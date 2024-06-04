Blueberry Shortcakes (Beautiful and Delicious Dessert Recipe!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These Blueberry Shortcakes are a beautiful and delicious dessert that is simple to make. I topped mine with fresh blueberries, lemon glaze, and a sprinkle of confectioners’ sugar for an extra special finishing touch.

Yes, my friends, I have another easy and delicious dessert to share with you. I couldn’t be more excited about how these Blueberry Shortcakes look and taste. I think you’re going to love them as much as I do.

I was inspired to make these Blueberry Shortcakes after I found this gorgeous shortcake pan. If you’ve been following me for some time, you know have a thing for specialty cake pans. (In fact, I recently shared a post with all of my specialty cake recipes. So much deliciousness.)

As soon as I saw this pan online, I knew I needed it in my collection. The shape of the cake molds reminds me of those little shortcake dessert shells you sometimes see in the bakery section of the grocery store. I knew this pan would be extremely useful because the little cakes can be filled with lots of different things: fresh fruit, custard, jam, ice cream, pudding,… just to name a few. In fact, I used it to make these strawberry shortcakes and strawberry rhubarb shortcakes.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

These are so simple to make . Once the little cakes are made, they are really easy to assemble and the results speak for themselves.

. Once the little cakes are made, they are really easy to assemble and the results speak for themselves. It’s a unique take on a classic. We all know and love strawberry shortcakes, so why not take that idea and put a spin on it with blueberries.

We all know and love strawberry shortcakes, so why not take that idea and put a spin on it with blueberries. They are a light and fresh dessert. I love a decadent dessert as much as the next person, but sometimes isn’t nice to have something light and refreshing. These are perfect for Mother’s Day or Easter .

Oh! And if you like my garden-inspired table setting, I’ve shared all the details here. I even provided my no-fail tips for styling a beautiful table setting for any occasion, holiday, or celebration!

Ingredients:

My guess is that you may already have the ingredients you need to make these blueberry shortcakes.

all-purpose flour

granulate sugar

baking powder

kosher salt

vanilla

butter

milk

egg

blueberries

To serve, I recommend a lemon glaze (recipe included in the printable recipe card below), lemon zest, more fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream for serving. However feel free to serve these any way you’d like.

How to Make

Although these Blueberry Shortcakes may look complex, in reality, they’re pretty simple to make. You can get the full ingredient list and instructions in the printable recipe card at then end of this post.

The first step is to prepare the pan. For an intricate pan like this one, I start by spraying the molds with baking spray. Then, I add some all-purpose flour to each cavity, shake it around, and discard the excess. Next, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Then add in the vanilla, softened butter, milk, and egg. With an electric mixer, beat on medium speed for about two minutes. Gently stir in the fresh blueberries.

Now spoon the mixture in the prepared cake pan and pop it in the oven.

Quick note: I recommend placing a sheet pan under the cake pan to catch any batter that may spill over. I overfilled my molds so I had some batter run over. That wasn’t fun to clean up.

When the shortcakes are done, let them cool in the pan. This will ensure they come out easily. Once cooled, gently loosen each cake with your finger; then invert the plan to release the cakes.

Next I topped the shortcakes with blueberries. Then I drizzled them with a lemon glaze (recipe included below). After that, I sprinkled on confectioners’ sugar and added a pinch of lemon zest. Voila!

Recipe Variations and FAQ

I topped my blueberry shortcakes with a bunch of blueberries, lemon glaze, lemon zest, and powdered sugar. You could simply top these with fresh blueberries and homemade whipped cream , and they’d be equally tasty.

, and they’d be equally tasty. Try different fruit or berries. I think these would be equally delicious with blackberries, raspberries, or even pineapple.

Skip the fruit all together and try making red velvet or chocolate shortcakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I remember the shortcakes from the pan? Before adding the batter, be sure to spray generously with baking spray. Allow the cakes to cool completely in the pan before attempting to remove them. Gently loosen each cake with your fingers: then invert the pan to release the cakes.

Can I make the shortcakes in advance? Yes! Bake up the cakes in advance. Store them in an airtight container. Assemble just before serving.

And that’s it, my friends. Easy and delicious Blueberry Shortcakes! Happy baking!

I hope you’ll bake up a batch of these blueberry shortcakes. I know you’re going to love them. If you do, please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

