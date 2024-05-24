Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade answers & resources (2024)

Table of Contents
Title : Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade Publisher : Holt McDougal; Student edition Grade : 8 ISBN : 1608402266 ISBN-13 : 978-1608402267 Use the table below to find videos, mobile apps, worksheets and lessons that supplement Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade.

collections_bookmark

Use the table below to find videos, mobile apps, worksheets and lessons that supplement Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade.

See Also
McGraw Hill My Math Grade 3 Chapter 8 Lesson 1 Answer Key Multiply by 6
Ch 1. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 1: Equations
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - Solving Linear Equations: Practice Problems

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Solving Equations Using the Addition Principle

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Solving Equations Using the Multiplication Principle

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - How to Solve Equations with Multiple Steps

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - Addition Property of Equality: Definition & Example

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 6 - Subtraction Property of Equality: Definition & Example

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 7 - Multiplication Property of Equality: Definition & Example

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 8 - Division Property of Equality: Definition & Example

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 9 - Distributive Property: Definition, Use & Examples

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 10 - How to Write Equations & Formulas

apps

videocam

create
Ch 2. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 2: Transformations
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - Properties of Congruent and Similar Shapes

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - What is Translation in Math? - Definition, Examples, & Terms

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - How to Identify Similar Triangles

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - Applying Scale Factors to Perimeter, Area, and Volume of Similar Figures

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - Reflections in Math: Definition & Overview

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 6 - Rotations in Math: Definition & Overview

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 7 - Dilation in Math: Definition & Meaning

apps

videocam

create
Ch 3. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 3: Angles & Triangles
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - Parallel, Perpendicular and Transverse Lines

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Interior and Exterior Angles of Triangles: Definition & Examples

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Measuring the Angles of Triangles: 180 Degrees

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - How to Measure the Angles of a Polygon & Find the Sum

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - Applications of Similar Triangles

apps

videocam

create
Ch 4. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 4: Graphing & Writing Linear Equations
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - What is a Linear Equation?

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Linear Equations: Intercepts, Standard Form and Graphing

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - How to Find and Apply The Slope of a Line

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - Graphing Proportional Relationships

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - Solving Equations of Direct Variation

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 6 - Calculating the Slope of a Line: Point-Slope Form, Slope-Intercept Form & More

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 7 - Slope-Intercept Form: Definition & Examples

apps

videocam

create
Ch 5. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 5: Systems of Linear Equations
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - What is a System of Equations?

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - How to Solve Systems of Linear Equations by Graphing

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Solving a System of Equations with Two Unknowns

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - Solving Problems Involving Systems of Equations

apps

videocam

create
Ch 6. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 6: Functions
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - What is a Function: Basics and Key Terms

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - How to Use and Draw Mapping Diagrams

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Graph Functions by Plotting Points

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - Functions: Identification, Notation & Practice Problems

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - Identify Where a Function is Linear, Increasing or Decreasing, Positive or Negative

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 6 - What Are the Different Parts of a Graph?

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 7 - Using Tables and Graphs in the Real World

apps

videocam

create
Ch 7. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 7: Real Numbers & the Pythagorean Theorem
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - How to Find the Square Root of a Number

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Pythagorean Theorem: Definition & Example

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Estimating Square Roots

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - The Pythagorean Theorem: Converse and Special Cases

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - Finding Distance with the Pythagorean Theorem

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 6 - The Pythagorean Theorem: Practice and Application

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 7 - Cube Root: Definition, Formula & Examples

apps

videocam

create
Ch 8. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 8: Volume & Similar Solids
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - What Are Cylinders? - Definition, Area & Volume

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Cones: Definition, Area & Volume

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Spheres: Definition, Area & Volume

apps

videocam

create
Ch 9. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 9: Data Analysis & Displays
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - Creating & Interpreting Scatterplots: Process & Examples

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Line of Fit & Line of Best Fit: Definitions & Equations

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - What is a Two-Way Table?

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - Understanding Bar Graphs and Pie Charts

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - How to Construct Graphs from Data

apps

videocam

create
Ch 10. Big Ideas Math 8th Grade Chapter 10: Exponents & Scientific Notation
Apps Videos Practice Now

Lesson 1 - How to Use Exponential Notation

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 2 - Exponential Expressions & The Order of Operations

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 3 - Product Of Powers: Definition, Rule & Property

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 4 - Quotient Of Powers: Property & Examples

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 5 - How to Define a Zero and Negative Exponent

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 6 - Scientific Notation: Definition and Examples

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 7 - Significant Figures and Scientific Notation

apps

videocam

create

Lesson 8 - Scientific Notation: Practice Problems

apps

videocam

create
Big Ideas Math Common Core 8th Grade answers & resources (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Flan Recipe {Only 5 Ingredients!} - Isabel Eats
Cheddar Butter Bean Bites | Slimming Eats - Slimming Recipes
Santa Maria neighbors: Obituaries for May 13
Craigslist Mexico Baja
Latest Posts
Chocolate tart recipes
Roasted Pumpkin Soup | Slimming Eats Recipes
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 5781

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.