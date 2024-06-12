Blue Ribbon Irish Soda Bread Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Eileen xo
My Irish Soda Bread recipe has won many blue ribbons for a reason, it's absolutely delicious.A sweeter version of soda bread because it has raisins and sugar.
❤️ Why you'll love this recipe
- This one-bowl bread is easy and tasty, no yeast is needed, and the results are incredibly delicious bread.
- This soda bread has won numerous blue ribbons at baking contests.
Ingredients
- all-purpose flour
- baking soda
- baking powder
- sugar
- salt
- unsalted butter
- buttermilk
- sour cream
- egg
Equipment
- Cast Iron Skillet
- Measuring Spoons and Cups
- Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
- Wooden Spoon
- Whisk
- Cooling Racks
Storage
To keep the bread fresh, wrap tightly with plastic wrap or store in a large plastic sealable bag for up to 4 days.
This bread can be frozen for up to 3 months. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap then store in a freezer-safe bag.
The bread can be sliced up and then frozen. Then take out as many slices as needed to defrost.
Defrost overnight in the refrigerator.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F/177°C. Spray a 9-inch cast iron skillet or glass pie pan with non-stick baking spray and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda.
- Add softened unsalted butter. Blend with your hands until the mixture is a coarse crumble and there are no large clumps of butter. Make a well in the center of the ingredients. (. My granny made the hole, so I make the hole to add the wet ingredients
- Add in the egg and whisk to break up the egg, the color will be light yellow. Mix in 1 cup of low-fat buttermilk, low-fat sour cream, and raisins.
- Use a wooden spoon to gently fold all ingredients. If the mixture appears to dry, add a little more buttermilk.
- Place dough into the prepared pan. Use a serrated knife to make a cross in the center of the dough. Sprinkle the 1 teaspoon of remaining flour over the top of the dough.
- Bake in the preheated oven on the center rack in the center of the oven for about 60 minutes. Check if the bread is done by putting a toothpick through the center of bread. Toothpick should come out clean. If the toothpick is not coming out clean, leave bread in the oven for additional 5-minute intervals. Check for doneness after every 5 minutes.
- Let the bread cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes before slicing.
- Enjoy the bread plain, with a bit of butter, jelly, or marmalade.
Expert Tips
Expert Tip: Be sure to use room temperature unsalted butter for best results.
- Use your clean hands to blend the butter into the flour mixture.
- Let the bread cool completely before slicing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is it called Soda Bread?
Many baking ingredients were not easy to come by in Ireland. In the 1800s, baking soda was introduced to Ireland.
Traditional soda bread had only a few ingredients including soured milk - we use buttermilk and baking soda.
The baking soda is a leavening agent for the bread.
What does soda bread taste like?
Our bread is a bit sweeter, has raisins, and with the addition of sour cream and butter, it is not a dry bread.
Why is a cross cut into the top of the bread before baking?
It's been told that the cross in the Irish Soda Bread wards off evil.
My Granny always said that the Cross was also Blessing all those who ate the bread.
I don't have buttermilk, what can I substitute?
To substitute buttermilk, for every cup of buttermilk use 1 cup of milk of choice and 1 Tablespoon of white vinegar.
Whisk together and let it sit on the counter for about 5-10 minutes before adding to your recipe.
Variations
During the holidays, I used dried cranberries in instead raisins. Otherwise, I do not vary the recipe.
Serving Suggestions
Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage must have a slice of this bread or our very popular Irish Brown Bread.
Irish Beef Stew is hearty and full of flavor from beef and veggies.
Bangers and Mash is a great dinner of sausages in a Guinness brown gravy served over potatoes. A side of this easy soda bread would be delicious
Cottage Pie is a hearty casserole and a slice of bread would be a great addition.
If you are looking for a great array of Irish recipes, check out our St. Patrick's Day recipe collection.
My kids loved this Shamrock Shake growing up. I still make it for them and it is still a favorite.
For a tasty cookie, try our Chocolate Mint Cookies with Mint Frosting! The family loves these cookies.
I love any comments or questions, please feel free to leave them below.
If you click on the number of servings in the recipe card you can adjust the measurements up or down for the exact number of servings you need.
📖 Recipe
Blue Ribbon Irish Soda Bread Recipe
A family recipe that we make every week! This is a multiple blue ribbon baking contest winner, perfect for a breakfast bread. Great for any time of year. Of course, perfect for Saint Patrick’s Day with your Irish breakfast, corned beef, or Guinness stew!
Course: Bread, Breakfast, Dessert
Cuisine: Irish
Keyword: Irish soda bread, Soda bread recipe
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour
cool down time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 16 slices
Calories: 235kcal
Author: Eileen Kelly
Equipment Needed:
Ingredients
- 4 cups + 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour (1 teaspoon for dusting top of the loaf before baking)
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 large egg
- 1 to 1 ½ cups low-fat buttermilk start with 1 cup buttermilk. Add a little more if needed.
- 1 cup low-fat sour cream
- ½ to ¾ cup raisins love raisins add ¾ cup
- non-stick baking spray
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-inch cast iron skillet or glass pie pan with non-stick baking spray, set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda.
Add the butter to the flour mixture. Blend with your hands until the mixture is a coarse crumble and there are no large clumps of butter. Make a well in the center of the ingredients.
Into the hole, add the egg, use a spoon or whisk to break it up slightly. Note 1It Mix in 1 cup of low-fat buttermilk, low-fat sour cream.
Use a wooden spoon to gently fold all ingredients. Add a little more buttermilk if the dough seems too dry.
Place dough into the prepared pan. Use a serrated knife to make a cross in the center of the dough. Sprinkle the 1 teaspoon of remaining flour over the top of dough.
Bake in the preheated oven on the center rack in center of the oven for about 60 minutes. Check if the bread is done by putting a toothpick through the center of bread.
The toothpick should come out clean. If the toothpick is not coming out clean, leave bread in the oven for additional 5-minute intervals. Check for doneness after every 5 minutes.
Let the bread cool on a wire rack at least 20 minutes before slicing.
Enjoy the bread plain, with a bit of butter, jelly, or marmalade.
Notes
Be sure to check the Expert Tips and FAQs above with important tips and questions that can help make a delicious recipe.
Note 1: Add the egg to the center of the flour mixture and use a whisk or spoon to break it up slightly before adding the buttermilk, sour cream, and raisins.
- Make a well in the center of dry ingredients because that is how my Nana taught me.
- Start with 1 cup of buttermilk. If the mixture is too dry, add a little more.
- Use a wooden spoon to stir, again that is how my Granny taught me.
Storage: Bread can be wrapped in plastic wrap. It never lasts beyond 2 days in my home. Also, bread can be made ahead and frozen. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store in a freezer bag. Defrost in the refrigerator.
I’m not a registered dietician but I do my best to provide the most accurate nutritional values. Any nutritional data I provide is an approximation. Actual dietary information can vary based on ingredients and portion sizes.
Nutrition
Serving: 1slice | Calories: 235kcal | Carbohydrates: 52g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 234mg | Potassium: 242mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 23g | Vitamin A: 50IU | Vitamin C: 0.8mg | Calcium: 20mg | Iron: 2mg
Tried this recipe?Mention @Everyday_Eileen or tag #everydayeileen!