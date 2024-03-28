Bourbon Caramel Candy Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Soft chewy salted caramel squares with a hint of bourbon flavor! This Bourbon Caramel Candy Recipeis so easy to prepare, you’ll be happy to make batch after batch for friends and family this holiday season.

Why You’ll Love This Caramel Candy Recipe

One of my biggest thrills of the holiday season is gift-giving.

Receiving a gift is always nice. Yet for me, there’s nothing better than to hand someone a little memento that shows just how much Ilove them.

Gifts don’t always have to be extravagant and costly. Sometimes the gifts that speak the loudest are the ones you made by hand. You’re silently telling the recipient that they are worth your money, your creative energy, and most importantly… your precious time.

That is where homemade candy comes in! I love to make these Bourbon Caramel Candies for all of my loved ones during the holidays. It is SO much better than store-bought candy, and surprisingly easy to make at home!

The crunchy sea salt on top is like a cherry on top. It cuts the sweetness of the caramel and adds a touch of texture!

You’ve heard the sayings “Actions speak louder than words” and “It’s more blessed to give than to receive.”

This season, I encourage you to take the time to make one gift. If you’ve never done it before, you’ll be amazed by the impact it leaves on your friends and family.

Priceless.

Every year I spend hours making cookies and candies to package and give to loved ones.

This season among the thumbprintsand fudge, I decided to make something slightly more elegant, yet just as comforting… our newBourbon Salted Caramel Candy Recipe.

I know, I know. Candy-making sounds complicated.

However, I promise you this is the easiest and fastest caramel candy recipe you’ll ever try. Plus each little bite of this BourbonCaramel Candy Recipe is sheer magic in your mouth!

Bourbon Caramel Candy Recipe

The beauty of each little salted caramel is the creamy dreamy texture and taste that comes from ultra silky California dairy and caramelized sugar.

I love using California-made dairy products, because California has such high standards for their dairy industry, that they produce meticulously consistent dairy products. I know when I buy cheeses, milk, cream, and butter with the Real California Milk seal, I’m buying quality.

To make this super-easy, yet luxurious,Bourbon Salted Caramel Candy Recipe start by bringing cream, butter, sugar, bourbon, and corn syrup to a boil.

Using mostly brown sugar gives you a jump-start on the caramelization process, so it takes less time to make.

Place a candy thermometer on the edge of the sauce pot and when the temperature reaches 245 degrees F, test the caramel candy recipe by spooning a little bit into a cup of ice water. The ice water will cool the candy quickly, then you can pick it up and pop it in your mouth to see if it has the flavorand soft chewy texture you like.

If it’s too soft, or isn’t as caramelized as you like, you can simmer it a bit longer and test again.

The alcohol cooks out leaving a hint of boozy essence that give each little salted caramelakiss of something special.

Pour the molten Caramel Candy Recipe into a parchment paper-lined baking dish and cool.

Cut. Generously sprinkle with salt. Then wrap each piece in wax paper so they are easy to pass around.

Upon first taste, your loved onesare going to know just how special they are to you!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is caramel candy made of? If you have never made caramel candy at home, it is made from cream, sugar, butter and vanilla! How long does homemade caramel candy last? These easy caramels can be wrapped and stored at room temperature for up to 2 weeks! Can I dip caramel candies in chocolate? Definitely! To make chocolate caramel candies, dip these caramel squares into melted semi-sweet or milk chocolate.

Print Recipe 5 stars (11 reviews) Leave a Review » Bourbon Caramel Candy Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 45 minutes minutes Amazing Bourbon Salted Caramels! This soft chewy caramel candy recipe makes the absolute and easiest salted caramel you'll ever try. Servings: 80 + caramels Ingredients 2 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups heavycream

1 cup saltedbutter 2 sticks

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup bourbon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Sea salt coarse or flaked Instructions Place the sugars, heavy cream, butter, corn syrup and bourbon in a large sauce pot. Attach a candy thermometer to the edge of the pot with the tip touching the ingredients, then place over medium heat.

Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Allow the mixture to simmer until it reaches 245-260 degrees F andis the desired color you like for caramel. If the temperature starts rising faster than the caramel is browning, lower the heat even more to give it time to caramelize.

Meanwhile, line a 9×13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and cut the corners so it folds into the dish neatly. Spray the parchment with non-stick cooking spray. Then prepare a cup of ice water to test the caramel. Once the caramel reaches at least 245 degrees F, use a spoon to drop a little bit of molten caramel into the ice water. Lift it out and test for texture. It should be firm enough to cut, yet soft enough to chew. If needed, simmer the caramel a little longer, but do not allow it to go over 260 degrees F. Once it's ready, stir in the vanilla extract.

Carefully pour the molten caramel into the prepared dish and allow it to cool completely. You can speed up the cooling process by placing the dish in the refrigerator. Once cooled, lift the whole sheet of caramel candy out of the dish by the edges of the parchment paper and cut into 1-inch squares. Sprinkle generously with sea salt, then wrap each candy in small pieces of wax paper. Notes Caramels can be wrapped and stored at room temperature for up to 2 weeks! Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Author: Sommer Collier

