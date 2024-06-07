Bioelements Sleepwear - Reviews | MakeupAlley (2024)

4.0
girly704
10 years ago
I have combo skin and have been looking for a night cream that is moisturizing but also does not clog my pores and I think I found it in this cream! The texture seems very rich but surprisingly it...
30-35
Combination, Fair
Brown
Brown
5.0
hollyc01
11 years ago
As another reviewer commented as well, this is one that I have used up and have rebought and will continue to and THAT's sayin' sumthin'! Great moisture and radiance and your salon/esthetician can...
30-35
Very Dry, Fair-Medium, Neutral
Brunette, Wavy, Fine
Brown
4.0
Maliktai
13 years ago
I started using this after my favorite Perricone Evening Facial Emollient was discontinued. I was at a 360 store and the SA recommended I try this. My goal is to only use one product at night...
56 & Over
Combination, Other
Brown
Brown
1.0
MSFIT75
13 years ago
I have oily & acne prone skin & reviewed this product for 5 days. Not long right? Long enough to break me out terribly along my jawline & cheeks. I stopped using it & my skin is clearing up!
30-35
Very Oily, Dark, Warm
Black, Other, Other
Brown
This is a pretty good overnight moisturizer. It's effective without being too heavy or rich, and doesn't cause me to break out. It doesn't do anything exceptional so I'm not sure that I'd buy it...
19-24
Oily
Brunette
Blue
5.0
druggist87
15 years ago
I love this product after using for about 2 weeks I can tell a big difference in my skin. No more dry tight skin in the morning. It is a heavy cream so use only a small amout. The best night...
44-55
Very Dry, Fair
Blond
Blue
5.0
Kruemmelchen
15 years ago
This is the only night cream I remember finishing up in my whole life!So that says it all:-)It is a rich thick cream that doesn't make me break out and makes me wake up to refreshed glowing skin. I...
25-29
Normal, Fair, Not Sure
Brown, Other, Fine
Hazel
3.0
kelly8112
15 years ago
This cream is rich and thick and just what my dehydrated skin needs. I was using Renova but found it a little too harsh for the winter months. I loved what Retin-A was doing for my skin though and...
25-29
Dry
Brown
Blue
5.0
FlaLadyB
16 years ago
I LOVE what this does for my skin! I had tried samples of it for a bit and it DOES work wonders overnight! Then I ran out....forgot about it and one day looked at my blotchy face and ran to order...
44-55
Dry
Blond
Green
4.0
jaxsyn
16 years ago
I am coming back to this cream. I ventured out, thinking that there was something better - going to the Kate Somerville's expensive $150/jar and La Mer. There is nothing that give such great...
25-29
Combination
Red
Hazel
5.0
LadyCat
17 years ago
My entire collection of night skin care is BioElements. This cream is super rich. It's a little heavy - but not like "mineral oil" heavy. It's hard to describe...but definitely not greasy. I'm very...
25-29
Combination, Fair
Red
Green
4.0
marnie2
17 years ago
My skin really likes this cream. It looks & smells like lemon yogurt! It is a bit greasy but I use it at night. The only reason I might not purchase again is the price. It's not necessary to spend...
30-35
Sensitive, Fair-Medium, Not Sure
Blond, Straight, Medium
Hazel
4.0
Sarahbethc02
17 years ago
This product is wonderful. I felt the effects the next day. It gave my face moisture and felt smooth.
19-24
Combination
Brunette
Hazel
5.0
goodtiger
17 years ago
My dry, dehydrated skin felt better after the first nite! It now comes in an oil-free formula, so oily skins: someone is listening to you! Combined with the Pro-Biotics serum at nite, my skin is...
30-35
Normal, Fair-Medium, Neutral
Blond, Straight, Fine
Blue
2.0
Sassy5
17 years ago
Sensitive skin gals beware! I used this for two days and my skin had a major allergic reaction to it - little red bumps everywhere. Other than that, I felt like it didn't absorb well and was...
30-35
Other
Other
Other
5.0
crystalstar
19 years ago
I agree with the previous 2 posts that this is an excellent moisturizer but have to disagree on the warning for oily skin users. I have oily skin and have been faithfully using this cream nightly...
36-43
Combination, Fair, Warm
Blond, Wavy, Fine
Brown
4.0
glitterkitty
19 years ago
I agree w/ the last review. This is an excellent night creme which will rejuvenate and turnover skin cells. One of Bioelements best active products.
25-29
Oily, Fair
Blond
Green
4.0
divafx
19 years ago
This is one of bioelements newest night creams. I have to say I'm pretty impressed with this product even though I only use it after I've been flying and my skin is dehydrated. This cream is packed...
25-29
Acne-prone, Fair, Warm
Red, Straight, Fine
Green