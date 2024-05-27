Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (2024)

And if you really like a post, Pins, Shares, and Tweets are always appreciated!

I love soups like this! One hint, for those who don't eat ham (like me): use barbecue sauce to get some smoky flavor into your soup.

Oooh, perfect timing on this one, Kalyn and Andrea, as I just picked up some black beans, have tomatoes and peppers that need to be used, and have several ham bones in the freezer to choose from. I'm soaking the beans now and will put this recipe in the slow cooker before I go to bed and let it cook while I'm sleeping tonight. It will be great for breakfast (and probably all my meals) tomorrow. Hubby is away and I find myself neglecting my meals, so this recipe is the perfect solution. 🙂 Thanks!

Simple Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from Fat Free Vegan Kitchen is vegan of course, and Susan says this delicious-looking soup is easy to get into the Instant Pot!

Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Gimme Some Oven looks delicious and I love the idea of serving the soup with chunks of avocado! This is a vegetarian soup with a rainbow of veggies adding color and flavor!

No-Soak Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from My Natural Family starts with dried black beans, and this tasty soup is vegan and gluten-free! And Rebecca says the kids will eat it!

Instant Pot Black Bean Soup with Tomatoes from Everyday Maven looks delicious, and Alyssa says this soup is “a cross between black bean soup, tomato soup, and chili.” I like the sound of that; what do you think?

This vegetarian Slow Cooker Black Bean and Rice Soup from Kalyn’s Kitchen is a favorite recipe I’ve made many times for my annual soup party! And this uses canned black beans to make it easy.

We’ve included options for black bean soup made in the Instant Pot or the Slow Cooker of course! There are some made with dried black beans and some using canned black beans. You’ll find soups with ingredients like rice, tomatoes, peppers, ham, corn, avocado, and more in this tasty soup collection.

Black Bean Soup is always a winner, and there are 12 different black bean soups here, so hopefully there will a soup that’s going to become a favorite for your family!

One of these Black Bean Soup Recipes can help with dinner on those busy evenings where you’re rushed for time but need dinner for the family. And that’s most nights, isn’t it?

Here are Black Bean Soup Recipes to help you make a tasty soup dinner using your slow cooker or your Instant Pot! And every blogger featured has a slightly different take on this classic soup.

FAQs

Panera recently removed Black Bean Soup from their menu, saying it was a seasonal item. I think everyone can agree that Black Bean Soup is an Autumn Soup if anything, and its departure from the chain has impacted many.

"Black beans cook so quickly soaking only saves 30 minutes or so. It also marginally helps keep them whole, but you're going to be pureeing some anyway. and the flavor is so much better.

Add Flour Or Cornstarch



You can thicken soup by adding flour, cornstarch, or another starchy substitute.

Sometimes black beans can come out tasting bitter. To prevent this, be sure to use an appropriate amount of salt. This recipe calls for a tablespoon, but don't forget to taste for salt when your soup is finished and add more if desired; it will depend on how salty your bacon is, too.

The cloudy liquid you find in canned beans is mostly starch and salt that may change the texture or taste of a dish. Most of our recipes call for draining and rinsing the beans to remove the excess salt and starch and improve flavor.

Black beans are naturally low in sodium and contain potassium, calcium, and magnesium, all of which have been found to decrease blood pressure naturally. Be sure to purchase low sodium canned options and still drain and rinse to further reduce sodium content.

Nutrition aside, the other main consideration is texture. For soups, stews and anything else liquidy, feel free to use the whole can — just keep in mind that you'll be adding more liquid than if the recipe calls for drained and rinsed beans.

Canned beans are packed in a solution of water, salt, and starch. That solution can leave a glossy film on the beans, interfering with not only mouthfeel (slimy beans are a little off-putting), but also the ability of the beans to cling to other ingredients in the dish and absorb those flavors.

Do You Need To Rinse Canned Beans? According to The Bean Institute, you can reduce up to 41 percent of the sodium in canned beans by rinsing them. "It's fine to add the bean liquid to many recipes, but if you want to reduce the amount of sodium, it's best to drain and rinse canned beans," the website states.

Try adding some acidity. A splash of lemon juice or a tablespoon of white wine vinegar can brighten the flavors of the soup.

Addition of Cornstarch or Flour: Create a slurry by mixing equal parts cornstarch or flour with water. Stir this mixture into the soup and let it simmer for a few minutes until it thickens. Ensure there are no lumps by gradually adding the slurry while stirring constantly.

How long does black bean soup last? Store the soup in an airtight container or cover it with plastic wrap in the fridge where it will last 4 to 5 days. Or if you like you can also freeze the soup. Reheat in the microwave, or in a pot on the stovetop.

Sometimes, the beans cook unevenly because they run out of water along the way. Or, if you accidentally cook them a few minutes too long, the beans become mushy and bland. You'll also love stovetop black beans for their condensed, stewy cooking liquid.

But most people can enjoy more beans with less gas with the help of these tips: Soak beans overnight in water, then drain, rinse and cook in fresh water. This decreases the oligosaccharide content. Cooking the beans in a pressure cooker may reduce the oligosaccharides even further.

Not Adding Acid. If a soup is tasting bland in the bowl, consider adding acid rather than salt. A squeeze of lemon or lime, or a dash of yogurt or sour cream can add brightness to the bowl.

