Bill Blass’s Meatloaf Recipe (2024)

This homespun, bacon-wrapped version of the American classic is attributed to Bill Blass, the world-famous clothing designer of the 60s, 70s and 80s, who is perhaps best known for dressing First Lady Nancy Reagan and the upper echelons of New York society. While he became hugely successful – he reportedly sold his business for $50 million in 1999 – his culinary tastes remained firmly Midwestern. From his 2002 obituary in The Times: “A man of robust but simple tastes who would go out of his way for a hamburger, Mr. Blass would serve guests his own meatloaf recipe, followed perhaps by lemon meringue pie. He always maintained, only partly in jest, ‘My claim to immortality will be my meatloaf.’” This is his recipe. —The New York Times

