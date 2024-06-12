Blue Ribbon Irish Soda Bread Recipe (2024)

I’m not a registered dietician but I do my best to provide the most accurate nutritional values. Any nutritional data I provide is an approximation. Actual dietary information can vary based on ingredients and portion sizes.

Storage: Bread can be wrapped in plastic wrap. It never lasts beyond 2 days in my home. Also, bread can be made ahead and frozen. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store in a freezer bag. Defrost in the refrigerator.

Note 1: Add the egg to the center of the flour mixture and use a whisk or spoon to break it up slightly before adding the buttermilk, sour cream, and raisins.

Be sure to check the Expert Tips and FAQs above with important tips and questions that can help make a delicious recipe.

Let the bread cool on a wire rack at least 20 minutes before slicing.

The toothpick should come out clean. If the toothpick is not coming out clean, leave bread in the oven for additional 5-minute intervals. Check for doneness after every 5 minutes.

Bake in the preheated oven on the center rack in center of the oven for about 60 minutes. Check if the bread is done by putting a toothpick through the center of bread.

Place dough into the prepared pan. Use a serrated knife to make a cross in the center of the dough. Sprinkle the 1 teaspoon of remaining flour over the top of dough.

Use a wooden spoon to gently fold all ingredients. Add a little more buttermilk if the dough seems too dry.

Into the hole, add the egg, use a spoon or whisk to break it up slightly. Note 1It Mix in 1 cup of low-fat buttermilk, low-fat sour cream.

Add the butter to the flour mixture. Blend with your hands until the mixture is a coarse crumble and there are no large clumps of butter. Make a well in the center of the ingredients.

A family recipe that we make every week! This is a multiple blue ribbon baking contest winner, perfect for a breakfast bread. Great for any time of year. Of course, perfect for Saint Patrick’s Day with your Irish breakfast, corned beef, or Guinness stew!

If you click on the number of servings in the recipe card you can adjust the measurements up or down for the exact number of servings you need.

During the holidays, I used dried cranberries in instead raisins. Otherwise, I do not vary the recipe.

To substitute buttermilk, for every cup of buttermilk use 1 cup of milk of choice and 1 Tablespoon of white vinegar. Whisk together and let it sit on the counter for about 5-10 minutes before adding to your recipe.

It's been told that the cross in the Irish Soda Bread wards off evil. My Granny always said that the Cross was also Blessing all those who ate the bread.

Why is a cross cut into the top of the bread before baking?

Our bread is a bit sweeter, has raisins, and with the addition of sour cream and butter, it is not a dry bread.

Many baking ingredients were not easy to come by in Ireland . In the 1800s, baking soda was introduced to Ireland. Traditional soda bread had only a few ingredients including soured milk - we use buttermilk and baking soda. The baking soda is a leavening agent for the bread.

Use your clean hands to blend the butter into the flour mixture.

Expert Tip : Be sure to use room temperature unsalted butter for best results.

The bread can be sliced up and then frozen. Then take out as many slices as needed to defrost.

This bread can be frozen for up to 3 months. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap then store in a freezer-safe bag.

To keep the bread fresh, wrap tightly with plastic wrap or store in a large plastic sealable bag for up to 4 days.

My Irish Soda Bread recipe has won many blue ribbons for a reason, it's absolutely delicious.A sweeter version of soda bread because it has raisins and sugar.

FAQs

However, the two loaves differ pretty significantly from there. Irish brown bread has a deep, nutty flavor because of its wheat flour and wheat bran while soda bread uses only white flour. Soda bread is slightly sweet and more scone-like while Irish brown bread is more savory with a tender interior.

And finally, don't immediately cut into the Fast Irish Soda bread when you pull it out of the oven. Although this bread is best served warm, cutting into it too quickly will turn the bread gummy.

Too much liquid added, or it hasn't been baked enough. It should go on the top shelf of the oven and it should be baked for at least 30-35 minutes.

The baking soda does the job of yeast and makes the bread rise. Since it's not as powerful as yeast, the bread is dense rather than fluffy. It's beautiful and delicious!

The thick and hearty nature of Irish soda bread helps it pair very well with meaty stews (especially Irish stew). You can use it to soak up the juices as you eat or as a vehicle for the meat and vegetables. Traditionally, Irish soda bread is served with a slow-simmered beef and barley stew.

Contrary to a common misconceptions, the Irish did not import the Soda Bread recipe from the American Indians. This misconception is my fault because 30+ years ago on the original site I happened to mention Native Americans using Potash to make bread.

Note that the dough will be a little sticky, and quite shaggy (a little like a shortcake biscuit dough). You want to work it just enough so the flour is just moistened and the dough just barely comes together. Shaggy is good. If you over-work the dough the bread will end up tough.

Whole-wheat soda bread is a healthy addition to your plate! One serving—a 1/2-inch-thick slice—provides complex carbohydrates for sustained energy, protein, fiber, and vitamins and minerals.

The most traditional doneness test calls for thumping the hot bread in the center to hear if it's hollow-sounding. A more foolproof indication is temperature; the loaf will register 200°F to 205°F when an instant-read thermometer is inserted in the center of the bread.

Tightly wrap your leftover bread and place it in an airtight container. There's no need to refrigerate. As for how long soda bread lasts: Irish soda bread tends to dry out faster than other breads. The bread will be good for 3-4 days or up to three months if frozen.

Setting the Oven Temperature Is Too Hot



If your oven runs hot, your bread is likely to brown and bake up on the outside before the center has a chance to fully cook. Invest in a simple oven thermometer to help verify the temperature. Make sure you have other bread baking essentials in your kitchen, too.

I was always told that the cross on the top of Irish Soda Bread was to symbolize the Catholic faith of Ireland, and the Gaelic Cross. Some say it kept the Devil out, but that is what a cross is supposed to do also. Turns out that is true but more importantly, it helps in the baking of the bread.

Sweeter Soda Bread



On this side of the Atlantic, what we call "Irish soda bread" is more rich and sweet, usually studded with raisins and caraway seeds.

Each country has its “national” bread with recipes dating back to their forefathers. Ireland, for one, has embraced it's kind of bread – the soda bread. It is a basic staple among the Irish that they call it Irish Soda Bread. It's common to see the locals pair this famous bread with a bottle of Guinness too.

Soda bread is quick to prepare and is a low-fat, yeast-free option. It may help alleviate symptoms of bloating and discomfort. If you're new to baking or short on time, our seeded soda bread is an ideal loaf to bake at home.

Sourdough is a healthier alternative to regular white or whole wheat bread. Although it has comparable nutrients, the lower phytate levels mean it is more digestible and nutritious. The prebiotics also help to keep your gut bacteria happy, and it may be less likely to spike blood sugar levels.

Whole-wheat soda bread is a healthy addition to your plate! One serving—a 1/2-inch-thick slice—provides complex carbohydrates for sustained energy, protein, fiber, and vitamins and minerals.

Irish soda bread has a couple of other names, too: When we attended a class at the famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, they made this loaf and called it a Spotted Dog. It's also called white soda bread, American Irish soda bread, or fruit soda bread.

Irish soda bread is a dense and tender quick bread with a subtle tangy buttermilk flavor.