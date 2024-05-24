Best WireGuard VPN Services in 2024 (Test Results) (2024)

Seeking the best VPNs that support WireGuard means looking for unparalleled performance and privacy. This guide cuts through the noise and ranks top-notch VPN services, detailing how they integrate WireGuard to elevate your online security and browsing speed. Get ready to find your ideal WireGuard-enabled VPN with clear and concise insights into each provider’s strengths.

But before we dive into the WireGuard VPN recommendations, let’s cover some basics.

WireGuard is a next-generation VPN protocol offering superior speeds, enhanced security, and broad compatibility across platforms, gaining widespread adoption by leading VPN providers.

Some of the best VPN services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and others have integrated WireGuard, offering unique features such as fast connection speeds, unlimited connections, and privacy-focused implementations like no-logs policies.

Based on our test results, the best VPN for WireGuard is NordVPN

WireGuard outperforms traditional VPN protocols like OpenVPN and IPSec in speed and security due to its efficient code and advanced cryptographic libraries, making it a top choice for VPN users prioritizing performance and privacy.

For those wanting to test out the best WireGuard VPNs, here are the top services that passed all our tests:

NordVPN – NordVPN is a premium VPN that fully supports the WireGuard protocol in all apps. It’s one of the fastest, fully-featured VPNs on the market and has also passed third-party security audits. Grab the 69% off coupon here >> Surfshark – Another leading VPN service that fully supports WireGuard in a private and secure implementation. Surfshark offers premium speeds, numerous features, and a cheap price. IPVanish – A very fast and reliable WireGuard VPN, IPVanish is also a top performer with streaming and has been audited. OVPN – One of the leading VPN services based in Sweden, OVPN supports WireGuard in all apps and works well for many use cases. Proton VPN – Based in Switzerland, Proton VPN is another privacy-focused VPN with extra features, including a VPN ad blocker . Atlas VPN – A fast, affordable, and fully-featured VPN service with a great free trial offer.

Now let’s learn more about why you should be using a VPN with WireGuard.

Taking a closer look at WireGuard, the Next-Gen VPN Protocol

WireGuard has brought about a refreshing change in the VPN industry, and rightly so. As we covered in our main WireGuard VPN guide, this is a next-generation VPN protocol that offers:

State-of-the-art cryptographic libraries

A secure tunnel between your device and a VPN server

Simplicity and efficiency

Superior speeds

Enhanced security

These features make WireGuard a top pick for users who prioritize performance and privacy. This is especially the case with performance, as you can see in the WireGuard vs OpenVPN guide.

Moreover, WireGuard’s broad compatibility with all major platforms adds to its appeal. It is compatible with:

Windows

Mac OS

Linux

Android

iOS

This cross-platform compatibility extends to mobile devices, ensuring robust VPN connections even on slower 3G networks. So, whether you’re using a desktop at home or a smartphone on the go, WireGuard has got you covered.

The best VPNs with WireGuard support

As the benefits of WireGuard become more apparent, many top VPN providers have jumped on the WireGuard bandwagon, bringing its advantages to their users. Each of the WireGuard VPNs below performed well in our tests with fast speeds and easy-to-use apps.

Let’s now explore each of the best WireGuard VPNs to see how they stand out from the crowd.

NordVPN: Pioneering with NordLynx

Website NordVPN.com Based in Panama Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.09/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 69% Off Coupon 69% Off NordVPN Coupon >

NordVPN, widely recognized as a pioneer in VPN services, has been at the forefront of implementing WireGuard in their operations. They’ve created a proprietary protocol called NordLynx, built around WireGuard, to provide fast, secure, and private connections. This strategic move has positioned NordVPN as a leading player in the industry, with a customized WireGuard protocol that is optimized for speed and also private by design.

NordLynx achieves this through a combination of WireGuard’s advanced features and NordVPN’s robust privacy measures. In our own test results, we found WireGuard to be significantly faster than other protocols. Using the NordLynx protocol and servers in the US, we were able to hit download speeds over 755 Mbps as you can see below.

Aside from Moreover, NordLynx addresses privacy concerns by using a double NAT system that ensures no identifiable user data is retained on its servers.

NordVPN is a Panama-based VPN service that excels in the areas of privacy and security. It had undergone two independent audits confirming it to be a no-logs VPN service.In cooperation with Versprite, NordVPN has also completed a full security audit and penetration testing. In 2020, NordVPN announced that all servers in the network are running in RAM-disk mode, which makes it impossible to store any data on the VPN server (no hard drives). Lastly, they are now deploying self-owned (co-located) servers throughout their network, which puts all hardware completely under their control.

To use WireGuard with NordVPN, all you need to do is select the NordLynx protocol in the app and then connect to a VPN server. Secure key generation and IP address management are all handled in the background by the app to ensure user privacy.

Full WireGuard support in the VPN apps is a seamless and easy option. This is available with the NordVPN apps for Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, and Linux.

In addition to WireGuard support, NordVPN also offers many other privacy and security features:

Double-VPN servers – Encrypt traffic across two different VPN servers for an added layer of security and encryption.

– Encrypt traffic across two different VPN servers for an added layer of security and encryption. Tor-over-VPN servers – These are VPN servers that exit onto the Tor network for additional anonymity.

– These are VPN servers that exit onto the Tor network for additional anonymity. Threat Protection – This feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware domains.

– This feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware domains. Obfuscated servers – These servers will help you to get around VPN blocks, such as when using a VPN in China , at school, or with work networks.

– These servers will help you to get around VPN blocks, such as when using a , at school, or with work networks. Dedicated IP – If you need a VPN with a dedicated IP option, NordVPN offers this for an added price.

(opens in a new tab)”>See all NordVPN features here >

Our NordVPN review has more information and test results.

Surfshark – A low-cost VPN with WireGuard

Website Surfshark.com Based in The Netherlands Logs No logs (audited) Price $2.29/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 85% Off Coupon 85% OFF + 2 Months FREE >>

Surfshark shines in the VPN industry by offering WireGuard support with unlimited connections. This feature alone makes Surfshark a great VPN for multiple devices or users with large families. Furthermore, Surfshark goes above and beyond with advanced features and a user-friendly interface.

With impressive speeds over 700 Mbps, Surfshark ensures you can enjoy smooth streaming, gaming, and browsing experiences. To further enhance your privacy, Surfshark implements a double NAT system, preventing the logging of users’ IP addresses in line with their audited no-logs policy.

You can easily enable the WireGuard protocol in the Surfshark VPN clients, without having to deal with any keys or certificates. Surfshark currently supports WireGuard with: Windows, Mac OS, Android, iOS, and also the Linux VPN app. Simply enable WireGuard in the Settings area and you will be off and running:

Surfshark has followed NordVPN’s lead in solving the privacy issues with WireGuard by implementing a double NAT system. This ensures user IP addresses are never stored on a VPN server.

In our tests for the Surfshark review, we found WireGuard to offer huge speed improvements. Below is a WireGuard VPN speed test using Surfshark servers in the US, with download speeds of 752 Mbps:

In our comparison tests for the Surfshark vs ExpressVPN report, we can see that WireGuard gives Surfshark a major speed advantage over VPN services that do not incorporate this protocol.

We’ve already covered how Surfshark utilized the WireGuard VPN protocol. Now let’s examine some of the other privacy and security features offered by Surfshark:

Double VPN servers to encrypt traffic over two locations

NoBorders feature to get around VPN blocks

Camouflage mode to conceal VPN traffic as regular HTTPS encryption

CleanWeb feature to block ads and trackers

(opens in a new tab)”>See all Surfshark VPN features here >

Surfshark has also made a name for itself in the streaming realm, offering access to a huge variety of streaming services. It is one of the best VPNs for Netflix with support for over 10 different regional libraries.

Get Started with Surfshark VPN Here >>

Check out Surfshark at their website below or read our Surfshark review for more test results and analysis.

IPVanish: Very Fast Speeds and Unlimited Connections

Website IPVanish.com Based in USA Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.25/mo. Support Email and Chat Refund 30 days Deal 75% Off Coupon 75% OFF IPVanish Coupon >>

IPVanish takes speed and performance to the next level by offering very fast speeds and unlimited connections with WireGuard support. IPVanish is a perfect fit for users who place paramount importance on speed and performance, particularly for frequent downloaders or streamers.

In our speed test results using IPVanish, we were able to hit an insane speed of 829 Mbps. This makes IPVanish one of the fastest VPNs we’ve tested, as you can see in the IPVanish vs NordVPN comparison.

But it’s not just about speed. IPVanish also places a strong emphasis on privacy and security. It employs 256-bit AES encryption, ensuring that your data remains secure during transmission. In addition, it operates on a strict no-logs policy, which has been independently audited and verified.

IPVanish also provides a SOCKS5 web proxy, which may be useful if you need a VPN for torrenting. This combination of speed, unlimited connections, and robust privacy measures makes IPVanish a standout choice in the realm of WireGuard-supported VPNs.

Get Started with IPVanish Here >>

Check out our IPVanish review to learn more about this service.

ProtonVPN with WireGuard

Website ProtonVPN.com Based in Switzerland Logs No logs Price $4.99/mo. Support Email + Chat Refund 30 days Deal 50% Off Coupon 50% OFF ProtonVPN Coupon >>

When it comes to the best VPNs with WireGuard, ProtonVPN is another solid choice for those looking for a WireGuard-supported VPN. Here are some key features of ProtonVPN:

Strong focus on privacy

VPN ad blocking (NetShield feature)

(NetShield feature) WireGuard support

Double-VPN servers (Secure Core)

ProtonVPN employs AES-256 encryption, the highest standard in the industry, to protect your data. This, coupled with its Perfect Forward Secrecy, ensures that your encrypted traffic cannot be captured and decrypted later, even if an encryption key gets compromised in the future. And like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, ProtonVPN is an audited no-logs VPN service.

Additionally, ProtonVPN is based in Switzerland, a country known for its strong privacy laws, and operates under a legal framework that respects the right to privacy. With features like DNS leak protection, kill switch, and Tor-over-VPN servers, ProtonVPN ensures a secure and private internet experience.

When it comes to speed, ProtonVPN doesn’t disappoint. Utilizing the WireGuard protocol, it achieves impressive speeds, ensuring that most websites load within a few seconds and even 4K videos play effortlessly. That said, it wasn’t quite as fast as NordVPN in the ProtonVPN vs NordVPN comparison.

Get started with Proton VPN here >>

Check out the ProtonVPN review for more info and test results.

OVPN with WireGuard

VPN OVPN Based in Sweden Logs No logs Price $4.24/mo. Support Email & Chat Refund 10 days Website OVPN.com

OVPN, a Sweden-based VPN provider, stands out for its commitment to privacy and security, which is evident in its implementation of WireGuard. OVPN ensures that the benefits of WireGuard’s speed and security don’t compromise user privacy. They have devised a system where no IP addresses or any other identifiable user data are logged. This makes OVPN a top choice for users who prioritize online privacy.

In line with their privacy commitment, OVPN uses strong encryption to protect user data. They also offer a unique feature called “Public IPv4” which allows users to bypass NAT and get a public IPv4 address. This is particularly useful for users who want to run a server or use P2P while connected to the VPN. OVPN also provides an automatic kill switch and DNS leak protection, adding an extra layer of security. With competitively priced packages, OVPN is a cost-effective choice for users seeking a privacy-focused, WireGuard-supported VPN.

While it’s not as fully-featured as NordVPN and Surfshark, OVPN is still a great option for WireGuard users. It is one of the few VPNs to offer a full GUI Linux app (along with Surfshark and PIA). This makes it one of the best VPNs for Linux.

Get Started with OVPN Here >>

See our detailed OVPN review for additional information and test results.

Atlas VPN with WireGuard

Website AtlasVPN.com Based in United States Logs No logs Price $1.64/mo. Support Live chat, email Refund 30 days Coupon 86% Off Coupon 86% OFF Atlas VPN Coupon >>

Last but not least, we have Atlas VPN, a newcomer to the VPN scene that supports WireGuard. Despite being a fresh face in the industry, Atlas VPN has quickly made a name for itself by offering fast speeds and a growing server network. It’s a testament to their commitment to providing top-notch services that they’ve managed to stand out in such a competitive field in such a short time. It is also a renowned free trial VPN service, giving users 10 GB of free data to test the service.

Atlas VPN provides a range of security and privacy features for a stable VPN connection, including:

DNS leak protection

Kill switch

Split tunneling

Built-in ad blocking

These features not only ensure a secure connection but also contribute to a seamless user experience. DNS leak protection, for instance, safeguards your online activities from being exposed to your ISP. The VPN kill switch feature, on the other hand, disconnects your device from the internet if your VPN connection drops unexpectedly, providing an added layer of security. The split tunneling VPN feature allows you to choose which traffic goes through the VPN and which doesn’t, offering a balance between security and speed. The built-in VPN ad blocking, finally, provides a cleaner, distraction-free browsing experience.

Moreover, they offer a free VPN plan that allows users to test out the WireGuard protocol at no cost, further adding to their appeal. This is a great opportunity for users to get a hands-on experience with WireGuard and see its benefits first-hand without having to make an upfront payment. That said, we found that NordVPN was faster in our AtlasVPN vs NordVPN tests.

Despite being a cheap VPN service with a low price tag, Atlas VPN is still an excellent VPN for Netflix. It also allows you to stream Hulu, Disney Plus, and it’s a great VPN BBC iPlayer. Atlas VPN ensures a diverse and extensive streaming experience for its users. This means that whether you’re a fan of Hollywood blockbusters, British dramas, or Japanese anime, you’ll be able to access your favorite content from anywhere in the world, all while enjoying the speed and security benefits of WireGuard.

Get Started with Atlas VPN >>

See our detailed Atlas VPN review for more information about this service.

Setting Up WireGuard with Your VPN

Setting up WireGuard with your chosen VPN provider is a straightforward process. Whether you’re using a provider’s custom client or opting for manual configuration, the process is typically quick and easy.

However, keep in mind that not all VPN providers permit a manual WireGuard configuration. Before proceeding, it’s important to confirm if your selected provider supports downloading the required WireGuard configuration files for their servers. This step secures all the essential setup details needed for using WireGuard. You have the option to use a third-party WireGuard client if you don’t want to use a VPN provider’s app. This gives you more flexibility in how you connect to the VPN. Some providers even offer easy configuration by scanning a QR code with the WireGuard app.

WireGuard and Streaming: Unblocking Content Worldwide

Unblocking global content is a significant advantage of using a VPN, and WireGuard simplifies this process even further. Its compatibility with streaming services allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy a world of content at their fingertips. This allows you to easily change Netflix locations with the right VPN service.

With the best WireGuard VPN, you can unblock multiple Netflix regions and access other popular streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ESPN, HBO Max, and more. Just make sure to choose a reputable provider like NordVPN or Surfshark to ensure consistent access and avoid detection by these streaming platforms.

Security Spotlight: WireGuard’s Advanced Features

WireGuard’s advanced security features make it a top choice for users concerned about privacy and data protection. With its modern cryptographic libraries and streamlined code, WireGuard ensures a secure tunneling protocol that safeguards your online activities.

WireGuard uses cutting-edge cryptographic technologies, including:

The Noise protocol framework

Curve25519

ChaCha20

Poly1305

BLAKE2

These technologies help maintain high security standards. Moreover, WireGuard’s streamlined code architecture reduces the possibility of security vulnerabilities, making it not just faster but also more secure than many other VPN protocols.

Maximizing Speed: Fastest VPNs with WireGuard Support

In the realm of VPNs, speed is a deciding factor, and WireGuard elevates this aspect significantly. With its optimizations and multi-threading, WireGuard offers significant throughput improvements compared to traditional protocols.

Of the fastest VPNs supporting WireGuard, NordVPN distinguishes itself with striking speeds in multiple performance tests. However, remember that various factors, like routing, network setup, server location, encryption strength, and overall internet speed, can influence VPN performance. So, keep these in mind when choosing a VPN based on speed.

Privacy Practices: No-Logs Policies and WireGuard

VPN providers backing WireGuard typically implement extra measures to overcome its privacy restrictions. This includes implementing strict no-logs policies, which means they don’t store any logs that can identify users or their online activities.

Providers like OVPN and VyprVPN erase IP addresses as soon as a session ends, ensuring high privacy levels for their users. Surfshark and NordVPN both have a fully audited no-logging policy, which further enhances user privacy. So, while WireGuard itself isn’t inherently a private protocol, when combined with a VPN provider’s privacy measures, it can provide a secure and private online experience.

Exclusive Deals: VPN Providers Offering the Best Value

An excellent VPN experience need not be expensive. Many VPN providers that support WireGuard offer exclusive deals that provide excellent value for your money. These deals not only make these VPNs more accessible but also make the switch to WireGuard a no-brainer.

Some VPN providers offer great deals and discounts:

NordVPN: Exclusive two-year deal for its WireGuard service >

Surfshark : $1.99/month plan for a 2-year subscription >

: $1.99/month plan for a 2-year subscription > IPVanish : Official coupons for all plans, providing discounts on the first purchase

: Official coupons for all plans, providing discounts on the first purchase ProtonVPN : 40% discount on their 1-year plan and a 50% discount on their 2-year plan for subscriptions that include WireGuard

WireGuard Adoption: Why More VPNs Are Jumping Onboard

WireGuard’s increasing popularity among VPN providers springs from its groundbreaking features, offering an efficient, secure, and speedier VPN experience. Some of the benefits of WireGuard include:

Efficient and lightweight design

Strong encryption and security

Faster connection speeds

Easy setup and configuration

As more providers realize these benefits, they’re quickly jumping on board to offer this next-gen protocol to their users.

Embracing WireGuard brings a plethora of benefits to VPN services, especially when vpns support WireGuard. It provides a simpler, faster, and more secure approach, outperforming traditional VPN protocols. Plus, its ability to swiftly establish a WireGuard connection and maintain it reliably during network switches makes it a favorable choice for many providers.

Summary

WireGuard represents the future of VPN protocols, offering a faster, more secure, and efficient way to protect your online privacy. With more and more VPN providers adopting WireGuard, it’s clear that this next-gen protocol is here to stay. Whether you’re a casual browser or a heavy streamer, WireGuard has something to offer.

Based on the latest test results, the best WireGuard VPN is NordVPN. Surfshark and IPVanish follow closely behind, however, but do not match NordVPN’s performance and features.

So, why wait? Give WireGuard a spin and experience the future of VPNs today!

Frequently Asked Questions

Who supports WireGuard?

Most of the best VPN providers support WireGuard.

Does NordVPN support WireGuard?

Yes, NordVPN supports WireGuard through their NordLynx protocol, which is based on WireGuard and is available for multiple operating systems. It was introduced in the spring of 2020.

Is anything better than WireGuard?

OpenVPN offers more compatibility with routers and devices and provides stable connections, making it a suitable option alongside WireGuard for different needs. See our OpenVPN vs WireGuard guide.

Can I use WireGuard to unblock streaming content worldwide?

Yes, you can use a WireGuard-enabled VPN to unblock streaming content from different regions including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Can I try a WireGuard VPN risk-free?

Sometimes. There are some VPNs with a free trial for testing their WireGuard before committing to a subscription. You can easily explore this option to see if it meets your needs.

This guide on the best VPNs for WireGuard was last updated on January 11, 2024.