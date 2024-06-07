Bioelements reviews, photos and discussion - MakeupAlley (2024)

- Home
Overall rating
3.8
68%
would repurchase
Latest Bioelements Reviews
2.0
from
rainshine
4 months ago
Other / Bioelements
Bioelements 3-Step Sensitive Skin Mini Starter Set
I liked the mist form of this some years ago and so tried this. Cleansing oil is not my favorite form of cleaning, but you get enough to try it. I applied some on my face and then added water, as...
3.0
from
MSFIT75
5 years ago
Cleansers / Bioelements
Decongestant Cleanser
Decent cleanser. No major wow factor but it didn't break me out or irritate my skin or have an annoying scent. It was gentle, rinsed well but I just look for some sort of result driven reason to...
3.0
from
MSFIT75
5 years ago
Treatments (Eye) / Bioelements
Multi-Task Eye Creme
Finally finished this tube after what feels like forever. It's decent. Didn't irritate my eyes so that's great. Easy application, a little dab under each eye is all you need. Plays well with any...
2.0
from
MSFIT75
6 years ago
Cleansers / Bioelements
Flash Foam Cleanser
Was excited to try after following their IG and seeing all the comments for this cleanser. Seems to be their most popular product by far. I opted for the trial size of this and the Decongestant...
4.0
from
sneakachu
7 years ago
Scrubs / Bioelements
Pumice Peel
I love this. It's gentle and super dense. I primarily use chemical exfoliators but this is fantastic for weekly use to help physically scrub off stubborn dry skin. For those of you reading who deal...
2.0
from
BarefootedALIEN
8 years ago
Cleansers / Bioelements
Flash Foam Cleanser
I really wanted to like this product but it dried my face out which lead me to more breakouts. In its defense, I was not using the whole bioelements line when I tried this. I now use the...
2.0
from
BarefootedALIEN
8 years ago
Moisturizers / Bioelements
Calmitude Sensitive Skin Moisturizer
Ehh, was not a big fan of the ingredient list to begin with, but I wanted to give it a fair chance since I have a lot of redness on my face. My face never really felt moisturized & I have oily acne...
5.0
from
BarefootedALIEN
8 years ago
Toners / Bioelements
Calmitude Hydrating Solution
This is spray calms my face like no other! In combination with my bioelements routine (sensitive cleanser, this spray, and absolute moisture) the redness in my face is nonexistent. I barely...
5.0
from
BarefootedALIEN
8 years ago
Cleansers / Bioelements
Sensitive Skin Cleanser
Love this cleanser! I have oily acne prone skin and this cleanser is so gentle. I do not notice an oily residue or anything afterwards. There's little foam, but it does clean! I do believe it has...
5.0
from
BarefootedALIEN
8 years ago
Skincare - Face / Bioelements
Absolute Moisture
Wow! I'm surprised it's been a long time since someone reviewed this product! I think this cream is amazing! I have oily to dry skin acne prone skin. I use this moisturizer in combination with the...
