Bioelements Sleepwear - Reviews | MakeupAlley (2024)

4.0

from

girly704

10 years ago

I have combo skin and have been looking for a night cream that is moisturizing but also does not clog my pores and I think I found it in this cream! The texture seems very rich but surprisingly it...

About reviewer (15 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinCombination, Fair

HairBrown

EyesBrown

5.0

from

hollyc01

11 years ago

As another reviewer commented as well, this is one that I have used up and have rebought and will continue to and THAT's sayin' sumthin'! Great moisture and radiance and your salon/esthetician can...

About reviewer (217 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinVery Dry, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBrunette, Wavy, Fine

EyesBrown

4.0

from

Maliktai

13 years ago

I started using this after my favorite Perricone Evening Facial Emollient was discontinued. I was at a 360 store and the SA recommended I try this. My goal is to only use one product at night...

About reviewer (142 reviews)

Age56 & Over

SkinCombination, Other

HairBrown

EyesBrown

1.0

from

MSFIT75

13 years ago

I have oily & acne prone skin & reviewed this product for 5 days. Not long right? Long enough to break me out terribly along my jawline & cheeks. I stopped using it & my skin is clearing up!

About reviewer (707 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinVery Oily, Dark, Warm

HairBlack, Other, Other

EyesBrown

This is a pretty good overnight moisturizer. It's effective without being too heavy or rich, and doesn't cause me to break out. It doesn't do anything exceptional so I'm not sure that I'd buy it...

About reviewer (1198 reviews)

Age19-24

SkinOily

HairBrunette

EyesBlue

5.0

from

druggist87

15 years ago

I love this product after using for about 2 weeks I can tell a big difference in my skin. No more dry tight skin in the morning. It is a heavy cream so use only a small amout. The best night...

About reviewer (1 reviews)

Age44-55

SkinVery Dry, Fair

HairBlond

EyesBlue

5.0

from

Kruemmelchen

15 years ago

This is the only night cream I remember finishing up in my whole life!So that says it all:-)It is a rich thick cream that doesn't make me break out and makes me wake up to refreshed glowing skin. I...

About reviewer (40 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinNormal, Fair, Not Sure

HairBrown, Other, Fine

EyesHazel

3.0

from

kelly8112

15 years ago

This cream is rich and thick and just what my dehydrated skin needs. I was using Renova but found it a little too harsh for the winter months. I loved what Retin-A was doing for my skin though and...

About reviewer (7 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinDry

HairBrown

EyesBlue

5.0

from

FlaLadyB

16 years ago

I LOVE what this does for my skin! I had tried samples of it for a bit and it DOES work wonders overnight! Then I ran out....forgot about it and one day looked at my blotchy face and ran to order...

About reviewer (16 reviews)

Age44-55

SkinDry

HairBlond

EyesGreen

See Also
Bioelements Before + After Results

4.0

from

jaxsyn

16 years ago

I am coming back to this cream. I ventured out, thinking that there was something better - going to the Kate Somerville's expensive $150/jar and La Mer. There is nothing that give such great...

About reviewer (9 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinCombination

HairRed

EyesHazel

5.0

from

LadyCat

17 years ago

My entire collection of night skin care is BioElements. This cream is super rich. It's a little heavy - but not like "mineral oil" heavy. It's hard to describe...but definitely not greasy. I'm very...

About reviewer (1 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinCombination, Fair

HairRed

EyesGreen

4.0

from

marnie2

17 years ago

My skin really likes this cream. It looks & smells like lemon yogurt! It is a bit greasy but I use it at night. The only reason I might not purchase again is the price. It's not necessary to spend...

About reviewer (58 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinSensitive, Fair-Medium, Not Sure

HairBlond, Straight, Medium

EyesHazel

4.0

from

Sarahbethc02

17 years ago

This product is wonderful. I felt the effects the next day. It gave my face moisture and felt smooth.

About reviewer (1 reviews)

Age19-24

SkinCombination

HairBrunette

EyesHazel

5.0

from

goodtiger

17 years ago

My dry, dehydrated skin felt better after the first nite! It now comes in an oil-free formula, so oily skins: someone is listening to you! Combined with the Pro-Biotics serum at nite, my skin is...

About reviewer (238 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinNormal, Fair-Medium, Neutral

HairBlond, Straight, Fine

EyesBlue

2.0

from

Sassy5

17 years ago

Sensitive skin gals beware! I used this for two days and my skin had a major allergic reaction to it - little red bumps everywhere. Other than that, I felt like it didn't absorb well and was...

About reviewer (1 reviews)

Age30-35

SkinOther

HairOther

EyesOther

5.0

from

crystalstar

19 years ago

I agree with the previous 2 posts that this is an excellent moisturizer but have to disagree on the warning for oily skin users. I have oily skin and have been faithfully using this cream nightly...

About reviewer (31 reviews)

Age36-43

SkinCombination, Fair, Warm

HairBlond, Wavy, Fine

EyesBrown

4.0

from

glitterkitty

19 years ago

I agree w/ the last review. This is an excellent night creme which will rejuvenate and turnover skin cells. One of Bioelements best active products.

About reviewer (22 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinOily, Fair

HairBlond

EyesGreen

4.0

from

divafx

19 years ago

This is one of bioelements newest night creams. I have to say I'm pretty impressed with this product even though I only use it after I've been flying and my skin is dehydrated. This cream is packed...

About reviewer (182 reviews)

Age25-29

SkinAcne-prone, Fair, Warm

HairRed, Straight, Fine

EyesGreen

Bioelements Sleepwear - Reviews | MakeupAlley (2024)
Top Articles
Pandesal Recipe - Soft and Buttery - Foxy Folksy
Rum Raisin Fruitcake. A simplified recipe using rum soaked raisins!
How Rare Are Hazel Eyes? 34 Facts and Superstitions about the Hazel Eye Color
Dakota Kuchen – Prairie Californian
Latest Posts
Vegan Creme Brûlée Recipe
Nigel Slater’s recipes for Christmas desserts
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 5607

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.