional sound clarity. The robust, energetic bass is a standout, making them a favorite among bass lovers.
These earbuds are an excellent choice for budget-conscious users who don’t want to compromise on sound quality. They also offer a convenient hands-free calling experience, thanks to the in-line microphone and multi-function control button.
What sets the Sony MDRXB50AP apart is their superior value for money. They offer premium features, such as the in-line microphone and powerful bass, at a fraction of the cost of high-end models.
While they provide excellent performance overall, they may not offer the best fit for all users, and the extra bass might overshadow the mids and highs for some listeners. Despite these minor drawbacks, they remain a fantastic budget pick among the best wired earbuds.
What do we love it for?
What were we disappointed with?
Etymotic Research ER4P-T microPro – Best Precision Matched Sound
5.
Features
Features:
9.3
The Etymotic Research ER4P-T microPro Precision earbuds are a high-fidelity pair offering a level of audio accuracy that’s hard to find in this price range. Their sleek, professional look matches their superior audio performance.
These earbuds shine in their ability to deliver highly accurate sound reproduction with an impressive frequency response range. The balance between highs, mids, and lows is exceptional, resulting in a clean, crisp audio experience.
For audiophiles seeking the highest possible audio accuracy, the ER4P-T is the perfect choice. These earbuds replicate the original sound with extraordinary precision, making them great for critical listening and professional use.
What sets the ER4P-T apart is their commitment to sound accuracy. Combined with a robust build and a comprehensive fit kit for comfort and noise isolation, they are a significant contender in the high-fidelity earbuds market.
On the downside, some users might find the design somewhat plain, and they lack in-line controls. Nevertheless, their superb audio accuracy firmly places them among the best wired earbuds.
What makes it stand out?
Which disadvantages must you keep in mind?
Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD – Best Premium
6.
Features
Features:
9.2
Featuring a sleek and modern design, the Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD earphones prioritize comfort without compromising sound quality. Their flat-shaped housing ensures a comfortable fit even for extended periods of listening.
The Soul BYRD earphones deliver a balanced sound profile, boasting powerful bass, clear mids, and sparkling highs. The in-line remote control with three buttons and a high-quality hands-free microphone make them a versatile choice.
If comfort is your top priority, these earphones stand out. They fit well in most ears and can comfortably be worn while lying down or sleeping, thanks to their ergonomic design.
The unique selling point of the Soul BYRD is their unbeatable comfort paired with excellent audio performance. The addition of an in-line microphone and controls further enhances their value, offering convenience on the go.
Although they excel in comfort and audio performance, their bass might not be heavy enough for bass lovers. However, for those seeking a balanced sound and supreme comfort, the Soul BYRD is among the best wired earbuds.
What do we love it for?
What were we disappointed with?
JBL Endurance RUN – Best for Sports
7.
Features
Features:
9.1
Designed with athletes in mind, the JBL Endurance RUN earphones combine durability with great sound. They feature a flip hook design that allows you to switch between in-ear and behind-the-ear wearing for maximum adaptability.
With powerful JBL signature sound, these earbuds don’t disappoint in performance. They are sweatproof, making them a great fit for workouts and other sports activities. Their noise-isolating design also helps you focus on your training.
For individuals who lead an active lifestyle, the JBL Endurance RUN earphones are an excellent choice. Their sporty design and sweat resistance ensure that they can withstand vigorous activities while still delivering high-quality sound.
What sets these earbuds apart is their adaptability to various sporting activities and conditions. The ability to change the wearing style and their sweatproof nature make them a reliable workout companion.
While their performance is strong overall, the sound quality might not match that of higher-end models. Also, the fit may not suit everyone. But for a sports-focused pair of wired earbuds, the JBL Endurance RUN certainly hits the mark.
What makes it stand out?
Which disadvantages must you keep in mind?
Things to Consider
Whether you’re an audiophile, a casual listener, or someone just looking for a reliable hands-free solution, choosing the best wired earbuds can seem like navigating through a jungle with numerous options available in the market. It can be even more challenging if you’re unfamiliar with the technical aspects that differentiate one pair from another. This detailed buying guide will help you understand the key factors to consider when buying wired earbuds, ensuring that your selection aligns with your needs and preferences.
Understanding Sound Quality
The sound quality of earbuds depends on several factors that contribute to their overall audio output. When discussing sound quality, there are three main aspects to focus on – bass, mids, and highs.
Bass: This refers to the lower end of the sound spectrum, producing deep and thunderous tones in music. If you’re a fan of genres like hip-hop or EDM, you might prefer earbuds with strong bass output, such as the Sony MDRXB50AP.
Mids: This is where the majority of vocals and instruments like guitars and pianos lie. If you listen to a lot of pop, rock, or classical music, you would want earbuds with clear and detailed mids, such as the Shure SE215-CL.
Highs: These are the highest frequencies and are responsible for producing the sparkle and clarity in music. The 1MORE Triple, our Editor’s Choice, offers a good balance across all frequency ranges, making them a versatile option.
The Importance of Comfort and Fit
Next, consider the comfort and fit of the earbuds. This can greatly impact your listening experience. A good fit can help maintain the earbuds in your ears and create an effective seal for better sound isolation.
There are different types of ear tips available – silicone, foam, and rubber. Silicone tips are commonly used due to their durability and ease of cleaning. Foam tips, on the other hand, can provide superior comfort and noise isolation by conforming to the shape of your ears. The Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD is known for its comfortable and secure fit.
Evaluating Build Quality and Durability
The build quality directly influences the durability of your earbuds. It’s important to choose earbuds made from high-quality materials that can withstand daily use and potential mishaps.
For example, the cables should be thick enough to resist tangling and breaking. Some earbuds, like the JBL Endurance RUN, even offer sweat resistance, making them ideal for workouts. In some high-end models, like the Shure SE215-CL, cables are detachable and replaceable, further extending the lifespan of the earbuds.
Design Considerations
Design not only impacts the earbuds’ look and feel but also their functionality. Some wired earbuds come with a straight plug, while others have a right-angled plug. While a right-angled plug might be more durable and comfortable for pocket use, a straight plug is typically better suited for devices with vertical audio jacks.
Additionally, pay attention to the earbud housing design. Some are designed to be inserted directly into the ear canal, providing excellent noise isolation. Others sit lightly in the outer ear and offer a more open sound, allowing some ambient noise for situational awareness.
Extra Features and Accessories
Many earbuds come with extra features that enhance usability. For instance, an in-line remote with a microphone allows you to control your music and answer calls without reaching for your device. A good example is the Etymotic Research ER4P-T microPro, which offers these features.
Additionally, accessories like a carrying case or pouch add value to your purchase. Earbuds often come with extra ear tips of different sizes to help you achieve the best fit. Some, like the Sennheiser IE 80 S, even provide a tool for adjusting the bass response, allowing you to fine-tune the sound to your liking.
Setting Your Budget
Lastly, consider how much you’re willing to spend. The cost of wired earbuds varies greatly, from budget options to premium models. While high-end earbuds often offer superior sound quality and additional features, plenty of affordable earbuds provide good value for money.
Remember, the best wired earbuds for you are the ones that meet your needs and fit within your budget. Whether it’s the superior sound quality of the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones, the comfortable fit of the Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD, or the value-packed Sony MDRXB50AP, there’s a pair of earbuds out there that’s perfect for you.
FAQ
Are wired earbuds still worth it?
Absolutely. Despite the increasing popularity of wireless options, wired earbuds remain a reliable choice for many due to their superior sound quality, no latency issues, and no need for battery charging. High-end models, such as the 1MORE Triple Driver, can offer a listening experience that’s hard to beat.
What are the best conference wired earbuds?
For conference calls, earbuds with excellent microphone quality and noise isolation are top priorities. The Shure SE215-CL, which provides superior noise isolation and clear sound reproduction, is a great choice. The Etymotic Research ER4P-T microPro also come with an in-line remote and microphone, making them highly suitable for professional use.
Are wired or Bluetooth earbuds better?
Both have their merits and drawbacks. Wired earbuds tend to offer superior sound quality, no latency, and no need for charging, making them a favorite amongst audiophiles and professionals. On the other hand, Bluetooth earbuds offer the convenience of being wireless, making them ideal for workouts or commuting. Ultimately, the choice depends on your specific needs and lifestyle.
What are the cons of wired earbuds?
While wired earbuds have many benefits, they also have a few drawbacks. The wires can become tangled, potentially leading to damage over time, and they might limit your movement compared to wireless options. Furthermore, as many modern devices, like smartphones, are eliminating the headphone jack, you might need an adapter to use wired earbuds with these devices. Nonetheless, these issues can be easily managed with careful handling and the right accessories.
Final Thoughts
Navigating through the vast market of earbuds can be daunting, but our deep dive into some of the best wired earbuds available should have cleared the waters. It’s evident that products like the 1MORE Triple Driver, the Shure SE215-CL, and the Sennheiser IE 80 S each offer distinct features and exceptional audio performance, making them stand out in their own right. These choices cater to a wide range of listening preferences, whether it’s rich sound detail, sound isolation, or bass adjustment, proving that the wired earbuds market is as competitive as ever.
The “Editor’s Choice,” the 1MORE Triple Driver, sets the bar high with its triple driver design and superior sound quality. However, this doesn’t undermine the value and capabilities of other earbuds on the list. It’s about identifying what’s most crucial for your listening experience and finding the best wired earbuds that meet those specific needs. Whichever product you choose, you can expect high-quality sound and a significant upgrade from standard earbuds.
