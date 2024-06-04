Blue Ribbon Instant Pot Chili Recipe - A Mom's Impression (2024)

Instant Pot Recipes
By Mom 46 Comments Note: This Post May Contain Affiliate Links Which Means We Earn a Small Commision.
This post may contain affiliate links which means I earn a small commission
Instant Pot Chili Recipe is an easy, quick recipe that is perfect for a family dinner (with leftovers!) or feeding a crowd. Think, hearty chili is full of flavor and prepared in just minutes using your Pressure Cooker.
Contents hide
1 Why You’ll Love Instant Pot Chili
2 What Ingredients Do You Need For Instant Pot Chili?
3 How To Make Chili In An Instant Pot
4 Instant Pot Chili Toppings and Garnishes
5 Storage, Leftovers and Freezing
6 Instant Pot Chili Recipe
6.1 Ingredients
6.2 Instructions
6.3 Notes
Why You’ll Love Instant Pot Chili
- IT’S QUICK! – Just 25 minutes from start to finish in your Instant Pot! No needing to let it simmer all day long on your stove!
- PERFECT FOR FEEDING A CROWD! – Thick and hearty, this dish really satisfies even the most empty bellies. So this is a super simple and easy recipe to feed a crowd. You can even make it ahead of time and use the “keep warm” function!
- DELICIOUS – When you cook recipes in an Instant Pot or Pressure Cooker, all the aromas, juices and flavor stay in the dish while it’s cooking. This has amazingly delicious results that are really highlighted in this chili recipe!
What Ingredients Do You Need For Instant Pot Chili?
For step-by-step instructions, read below or check out the printable recipe card. But here is what you’ll need to get started.
Ingredients:
- GROUND BEEF – We used 80/20 lean ground beef. But you can use whatever you’d like. You can also substitute for ground chicken or ground turkey
- WHITE ONION – Chopped. We like using white onion because it’s a little firmer than yellow onions and holds up under the pressure cooking. But if you want milder, softer onions, you can substitute for yellow onions.
- OIL – Any oil will with a higher smoke point will do. This is for browning your ground beef.
- KIDNEY BEANS – 2 cans of kidney beans. But you could substitute for any beans you’d like. Pinto beans or black beans would work.
- DICED TOMATOES – If you want, you can also put in the diced tomatoes that have green chilis in them for some more kick. Like RO-TEL tomatoes.
- BEEF BROTH – If you substituted for chicken or turkey, you may want to use chicken broth.
- SEASONINGS – We used a combination of chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt and black pepper (to taste).
- WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE
How To Make Chili In An Instant Pot
- Add beef, onion, and oil to the instant pot and set to saute.
- Heat meat, uncovered until browned.
- Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Place the lid on the instant pot and seal the pressure valve shut.
- Set the pot to manual, high pressure for 5 minutes.
- When cooking is complete, quick release steam and open the pot.
- Stir before serving topped with shredded cheddar cheese (optional).
Instant Pot Chili Toppings and Garnishes
Some of my favorite Chili Toppings are:
- CRUSHED FRITOS
- SOUR CREAM
- SHREDDED CHEESE
- GREEN ONIONS (SCALLIONS)
- FRESH CILANTRO
Storage, Leftovers and Freezing
Store leftovers in an Airtight Container in your refrigerator. This recipe reheats just fine in the microwave. Stir frequently while reheating.
You can freeze Instant Pot Chili. Just allow the chili to cool and then put in freezer safe containers. I like to pack it in smaller, individual containers, so I just need to thaw out what I’m going to use. Thaw in the fridge overnight. It should stay good in your freezer for up to 4 months.
LOOKING FOR MORE INSTANT POT RECIPES FOR SOUPS AND STEWS? CHECK OUT:
- INSTANT POT MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST
- CRACK CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
- INSTANT POT PASTA fa*gIOLI
- INSTANT POT POTATO SOUP
- INSTANT POT CRACK CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
- INSTANT POT WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
Instant Pot Chili Recipe
Author: A Mom's Impression
4.53 from 21 votes
Prep Time 10 mins
Cook Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Servings: 4
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Instant Pot Chili is perfect for those of us who want delicious tasting chili quickly. This version is a classic blue ribbon recipe you will love.
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1/2 cup chopped white onion
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 cans 15.5 oz each, kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can 14.5 oz, diced tomatoes
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- optional for serving: shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
Add beef, onion and oil to the instant pot and set to saute.
Heat meat, uncovered until browned.
Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
Place the lid on the instant pot and seal shut.
Set the pot to manual, high pressure for 5 minutes.
When cooking is complete, quick release steam and open the pot.
Stir before serving topped with shredded cheddar cheese (optional).
Notes
*Note: Cooking time doesn't include time it takes for pressure cooker to come to pressure.
Nutritional information is an estimate and provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the nutritional information with the actual ingredients used in your recipe using your preferred nutrition calculator.
Sharing of this recipe is encouraged and appreciated. Copying of full recipe to any social media is prohibited.
Created by Mom
Kat Hodson is the founder of A Mom's Impression, a wife to a handsome man, a mom to a beautiful girl, a sweet boy, and a first grade teacher. She loves to shop, cook, read, take photos, and hang out with her family. Her life may be hectic, but it is an exciting ride!
Reader Interactions
Jennifer says
Is this 702 cals per serving?
Reply
Mom says
Yes, this recipe is for 4 servings.
Reply
Stephanie says
It was a good…very basic recipe. It turned out a little bland and a little more watery than I like. Its a good recipe for beginers or those with minimal ingredients. It did the trick but would be better with some added heat.
Reply
L W says
Add vegetarian refried beans, pinto, and black beans. Add a lot of cumin and chili powder, and a serrano and 1/2 a jalapeno. To thicken.
Reply
Debbie says
This was amazing I added taco seasoning a jalapeño and one can of pinto beans I thought it was perfect thank you for an amazing easy recipe
Reply
Mom says
I’m so happy you enjoyed it! Thank you for your kind words.
Reply
Patrick Power says
You don’t drain beef fat after the sautee and before adding in other ingredients?
Reply
Mom says
I didn’t because I used a very lean beef, but you can if it needs it.
Reply
Pam says
I need to like triple this receipe, would the cook time still be the same?
Reply
Mom says
Yes, it will take longer for the pressure cooker to come to pressure but the cook time will be the same.
Reply
Becky says
As someone who is new to the IP i liked the simplicity of this recipe. I also like the size b/c there are only 2 of us so it’s nice it doesn’t make enough for an army.
Reply
Mom says
I’m so happy you enjoyed it!
Reply
Amy says
Made this tonight and it was very salty and I like salty foods.
Reply
Mom says
You can adjust your seasoning but I didn’t find 1 teaspoon of salt to be too much. Thank you for the feedback.
Reply
Andra Henson says
Made this tonight and was great! My husband and I both enjoyed it just the was it was. Thank you!
Reply
Mom saysSee AlsoBeef Braciole Recipe (Involtini)
I’m so happy you enjoyed it! Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Roxanne says
This recipe set me up perfectly to make my 1st pot of chilli! It made 6 servings for me. I did add cumin to mine and used herb infused diced tomatoes…sub ground chicken and chicken broth! But it was delicious!!!!!! Thank you!!!!
Reply
Casey says
Excellent! I made it exactly like the recipe but doubled it. It was perfect. I’ve been making chili in my instant pot for years… why did I never think to pressure cook it!? I’ve always just kept it on the saute setting. This was so much easier and faster. Thank you!
Reply
Mom says
I’m so happy you enjoyed it. Pressure cooking stews, chili is my favorite!
Reply
Kelly Sellars says
Great texture, flavor that awaken the taste buds. By far the best chili recipe that I have cooked yet. Thank you for sharing, My husband enjoyed it and has asked me to cook it again.
Reply
Mom says
I’m so happy you and your family enjoyed this recipe! Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Juanita Robinson says
I really enjoyed this (and it was easy). Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Reply
Mom says
I’m so glad you enjoyed it. Thank you for the feedback!
Reply
Don says
If I added potatoes (maybe two cut to 1″ cubes), would I add a minute or two to the cook time?
Reply
Mom says
No, the potatoes should cook through in the cooking time.
Reply
Toni Dill says
This is a good recipe but I added a packet of chili seasoning to the ground beef while sautéing the beef. You can find the packets in the same aisle at the grocery store it’s usually features with the cans of beans, and it was much better tasting with that!
Reply
Tamara Bynum says
Can you use dried beans ?
Reply
Mom says
You could but you would need to increase the cooking time to 25 minutes.
Reply
Sarah Williamson says
This is my new go-to recipe for chili! I used to make it with Lawry’s chili seasoning (for years!) but this is definitely my new favorite! And my 4 kids like it too!!! 🙂 I use a little less chili seasoning since we can’t handle the spice (haha!), but it’s perfect! Thank you!
Reply
Gloria Ortiz says
Love the recipe, I just need to cut the chili powder in half . I have little ones that might not eat it due to the spicy taste. I tasted great to me. I didn’t have beef both so I substituted it with vegetable both. Still delicious .
Reply
Jamie says
Made this the other night, super yummy
Reply
Mom says
I am so glad you enjoyed it!
Reply
Jessica says
It was a good base recipe. But it was too soupy for my taste. I did a cornstarch slurry at the end and added a decent amount more of all the spices except the oregano.
Reply
Janet BECKSTRAND says
I enjoyed reading your recipe, it is a bit like mine used to be ,but I kept having to add more heat. I use at least double the amount of beans (I like a variety of beans in my chili). I also switched from using plain canned tomatoes to adding a jar of salsa. I am a canner so I can my own beans but they still have the same taste as store bought just a bit healthier.
Reply
Allen says
Very good
Reply
mary willis says
Can this dish be made in a crockpot or stovetop?
Reply
Susan says
Great recipe as is. I did add a teaspoon of cumin (personal preference). I prefer a little thicker chili, so I added a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste. I love making chili in my IP. So fast and tastes like it simmered for hours! Thanks
Reply
Linda Lauver says
Husband and I loved it! Tasty and easy to make! Winning recipe for sure!
Reply
Sheila Morales says
I made a double batch of this, but used black beans instead of kidney beans and added 1/2 more of the spices than what is called for on a single batch and it was a hit! Thanks for helping me use some dried black beans that have been in my pantry for too long!
Reply
Tyler says
I made this with ground turkey and I just love it! I added a few more spices, some random hot peppers, and a slurry for a thicker chili and I’m eating it with fritos scoops. Yum!
Reply
Jody says
How much is a serving? 1 cup?
Reply
Sam says
I made this recipe too many times to count. I love it! Sometimes I use ground elk and it’s soooo good. I don’t like tomatos so I use tomato paste with water.
Reply
Lauranne says
I made my chili beans first in the instant pot, using the spices for the chili and the beef broth also using kidney beans, black beans and chickpeas so the flavor of the chili went into the beans too and it was fantastic since they were cooked already I added them after I cook the meat for five minutes in the instant pot and for the tomatoes, I use cherry tomatoes, so I just cut them in half and added them when it was all cooked add an extra garlic. The spices were fine since I had made my beans with them so all the flavor were in those I did slice a jalapeño and a few pieces of onion for garnish a very very good recipe of chili. Thank you very much.
Reply
Gemma says
This has been my go-to recipe for a few years, however we are going camping and I was wondering how long I should cook it when using a stove and pot. Thanks !
Reply
Mom says
I haven’t tried it, but I would cook for a min of 30 minutes.
Reply
Debbie says
Very good! I added 1/2 jalapeno to.
Reply
Share Your Thoughts
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.