Boterkoek - Dutch Butter Cake Recipe (2024)

Boterkoek means “butter cake” in Dutch! This simple and delicious cake is really more like a cross between a cookie and a cake. Its perfect for throwing together for guests or just for your own afternoon tea. Like its name implies it is full of rich creamy butter. Soft on the inside with a slight crunchy toping and is a real treat!

I tried my first taste of Boterkoek when I was in my early 20’s and its one of those recipes that has been a staple in my home ever since. My friend Leah made this sweet and simple dessert and it was such a huge hit we started serving it in the coffee shop we both worked at!

Everyone loved this simple butter cake and we loved that it was so easy to make!

Even though this cake looks simple and even a little plain it sure packs a lot of flavour. It’s best sliced into thin slices because of how rich and decadent it is! But no one will judge you if you have two or three slice. Who can resist, it’s so delicious.

This is also a great recipe for kids! My daughters are 9 and 10 and they are really getting into cooking and baking in the kitchen with me. I like to find them recipes that don’t have super long ingredient lists and come together relatively easily.

This is one of those recipes they can pull out and complete without any help from me. We love making it for family members who need a pick me up and delivering it to them as a nice surprise! The girls always have a lot of fun decorating their cakes with sprinkles at the end. In their books, the more sprinkles on any dessert, the better! I prefer to leave mine simple with a beautiful design on top but to each his own.

Just like its name implies there is a lot of butter in this cake. When I first saw the amount I was honestly shocked that the recipe would work. But work it does.

Although its called a butter cake, its served more like a cookie. Cut into wedges that can be eaten with a fork or hand held if you’re on the go, Boterkoek is even great for a decadent breakfast!

I make this little cake whenever I have run out of time and I need to have a dessert to take to a friends house or someone is popping over for an impromtu coffee date at my house. With only 5 ingredients and 20 min. to bake its great for those occasions when you are short on time!

This recipe uses almond extract. I love almond extract but you could just as easily leave this our or swap with vanilla or lemon.If you choose to leave the flavouring out you will still get a rich buttery flavoured dessert, but I find the almond flavouring adds just that right amount of sweetness to all that butter!

Step by Step Instructions for How to Make Boterkoek

All you need are couple ingredients and you can whip up this delicious butter cake in no time.

Step 1 – Boterkoek Recipe

In the bowl of a stand mixer add in your room temperature or softened butter and sugar. Mix until light and fluffy approximately 3-5 min.

Next add in your egg, and almond extract if using to the bowl, and beat well.

lastly add in your flour to the bowl and mix until incorporated.

Step 2

Grab a 9″ round cake pan or pie plate thats been greased or sprayed with non-stick cooking oil. Spreading your mixture evenly into the pan, pat it until it’s evenly spread. Remember this will be more like a dough and not like a runny cake mix. I find it helps to run your hands under water first so the dough doesn’t stick to them.

Step 4

Brush the top with either cream or egg. I have done both in the past. The egg gives a crunchier top which I love, but I often just use milk or cream. Either works.

The sky is the limit when it comes to how you can top your boterkoek.

leave unordained and use a fork to add a pretty design. For this butter cake I chose to drag my fork in a basket weave pattern for a pretty finish. Get creative, this is the fun part where you can make it beautiful and impress your guests or just make yourself smile!

Add slivered almonds. Traditionally Boterkoek is topped with slivered almonds. These turn a lovely golden brown and add a really nice crunch to the top of your Boterkoek.

sprinkles! This is my girls favourite way to top their Boterkoek whenever they make it. Have fun and make your butter cake look like a party with some festive sprinkles.

You could also take this simple cake up a notch and add berries to your servings and drizzle with a simple icing sugar glaze. Because of the richness of this dessert I was make a lemon icing sugar drizzle to compliment the flavours!

Bake in the oven for 20-25 min until lightly golden brown on the edges and top.You do not want to over bake this cake or it will be dry. Let cool completely before cutting into it to help it set.

And thats it! I hope you and your loved ones enjoy this delicious butter cake as much as we do! Maybe you can make some for an afternoon tea and book reading today!

Boterkoek ( Dutch Butter Cake) Recipe A rich buttery cake, Boterkoek means Butter Cake in Dutch. This delciouse treat is so simple to make and great for serving to guests or for afternoon tea! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Servings 10 people Ingredients 1 cups salted butter

1 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 tsp almond extract

2 cups all purpose flour

egg yolk for brushing the top

optional sliced almonds for topping Instructions Preheat your oven to 400 degrees

In the bowl of a stand mixer add your room temperature or softened butter and sugar. Mix until light and fluffy 3-5 min.

Add in your egg and almond extract if using to the bowl and beat well.

Add in your flour to the bowl and mix until incorporated.

You want your dough to be moist enough that there are no crumbly bits left in the bottom of the bowl.

Now grab a 9" round cake pan or pie plate and spay with cooking spray. Spreading your mixture evenly into the pan, pat it in until its even. Remember this will be more like a dough and not like a runny cake mix. It helps to run your hands under water first so the dough doesn't stick to them.

Brush the top with beaten egg yolk, heavy cream or milk. Traditional Boterkoek is topped with sliced almonds or left without a toping.

Bake in the oven for 20-25 min until lightly golden brown on the edges and top.You do not want to over bake this cake or it will be dry. Let cool completely before cutting into to help it set. See Also 45 Old-World German Recipes Worth Trying Today

