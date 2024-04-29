Best wired gaming headsets in 2024 (2024)

Quick Menu The list in brief

The best wired gaming headsets are able to offer immersive audio to enhance your gaming experience. Better yet, wired gaming headsets tend to be much cheaper than their wireless counterparts, so if you're someone who already tends to sit closely to their PC or console during play, then you're in luck.

It's not just price that can be a driving factor in picking up a wired headset instead of a wireless one, though. They can also provide a more reliable connection, and potentially greater sound quality. Of course, wireless options still have their perks, and you can check out our guide to the best wireless gaming headsets to expand your options further.

What's more, many wired headsets are not console specific, meaning that if you're someone who likes gaming on multiple platforms, they can often be compatible with all, and swapped between your Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With that said, if you’re shopping with a specific console in mind, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best PS5 headsets or the best Xbox Series X headsets.

Best wired gaming headsets in 2024

The best overall wired headset

1. Epos H3 The best overall wired headset Specifications Drivers: TriForce 50mm Microphone: Yes, detachable See Also Best gaming headsets in 2022 Open/Closed back: Closed Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Excellent mic + Crystal clear sound Reasons to avoid - Non-detachable mic - Awkward volume dial

Buy it if ✅ You value versatility: The EPOS H3 headset can be plugged into any and all devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it always sounds fantastic. ✅ You want the best comfort: The EPOS H3 headset was one of the most comfortable wired headsets we've tested in a while.

Don't buy it if ❌ You don't want to deal with a proprietary cable: This headset uses a proprietary 3.5mm jack cable. Sourcing a replacement part could be an issue if you manage to lose it.

Thanks to its incredibly comfortable design, the Epos H3 is our pick for the all-round best wired gaming headset. It makes the audio from your games sound crisp and clear and comes with an exceptional microphone to boot. Its design is also understated enough to not stand out too much in non-gaming settings, meaning that you could probably get away with using this one in the office.

The price is also great too, coming in at just under $100 / £100. This model is also frequently found on sale, making it very easy to find at an even better price.

The only sticking point is the proprietary 3.5mm cable, which could be difficult to replace if you manage to damage or lose it. Still, we think this is a fair trade-off given the excellence of everything else you're getting in the package here.

Read more: Epos H3 review

The best budget wired headset

2. Corsair HS50 The best budget wired headset Specifications Drivers: 50mm neodymium Microphone: Yes, detachable Open/Closed back: Open Reasons to buy + Fantastic stereo sound + Very comfortable + Great price Reasons to avoid - Detachable mic is easy to lose - No surround sound support

Buy it if ✅ You're on a strict budget: The Corsair HS50 is a very strong product at a budget friendly price. ✅ You value comfort: The design of the Corsair HS50 is surprisingly comfy compared to over headsets in this price range.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want surround sound: To reach such a great price, the Corsair HS50 lacks some higher-end features. Chief among these is a lack of immersive surround sound.

Found for under $50 / £50, the Corsair HS50 has brilliant build quality for such an affordable headset. It punches well above its weight in the sound department and the microphone can be easily detached if you want to use the Corsair HS50 on the go. It is worth nothing, however, that the microphone is a little small and could be easily lost if kept on its own.

Higher-end features like surround sound are absent, but there is really very little that we can find fault in this model such a low price point. This is our number one choice if you are a console or PC gamer buying a gaming headset on a tight budget.

Read more: Corsair HS50 review

The best wired gaming headset for esports

3. Fnatic React Plus The best wired gaming headset for esports Specifications Drivers: 53mm Microphone: Yes, detachable Open/Closed back: Closed Reasons to buy + Sound accuracy is excellent + Fantastic microphone + Striking visual design Reasons to avoid - Some build quality concerns - 7.1 virtual surround sound could be better

Buy it if ✅ You're a competitive gamer: The Fnatic React Plus is purpose-built to to assist you in getting an edge in competitive shooters. The drivers manage to emphasize the sound of footsteps, but without sounding harsh in practice. ✅ You frequently chat with your friends: If you love chatting with friends as you play, the Fnatic React Plus' boom microphone is incredibly handy.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want to listen to music, too: While fantastic for gaming, the Fnatic React Plus is disappointing when it comes to listening to music.

If you love competitive gaming, then the Fnatic React Plus headset is well worth your consideration. As well as its aesthetically pleasing black and orange color scheme, the headset supports Dolby Atmos in order to simulate surround sound audio, which is perfect for playing online games such as Overwatch 2 and Fortnite which require you to be aware of your surroundings.

Costing $74.99 / £84.99, the Fnatic React Plus is also quite affordable, and cheaper than many of branded wired headsets on the market. As a long-running esports organization, Fnatic priority clear was clearly on tailoring the audio experience to suit competitive gaming, although this unfortunately means that the headset's performance is rather underwhelming when it comes to listening to music.

The Fnatic React Plus' boom microphone is also great, and definitely handy for anyone who enjoys talking to their friends as they play. Its cardioid pattern and pop filter work to ensure that even in the middle of a gunfight, your teammates will be able to hear you loud and clear, so you can coordinate effectively at all times.

Read more: Fnatic React Plus review

The best premium wired headset

4. Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R The best premium wired headset Specifications Drivers: Dynamic Microphone: No Open/Closed back: Open Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Impressive audio quality Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for smaller budgets - Mic not included

Buy it if ✅ You play lots of single-player games: The Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R's open back design offers an incredibly immersive audio experience. We especially recommend these headphones for those who like story driven single-player games like Cyberpunk 2077. ✅ You already own a headphone amplifier or DAC: Although they work well already, you'll want a DAC or headphone amplifier to make the most of these headphones.

Don't buy it if ❌ You're looking for something more budget-friendly: This isn't a cheap headset. Being wired and missing a microphone, this is solely for gamers willing to pay top dollar for the best audio quality.

They say that you can't put a price on perfection, but those people obviously haven't tried the Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R. For around $199 / £150 / AU$280, you're getting some of the absolute best audio quality that we've ever heard. This headset features an open-back design, which helps elevate the already realistic and immersive sound.

Although they sound fantastic out of the box, this headset really begins to shine when it's paired with a DAC or headphone amplifier - making a full setup quite an expensive investment. If you're a gamer who plays a lot of online games, you will also likely need to buy a separate microphone as one is not included on this design. For single-player games (not to mention listening to music), however, the Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R is an absolutely fantastic choice.

Read more: Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 Rreview

The best wired headset for streamers

5. Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro The best wired headset for streamers Specifications Drivers: 50mm TriForce titanium Microphone: Yes, detachable Open/Closed back: Open Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Incredibly comfy + Sounds great Reasons to avoid - Premium price tag - The mic isn't the best

Buy it if ✅ You want a cute design: The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is neon pink and features colorful RGB lighting. Better yet, there's a pair of glowing cat ears on top of the headband. Need I say anything else? ✅ You want top-notch sound quality: Whether you're gaming or listening to music, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro offers solid audio quality that works great all round.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want more freedom to move: With a cable length of just 6.7ft / 2m, you might struggle to use this headset on your sofa. Consider a wireless alternative like the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition instead.

Our testing found that the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro sounds just as good as it looks. Not only are you getting an adorable neon pink design (complete with RGB lighting and glowing kitty ears) that will help liven up your streams, but a very capable headset. We enjoyed using this model with games on both PC and PS5, where we were impressed by its performance across a wide range of genres. It's also perfect for listening to music, making it one of the more versatile choices on this list.

Such a striking design comes at a price, however, as the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 isn't exactly cheap. Still, given the unique design and superb performance here we believe that this headset is well worth the asking price. It is well worth noting that this cable is on the shorter side, just 6.74ft / 2m in length, meaning that it might be unsuitable for gaming in your living room or certain setups.

Read more: Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro review

Best wired headsets - Frequently asked questions

Are wired headsets better than wireless? There's no definitive answer here. While some wired headsets can outperform their wireless counterparts at a much cheaper price, it really depends on your specific choice of products.

Are wired headsets good for gaming at a desk? A wired headset could be the way to go if you often game at a desk. The wired connection means that you never have to worry about forgetting to charge your headset and you save some money too, as wired models are often cheaper than their wireless counterparts.

How we test the best wired gaming headsets

We made sure to test all of these headsets thoroughly before deciding whether they should appear on this list. There are plenty of brands out there and, with so many options, we endeavor to discover which are worth your time and money. Some of the most trusted brands that we frequently recommend include Razer, Fnatic, and Epos.

We test the best wired gaming headsets in a variety of ways. Audio quality is naturally the highest priority on our list but we also take build quality into account as well as ease of use, device compatibility and of course, the price. The best wired gaming headsets will be able to provide a quality experience in most of these areas, and be suitable for a range of budgets.

Our best wired gaming headsets guide is updated regularly as new products are released. We strive to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to recommending you the best products you can purchase at any given time.

For smaller form factor, you may want to give our best gaming earbuds guide a look.