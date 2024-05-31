Breakfast Mushrooms - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Last updated: Jun 25, 2022 · Recipes developed by Vered DeLeeuw and nutritionally reviewed by Rachel Benight MS, RD · This website generates income via ads and uses cookies.

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Eggs baked in portobello mushrooms are lovely for breakfast and are perfect when you have people over for brunch.

They are actually substantial enough to serve as a filling lunch or even as a meatless dinner.

The combination of mushrooms and eggs is a classic one. There are several ways to go about it, but my favorite is to stuff portobello mushrooms with eggs and bake them in the oven.

These breakfast mushrooms are a gorgeous and filling dish. I make them quite often because everyone always raves about them.They are ready in about 30 minutes, and they're quite easy to make.

Jump to: Ingredients

Instructions

Expert tip

Frequently asked questions

Variations

Serving suggestions

Storing leftovers

Related recipes

Foodie Newsletter

Recipe Card

Ingredients

You'll only need a few simple ingredients to make this tasty breakfast. The exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:

Portobello mushrooms: I suggest you try to find ones that are similar in size and that are not too deep. This will ensure that the eggs will cook evenly.

Olive oil spray: I love cooking with this delicious oil. But if you'd rather use an oil with a higher smoke point, you can use avocado oil instead.

To season: Kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.

Eggs: I normally use large eggs, but in this recipe, it's better to use medium eggs.

Parmesan cheese: It's best to use finely grated cheese and not coarsely shredded.

Chopped parsley: I use it mostly for garnish. It does greatly enhance the appearance of this dish.

Instructions

Making these breakfast mushrooms is easy! Scroll down to the recipe card for detailed instructions. Here's an overview of the steps:

Your first step is to broil portobello mushrooms.

Next, break an egg into each mushroom cap.

Bake until the egg whites are set. That's it! Breakfast is served.

Expert tip

The mushrooms are the stars of the show here, so choose them well. It's best to use large, firm portobello mushrooms. You don't want them too flat (or the egg will spill) or too deep (or the egg will take forever to cook).

Frequently asked questions

Should I remove the gills? Yes, it's best to remove them, although not mandatory. Removing the gills helps prevent the mushrooms from releasing too much water and becoming soggy. Do you wash mushrooms before using them in a recipe? You should clean mushrooms, but it's best to do so with damp paper towels. If you wash them they'll absorb water and become soggy. See Also 54 Delicious Cast Iron Skillet Recipes You'll Use Again and AgainCreamed Peas - My Incredible Recipes17 Savory Crepe RecipesBest Slow Cooker Pot Roast Recipe - Only 5 Ingredients! (+ Video) How can I prevent the mushrooms from being soggy? Here's what you can do to ensure the mushrooms are not soggy: 1. Wipe them clean, don't wash them (they absorb water). 2. Remove the gills. They tend to release a lot of liquid (I admit to not always doing this!). 3. Pre-broil them to release some of the water. 4. During the final step of baking, bake just until the egg whites are cooked. Baking too long will result in mushy mushrooms that have released their liquid into the eggs. But even if that happens, do not despair: carefully drain the liquid, and place the mushrooms on paper towels to soak as much of the liquid as you can.

Variations

The best way to vary this recipe is to add spices. In addition to salt, pepper, and garlic powder, you could sprinkle the eggs with a little onion powder, chili powder, or red pepper flakes.

Serving suggestions

These tasty mushrooms make a fun weekend breakfast, a great lunch, or a filling meatless dinner when served with a salad or some steamed veggies.

When I make them for dinner, I often serve them with a simple side of tomato salad. This makes for a delicious and colorful meal.

Storing leftovers

This dish is best enjoyed right away. If you must keep leftovers, do so only if the eggs are fully cooked.

Place the leftovers on paper towels in an airtight container (to absorb extra liquid) and keep them in the fridge for up to 3 days. Replace the paper towels daily. Reheat them in the microwave, covered, on 50% power.

Bell Pepper Eggs

Spinach Frittata

Ham and Egg Cups

Steak and Eggs

Recipe Card

4.92 from 261 votes Pin Recipe Print Recipe Breakfast Mushrooms These breakfast mushrooms are in fact substantial enough to serve as a filling lunch or a meatless dinner. Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time25 minutes mins Total Time30 minutes mins See Also The Best Easy Savory Mushroom Gravy Recipe Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Servings: 2 servings Calories: 258kcal Author: Vered DeLeeuw Ingredients ▢ 4 large portobello mushrooms

▢ Olive oil spray

▢ ½ teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt divided

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 4 medium eggs

▢ 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

▢ 4 tablespoons chopped parsley for garnish Instructions Preheat the broiler, setting the temperature to high. Set an oven rack in the middle of the oven. Line a rimmed broiler-safe baking sheet with foil.

Wipe the mushrooms clean with a damp paper towel. Gently twist off or cut the stem of each mushroom. Holding each mushroom in one hand, use a spoon to gently scrape out the gills.

Spray the mushroom caps with olive oil cooking spray on both sides. Sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, ⅛ teaspoon pepper, and ¼ teaspoon garlic powder. Broil until just tender, about 5 minutes on each side.

Remove the mushrooms from the oven. Drain any liquids. Switch the oven from broil to bake, setting the temperature to 400 degrees F.

Break an egg into each mushroom. If your eggs are large, you'll probably need to break each egg into a small bowl and pour some of the egg white out before pouring it into the mushrooms.

Sprinkle the mushrooms with the cheese. Bake until the egg whites are cooked, about 15 minutes.

Sprinkle the eggs with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper. Garnish with parsley and serve. Video Notes The FDA recommends cooking eggs thoroughly. During the final step of baking, bake just until the egg whites are cooked. Baking too long will result in mushy mushrooms that have released their liquid into the eggs. But even if that happens, do not despair: carefully drain the liquid, and place the mushrooms on paper towels to soak as much of the liquid as you can. Add Your Own Notes Click here to add your own private notes. They're only visible to you. If you clear your browser's cache, they'll be lost. Nutrition per Serving Serving: 2mushrooms | Calories: 258kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 16g | Sodium: 527mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g Subscribe I send out a weekly newsletter with a recipe and tips. Want these recipes in your inbox? Subscribe today! You can unsubscribe at any time. Follow Me Disclaimers Most of our recipes are low-carb (or keto) and gluten-free, but some are not. Please verify that a recipe fits your needs before using it. Recommended and linked products are not guaranteed to be gluten-free. Nutrition info is approximate, and the carb count excludes non-nutritive sweeteners. Nutrition info may contain errors, so please verify it independently. Recipes may contain errors, so please use your common sense when following them. Please read our Terms of Use carefully before using any of our recipes.

❤️ Let's connect! Follow me on Pinterest, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, or Twitter.