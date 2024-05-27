Bestever 10 minutes Crispy Tofu Recipe - My Dainty Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you are looking for a quick vegan side dish or an easy tofu recipe for dinner, then this 10-minute crispy tofu is just perfect for you.

This crispy tofu is a pan-fried tofu dish with an alternative to the baked crispy tofu recipe. These are quick and easy to make. This is a versatile dish that pairs up in many dishes or simply you can have them as appetizers.

What is Tofu?

Tofu is a soy product. Soy milk is coagulated and curd (after separating from the whey) is finally pressed to shape it. Soy products are rich in protein (plant-based protein) and these are the best dairy alternatives. This is a versatile product that goes well in curry (e.g. Thai red curry), in salads, in your buddha bowl, and whatnot. Check out my vegan high-protein meals and vegan tofu recipes on this blog.

What is the best way to cook the tofu crispy?

Tofu itself does not have any taste. It's very bland if you taste raw tofu. It absorbs the flavor from marination or gravy where it is used.

For best tofu recipes, the first step is to press the tofu block or pieces and remove the excess flavorless water. This adds more space to absorb the marination flavor. This takes 10 - 15 minutes extra to remove excess liquid from the tofu brick but it's an essential part of cooking tofu perfectly. It results in a firmer end product which means it will be more crispy, softer, & chewy. It will absorb more flavors.

How to make crispy tofu in 2 ways (pan-fried & baked)?

This is a quick tofu recipe that takes hardly 10 minutes. You may either saute the tofu cubes or bake them as per choice. In both ways, it will be equally delicious.

Ingredients:

Extra-firm Tofu: - While choosing tofu for this the only choice is extra firm tofu. Otherwise, it will not be as crispy and good as this tofu.

Tamari/ soy sauce:- Take tamari for gluten-free or soy sauce for marination.

Garlic Powder & Onion Powder - Garlic powder and onion powder add flavor to the tofu. add to the tamari while marinating. Salt is not required as tamari/ soy has some salt in it. Otherwise, season with salt to taste.

Cornstarch/ Arrowroot - This is for the coating of marinated tofu. This makes the tofu crispy. Cornstarch is a better option for crispier tofu than the latter one.

Olive Oil - Even if it's baking or sauteing, olive oil is the best option and is healthy too.

Optional - Maple Syrup - If you want to make it sweeter to balance the flavors. Substitute - tomato ketchup.

Method of Preparation:

Step 1 - Press the tofu block to get rid of excess liquid from it. Don't press very hard to break. Then slice to the desired size, preferably bite-sized cubes.

Step 2 - Make a mixture of marination with tamari/ soy, onion powder, and garlic powder. Marinate the tofu cubes for 5 - 10 minutes.

Step 3 - Take out tofu to a mixing bowl and toss it with cornstarch or arrowroot. I have taken cornstarch as this makes crispier ones.

Step 4 - Bake or Saute the tossed tofu.

Pan-fried Tofu Saute

Saute:- Heat oil in a pan. Saute the marinated and coated tofu cubes till all sides equally turn brown. Keep flipping the cubes at regular intervals.

Baked Crispy Tofu

Bake:- Preheat the oven to 350F. Spread parchment paper on the baking sheet. Place the coated tofu and bake for 15 - 20 minutes on high heat till it turns a little brown and crispy.

Tips for perfect pan-fried crispy tofu

Type of Tofu: For crispy tofu, go for only extra-firm tofu. This is the best option to get crispy ones. Medium-firm will not give an equally good yield.

Pressing the tofu brick: This is the most important part of making any tofu recipe. Tofu is normally flavorless. To add flavor we need to expel the excess water to create space for other flavorful marinades. It also makes the tofu extra firm.

Marination is important: Marinating tofu in desired sauces or spices is essential otherwise it will be very bland. Here you can play around with spices and ingredients as per your wish.

Use heavy bottom pan: I prefer heavy bottom pans in my cooking as they distribute heat equally and food tends to stick to the pan. it helps the tofu or any vegetables not to stick to the pan. Use non-stick pans for fewer oil options. Otherwise, cast iron frying pans give the best brown tofu.

Serving Ideas for Crispy Baked Tofu/ Pan-fried Tofu

As an appetizer/snack - This is one of the healthiest snacks or appetizers and won't add any fat to your body. On the other hand, the protein-rich snack will give you satiety and will keep you full for longer.

Add it to curry - Add this baked tofu to your curry recipes. Here you may marinate with curry paste or powder in place of soy or tamari. This will help in absorbing more curry flavor into the tofu.

Add into salads - Add this crispy tofu to any salads or baked veggies. Just like my roasted veggies quinoa salad.

Quick and Easy Crispy Tofu Recipe Ipsa Faujdar Make this crispy tofu in 10 - 15 minutes. Saute it or bake it. This is going to be the bestever crispy tofu. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins See Also Indian-ish Nachos With Cheddar, Black Beans and Chutney Recipe Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 15 mins Course Appetizer, Side Dish Cuisine American Servings 2 Calories 130 kcal Equipment Mixing Bowl

Frying Pan

Spatula Ingredients 1 block tofu extra-firm

1/4 cup tamari/ soy sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

salt to taste

black pepper crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp corn starch or arrowroot Instructions Press lightly to get rid of excess liquid from tofu.

Don't press very hard to break.

Cut it into equal-sized cubes.

Make a mixture of marination with tamari/ soy sauce and onion, garlic powder.

Marinate the tofu cubes for 5 minutes.

Take out tofu to a mixing bowl and toss it with cornstarch.

Heat oil in a pan.

Saute the marinated and coated tofu cubes till it turns brown. Baked Tofu: Preheat oven at 350F.

Spread parchment paper on the baking sheet.

Place the coated tofu and bake for 15 minutes on high heat (350F or 180 C) till it turns little brown and crispy. Notes Pan frying is quicker option and this yields crispier tofu. Cornstarch or arrowroot: Cornflour is a better option as compared top arrowroot in terms of crispiness. Nutrition Calories: 130kcalCarbohydrates: 3.4gProtein: 12gFat: 9.5gSaturated Fat: 1.5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 3.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 4gSodium: 179mgFiber: 1.2gSugar: 0.8g Keyword crispy tofu, tofu recipes, Vegan Appetizers, Vegan Recipes, Vegan Tofu Recipes Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

This recipe is inspired by the cooking lessons from The Kitchn.