Bridge Party Recipes (2024)

Through the height of the bridge craze, from the late 1920s through the '60s, groups of gal pals met regularly in homes across the country; the gatherings ranged from casual (coffee and cake) to elaborate luncheons, when a multi-course meal was served.

And — by today’s standards, at least — the fare can earn a bad rap: "Food historians often look down on the dishes that became a huge part of sociable bridge," says Maggy Simony, author of Bridge Table or What's Trump Anyway. Think congealed molded salads, tea sandwiches, a range of dishes all tinted the same color — "these are the classic, Wasp-ish foods of ladies bridge lunch."

"The one thing a ladies lunch always was? Polite," says Michael Stern, who co-authored Square Meals with his wife, Jane. The couple's cookbook delves into all sorts of delightfully dated recipes, from Hawaiian Chicken and Pineapple Curry to an entire lineup for a pink party buffet — every dish, from gin co*cktails splashed with grenadine, to an apple salad made with cherry Jell-O, boasts the hue.

Needless to say, the era left behind recipe after recipe of intriguingly period-specific grub. We compiled our five favorites — playful treats that are sure to be a crowd pleaser.