Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade answers & resources (2024)

Title : Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade
Publisher : Holt McDougal; Student edition
Grade : 8
ISBN : 1608402266
ISBN-13 : 978-1608402267
Use the table below to find videos, mobile apps, worksheets and lessons that supplement Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade.
|Ch 1. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 1: Equations
Lesson 1 - Solving Linear Equations: Practice Problems
Lesson 2 - Solving Equations Using the Addition Principle
Lesson 3 - Solving Equations Using the Multiplication Principle
Lesson 4 - How to Solve Equations with Multiple Steps
Lesson 5 - Addition Property of Equality: Definition & Example
Lesson 6 - Subtraction Property of Equality: Definition & Example
Lesson 7 - Multiplication Property of Equality: Definition & Example
Lesson 8 - Division Property of Equality: Definition & Example
Lesson 9 - Distributive Property: Definition, Use & Examples
Lesson 10 - How to Write Equations & Formulas
|Ch 2. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 2: Transformations
Lesson 1 - Properties of Congruent and Similar Shapes
Lesson 2 - What is Translation in Math? - Definition, Examples, & Terms
Lesson 3 - How to Identify Similar Triangles
Lesson 4 - Applying Scale Factors to Perimeter, Area, and Volume of Similar Figures
Lesson 5 - Reflections in Math: Definition & Overview
Lesson 6 - Rotations in Math: Definition & Overview
Lesson 7 - Dilation in Math: Definition & Meaning
|Ch 3. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 3: Angles & Triangles
Lesson 1 - Parallel, Perpendicular and Transverse Lines
Lesson 2 - Interior and Exterior Angles of Triangles: Definition & Examples
Lesson 3 - Measuring the Angles of Triangles: 180 Degrees
Lesson 4 - How to Measure the Angles of a Polygon & Find the Sum
Lesson 5 - Applications of Similar Triangles
|Ch 4. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 4: Graphing & Writing Linear Equations
Lesson 1 - What is a Linear Equation?
Lesson 2 - Linear Equations: Intercepts, Standard Form and Graphing
Lesson 3 - How to Find and Apply The Slope of a Line
Lesson 4 - Graphing Proportional Relationships
Lesson 5 - Solving Equations of Direct Variation
Lesson 6 - Calculating the Slope of a Line: Point-Slope Form, Slope-Intercept Form & More
Lesson 7 - Slope-Intercept Form: Definition & Examples
|Ch 5. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 5: Systems of Linear Equations
Lesson 1 - What is a System of Equations?
Lesson 2 - How to Solve Systems of Linear Equations by Graphing
Lesson 3 - Solving a System of Equations with Two Unknowns
Lesson 4 - Solving Problems Involving Systems of Equations
|Ch 6. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 6: Functions
Lesson 1 - What is a Function: Basics and Key Terms
Lesson 2 - How to Use and Draw Mapping Diagrams
Lesson 3 - Graph Functions by Plotting Points
Lesson 4 - Functions: Identification, Notation & Practice Problems
Lesson 5 - Identify Where a Function is Linear, Increasing or Decreasing, Positive or Negative
Lesson 6 - What Are the Different Parts of a Graph?
Lesson 7 - Using Tables and Graphs in the Real World
|Ch 7. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 7: Real Numbers & the Pythagorean Theorem
Lesson 1 - How to Find the Square Root of a Number
Lesson 2 - Pythagorean Theorem: Definition & Example
Lesson 3 - Estimating Square Roots
Lesson 4 - The Pythagorean Theorem: Converse and Special Cases
Lesson 5 - Finding Distance with the Pythagorean Theorem
Lesson 6 - The Pythagorean Theorem: Practice and Application
Lesson 7 - Cube Root: Definition, Formula & Examples
|Ch 8. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 8: Volume & Similar Solids
Lesson 1 - What Are Cylinders? - Definition, Area & Volume
Lesson 2 - Cones: Definition, Area & Volume
Lesson 3 - Spheres: Definition, Area & Volume
|Ch 9. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 9: Data Analysis & Displays
Lesson 1 - Creating & Interpreting Scatterplots: Process & Examples
Lesson 2 - Line of Fit & Line of Best Fit: Definitions & Equations
Lesson 3 - What is a Two-Way Table?
Lesson 4 - Understanding Bar Graphs and Pie Charts
Lesson 5 - How to Construct Graphs from Data
|Ch 10. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 10: Exponents & Scientific Notation
Lesson 1 - How to Use Exponential Notation
Lesson 2 - Exponential Expressions & The Order of Operations
Lesson 3 - Product Of Powers: Definition, Rule & Property
Lesson 4 - Quotient Of Powers: Property & Examples
Lesson 5 - How to Define a Zero and Negative Exponent
Lesson 6 - Scientific Notation: Definition and Examples
Lesson 7 - Significant Figures and Scientific Notation
Lesson 8 - Scientific Notation: Practice Problems
