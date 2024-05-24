Bourbon Glazed Sous Vide Salmon with Blue Grits Recipe (2024)

More Recipes•Sous Vide Recipes • Sous Vide Salmon RecipesClick here to get great sous vide content via email Written by Cole Wagoner

This is a guest recipe by Cole Wagoner, a Portland transplant to Alabama heavily inspired by gourmet Southern Food. You can find him at @colewagoner on both Instagram and Twitter or read his bio below for more info. Now here's Cole! This particular dish is sort of a mashup of my past and my present. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, salmon is plentiful and a large staple of your diet. Living in the South now, and having access to world class grits, it was inevitable that eventually they met. Shrimp and grits is one of my all-time favorite meals, so salmon wasn't that far off my radar when it came time to decide how to proceed with this dish. Sean Brock is a huge influence, and introduced me (by way of many avenues) to Anson Mills grains. They focus on preserving ancient grains, and reintroducing them to crops across the South. I recently picked up a bag of coarse ground blue grits (as well as cornmeal, polenta, and their famed Carolina Gold rice) and wanted to combine the flavors from home with the flavors of my new home. Paired with the fall flavors of sage and sweet potato, it was a perfect marriage for an amazing brunch. Want Great Sous Vide Recipes? My best selling sous vide cookbook will help you master sous vide and can be used as a reference for more than 80 cuts of meat and vegetables. It is also filled with inspiring recipes to get you on your way to sous vide success! Get Your Copy Today! Modernist Tools, Ingredients, and Techniques Used If you would like more information about the modernist techniques, ingredients, and equipment used in the Bourbon Glazed Sous Vide Salmon with Blue Grits recipe you can check out the following. Sous Vide Quick Start Course

Exploring Sous Vide Course

Sous Vide Equipment

Beginners Guide to Sous Vide

Anson Mills Grains Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Blue Grits Published: December 2, 2016

By Cole Wagoner

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 2 Hours plus Overnight Soaking for Grits

Cooks: 120°F (48.9°C) for 30 minutes

Serves: 1 serving Ingredients for Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Blue Grits Editor's Note: This recipe makes a serving for one, be sure to scale it up if you are cooking for more than yourself! For the Blue Grits Recipe Courtesy of AnsonMills.Com See Also Cabbage Roll Soup RecipeTaco Rice - Salu Salo RecipesSlow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished LivingGrandma's Goulash Recipe

1/2 cup coarse Blue Grits

Water

Knob of butter

Salt and pepper

For the Sous Vide Salmon

6 oz skinless salmon filet

Kosher salt

For the Bourbon Glaze

1/2 cup bourbon

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter

For the Sweet Potato Relish

1 shallot, diced

1 small tomato, diced

1/2 sweet potato, diced

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Splash red wine vinegar

For the Crispy Sage

Fresh sage leaves, whole

Canola oil

Enjoying sous vide cooking? My free Sous Vide Quick Start course will help you get the most out of sous vide. You can start consistently creating amazing food with sous vide today!

Cooking Instructions for Bourbon Glazed Salmon with Blue Grits

For the Blue Grits At least 24 hours before serving These grits will need soaked overnight prior to continuing with the rest of the recipe. Simply cover grits with 1.5 cups of water and leave at room temperature. The next morning they will be cooked directly in the soaking water. At least 1 hour before serving Prior to cooking, remove any husks/shells that have floated to the top of the soaking water. Bring the grits and the soaking water to a simmer and stir constantly for 6-8 minutes until slightly thickened. Cover and simmer as low as possible. Every 10 minutes, add hot water as necessary to keep grits from getting too tight. When grits are soft, roughly 50-60 minutes, whisk in a knob of butter and season with salt and pepper. For the Sous Vide Salmon At least 1.5 hours before serving Prior to cooking salmon sous vide, liberally apply kosher salt and put it in the fridge for up to an hour. Preheat a water bath to 120°F (48.9°C). Rinse the salmon off and apply the bourbon glaze then place in a sous vide bag and seal. Cook for 30 minutes. There is no sear or finishing necessary. The salmon will be cooked through, but incredibly tender. For the Bourbon Glaze At least 45 minutes before serving Combine bourbon and brown sugar and cook over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Whisk in butter until emulsified and cook over low heat until slightly reduced. For the Sweet Potato Relish At least 20 minutes before serving Bring a pot of water to a boil. Heat a pan over medium heat. Add diced shallot and tomato to the pan and cook until both have softened. While the shallot and tomato are cooking, put diced sweet potato into the pot of boiling of water and cook until just soft, 2-3 minutes. Drain the sweet potatos and add to the shallot and tomato mixture. Add the cumin, smoked paprika, and onion powder. Deglaze with a splash of red wine vinegar and saute until all the liquid is gone and the mixture is fragrant. For the Crispy Sage At least 10 minutes before serving Heat canola oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the whole sage leaves to the canola oil and flash fry until just crispy.

Like this?

Have questions or comments about it?

Let me know in the article comments below or on Facebook!

Want Great Sous Vide Recipes? My best selling sous vide cookbook will help you master sous vide and can be used as a reference for more than 80 cuts of meat and vegetables. It is also filled with inspiring recipes to get you on your way to sous vide success! Get Your Copy Today! See Also Vegan stroganoff recipe 🍄 - James Strange %

Help me improve my content, let me know what you thought of this recipe! Just click on a star below to rate it. Average Recipe Rating(click star to rate)

Thanks, your rating has been saved! Please let me know any additional thoughts in the comments!

Related Amazing Food Made Easy Articles Other "Sous Vide" Articles

Sous Vide Cassoulet Recipe

Sous Vide Grapefruit Gimlet Recipe

Sous Vide Mint Julep Recipe

How to Sous Vide Sirloin Steak Recipe and Guide

Sous Vide Squash Recipe Pickled and Pureed

Is Sous Viding Raw Garlic Safe?

How Sous Vide Meat Heats and Delta-T Cooking Explained

Sous Vides Temperature Explained and How They Affect Meat

Which Sous Vide Temperature Should I Use? Chuck Roast 5 Ways

Best Way to Sous Vide Then Deep Fry for Evenly Seared Crusts

All Sous Vide Articles Other "Sous Vide Salmon " Articles

Sous Vide Citrus Cured Salmon with Fennel Carpaccio Recipe

Sous Vide Salmon Recipe with Apple and Jalapenos

Sous Vide Salmon Recipe With Cucumber-Dill Salad

Stove-Top Sous Vide Salmon Recipe

Sous Vide Salmon Recipes

All Sous Vide Salmon Articles Other My Favorite Sous Vide Recipes

Spicy Sous Vide Sweet Potato Salad Recipe

Sous Vide Lamb Tajine Recipe

Glazed Sous Vide Carrots Recipe

Moroccan Sous Vide Snapper Recipe

Sous Vide Squid with Sugar Snap Peas Recipe

Sous Vide Chicken Breast Recipe in Creamy Spinach Ricotta Sauce

Sous Vide Gefilte Fish

Sous Vide Mahi Mahi with Corn Salad Recipe

Sous Vide Shrimp Pomodoro Linguine Recipe

Sous Vide Leek Salad

All My Favorite Sous Vide Recipes All tags for this article:Sous Vide, Sous Vide Salmon

This article is written by Cole Wagoner, a guest poster to the site. Here's some more information about him.

More About Cole Wagoner

Originally from Portland, OR and now residing in Muscle Shoals, AL, I have a passion for sharing good food with people. Weekends are spent experimenting in the kitchen, and sharing and conversing on both Twitter and Instagram @colewagoner. Sous Vide is the first love in my arsenal, and a lot of my recipes and inspirations revolve around how to best incorporate my Anova. I also use an electric pressure cooker, and a bevy of other fun kitchen tools! Sometimes a Dutch Oven and a nice braise is exactly what I’m looking for, I try to not be dependent on any one device, but have become known for being a lover of all things Sous Vide.

My inspiration often comes from gourmet Southern food. Inspired heavily by Sean Brock (Husk, McCradys), I aim to elevate what is available and local, sourcing a large amount of my proteins, produce, and grains from farms in the South. I could geek out for hours talking about ancient grains, and the people who preserved them literally centuries ago, and the people who do the same today.

Being originally from the Pacific Northwest, it’s allowed me to live in two of the countries most important culinary regions, and often those get intertwined into some dishes. It allows me to pull from ideas and flavors that may not necessarily get used often, and I enjoy this “discovery” process. I’m going to share a few of my favorite recipes. Most of my recipes will be for one serving, but can easily be scaled.

Affiliate Disclaimer: Some links on this site might be affiliate links that if used to purchased products I might receive money. I like money but I will not endorse something I don't believe in. Please feel free to directly go to any products I link to and bypass the referral link if you feel uncomfortable with me receiving funds.

Like What You've Read? If so, please join the more than 19,000 people who receive my exclusive newsletter and get a FREE COPY of my printable modernist ingredient cheatsheet.

Just click on the green button below! Get Started! Did you enjoy this?

I'd really appreciate you sharing it with your friends:

You're Almost Done! Thanks for signing up! I look forward to sending you recipes, links, and exclusive content and offers that you can't find anywhere else on the site, and I'll send you a free copy of my modernist ingredient cheatsheet too! Enter your first name and email below, and I'll see you on the inside! Privacy Policy:

I hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe.