Bitoque Recipe (Portuguese-Style Steak with Egg) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Bitoque is a Portuguese steak dish topped with a fried egg and signature pan-sauce made of wine, garlic and butter. Fried potatoes and white rice are served on the side.

If you love bitoque you absolutely have to try my recipe for Carne de Porco à Alentejana which is a Portuguese dish made of pork, fried potatoes and clams.

You may recognize the dish above as ‘Bife a Portuguesa‘, which is the name used for this specific presentation of Bitoque. In Portuguese, bitoque simply refers to a dish consisting of a lean steak, fried potatoes and a fried egg.

How to pronounce bitoque

In Portugal and some of the northern islands of Cape Verde, bitoque is pronounced bee-tok. Other Cape Verdean islands pronounce it bee-tok-ee.

What cut of of meat should I use to make bitoque?

For bitoque, you’ll want to select a thin cut of steak that cooks quickly, like sirloin or a New York strip. Ribeye is another suitable alternative. Prepare the steak to your desired level of doneness. My recommendation is medium or medium-rare.

Bitoque Ingredients – (see recipe card below for exact measurements)

2 thin-cut steaks (sirloin or New York strip steaks are great choices)

Paprika

Salt and black pepper

Minced or sliced garlic

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Extra-virgin olive oil

Cornstarch

Red or Madeira wine

Salted butter

½ cup water

Fresh cilantro

Garnish: black Portuguese olives (optional)

Accompaniments: white rice and fried potatoes

How to make bitoque:

Step 1: Season the steaks

Pat the steaks dry and season them with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder. Place the steaks in a bowl, and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can tenderize the steaks by pounding them with a meat mallet before placing them in the refrigerator, but this is totally optional!

Steps 2 and 3: Bring steaks to room temperature and sear them

Remove the steaks from the refrigerator and let them rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes. While the steaks are resting, prepare the slurry by whisking the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup.

Pre-heat a large cast iron skillet over a high-flame. Once you start to see smoke rising from the skillet, brush the skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil .Sear each steak for 1-2 minutes on each side.Once both sides are seared, transfer the steaks to a plate, and cover the plate with foil to keep the steaks warm.

Step 4: De-glaze the skillet and prepare the sauce

Once you’ve transferred the steaks to a plate, turn the flame under the skillet down very low, and pour the wine into the skillet to de-glaze it. Loosen any bits from the bottom of the skillet using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula . It’s very important to de-glaze the pan over the lowest heat-setting so you don’t end up with burnt bits in your sauce.

Add the butter, sliced or minced garlic and sweet peppers to the skillet. Once the butter melts, pour in the water/cornstarch slurry, stir and let the sauce simmer over low heat for about 5 minutes. Cut the flame, and stir in the freshly chopped cilantro.

Step 5: Fry the eggs

In a separate frying-pan or skillet, crack the eggs and fry them to your liking. Sunny-side up is the traditional way, but you can also prepare the eggs over easy. Season the eggs with a little salt and black pepper.

Step 6: Top the steaks and serve!

Plate the steaks and spoon the pan-sauce over them. Top each steak with a fried egg and serve with white rice and fried potatoes on the side. Garnish with a few black Portuguese olives and a sprinkle of fresh chopped cilantro (optional).

Other recipes you’ll love

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Green Soup)

Traditional Shrimp Mozambique

Carne de Porco à Alentejana (Portuguese Pork and Clams)

Linguica with Peppers and Onions (Cape Verdean Recipe)

Canja – Cape Verdean Chicken Soup Recipe

How to Perfectly Season White Rice

Easy Portuguese Sweet Bread Recipe (Pão Doce/Massa Sovada)

Portuguese Style Fried Calamari Recipe – Lulas Fritas

Love this recipe? Please leave a 5-star 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟rating in the recipe card below & consider scrolling down and leaving me a review if you REALLY liked it. Thanks!

Bitoque Crystal DaCruz Simply referred to as ‘Bitoque’ amongst Cape Verdeans, this steak dish is topped with a signature fried egg and is also referred to as ‘Bife a Portuguesa’. The dark pan-sauce is made of wine, garlic and butter. Fried potatoes and white rice are served on the side. 5 from 15 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 1 hr Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 1 hr 20 mins See Also Simple Instant Pot Fried Recipe - Hibachi Style Fried Rice in Instant PotEgg Foo Young Recipe - Better than Takeout!Potato Salad With Capers and Anchovies Recipe33 Traditional Australian Food Recipes In 2024 Course Cape Verdean Dishes Cuisine Cape Verdean/Portuguese Servings 2 servings Calories 340 kcal Ingredients ▢ 2 8 ounce steaks thin-cut

▢ 1 teaspoon paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 4 cloves garlic sliced or minced

▢ 2 teaspoons garlic powder

▢ 2 teaspoons onion powder

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil

▢ 1 teaspoon cornstarch

▢ 3 tablespoons red or madeira wine

▢ 2 tablespoons salted butter

▢ ½ cup water

▢ fresh cilantro

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ a few black Portuguese olives for garnishing Instructions Pat the steaks dry, and season them with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder. Place the steaks in a bowl and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let the seasoned steaks marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

Remove the steaks from the refrigerator and let them rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes prior to searing them. While the steaks are resting, prepare the slurry by whisking the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup.

Pre-heat a large cast iron skillet over a high-flame. Once you start to see smoke rising from the skillet, brush the skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sear each steak for 1-2 minutes on each side.Once seared on both sides, transfer the steaks to a plate, and cover the plate with foil to keep the steaks warm.

Turn the flame under the skillet all the way down and pour the wine in to de-glaze the skillet. Loosen any bits from the bottom of the pan using wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Add the butter, sliced or minced, garlic and sweet peppers to the skillet and continue to stir until the butter melts. Pour in in the water/cornstarch slurry, give one last stir, and let the sauce simmer for about 5 minutes on the lowest heat setting. Turn the flame off and stir in the chopped cilantro.

In a separate frying-pan or skillet, crack the eggs and fry them to your liking. Sunny-side up is the traditional way, but you can also prepare the eggs over easy. Season the eggs with a little salt and black pepper.

Plate the steaks and spoon the pan-sauce over them. Top each steak with a fried egg, and serve with white rice and fried potatoes on the side. Optional – garnish with a few black Portuguese olives and a sprinkle of fresh chopped cilantro. Notes *Sirloin or New York strip steaks work best for this dish, ribeye is another good choice. Nutrition Calories: 340kcalCarbohydrates: 8gProtein: 7gFat: 30gSaturated Fat: 11gPolyunsaturated Fat: 3gMonounsaturated Fat: 15gTrans Fat: 0.5gCholesterol: 194mgSodium: 1325mgPotassium: 187mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 1081IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 57mgIron: 2mg Tried this Recipe?Let us know how it was!