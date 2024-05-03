Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (2024)

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (1)

While my family definitely considers ourselves to be omnivores, we have been incorporating more plant-based foods and recipes into our diet for the purpose of lowering our environmental impact. I have to admit that it’s been fun to adapt recipes with plant-based products and substitutes (see more of my vegan recipes here, and you’ll be seeing more to come). That being said, it’s not always a stretch to adapt recipes to be vegan. Today’s recipe is a great example. This vegan gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! Pin this one for your gluten-free or vegan holiday recipe planning, or just include it on your Thanksgiving menu if you want to swap in a sustainable vegan gluten-free stuffing recipe.

I developed this recipe as part of the Allrecipes Allstars Tastemakers program. Rate, review, and photograph my recipe for Better-than-Boxed Vegan and Gluten-Free Stuffing on Allrecipes here, see the full recipe along with some of my cooking tips below, or you can Jump to Recipe directly.

How to make vegan gluten-free stuffing

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (2)

To make this vegan gluten-free stuffing, start by prepping your vegan and gluten-free bread (for vegan bread, look for keywords like “plant-based” and “egg-free;” one of my favorite choices is Little Northern Bakehouse affiliate link, and I use the whole 16 oz. loaf for this recipe). Cut the bread into 1/4″ – 1/2″ cubes (depending on the size you like).

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (3)

Spread bread cubes out onto two baking sheets, then bake in the preheated oven on 350 degrees until the bread cubes are dry and lightly toasted. This will take about 10 minutes, but note that smaller cubes may toast more quickly, so keep an eye on them if you are going for the 1/4″ size. After toasting, transfer bread to a large mixing bowl.

Time-saving tip: You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (4)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (5)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (6)

Melt vegan butter (I like Earth Balance® affiliate link, as it seems to cook exactly like butter in situations like this) in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion and sauté until the vegetables are softened but the celery still has a bit of snap (about five minutes).

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (7)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (8)

Season with parsley, sage, thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, rosemary, and marjoram, then cook and stir for one more minute.

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (9)

Stir in vegetable stock and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. After it reaches a boil, remove the pan from heat.

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (10)

Here’s where your vegan gluten-free stuffing comes together! Pour stock, vegetable, and herb mixture over bread cubes in the mixing bowl.

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (11)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (12)

Stir gently until well combined, then cover the bowl with aluminum foil and let sit for five minutes. After five minutes, remove foil, fluff the vegan gluten-free stuffing with a fork, and serve.

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (13)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (14)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (15)
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (16)

Like I said, vegan, gluten-free, or not, this stuffing is sure to please! Here’s the recipe. Enjoy!

Print Recipe

Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing

This vegan gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd!

Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (17)

Course Side Dish
Keyword Gluten-Free
Servings

servings

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. vegan, gluten-free bread cubed
  • 1/2 cup vegan butter (such as Earth Balance®)
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried sage
  • 1 teaspoon ground thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
Better-than-Boxed Vegan Gluten-Free Stuffing recipe - Fab Everyday (18)

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread bread cubes out onto 2 baking sheets.

  2. Bake in the preheated oven until bread cubes are dry and lightly toasted, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

  3. Melt vegan butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion and saute until vegetables are softened but celery still has a bit of snap, about 5 minutes. Season with parsley, sage, thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, rosemary, and marjoram. Cook and stir for 1 more minute. Stir in vegetable stock and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. After it reaches a boil, remove from heat.

  4. Pour stock, vegetable, and herb mixture over bread cubes in the mixing bowl. Stir gently until well combined. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove foil, fluff stuffing with a fork, and serve.

Recipe Notes

You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.

