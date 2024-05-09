Best wireless earbuds under $100 in 2024 (2024)

Best wireless earbuds under $100: Quick Menu 1. Best overall

2. Best value

3. Best ANC

4. Best for small ears

5. Best OnePlus

6. Best budget

7. Best battery life

8. How to choose

9. How we test

The best wireless earbuds under $100 deliver strong performance for less than you'd think. With the big names all launching wireless earbuds in the $200 to $300 price range, it's easy to think that you need deep pockets to get the best performance. Thankfully, there are plenty of budget earbuds to give upmarket models a run for their money, and we've listed our favorites here.

We literally test dozens of earbuds a year, which means we have plenty of insight into the latest market trends, and huge experience in assessing sound quality and weighing up the most important features for you. Just like the best wireless earbuds overall, you can count on the models listed here to deliver on sound quality despite their budget price tag. They don't skimp on features either, and two of our sub-$100 choices also include active noise cancellation (ANC), which makes them even better value.

Don't forget, you'll find lots more info in our in-depth standalone reviews, covering design and comfort, features, ANC performance (where applicable), battery life, and sound quality across all kinds of media, as well as how well they handle calls. Read on to discover which are the best sub-$100 earbuds to buy right now.

The best wireless earbuds under $100 you can buy right now

Best overall

1. OnePlus Buds 3 Flagship noise-canceling buds for an entry-level price Specifications Size: 1.24 x 0.79 x 0.96 inches (per bud) Weight: 0.16 ounces (per bud) Battery life (rated): : Up to 10 hours, 44 hours total (charging case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 (codec support: AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0) ANC: Yes Durability: IP55 (earbuds); IPX4 (charging case) Reasons to buy + Refined audio with well-controlled bass + Excellent feature set + Powerfully adaptive ANC + Responsive touch controls + Superior call quality Reasons to avoid - Real-world battery life is shorter than claimed - 3D Audio isn’t as effective as rivals

The OnePlus Buds 3 set a new standard for true wireless performance on cheap wireless earbuds. Upscaled features like adaptive ANC deliver at a premium level, eliminating close to 90 percent of unwanted noises from the soundstage, which only the best noise-cancelling buds can do. A powerful mic array grants superb digital assistance and voice calling. OnePlus even equipped their latest buds with advanced audio specs such as dual dynamic driver units (6mm tweeter + 10.4mm woofer) and Bluetooth 5.3 with hi-res LHDC codec support. The result is stellar audio output that can be personalized through multiple sound-enhancing features unavailable on most models.

Compromises were made to accommodate the low price point. The middling 3D audio and poor battery management are unavoidable. Despite these shortcomings, the Buds 3 crush all other verticals and deserve recognition as the best wireless earbuds value.

Read our full OnePlus Buds 3 review

Best value wireless earbuds under $100

2. Sony WF-C500 Upmarket features and sound quality at a great price Specifications Size: 1.2 x 1.1 x 0.9 inches (per bud) Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) Battery life (rated): 10 hours; 20 hours (charging case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC ANC: No Durability: IPX4 Reasons to buy + Powerful bass + 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support + Lengthy playback time + Works with Sony Headphones Connect app + Strong connectivity Reasons to avoid - Lacks some features found on Sony's upmarket models - Charging case only holds two additional full charges - No touch controls

While Sony's WF-C500 earbuds don't appear to be listed on the Sony U.S. store any longer, they continue to be available in other territories. They may not wow you with their looks, but arguably these are the best wireless earbuds under $100 (and they can regularly be found discounted for considerably less).

Music sounds punchy and although their profile might not be as depth-filled as Sony’s WF-1000XM5, you can expect a powerful performance with great bass energy and detailed highs. There’s an EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app to allow listeners to manually adjust frequencies or select from nine presets that prioritize different sonic elements, depending on the music genre or content.

The WF-C500 earbuds aren’t perfect, though, with slightly impractical controls that can inflict some discomfort when attempting to activate, and mediocre capacity from the charging case. However, these are trivial complaints when factoring in the level of sound Sony has managed to engineer into these tiny buds, and they're a bargain-priced model that really shouldn't be overlooked.

Read our full Sony WF-C500 review

Best wireless earbuds for small ears

JLab's JBuds Mini wireless earbuds blend powerful sound and special features into one of the smallest true wireless designs ever created. They tap into the neglected market of users with smaller ears, or those that just don't like the look or discomfort of larger buds protruding from ear canals. They have an impossibly tiny form, and the non-bulky charging case means they can be easily attached to a keyfob. JLab even threw in upscale features like an ambient listening mode and Bluetooth multipoint for pairing to two devices simultaneously.

Comfort levels are high, and our reviewer found they barley noticed wearing them even after several hours. These buds don't featureactive noise cancellationbut they successfully manage to block out noise passively when listening to music. They form a tight seal around the ear canal that prevents external sounds from creeping in.

The JBuds Mini are some of the brand’s best-sounding buds under $50. The bass-forward profile produces lively sound right out of the box, courtesy of the default JLab Signature EQ, though you can experience better sound by swapping out the Equalizer setting via companion app. Companion app access extends functionality to personalize the buds in multiple ways, be it audio customization or usability.

Read our full JLab JBuds Mini review

Best wireless earbuds with ANC under $50

4. Donner DoBuds One Effective ANC and great sound in an AirPods-like design Specifications Size: 0.9 x 1.247 x 0.88 inches (per bud) Weight: 0.16 ounces (per bud) Battery life (rated): 6.5 hours (ANC on); 8 hours (ANC off); 26 hours (charging case with ANC on); 32 hours (charging case with ANC off) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, mSBC, AAC ANC: Yes Durability: IPX4 Reasons to buy + Balanced sound + Effective ANC + Better than AirPods battery life + Sweat and water resistant Reasons to avoid - Poor comfort levels - EQ presets are poorly engineered - Unreliable connectivity with Control app

Giving the 1More PistonBuds Pro (below) a run for their money, the Donner DoBuds One are one of the most affordable ANC models we've seen. The Donner DoBuds One are a fantastic addition to the competitive cheap noise-cancelling earbuds market.

Any noise-canceling earbuds that come with more playtime than the AirPods Pro (4.5 to 5 hours) are a win in our book, and the DoBuds One give up to 6.5 hours of play with ANC on, and 8 hours with ANC off. Playtimes drop by 1 hour when factoring in high volume and Game Mode. They undercut several mid-range models by delivering superb sound and surprisingly good ANC in an affordable package. Not everything hits its mark, such as app connectivity, comfort, and the EQ, but you’re still getting an incredible deal for the price.

Read our full Donner DoBuds One review

Best small ANC buds

5. 1More PistonBuds Pro Entry-level ANC earbuds that surpass expectations at the price Specifications Size: 0.6 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches (per bud) Weight: 0.15 ounces (per bud) Battery life (rated): Up to 7.5 hours; 30 hours (charging case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC ANC: Yes Durability: IPX5 Reasons to buy + Great ANC for the price + Energetic sound + Sleek, compact design + Responsive touch controls Reasons to avoid - Bass-heavy on some tracks - Weak call quality

The PistonBuds Pro are a win for budget-conscious consumers who desire outstanding ANC and sound in a stylish, affordable package. Are they going to replace your AirPods Pro? No, but they are easily one of thebest AirPods alternativesthat can be had for a third of the price.

Okay, battery life isn’t anything to write home about, nor is call quality. But these shortcomings are forgivable when factoring in the audio and noise cancellation these buds deliver, and are enough to satisfy (especially at the $69 price) and give the Piston Buds Pro mass appeal.

Read our full 1More PistonBuds Pro review

Best sound under $50

6. EarFun Air A winning balance of form, function and fashion at a great price Specifications Size: 2.1 inches x 2 inches x 1.3 inches (charging case) Weight: 1.8 ounces (charging case) Battery life (rated) : 7 hours, 35 hours (with charging case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC ANC: No Durability: IPX7 Reasons to buy + Good sound quality + Wireless charging + Noise-cancelling mics Reasons to avoid - Fit may not be right for all - Fiddly touch controls

Another pair of wireless earbuds that have received a notable price drop, the EarFun Air might look like some of the better fake AirPods out there, but they offer much more performance. Music sounds top-notch with the sound signature having powerful bass that lays a strong foundation for clear vocals and instruments to shine. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures that your connection with devices remains stable within a 50-foot radius. IPX7 certification and Sweatshield technology also protect the buds from sweat and can handle submersion in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Wireless charging comes part of the package as well.

The controls can act up at times and the fit can be a bit fussy with some ear shapes, but don’t let these shortcomings put you off as the EarFun Air earbuds really are worth a closer look.

Read our full EarFun Air review

Best battery under $70

7. Edifier W240TN Great-sounding value earbuds with ANC and useful battery life Specifications Size: 0.9 x 0.6 x 0.9 inches (per bud); 2.3 x 1.08 x 1.6 inches (charging case) Weight: 1.8 ounces (earbuds + charging case) Battery life (rated): Up to 8.5 hours; 25.5 hours (charging case with ANC off) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC, AAC ANC: Yes Durability: IP55 Reasons to buy + Detailed, dynamic soundstage + Effective ANC + Attractive, durable design + Reliable battery life Reasons to avoid - Limited touch control customization - Weak call quality - No wireless charging

The Edifier W240TN are a fine-looking and sounding pair of wireless earbuds. They're pretty well featured, although not everything works quite as well as we'd like. For an ANC model at the price, though, performance is strong and you get detailed sonics thanks to the dual dynamic drivers that deliver a wide and compelling sound, and effective noise cancellation.

We weren't sold on call quality or wind resistance when on the move, but these sorts of compromises are to be expected for wireless earbuds this affordable. Battery life is very respectable as is connectivity, and the overall comfort and craftsmanship make them well worth their asking price.

Read the full Edifier W240TN review

Best for calls

8. Skullcandy Dime 3 A budget drop stem design with great call quality Specifications Size: 1.06 x 0.77 x 0.73 inches (earbuds); 2.33 x 1.55 x 0.90 inches (charging case) Weight: 0.14 ounces (per bud); 0.91 ounces (charging case) Battery life (rated): 8 hours; 20 hours (charging case) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC, AAC ANC: No Durability: IPX4 Reasons to buy + Great call quality + Impressive sound with well-engineered EQs + Effective transparency mode + Durable design + Multipoint connectivity Reasons to avoid - Poor control scheme - No wear detection - No companion app support

At $29, the Skullcandy Dime 3 wireless earbuds are an enticing option with strong call quality and multipoint connectivity. The effective mics do a solid job with noise reduction and voice recognition and makes them a great buy for use on calls.

Sound quality while listening to music is great and these buds come with three built-in EQs, and boom-filled bangers handle monstrous lows like a pro. Sadly, there's no companion to let you tweak the sound profile to suit your preference, but Music (the default), Bass Boost, and Podcast serve listeners well.

Not everything hits the mark though. There’s no way to assign and personalize the controls, and we're also surprised by the absence of wear detection to auto-pause content when removing the buds. The charging case is nicely compact though and small enough to be a neat key-fob addition.

Battery life in our tests ran up to 7.5 hours, and total recharge time from the case maxes out at 20 hours. A 10-minute quick charge boosts these enough to give 2 hours of playback.

Read our full Skullcandy Dime 3 review

How to choose the best wireless earbuds under $100

In selecting the best models around a particular price we take into consideration several key factors, including build quality, features, and sound quality. We also look closely at rated battery life and carry out tests to see how that translates to real-world use. We also consider sound quality while listening to music as well as fielding phone calls. And lastly, how well the earbuds fit and the comfort level they are likely to offer.

How to choose

With so many wireless earbuds to choose from, you may find it difficult to settle on one design. There are several factors to weigh up, and which one is most important depends on personal preference. Follow out list of considerations to factor in when choosing the best wireless earbuds for you.

1. Design:When buying a new pair of wireless earbuds, it can be helpful to think about where you want to wear them. If you're going to use them on a run, for example, you may want a pair that offers the most secure fit and a high water resistance rating like all the models in ourbest sports headphones.

Whatever type you choose, make sure the earbuds are well built and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

2. Sound quality:Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings. Some models offer personalized sound via companion app, which allows the user to create their own profiles and tweak EQ levels to their hearing.

3. Battery life:The most important thing to look for in the best wireless earbuds is battery life. Most devices have an expected battery life, or the number of hours the company says the device can last on a charge. Most wireless earbuds are rated for 5 to 8 hours.

4. Accessories:It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. Any models that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra eartips are solid purchases.

5. Pricing considerations:Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now many of our favorite models arediscounted at online retailers, meaning you can bag a bargain for even less. Bookmark ourbest headphone dealspage to keep track of the latest discounts.

How we test and rate the best wireless earbuds

With more than 30 years experience in testing and reviewing consumer audio products for all kinds of media outlets and big-name brands around the world, the Tom's Guide audio team follows a rigorous test regime when it comes to determining the best products for recommendation in our buying guides.

In determining the best wireless earbuds, we consider fit, battery life, sound quality, design and value (are they worth the price?). We also factor in features like how well the controls work and how easily the earbuds pair with our playback devices.

In terms of sound quality, we listen to many sample tracks that span a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical and R&B, while evaluating volume, clarity and fullness. We also make phone calls to assess both call quality and microphone performance.

To discover more information on what we listen for during our testing and reviewing process, take a look at our companion page on how to get thebest headphone sound for you.

During the testing phase, our reviewers wear each pair of headphones for several hours at a time throughout the course of a week. Reviewers will make a note of the battery life performance in real world use, and assess how well this matches the rated battery life provided by earbud makers.

Star ratings explained:

We evaluate earbuds based on a five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product hits nearly every mark, it’s awarded a coveted Recommended badge, while our Best Value award speaks for itself. Only products with truly exceptional performance across the board are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

For more information, check out ourhowwe test pagefor Tom's Guide.

Contributions from: Alex Bracetti

