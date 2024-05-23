Bread Bowl Recipe List for Winter (2024)

On the lookout for a bread bowl recipe that’s delicious and easy to make? We’ve got 15 incredible ideas you need to try out! Now you can make this awesome dish to make your soups, stews, and dips extra special.

Bread Bowl Recipe Ideas to Keep You Cozy This Winter

1.Tomato Spinach Grilled Cheese Bread Bowl (Vegan)

Imagine a toasted sourdough bread bowl filled with a comforting tomato spinach soup topped with melted cheddar shreds. The flavors are well-blended and will give you a very soothing feeling.

2.Ham, Egg, & Cheese Bread Bowl

The ham, egg, and cheese bread bowl recipe is an awesome on-the-go breakfast. You can make it in less than 20 minutes. It’s a comforting dish that will make your family all warm and happy.

3.Fall Harvest Pumpkin & Beef Stew

It’s never too early or too late for some fall treats. The weather is inviting and crisp that’s why it’s perfect to serve a pumpkin and beef stew with vegetables in a warm, buttery bread bowl.

4.Loaded Cheesy Broccoli Potato Soup

This is an example of a bread bowl recipe that is hearty and will feed the entire family. It’s bursting with a creamy and cheesy broccoli potato soup that is to die for!

5.Lasagna Soup

Soup made of lasagna may sound a little strange, but it’s really good. Lasagna soup is a savory bread bowl recipe with tomatoes and smokey sausage. Oh, and did we say ground beef, noodles, and cheese? So yummy!

6.Philly Cheesesteak Stew

The Philly cheese stew is made of sautéed mushrooms and onions served in a sourdough bread bowl. Then it’s topped with melted provolone. A flavorful sourdough bread bowl recipe that’s too good not to try.

7. Cheesy Sloppy Joe Bread Bowl

This meaty and cheesy bread bowl is how you eat your sloppy Joe. It’s as good as the classic, but less of the mess! You can put together this flavorful meal in 30 minutes. We bet this will be hubby’s favorite bread bowl recipe!

8.Hot and Cheesy Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

Heat up a bread bowl chock-full of hot, cheesy dip. To make it extra special, make it with jalapeño, artichoke, and lots of melted mozzarella cheese. Now that’s a fiery hot and cheesy jalapeno artichoke dip.

9.Roasted Cheesy Potato and Ham Soup

Another entry into this amazing list of comforting bread bowl soup recipes. Fill your soup with cheese, potato, and ham to feed your soul. The best part about this dish is the homemade soft, buttery pretzel bowl.

10.Creamy Ranch and Cheese Bread Bowl Dip

This features a blend of white cheddar, Pepper Jack, and mozzarella cheese. The creamy ranch and cheese make it the epitome of a creamy and cheesy bread bowl dip.

11.Cheesy Potato Soup

The best thing about a bread bowl recipe like this cheesy potato soup is that they are easy to whip up and at the same time, yummy and filling. A great way to keep you energized and warm throughout the day.

12.Hot Dried Beef Dip

If you’re planning to make dried beef dip, any kind of round bread will do. But trust me when I say that if you want extreme flavor and unique taste, go for pumpernickel bread. Try it and see for yourself!

13.Mini Garlic and Mozzarella Bread Bowls

Agreat after-school snack to give your kids some time to relax after a long day at school. Mini garlic and mozzarella bread bowls will leave them full until before dinner.

14.Customizable Bread Bowl Breakfast

Bread bowls are great because you can pretty much throw anything into them. Customize each mini bread bowl recipe by filling them with different breakfast treats. The possibilities are endless!

15.Chicken Cordon Bleu Bread Bowls

If you like chicken cordon bleu, then there’s no reason to skip a tasty bread bowl recipe like this. Enjoy a spoonful of chicken, ham, broccoli, and a delicious creamy sauce in every bite. Don’t forget the toasted mozzarella cheese on top.

It’s perfection!

Watch this video from Tasty for more bread bowl recipes:

A bread bowl recipe is a really unique way of serving warm and hearty soups and stews. It’s mouthwatering and very pleasing. This roundup of delicious bread bowl recipes will give you a wonderful selection of meals.

Cook any of these recipes every time the weather gets cooler. Don’t forget to share with the rest of the family!

Which bread bowl recipe are you planning to try? Let us know in the comments section below!

