Best Zucchini Bread Recipe Ever! (2024)

This is the best zucchini bread recipe ever! Once you try this epic zucchini bread, you’ll never make it any other way!

Folks, this is it! There is no better zucchini bread recipe than this one! This zucchini bread is EPIC! Everything about it is absolutelyperfect: the texture is outstanding, the taste is extraordinary and the smell is simply amazing! This zucchini bread will just melt in your mouth, as you reach for another slice and another and another.

That’s the way to eat up all that healthy zucchini! :) There is no yummier way to eat zucchini than in the form of zucchini bread! Even the pickiest eaters who would never touch the “scary green” will devour this zucchini bread in seconds!

The secret of this amazing zucchini bread is in using shredded zucchini instead of grated. Most zucchini bread recipes use grated zucchini, but grating the zucchini produces too much water and ruins the bread texture. When the zucchini is shredded, it’s incorporated into the bread in a similar way as additions like nuts and raisins – the texture is created with the traditional quick bread ingredients such as flour, eggs, sugar, oil, etc. and the zucchini is just folded in. This way you get normal bread texture, not some weird vegetable goop :) Thissweet bread texture is simply perfect, it smells like cinnamon, and when you bite in, you are in heaven!

How To Make Zucchini Bread

Making this amazing zucchini bread is super easy! The ingredients are very common and simple: eggs, sugar, oil, vanilla, flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and of course zucchini!

Use a food processor fitted with a top shredder blade to shred the zucchini in seconds (or if you don’t have a food processor, use the large-hole side of the box grater). To make 1 1/4 cup of shredded zucchini, it takes about 1 medium zucchini (or 2 small ones).

A great thing about this easy zucchini bread is that’s a one-bowl recipe, so you’ll only need to wash one bowl :) First,add the liquid ingredients and sugar in a large bowl and mix together, then add the dry ingredients and mix them in, and lastly fold in the shredded zucchini. Pour the zucchini bread batter in a greased loaf pan and bake! That’s all there is to making a zucchini bread :)

Do you peel or not peel the zucchini before shredding? It depends on whether you want to hide the zucchini or not :)Inmy zucchini bread pictures I used the unpeeled zucchini, so the green specks inside the bread you are seeing are the shredded zucchini peels. If you peel the zucchini before shredding, the zucchini becomes completely invisible once its baked into the bread!

So if you want to emphasize the fact that it’s a ZUCCHINI bread, leave the zucchini skin on so you get the green specks inside the bread. However, if you are feeding the picky eaters that won’t eat anything green, peel the zucchini before shredding and they won’t even notice it’s there!

Click Here To Pin This Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate Recipe 5 from 3 votes Best Ever Zucchini Bread Recipe This epic zucchini bread recipe is truly the best ever! The texture of this bread is absolutely perfect, the taste is phenomenal, and the smell is amazing! Once you try this zucchini bread, you'll never make it any other way! Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time45 minutes mins See Also Irish Cream Chocolate Brownie Recipe - WonkyWonderful Total Time55 minutes mins Course: Bread, Dessert Cuisine: American Servings: 10 servings Author: MelanieCooks.com Ingredients 2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/4 cup shredded zucchini

1 1/2 cup flour

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a non-stick 9x5 loaf pan with a cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix the eggs and sugar until smooth. Add oil and vanilla and mix until combined.

Add flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Mix until combined.

Add the shredded zucchini. Mix until combined.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan.

Put the loaf pan in the oven and bake for 45 minutes.

Let the zucchini bread cool completely before slicing.

Got more zucchini that you need to use up? You will love my baked Parmesan zucchini recipe and other amazing zucchini recipes I have on this site!

