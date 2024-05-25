Bratkartoffeln: Easy German Pan Fried Potatoes Recipe | Wicked Spatula (2024)

by Maya Last Updated on May 29, 2020 7 Comments

These German fried potatoes with bacon and onion are ridiculous. They’re heaven. And, this easy pan fried potato recipe is a breeze to make. It’s warm and rich, and salty from the bacon with a touch of sweetness from the onions… can you tell I’m a little bit in love with it?

These simple fried potatoes pair well with just about any protein from chicken to salmon, and I’ve even thrown them on salads. My kids’ favorite is dunking them in sugar-free ketchup. Point being, this paleo side dish is ver-sa-tile. You’re going to love it!

What Is Bratkartoffeln?

Technically, Bratkartoffeln translates to “fried potatoes” in German, but Bratkartoffeln usually refers to a pan fried potatoes recipe with bacon in particular.

Is This Pan Fried Potato Recipe Easy To Make?

Yes, making these German fried potatoes with bacon and onion really couldn’t be more simple. The potatoes need gentle boiling and chilling, then sauteing lightly with the other ingredients.

German potatoes is the perfect dish to put together if you have a million and one other things to do. You barely need to do anything.

How To Make German Fried Potatoes

To make German fried potatoes with bacon and onion, first you need to peel and dice your potatoes into small pieces.

In a pan, boil the potatoes until tender and then drain them.

To get the best fried potatoes, you then need to chill them in the refrigerator overnight or freeze for 35 to 40 minutes.

Then, pan fry the potatoes for in olive oil over medium high heat in a large skillet for 5-7 minutes, until golden and crispy.

Whisk the olive oil, mustard and vinegar to form a glossy dressing and pour over the potatoes.

Finally, add in the cooked crumbled bacon and the onions and cook gently until the onions begin to wilt.

Season with salt and pepper and then serve your Bratkartoffeln!

Key Tips For How To Pan Fry Potatoes

You probably know how to pan fry potatoes, but I have two key tips that will take them over the top!

PRO TIP 1: The key to perfectly crisp pan fried potatoes is to boil them and then chill overnight in the refrigerator, to dry them out a bit.

Or, be like me and don’t plan ahead. 😉 Just stick them in the freezer for 30-45 minutes instead.

Chilling or freezing the potatoes helps to dry out the surface of the potato. This allows them to crisp up and absorb all the delicious flavors you’re going to coat them in.

PRO TIP 2: To get the crispiest pan fried German potatoes – don’t turn the potatoes too often when pan frying them. This allows the natural starches and sugars to caramelize giving them an awesome crispy exterior.

What Is The Best Variety Of Potatoes To Use For German Potatoes?

In this pan fried potatoes recipe, I use Yukon Gold Potatoes. The make the best Bratkartoffeln!

This variety of potatoes is perfect for making German potatoes as it has a great waxy consistency and fries perfectly. Yukon Gold potatoes also have a wonderful yellow flesh, which looks so pretty in the final dish.

But if you can’t find Yukon Gold potatoes, then any other potato will make a great substitute for this pan fried potato recipe.

Can You Make German Fried Potatoes Without Peeling The Potatoes?

Yes, of course, and I often do. A good percentage of the nutrients in potatoes potatoes is in the skins, so leaving them on is a great idea.

Besides, leaving the skin on the potatoes also improves the texture of the overall dish. The potato skins caramelize slightly as you fry them. So, so good!

Can I Make Bratkartoffeln In Advance?

Yes, you can make Bratkartoffeln ahead of time. Once you have boiled the potatoes, simply place them in the refrigerator to chill overnight.

You can also prep the onions ahead. All you have to do when you are ready to make them is to to follow the step on how to pan fry potatoes.

If you want to make the whole German potatoes dish in advance, it keeps well in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Simply warm gently over a medium heat to serve.

TIP: German fried potatoes with bacon and onion can also be served cold as a salad.

Is This Pan Fried Potato Recipe Healthy?

Yes, pan fried potatoes are healthy if you are not watching your carbs. I’m often low carb, but love to serve these as a natural starchy dish for my kids. I’m a fan of the simple, natural ingredients for them.

How To Serve German Fried Potatoes with Bacon and Onion

This pan fried potatoes recipe is super versatile. My favorite way to serve it is with a fresh green salad. It works beautifully with other salads too and is a great match for other healthy protein dishes. Here are a few ideas to try:

