Bestever 10 minutes Crispy Tofu Recipe - My Dainty Kitchen (2024)

If you are looking for a quick vegan side dish or an easy tofu recipe for dinner, then this 10-minute crispy tofu is just perfect for you.

Bestever 10 minutes Crispy Tofu Recipe - My Dainty Kitchen (1)

This crispy tofu is a pan-fried tofu dish with an alternative to the baked crispy tofu recipe. These are quick and easy to make. This is a versatile dish that pairs up in many dishes or simply you can have them as appetizers.

What is Tofu?

Tofu is a soy product. Soy milk is coagulated and curd (after separating from the whey) is finally pressed to shape it. Soy products are rich in protein (plant-based protein) and these are the best dairy alternatives. This is a versatile product that goes well in curry (e.g. Thai red curry), in salads, in your buddha bowl, and whatnot. Check out my vegan high-protein meals and vegan tofu recipes on this blog.

What is the best way to cook the tofu crispy?

Tofu itself does not have any taste. It's very bland if you taste raw tofu. It absorbs the flavor from marination or gravy where it is used.

For best tofu recipes, the first step is to press the tofu block or pieces and remove the excess flavorless water. This adds more space to absorb the marination flavor. This takes 10 - 15 minutes extra to remove excess liquid from the tofu brick but it's an essential part of cooking tofu perfectly. It results in a firmer end product which means it will be more crispy, softer, & chewy. It will absorb more flavors.

(Read more about plant-based protein sources for vegans.)

How to make crispy tofu in 2 ways (pan-fried & baked)?

This is a quick tofu recipe that takes hardly 10 minutes. You may either saute the tofu cubes or bake them as per choice. In both ways, it will be equally delicious.

Ingredients:

Extra-firm Tofu: - While choosing tofu for this the only choice is extra firm tofu. Otherwise, it will not be as crispy and good as this tofu.

Tamari/ soy sauce:- Take tamari for gluten-free or soy sauce for marination.

Garlic Powder & Onion Powder - Garlic powder and onion powder add flavor to the tofu. add to the tamari while marinating. Salt is not required as tamari/ soy has some salt in it. Otherwise, season with salt to taste.

Cornstarch/ Arrowroot - This is for the coating of marinated tofu. This makes the tofu crispy. Cornstarch is a better option for crispier tofu than the latter one.

Olive Oil - Even if it's baking or sauteing, olive oil is the best option and is healthy too.

Optional - Maple Syrup - If you want to make it sweeter to balance the flavors. Substitute - tomato ketchup.

Method of Preparation:

Step 1 - Press the tofu block to get rid of excess liquid from it. Don't press very hard to break. Then slice to the desired size, preferably bite-sized cubes.

Step 2 - Make a mixture of marination with tamari/ soy, onion powder, and garlic powder. Marinate the tofu cubes for 5 - 10 minutes.

Step 3 - Take out tofu to a mixing bowl and toss it with cornstarch or arrowroot. I have taken cornstarch as this makes crispier ones.

Step 4 - Bake or Saute the tossed tofu.

Pan-fried Tofu Saute

Saute:- Heat oil in a pan. Saute the marinated and coated tofu cubes till all sides equally turn brown. Keep flipping the cubes at regular intervals.

Baked Crispy Tofu

Bake:- Preheat the oven to 350F. Spread parchment paper on the baking sheet. Place the coated tofu and bake for 15 - 20 minutes on high heat till it turns a little brown and crispy.

Tips for perfect pan-fried crispy tofu

Type of Tofu: For crispy tofu, go for only extra-firm tofu. This is the best option to get crispy ones. Medium-firm will not give an equally good yield.

Pressing the tofu brick: This is the most important part of making any tofu recipe. Tofu is normally flavorless. To add flavor we need to expel the excess water to create space for other flavorful marinades. It also makes the tofu extra firm.

Marination is important: Marinating tofu in desired sauces or spices is essential otherwise it will be very bland. Here you can play around with spices and ingredients as per your wish.

Use heavy bottom pan: I prefer heavy bottom pans in my cooking as they distribute heat equally and food tends to stick to the pan. it helps the tofu or any vegetables not to stick to the pan. Use non-stick pans for fewer oil options. Otherwise, cast iron frying pans give the best brown tofu.

Serving Ideas for Crispy Baked Tofu/ Pan-fried Tofu

As an appetizer/snack - This is one of the healthiest snacks or appetizers and won't add any fat to your body. On the other hand, the protein-rich snack will give you satiety and will keep you full for longer.

Add it to curry - Add this baked tofu to your curry recipes. Here you may marinate with curry paste or powder in place of soy or tamari. This will help in absorbing more curry flavor into the tofu.

Add into salads - Add this crispy tofu to any salads or baked veggies. Just like my roasted veggies quinoa salad.

Quick and Easy Crispy Tofu Recipe

Ipsa Faujdar

Make this crispy tofu in 10 - 15 minutes. Saute it or bake it. This is going to be the bestever crispy tofu.

5 from 1 vote

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 mins

Cook Time 5 mins

Total Time 15 mins

Course Appetizer, Side Dish

Cuisine American

Servings 2

Calories 130 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Press lightly to get rid of excess liquid from tofu.

  • Don't press very hard to break.

  • Cut it into equal-sized cubes.

  • Make a mixture of marination with tamari/ soy sauce and onion, garlic powder.

  • Marinate the tofu cubes for 5 minutes.

  • Take out tofu to a mixing bowl and toss it with cornstarch.

  • Heat oil in a pan.

  • Saute the marinated and coated tofu cubes till it turns brown.

Baked Tofu:

  • Preheat oven at 350F.

  • Spread parchment paper on the baking sheet.

  • Place the coated tofu and bake for 15 minutes on high heat (350F or 180 C) till it turns little brown and crispy.

Notes

Pan frying is quicker option and this yields crispier tofu.

Cornstarch or arrowroot: Cornflour is a better option as compared top arrowroot in terms of crispiness.

Nutrition

Calories: 130kcalCarbohydrates: 3.4gProtein: 12gFat: 9.5gSaturated Fat: 1.5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 3.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 4gSodium: 179mgFiber: 1.2gSugar: 0.8g

Keyword crispy tofu, tofu recipes, Vegan Appetizers, Vegan Recipes, Vegan Tofu Recipes

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Bestever 10 minutes Crispy Tofu Recipe - My Dainty Kitchen (3)

This recipe is inspired by the cooking lessons from The Kitchn.

FAQs

Why won t my tofu get crispy? ›

If your crispy tofu isn't getting crispy, it could be because there is too much moisture in the tofu. Another issue could be the oil isn't hot enough to fry the tofu.

How to make tofu crispy like a restaurant? ›

There are a few tricks to perfect tofu. First, tossing cubed tofu with cornstarch will help you get a crispier exterior when baking or stir-frying. Pressing the block of tofu to eliminate excess moisture also helps. And you'll want to make sure you're using high enough heat.

What is the secret to cooking tofu? ›

Press it. Tofu contains a lot of water, and you'll want to squeeze most of it out, especially if you're baking, grilling, or frying it. I recommend using a tofu press to do this, because it gives the tofu a delicious chewy texture and makes cleanup a breeze. But having one isn't necessary.

How long to press tofu for crispy tofu? ›

Step 3: Press the tofu by placing paper towels, and something heavy on top. I usually use a sheet pan, and put heavy cans on top. Press for at least 30 minutes if you want super firm tofu. You should see a pool of water that has come out, and it should look and feel very dense.

What to use instead of cornstarch for crispy tofu? ›

6 Cornstarch Substitutes for All Your Cooking and Baking Needs
  1. Potato Starch. Potato starch is the cornstarch substitute favorite of associate food editor Kendra Vaculin. ...
  2. Rice Flour. ...
  3. All-Purpose Flour. ...
  4. Tapioca Flour. ...
  5. Arrowroot Powder. ...
  6. Xanthan Gum.
Jun 13, 2022

What not to mix with tofu? ›

What to not serve with tofu? According to studies, a high volume consumption of tofu and spinach together can increase your risk of kidney stones. Tofu and spinach contain calcium and oxalic acid respectively and the combined can form kidney stones.

What is the best oil to fry tofu in? ›

Type of oil to use for frying tofu: Canola is great and so are vegetable/soybean oil and refined peanut oil. In general, choose a neutral-flavored oil that has a high smoking point. That is, don't deep-fry with sesame oil.

Can you coat tofu in flour instead of cornstarch? ›

Substitutions: If you prefer not to cook with cornstarch, you can substitute in an equal volume of all-purpose flour or potato starch. Tofu: This recipe can also be made with medium-firm tofu, but you'll need to be a bit more gentle while pressing and coating it.

How do you get breading to stick to tofu? ›

Pour breadcrumbs, nutritional yeast, and salt onto a plate and mix thoroughly. Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Dip the tofu strips into the cornstarch mixture until evenly coated and immediately press into the breadcrumbs until all sides of the tofu are completely covered.

What can I add to tofu to make it taste better? ›

Marinate it: Tofu can be marinated in a variety of flavorful sauces or spices. You can use soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and other seasonings to make a simple marinade. Let the tofu marinate for at least 30 minutes (or up to a few hours) before cooking or grilling.

What is the tastiest way to make tofu? ›

Press tofu and cube it. Coat it in garlic, black pepper, salt (plus more of your favourite seasonings), liquid aminos and some olive oil. Then mix it into some cornstarch and toss it all together, then bake for about 20 minutes. Cornstarch also helps to draw out excess moisture so it really gets the tofu crispy.

What happens if I don't press tofu? ›

And if tofu is vacuumed packed or firm already, you definitely don't need to press it. Here's why: moisture in tofu is a good thing. Tofu is over 80% water, and that moisture is what makes it such a succulent, juicy source of protein. Pressing it can make the tofu unnecessarily dry and strip it of its intended texture.

How do you know when tofu is done pressing? ›

Wrap the block of tofu in a clean tea towel then put it on a large plate with a lip. Put something heavy such as a frying pan on top, weight it down further with cans and jars, and leave for 30 mins. The tofu will be about two-thirds its original thickness, and up to 100ml water will have been removed.

How do you keep fried tofu crispy? ›

I tried coating tofu with various blends of flour, potato starch, rice flour, and corn starch, both pan-frying and deep-frying, and found that the crispest, cleanest-tasting results came from a deep-fry in a simple coating of cornstarch. Crisp fresh out of the fryer, that is.

Why is my fried tofu soggy? ›

"For a really crispy texture, it's best to use starch instead of wheat flour," says Norton. Wheat flour is too heavy and turns soggy when used in tofu recipes. Corn starch, potato starch, and tapioca starch, on the other hand, work perfectly with fried tofu!

Why is my tofu so mushy after cooking? ›

So here are our kitchen secrets that will keep your tofu from being rubbery, bland, or just plain mushy and tasteless.
  1. Buy the right kind of tofu.
  2. Press your tofu before cooking.
  3. Use small pieces.
  4. Use oil-free marinades.
  5. Marinate your tofu thoroughly.
  6. Use the right breading.
Mar 9, 2021

How to fix rubbery tofu? ›

Press the tofu: Tofu contains a lot of water, which can contribute to a rubbery texture. To remove excess water, place the tofu between two paper towels or a clean kitchen towel and press gently to remove as much moisture as possible before cooking.

Why is my fried tofu chewy? ›

You can fry tofu without pressing it, and we recommend not pressing it before cooking. We think it's better not to press the tofu to keep it moist, soft, and silky inside and crispy on the outside. Pressed tofu can be dry, chewy, and rubbery.

