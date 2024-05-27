Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (2024)

Vegetarian

Here are Black Bean Soup Recipes to help you make a tasty soup dinner using your slow cooker or your Instant Pot! And every blogger featured has a slightly different take on this classic soup.

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (1)

One of these Black Bean Soup Recipescan help with dinner on those busy evenings where you’re rushed for time but need dinner for the family. And that’s most nights, isn’t it?

Black Bean Soup is always a winner, and there are 12 different black bean soups here, so hopefully there will a soup that’s going to become a favorite for your family!

What black beans soup recipes will you find here?

We’ve included options for black bean soup made in the Instant Pot or the Slow Cooker of course! There are some made with dried black beans and some using canned black beans. You’ll find soups with ingredients like rice, tomatoes, peppers, ham, corn, avocado, and more in this tasty soup collection.

How do you get the complete recipe?

Just click any recipe name to see the complete recipe on that site. All photos are copyrighted to the site that posted the recipe.

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (2)

This vegetarian Slow Cooker Black Bean and Rice Soupfrom Kalyn’s Kitchen is a favorite recipe I’ve made many times for my annual soup party! And this uses canned black beans to make it easy.

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (3)

Instant Pot Black Bean Soup with Tomatoes from Everyday Maven looks delicious, and Alyssa says this soup is “a cross between black bean soup, tomato soup, and chili.” I like the sound of that; what do you think?

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (4)

No-Soak Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from My Natural Family starts with dried black beans, and this tasty soup is vegan and gluten-free! And Rebecca says the kids will eat it!

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (5)

Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Gimme Some Oven looks delicious and I love the idea of serving the soup with chunks of avocado! This is a vegetarian soup with a rainbow of veggies adding color and flavor!

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (6)

Simple Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from Fat Free Vegan Kitchen is vegan of course, and Susan says this delicious-looking soup is easy to get into the Instant Pot!

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (7)

Four Ingredient Easy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Simple Nourished Living sounds delicious and Martha says this soup is a weight-watcher’s dream!

More Tasty Black Bean Soup Recipes:

Still hungry for tasty soup recipes?

Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (8)

FAQs

Why did Panera stop selling black bean soup? ›

Panera recently removed Black Bean Soup from their menu, saying it was a seasonal item. I think everyone can agree that Black Bean Soup is an Autumn Soup if anything, and its departure from the chain has impacted many.

Do you need to soak black beans before making soup? ›

"Black beans cook so quickly soaking only saves 30 minutes or so. It also marginally helps keep them whole, but you're going to be pureeing some anyway. and the flavor is so much better.

What can I use to thicken black bean soup? ›

Add Flour Or Cornstarch

You can thicken soup by adding flour, cornstarch, or another starchy substitute.

How do you make black bean soup less bitter? ›

Sometimes black beans can come out tasting bitter. To prevent this, be sure to use an appropriate amount of salt. This recipe calls for a tablespoon, but don't forget to taste for salt when your soup is finished and add more if desired; it will depend on how salty your bacon is, too.

What is the white stuff in Goya black bean soup? ›

The cloudy liquid you find in canned beans is mostly starch and salt that may change the texture or taste of a dish. Most of our recipes call for draining and rinsing the beans to remove the excess salt and starch and improve flavor.

Why is black bean soup healthy? ›

Black beans are naturally low in sodium and contain potassium, calcium, and magnesium, all of which have been found to decrease blood pressure naturally. Be sure to purchase low sodium canned options and still drain and rinse to further reduce sodium content.

Do I drain canned black beans for soup? ›

Nutrition aside, the other main consideration is texture. For soups, stews and anything else liquidy, feel free to use the whole can — just keep in mind that you'll be adding more liquid than if the recipe calls for drained and rinsed beans.

What happens if you don't rinse black beans? ›

Canned beans are packed in a solution of water, salt, and starch. That solution can leave a glossy film on the beans, interfering with not only mouthfeel (slimy beans are a little off-putting), but also the ability of the beans to cling to other ingredients in the dish and absorb those flavors.

Is it OK not to rinse black beans? ›

Do You Need To Rinse Canned Beans? According to The Bean Institute, you can reduce up to 41 percent of the sodium in canned beans by rinsing them. "It's fine to add the bean liquid to many recipes, but if you want to reduce the amount of sodium, it's best to drain and rinse canned beans," the website states.

What if my bean soup needs more flavor? ›

Try adding some acidity. A splash of lemon juice or a tablespoon of white wine vinegar can brighten the flavors of the soup.

How do you thicken black bean soup without a blender? ›

Addition of Cornstarch or Flour: Create a slurry by mixing equal parts cornstarch or flour with water. Stir this mixture into the soup and let it simmer for a few minutes until it thickens. Ensure there are no lumps by gradually adding the slurry while stirring constantly.

How long is black bean soup good for in fridge? ›

How long does black bean soup last? Store the soup in an airtight container or cover it with plastic wrap in the fridge where it will last 4 to 5 days. Or if you like you can also freeze the soup. Reheat in the microwave, or in a pot on the stovetop.

Why do my black beans taste bland? ›

Sometimes, the beans cook unevenly because they run out of water along the way. Or, if you accidentally cook them a few minutes too long, the beans become mushy and bland. You'll also love stovetop black beans for their condensed, stewy cooking liquid.

How do you reduce gas in bean soup? ›

But most people can enjoy more beans with less gas with the help of these tips: Soak beans overnight in water, then drain, rinse and cook in fresh water. This decreases the oligosaccharide content. Cooking the beans in a pressure cooker may reduce the oligosaccharides even further.

Why is my bean soup bland? ›

Not Adding Acid. If a soup is tasting bland in the bowl, consider adding acid rather than salt. A squeeze of lemon or lime, or a dash of yogurt or sour cream can add brightness to the bowl.

What soup did Panera get rid of? ›

The TikTok user alleged that items soon to disappear from the Panera menu include the Bistro French Onion Soup, Ten Vegetable Soup, all cold brew drinks, all grain bowls, and several bakery items, including the blueberry scone, butter croissant, and kitchen sink cookie.

What Panera soups were recalled? ›

The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16 oz. Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups produced with lot number 042122-2K and “Use By” date of 6/30/22. This item is only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of select retail grocery stores; it is not sold at any Panera bakery-cafe.

What items is Panera getting rid of? ›

Panera Bread discontinues dozens of menu items
  • Deli Ham Sandwich.
  • Deli Turkey Sandwich.
  • Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich.
  • Roasted Turkey & Avocado BLT.
  • Signature Take Chicken Sandwich.
  • Southwest Chicken Melt.
  • Spicy Take Chicken Sandwich.
  • Toasted Steak & White Cheddar.
Apr 8, 2024

What items are Panera getting removed? ›

Panera Bread products that were axed from the menu include the turkey chili, green passion smoothie and the pepperoni mozzarella melt. Interestingly enough, these three items were ranked in the top 20 best Panera menu items by Tasting Table in 2023.

