Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Recipe (2024)

This Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby is the perfect way to start your morning. Loaded with juicy blueberries and fresh lemon zest, this cross between a crepe, popover, and pancake puffs up beautifully in the oven and is sure to impress.

We love to serve special breakfasts on the weekends or for a holiday brunch, from Lemon Ricotta Pancakes to Blueberry Muffins. If you loved our classic Dutch Baby recipe, then you’ll love this Lemon Blueberry Dutch Baby.

Like traditional pancakes, Dutch Babies can be served with a variety of fillings but we especially love this popular flavor combination with fresh blueberries and a hint of tangy lemon baked right into the batter, dusted with powdered sugar on top.

What is a Dutch Baby Pancake?

Dutch baby pancakes are not actually Dutch at all. The name likely comes from a mispronunciation of the word “Deutsch”, meaning German. This Americanized version of German pancakes has become a popular breakfast treat in America. You’ll love this large, oven-baked puff pancake with tall, crisp edges and a tender, custard-like base.

Ingredients

The ingredients for the batter are mixed together in a blender making this recipe super easy to make and cleanup is a breeze.

Eggs – Help to create the impressive rise of this recipe. To quickly bring to room temperature, place eggs in a cup of warm water for 5 minutes.

– Help to create the impressive rise of this recipe. To quickly bring to room temperature, place eggs in a cup of warm water for 5 minutes. Whole milk – microwave for fifteen seconds to bring to room temperature

– microwave for fifteen seconds to bring to room temperature Flour – we use all-purpose flour. Make it gluten-free by using your favorite GF flour

– we use all-purpose flour. Make it gluten-free by using your favorite GF flour Blueberries – juicy berries add just the right touch of sweetness to our traditional Dutch Baby recipe

– juicy berries add just the right touch of sweetness to our traditional Dutch Baby recipe Lemon – add the zest of one lemon for just a hint of tanginess

– add the zest of one lemon for just a hint of tanginess Pinch of salt – to balance the flavor

– to balance the flavor Sugar – 1 Tbsp granulated sugar to lightly sweeten the batter

– 1 Tbsp granulated sugar to lightly sweeten the batter Unsalted Butter – coats the pan to prevent sticking

– coats the pan to prevent sticking Vanilla – We love homemade vanilla for the best flavor.

Pro Tip: Be sure to use room-temperature ingredients. Using too-cold ingredients will prevent your Dutch Babies from creating that signature lift. This includes the blueberries (which is why we let the blueberries heat up in the pan for a minute).

How to Make Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Pancakes

Preheat Oven. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet or oven-safe pan into the oven to preheat at 425°F for at least 8 minutes. Blend Batter. Add eggs, milk, vanilla, lemon zest, and dry ingredients to a blender, cover, and blend until smooth, scraping the sides to make sure the flour is fully incorporated. Butter the Pan. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and add butter, brushing the melted butter onto the bottom and sides of your skillet. Add Blueberries. Add blueberries to your buttered pan and shake to coat the blueberries. Place blueberries into the oven for 1 minute to warm the blueberries so they do not hinder the rise of the pancake. Add Batter. Pour your batter over the blueberries. Bake. Return the pan to the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes, or until your pancake is puffed and golden brown around the edges.

Pro Tip: Avoid using too many blueberries or it can weigh down the pancake. You want to leave room for the pancake to rise. You can always top it with more fresh blueberries to serve.

Common Questions

Do I need a blender? You can vigorously whisk the ingredients together in a bowl or use an electric hand mixer. The key is to get the batter very smooth and airy. Can I use frozen berries? Because of the cold temperature, we do not recommend using frozen berries directly from the freezer. Can I substitute the milk? We tried this recipe using almond milk and got the same great results. Can I make this ahead of time? This recipe is best enjoyed straight from the oven when the pancakes are nicely puffed, but you can make the batter ahead of time and refrigerate until you are ready to bake. Give the batter a quick stir with a whisk before it goes into the pan. Can I double this recipe? Yes, make it a “Double Dutch” by doubling the recipe and using a 13×9″ casserole dish. After heating the dish, use 4 Tbsp of butter to coat the bottom and sides, and pour the batter in. Bake for 20-23 minutes or until puffed and golden brown around the edges.

How to Serve Dutch Baby Pancakes

Dutch babies are not naturally very sweet, so adjust this recipe to your preference by adding:

Berries (add them right into the batter or layer on top after baking)

Confectioners’ sugar

Pure maple syrup

Honey

Jam

Strawberry Sauce

Whipped cream

Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut right into the pancake, similar to how you would slice a pie. This recipe makes 2-4 servings, depending on how big of a slice you want.

Pro Tip: Dutch Baby pancakes will deflate as they cool. This is normal and expected, so you will want to serve them right away for the best presentation.

