Black Bean Soup Recipes (Slow Cooker and Instant Pot) (2024)

Here are Black Bean Soup Recipes to help you make a tasty soup dinner using your slow cooker or your Instant Pot! And every blogger featured has a slightly different take on this classic soup.
One of these Black Bean Soup Recipescan help with dinner on those busy evenings where you’re rushed for time but need dinner for the family. And that’s most nights, isn’t it?
Black Bean Soup is always a winner, and there are 12 different black bean soups here, so hopefully there will a soup that’s going to become a favorite for your family!
What black beans soup recipes will you find here?
We’ve included options for black bean soup made in the Instant Pot or the Slow Cooker of course! There are some made with dried black beans and some using canned black beans. You’ll find soups with ingredients like rice, tomatoes, peppers, ham, corn, avocado, and more in this tasty soup collection.
This vegetarian Slow Cooker Black Bean and Rice Soupfrom Kalyn’s Kitchen is a favorite recipe I’ve made many times for my annual soup party! And this uses canned black beans to make it easy.
Instant Pot Black Bean Soup with Tomatoes from Everyday Maven looks delicious, and Alyssa says this soup is “a cross between black bean soup, tomato soup, and chili.” I like the sound of that; what do you think?
No-Soak Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from My Natural Family starts with dried black beans, and this tasty soup is vegan and gluten-free! And Rebecca says the kids will eat it!
Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Gimme Some Oven looks delicious and I love the idea of serving the soup with chunks of avocado! This is a vegetarian soup with a rainbow of veggies adding color and flavor!
Simple Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from Fat Free Vegan Kitchen is vegan of course, and Susan says this delicious-looking soup is easy to get into the Instant Pot!
Four Ingredient Easy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Simple Nourished Living sounds delicious and Martha says this soup is a weight-watcher’s dream!
- Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from A Pinch of Healthy
- CrockPot Cuban Black Bean Soup Recipe from Jeanette’s Healthy Living
- Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from Two Sleevers
- Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup with Five Peppers and Ham from Andrea’s Recipes
- Instant Pot Black Bean Soup from Rachel Cooks
- Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Bowl of Delicious
Kalyn says
Lydia, thanks for that tip. Such a good idea.
Shirley, so glad this worked for you, enjoy!
gfe--gluten free easily says
Oooh, perfect timing on this one, Kalyn and Andrea, as I just picked up some black beans, have tomatoes and peppers that need to be used, and have several ham bones in the freezer to choose from. I'm soaking the beans now and will put this recipe in the slow cooker before I go to bed and let it cook while I'm sleeping tonight. It will be great for breakfast (and probably all my meals) tomorrow. Hubby is away and I find myself neglecting my meals, so this recipe is the perfect solution. 🙂 Thanks!
Shirley
Lydia (The Perfect Pantry) says
I love soups like this! One hint, for those who don't eat ham (like me): use barbecue sauce to get some smoky flavor into your soup.
