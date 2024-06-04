Blue Ribbon Instant Pot Chili Recipe - A Mom's Impression (2024)

September 4, 2018 By Mom 46 Comments Note: This Post May Contain Affiliate Links Which Means We Earn a Small Commision.

Instant Pot Chili Recipe is an easy, quick recipe that is perfect for a family dinner (with leftovers!) or feeding a crowd. Think, hearty chili is full of flavor and prepared in just minutes using your Pressure Cooker.

Contents hide 1 Why You’ll Love Instant Pot Chili 2 What Ingredients Do You Need For Instant Pot Chili? 3 How To Make Chili In An Instant Pot 4 Instant Pot Chili Toppings and Garnishes 5 Storage, Leftovers and Freezing 6 Instant Pot Chili Recipe 6.1 Ingredients 6.2 Instructions 6.3 Notes

Why You’ll Love Instant Pot Chili

IT’S QUICK! – Just 25 minutes from start to finish in your Instant Pot! No needing to let it simmer all day long on your stove!

– Just 25 minutes from start to finish in your Instant Pot! No needing to let it simmer all day long on your stove! PERFECT FOR FEEDING A CROWD! – Thick and hearty, this dish really satisfies even the most empty bellies. So this is a super simple and easy recipe to feed a crowd. You can even make it ahead of time and use the “keep warm” function!

– Thick and hearty, this dish really satisfies even the most empty bellies. So this is a super simple and easy recipe to feed a crowd. You can even make it ahead of time and use the “keep warm” function! DELICIOUS – When you cook recipes in an Instant Pot or Pressure Cooker, all the aromas, juices and flavor stay in the dish while it’s cooking. This has amazingly delicious results that are really highlighted in this chili recipe!

What Ingredients Do You Need For Instant Pot Chili?

For step-by-step instructions, read below or check out the printable recipe card. But here is what you’ll need to get started.

Ingredients:

GROUND BEEF – We used 80/20 lean ground beef. But you can use whatever you’d like. You can also substitute for ground chicken or ground turkey

– We used 80/20 lean ground beef. But you can use whatever you’d like. You can also substitute for ground chicken or ground turkey WHITE ONION – Chopped. We like using white onion because it’s a little firmer than yellow onions and holds up under the pressure cooking. But if you want milder, softer onions, you can substitute for yellow onions.

– Chopped. We like using white onion because it’s a little firmer than yellow onions and holds up under the pressure cooking. But if you want milder, softer onions, you can substitute for yellow onions. OIL – Any oil will with a higher smoke point will do. This is for browning your ground beef.

– Any oil will with a higher smoke point will do. This is for browning your ground beef. KIDNEY BEANS – 2 cans of kidney beans. But you could substitute for any beans you’d like. Pinto beans or black beans would work.

– 2 cans of kidney beans. But you could substitute for any beans you’d like. Pinto beans or black beans would work. DICED TOMATOES – If you want, you can also put in the diced tomatoes that have green chilis in them for some more kick. Like RO-TEL tomatoes.

– If you want, you can also put in the diced tomatoes that have green chilis in them for some more kick. Like RO-TEL tomatoes. BEEF BROTH – If you substituted for chicken or turkey, you may want to use chicken broth.

– If you substituted for chicken or turkey, you may want to use chicken broth. SEASONINGS – We used a combination of chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt and black pepper (to taste).

– We used a combination of chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt and black pepper (to taste). WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE

How To Make Chili In An Instant Pot

Add beef, onion, and oil to the instant pot and set to saute. Heat meat, uncovered until browned. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Place the lid on the instant pot and seal the pressure valve shut. Set the pot to manual, high pressure for 5 minutes. When cooking is complete, quick release steam and open the pot. Stir before serving topped with shredded cheddar cheese (optional).

Instant Pot Chili Toppings and Garnishes

Some of my favorite Chili Toppings are:

CRUSHED FRITOS

SOUR CREAM

SHREDDED CHEESE

GREEN ONIONS (SCALLIONS)

FRESH CILANTRO

Storage, Leftovers and Freezing

Store leftovers in an Airtight Container in your refrigerator. This recipe reheats just fine in the microwave. Stir frequently while reheating.

You can freeze Instant Pot Chili. Just allow the chili to cool and then put in freezer safe containers. I like to pack it in smaller, individual containers, so I just need to thaw out what I’m going to use. Thaw in the fridge overnight. It should stay good in your freezer for up to 4 months.

