Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Recipe (2024)

This Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby is the perfect way to start your morning. Loaded with juicy blueberries and fresh lemon zest, this cross between a crepe, popover, and pancake puffs up beautifully in the oven and is sure to impress.
We love to serve special breakfasts on the weekends or for a holiday brunch, from Lemon Ricotta Pancakes to Blueberry Muffins. If you loved our classic Dutch Baby recipe, then you’ll love this Lemon Blueberry Dutch Baby.
Like traditional pancakes, Dutch Babies can be served with a variety of fillings but we especially love this popular flavor combination with fresh blueberries and a hint of tangy lemon baked right into the batter, dusted with powdered sugar on top.
What is a Dutch Baby Pancake?
Dutch baby pancakes are not actually Dutch at all. The name likely comes from a mispronunciation of the word “Deutsch”, meaning German. This Americanized version of German pancakes has become a popular breakfast treat in America. You’ll love this large, oven-baked puff pancake with tall, crisp edges and a tender, custard-like base.
Ingredients
The ingredients for the batter are mixed together in a blender making this recipe super easy to make and cleanup is a breeze.
- Eggs – Help to create the impressive rise of this recipe. To quickly bring to room temperature, place eggs in a cup of warm water for 5 minutes.
- Whole milk – microwave for fifteen seconds to bring to room temperature
- Flour – we use all-purpose flour. Make it gluten-free by using your favorite GF flour
- Blueberries – juicy berries add just the right touch of sweetness to our traditional Dutch Baby recipe
- Lemon – add the zest of one lemon for just a hint of tanginess
- Pinch of salt – to balance the flavor
- Sugar – 1 Tbsp granulated sugar to lightly sweeten the batter
- Unsalted Butter – coats the pan to prevent sticking
- Vanilla – We love homemade vanilla for the best flavor.
Pro Tip: Be sure to use room-temperature ingredients. Using too-cold ingredients will prevent your Dutch Babies from creating that signature lift. This includes the blueberries (which is why we let the blueberries heat up in the pan for a minute).
How to Make Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Pancakes
- Preheat Oven. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet or oven-safe pan into the oven to preheat at 425°F for at least 8 minutes.
- Blend Batter. Add eggs, milk, vanilla, lemon zest, and dry ingredients to a blender, cover, and blend until smooth, scraping the sides to make sure the flour is fully incorporated.
- Butter the Pan. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and add butter, brushing the melted butter onto the bottom and sides of your skillet.
- Add Blueberries. Add blueberries to your buttered pan and shake to coat the blueberries. Place blueberries into the oven for 1 minute to warm the blueberries so they do not hinder the rise of the pancake.
- Add Batter. Pour your batter over the blueberries.
- Bake. Return the pan to the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes, or until your pancake is puffed and golden brown around the edges.
Pro Tip: Avoid using too many blueberries or it can weigh down the pancake. You want to leave room for the pancake to rise. You can always top it with more fresh blueberries to serve.
Common Questions
Do I need a blender?
You can vigorously whisk the ingredients together in a bowl or use an electric hand mixer. The key is to get the batter very smooth and airy.
Can I use frozen berries?
Because of the cold temperature, we do not recommend using frozen berries directly from the freezer.
Can I substitute the milk?
We tried this recipe using almond milk and got the same great results.
Can I make this ahead of time?
This recipe is best enjoyed straight from the oven when the pancakes are nicely puffed, but you can make the batter ahead of time and refrigerate until you are ready to bake. Give the batter a quick stir with a whisk before it goes into the pan.
Can I double this recipe?
Yes, make it a “Double Dutch” by doubling the recipe and using a 13×9″ casserole dish. After heating the dish, use 4 Tbsp of butter to coat the bottom and sides, and pour the batter in. Bake for 20-23 minutes or until puffed and golden brown around the edges.
How to Serve Dutch Baby Pancakes
Dutch babies are not naturally very sweet, so adjust this recipe to your preference by adding:
- Berries (add them right into the batter or layer on top after baking)
- Confectioners’ sugar
- Pure maple syrup
- Honey
- Jam
- Strawberry Sauce
- Whipped cream
Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut right into the pancake, similar to how you would slice a pie. This recipe makes 2-4 servings, depending on how big of a slice you want.
Pro Tip: Dutch Baby pancakes will deflate as they cool. This is normal and expected, so you will want to serve them right away for the best presentation.
Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby
This Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby is loaded with juicy blueberries and tangy lemon zest. This cross between a popover and pancake puffs up beautifully in the oven.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 18 minutes mins
Total Time: 28 minutes mins
Ingredients
Servings: 4 slices
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- zest of 1 lemon
- Pinch of salt
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter, cut into pieces
- 3/4 cup blueberries, rinsed and dried
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425°F with a rack in the center of the oven. Set a 10-inch, oven-safe skillet, such as cast iron, into the oven while it preheats.
Meanwhile, in the jar of a blender, combine your eggs, milk, flour, sugar, salt, vanilla, and lemon zest. Cover the blender and blend on high speed for about 30 seconds or until the mixture is completely smooth. Scrape down the sides of the blender if needed to make sure all of the flour is well incorporated.
Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven using oven mitts. Add 3 tablespoons of butter to your hot pan. Melt and swirl to coat the bottom and sides of the pan. The butter will sizzle. Add the blueberries and shake the pan to coat them in butter, then return the skillet to the oven for one minute. You want to warm up the blueberries so they don’t hinder the rise of the pancake.
Remove the skillet from the oven and pour the batter over your blueberries.
Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until the pancake is puffed and golden brown around the edges.
Remove from the oven, dust with powdered sugar if desired, and cut into wedges. Serve with maple syrup or your favorite pancake toppings.
Nutrition Per Serving
1slice Serving228kcal Calories21g Carbs7g Protein13g Fat7g Saturated Fat1g Polyunsaturated Fat4g Monounsaturated Fat0.4g Trans Fat149mg Cholesterol60mg Sodium133mg Potassium1g Fiber8g Sugar505IU Vitamin A3mg Vitamin C63mg Calcium1mg Iron
