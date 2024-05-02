Bring Your Laptop Anywhere With These Stylish and Protective Backpacks — Several Are on Sale Now (2024)

Because comfort and durability are arguably the two most important factors when investing, we tested 43 laptop backpacks on two separate occasions in our New York City lab and in the real world to find the best ones for everyday wear with these considerations in mind. We packed each bag with computers, iPads, sweatshirts, and more, and carried them around to see how they felt. We then tossed each one onto the ground from a tabletop to test the bag’s durability (using dummy laptops, of course). Keep reading to learn more about our top picks for style, comfort, value, and more.

Since a laptop usually comes at a high price, it’s well worth it to invest in a backpack designed to protect your technology when you’re on the go. Whether you’re traveling on an airplane or trekking through campus, a comfortable, well-made backpack with a padded laptop pocket is a must-have.

Best Overall Solo Re:Define Backpack

Design 5/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It The bag looks and feels compact but has a surprisingly large interior. What to Consider One of the zippers is fraying after four months of use. Looking for a commuter backpack to take with you to the office and beyond? Solo’s Re:Define Backpack is equipped with everything a traveler or commuter needs for long days away from home. At first glance, the bag looks like a normal-sized backpack but it has a deceptively large interior with plenty of pockets to store both big and small items. The 15.6-inch laptop pocket in the back is fully padded and the bag also has an external USB port and a headphone port for traveling seamlessly with electronic devices. Even when we had the bag packed full of accessories and clothing, it felt nearly weightless and exceptionally comfortable to carry thanks to the padded and adjustable shoulder straps. Made with recycled polyester, the backpack performed perfectly during our durability tests and didn’t sustain any scuffs or scratches after we tossed it onto the ground several times. All of the contents packed appeared to be in their original condition so we feel confident in this backpack’s protective abilities. The zippers also impressed us by being super smooth even when the bag was packed to the brim. While it’s not the most stylish backpack on the market, its functional and simple design makes it well worth it — a great option for anyone looking for a durable backpack. The Details: 18 x 13 x 7 inches | 1.43 pounds | Recycled PET polyester | 15.6-inch laptop pocket | USB port





Best Sustainable Troubadour Orbis 1-pocket Backpack

Design 4.3/5

Comfort 4.8/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It It’s made with 100 percent recycled materials that can be fully recycled if the bag can no longer be used. What to Consider The main zipper has a fabric trim over it which makes it difficult to open and close the bag. This backpack from Troubadour is one of the most unique backpacks we’ve ever tested. Not only is the bag made with 100 percent recycled fabric but when it’s no longer able to be used, it can actually be recycled instead of going into a landfill. While we’re big fans of the sustainability of the bag, it’s also extremely comfortable to wear and looks very sleek from the outside. The back panel and shoulder straps have lifejacket-level padding so you’ll be plenty comfortable wearing the bag for long periods of time. Your laptop will be thoroughly protected thanks to the cushioned pocket in the back — a distinguishing feature of a good laptop bag. There's an ideal amount of small and medium-sized pockets sprinkled throughout the interior and exterior so it’s easy to pack a sweatshirt, book, phone charger, keys, and more for a trip. The design and materials of the bag feel exceptionally durable, and it still looks new after four months of regular use. The only issue we ran into was with the zipper being slightly difficult to find because of the fabric hood that covers the main zipper. The Details: 17.6 liters | 16.5 x 11.8 x 5.5 inches | 3.3 pounds | Recycled polyester | 16-inch laptop pocket















Best Leather Bee & Kin The Midi Nomad Backpack

Design 4.5/5

Comfort 4.5/5

Durability 4.8/5

Value 4.8/5 Why We Love It The sleek leather material looks nicer than a typical nylon backpack. What to Consider The straps are a bit too long, even when they are adjusted to the shortest setting. Constructed with soft and sleek Italian leather, this mid-sized backpack has the perfect combination of style and functionality. It’s big enough to fit a laptop up to 13 inches long but it’s small enough that it can be used beyond traveling or commuting for everyday activities like running errands. After four months of use, we found this to be the perfect medium-sized bag that is easy to clean, making it a perfect option for everyday use. It can easily fit a laptop, water bottle, wallet, notebook, and headphones with plenty of room left over. While we love the size for versatility, it still has plenty of thoughtful features for travelers like a pocket for a wireless charger (sold separately) and several interior pockets for storing accessories. The leather material has a soft and plush feel to it which makes carrying the bag comfortable but we wish the straps were a little shorter since the bag sits a little low on the back. Since the backpack is smaller and lightweight, this isn’t a huge issue and we still think the high-quality backpack is worth it for traveling, commuting, and everyday use. The Details: 13 x 11.6 x 5.5 inches | 2.6 pounds | Leather | 13-inch laptop pocket









































Best Convertible Aer Flight Pack 3

Design 4.5/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 4.5/5 Why We Love It It can be used as a duffel bag or backpack. What to Consider The laptop sleeve is just a slip pocket in the main compartment. We love that the Aer Flight Pack 3 can be used as a daily commuter’s backpack or it can be converted into a duffel bag or briefcase for a business trip or weekend getaway. There are plenty of pockets for organization with a designated laptop sleeve in the main compartment, another compartment with more than seven smaller pockets, and a small zippered pouch in the front. The laptop sleeve is only a slip pocket and, while it kept the laptop in place during our durability test, it isn’t as secure as it could be if it was a zippered pocket. We also found that there's a lot of space for clothes and tech devices for a quick weekend getaway or business trip. Because the pack is made with abrasion- and tear-resistant ballistic nylon, it feels sturdy and durable, sustaining no damage after we dropped it off a tabletop. Plus, the backpack, top handle, and duffel straps were equally comfortable when carrying the bag in all three ways. The Details: 20 liters | 18 x 12 x 5.5 inches | 3.4 pounds | Cordura ballistic nylon | 16-inch laptop pocket













Best for Business Trips Samsonite Just Right Standard Backpack

Design 5/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 4.8/5 Why We Love It It has a sleek, professional design with a variety of pockets for extra organization while traveling for work. What to Consider The capacity is on the smaller side. The Samsonite Just Right Standard Backpack is thoughtfully designed with business travelers in mind. Equally professional and functional, the backpack is outfitted with a sleek nylon material, silver zippers, and a silky, purple patterned fabric lining. When we packed the backpack with a laptop, a travel tablet, a sweatshirt, and a few more small items, we were impressed with the capacity, but it likely can’t fit too much more in the main compartment. However, we love that there are pockets throughout the backpack that makes it easy to pack smaller items and stay organized between the two main compartments. The zippered laptop sleeve in the back is padded and provided enough protection to keep it safe when we dropped it from a tabletop. The padding on the back and on the straps made the backpack noticeably comfortable to wear even when it was packed full. The Details: 16.5 x 12.25 x 5.5 inches | 2.43 pounds | Nylon | 15.6-inch laptop pocket | USB port













Best Padding Incase Icon Backpack

Design 4/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 4.3/5 Why We Love It The backpack is outfitted with thick padding. What to Consider It doesn’t have a water bottle pocket or trolley sleeve. The Incase Icon Pack thoroughly impressed us with very thick padding throughout the backpack which adds an abundance of protection and comfort. The back has a padded laptop sleeve that was noticeably thick when we first opened up the backpack. When we dropped the bag onto the floor to test for durability, none of the contents were damaged. The thick padding in the back and on the straps provides comfort while wearing the pack, and we love that the adjustable strap is lined with a soft fabric. Although we wish this backpack came with more features like a water bottle holder or trolley sleeve, the pack has two spacious compartments, a front pocket, and a variety of smaller pockets for exceptional organization on the inside making it well worth the investment for the comfortable and durable backpack. The Details: 20 liters | 19 x 13 x 9 inches | 2.7 pounds | 840D nylon | 15-inch laptop pocket













Best Solar-powered Solgaard Lifepack Backpack

Design 5/5

Comfort 4/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It It’s made out of recycled plastic bottles found on beaches and a built in solar-powered USB charger. What to Consider The capacity is smaller than other backpacks we tested. While this backpack impressed us during testing, it also won us over thanks to Solgaard’s sustainability mission where all of their products are made with ocean-bound recycled materials. The brand uses its patented Shore-tex material to create this backpack with recycled plastic water bottles found on beaches or river banks. In addition, the backpack includes a solar-powered USB charging port so you can charge on the go without having to worry about the life of your power bank. In the lab, we were able to fit all of the items on our packing list, including a sweatshirt, a laptop, an iPad, a notebook, and a water bottle, but there wasn’t a lot of space left over. The laptop sleeve is in the back of the bag and although it’s just a slip pocket, it wasn’t damaged during our durability tests. When it comes to padding, the backpack is outfitted with ample cushioning that makes it comfortable to wear with the adjustable, supportive chest strap, too. The Details: 12.4 x 6.9 x 19 inches | 4.85 Pounds | Anti-theft lock | USB port











Best Basic Béis The Backpack

Design 4.8/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 4/5

Value 4.5/5 Why We Love It It has a simple, no-frills design for extra versatility. What to Consider It may be too large for every-day use. See Also The Best Laptop Bags of 2024 We love the simple design of the Béis backpack and found that it’s packed full of thoughtful features making it the perfect backpack for travelers, students, commuters, and more. We were impressed with the large capacity of the main compartment that could easily fit all of the items on our packing list, including tech items like a laptop and iPad on the inside and a water bottle in one of the two slip pockets on the sides. The main compartment has several smaller pockets and a designated padded laptop sleeve. After we did our drop test to evaluate the durability, the padding did a good job of protecting the laptop, but there isn’t padding at the bottom of the bag which had us questioning how much protection the backpack offers. Even when it was completely packed, the padded straps were comfortable to wear and the back had more padding for added comfort, too. The Details: 22 liters | 19 x 13 x 5.5 inches | 1.8 pounds | Cotton, PVC, polyester | 14.5-inch laptop pocket











Best Splurge Lo & Sons Rowledge

Design 5/5

Comfort 4/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It The nylon material and leather accents give the backpack a sleek look without sacrificing protection. What to Consider The laptop compartment is too small for any computers over 13 inches long. Lo & Sons’ The Rowledge laptop backpack is one of the most expensive bags we tested, but it seriously delivered in performance. The nylon exterior outfitted with leather accents makes this sleek and timeless bag a dream for travelers and office-goers. While it may small from the outside, we found that it was possible to fit a sweatshirt, a laptop, an iPad, a notebook, and a water bottle with ease. Our only gripe is that the laptop pocket can only fit laptops that are 13 inches or smaller so you'll want to consider that if you own a larger computer. The adjustable straps and ample padding throughout the entire backpack add to the comfort and durability of the pack. Although the bag felt a little stiff at first, the material quickly contours to the shape of your shoulders and back over time for a more comfortable fit after a few wears. After tossing the bag off of a tabletop, the laptop remained unharmed in the designated sleeve in the back of the bag and the exterior showed no signs of damage so we think this sturdy, well-made backpack is worth the splurge. The Details: 21 liters | 16.5 x 11.5 x 6.75 inches | 3.2 pounds | Nylon, leather | 13.5-inch laptop pocket









Best Budget Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack

Design 5/5

Comfort 4.8/5

Durability 4.5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It The bag has lots of smart features for travelers. What to Consider The materials feel lower in quality. This wallet-friendly backpack exceeded expectations during testing due to all of the thoughtful designs that rivaled the most expensive bags we tested. After four months of regularly using the bag, we especially love the padded laptop sleeve that protects laptops up to 15.6 inches long. The backpack has a variety of other smart features including a USB port, a passcode lock, and a headphone port to make traveling with electronics a breeze. We found that the main compartment is very spacious and easy to pack with bulkier items like a jacket or lunchbox and the front compartment has tons of little pockets for organizing smaller items. Made with polyester fabric, the backpack feels fairly durable and didn’t get damaged during our durability tests but it is noticeably lower quality than the other bags we tested with a higher price point. However, the straps have comfortable padding and adjustable buckles so the bag is still very comfortable to carry. The Details: 18.5 x 11.8 x 5.5 inches | 1.83 pounds | Polyester blend | 15.6-inch laptop pocket | USB and headphone port | Password lock

















Best Organization Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe

Design 5/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It It has plenty of pockets for organizing all of your belongings efficiently. What to Consider The capacity could have been bigger. The Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe has a variety of interior and exterior pockets to stay orgnaized on the go. There’s a designated spot for all of your must-haves with a padded laptop pocket in the back, a main compartment with slip and zippered pockets, and a spacious front pocket for items like a notebook. Plus, there’s a side slip pocket for your water bottle and a trolley sleeve for attaching the pack to a suitcase. We love the ability to access your laptop from the back zipper or through the main compartment of the backpack. Additionally, we appreciated the sleek pack’s compression straps so you can adjust the capacity of the bag, but we still thought the main compartment could have held a bit more. The padded backpack straps are comfortable to wear for long periods of time and if you live in a rainy climate, the durable recycled nylon exterior is also water-resistant. The Details: 20 liters | 18.9 x 11.42 x 5.31 inches | 2.51 pounds | Recycled nylon | 17-inch laptop pocket









Best Style Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack

Capacity 4.2/5

Durability 4/5

Value 4/5

Comfort 4.6/5 Why We Love It This lightweight backpack has a sleek and contemporary design that comes in several earthy colors. What to Consider It has a smaller capacity than many backpacks and can only fit a day or two of clothes. If you’re looking to travel in style with a great carry-on backpack, Everlane’s The ReNew Transit Backpack is the perfect fit. Functional and contemporary, we found it to be best suited for day outings because of its smaller capacity. The bag fit all of the packing items during testing, but it would be difficult to fit much more in the main compartment. The ReNew Transit was also comfortable to wear thanks to its lightweight polyester material and compact build. The front flap of the backpack has an external pocket for smaller items, and it folds over to attach magnetically to the front of the backpack. During our durability tests, the front magnets stayed securely together, and the body of the backpack didn’t get crushed or damaged. We liked how it can fit under an airplane seat, making it a versatile backpack when traveling, too. The laptop sleeve keeps a computer safe and there's also a water bottle holder on the side and an additional front zippered pocket below the folding magnetic lock. With five earthy tones to choose from, this is a bag to fit all travel style preferences. The Details: 27 liters | 12 x 17.5 x 7.25 inches

















Most Versatile Monos Metro Backpack

Design 4.5/5

Comfort 4.5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It The front pocket comes off so you can travel with or without the extra space. What to Consider The original model has visible snaps when the front pocket is removed but that's been updated with the newer version. The Monos Metro Backpack has a removable front pocket that adds quite a bit of extra space which is a game-changer for traveling. For other times when you may not need the excess room, all you have to do is pull the discrete cord in the back of the pouch to release it and take it off. Best of all, when you take off the pouch, the backpack still looks sleek and it doesn't look like any part of the bag is missing thanks to the brand's modular system for taking on and off the pouch. We love the soft vegan leather look of the pack and found the materials to provide protection against laptop damage when we dropped it. There are several pockets inside the main compartment and the laptop pocket is in the back, separated from the rest of the bag. Whether traveling on an airplane or heading into the office, this stylish bag is ideal for those looking for a versatile backpack. It also comes in nylon fabric with more colors to choose from. The Details: 18 liters | 11.5 × 16.5 × 6 inches | 3 pounds | Vegan leather or nylon | 15-inch laptop pocket













Best Value Bagsmart Bonchemin Laptop Backpack

Design 5/5

Comfort 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It The high-quality material and functional design is similar to pricier bags we tried. What to Consider You have to clip the laptop pocket with the provided carabiners otherwise the bag will open and your laptop will drop. Rivaling higher-priced backpacks we tried, this option from Bagsmart proves that you don’t have to sacrifice quality for a lower price so we dubbed it the best backpack for its high value. During our tests, we found that this bag is spacious enough to fit a laptop, an iPad, a notebook, and a sweatshirt with plenty of room left over to add more. The backpack is made with a cushioned polyester fabric and foam padded straps that had us raving about comfort when wearing. However, because the bag is made out of fabric, it may get dirtier than a nylon pack but it didn’t show any signs of damage during our durability tests. With four separate zippered compartments and over 10 interior pockets, travelers will also appreciate the variety of spots to organize everything. The pack also has anti-theft zippers, a USB charging port, a side water bottle pocket, and a trolley sleeve making this one of the best-designed laptop backpacks we tried. The Details: 18.5 x 12.5 x 7 inches | 1.5 pounds | Polyester | 15.6-inch laptop pocket | USB port













Best for Photographers Peak Design Everyday Backpack

Capacity 5/5

Portability 5/5

Durability 5/5

Value 5/5 Why We Love It It comes with velcro separators for added protection for camera or video gear. What to Consider The magnetic top opening has a slight learning curve to open the backpack easily. The Peak Design Everyday Backpack will give you peace of mind when it comes to protecting your camera or video equipment while traveling. Its structured design adds extra protection and the backpack comes with four stiff velcro separators to further protect fragile technology. Plus, the padded laptop sleeve in the back will ensure that your laptop travels safely. The icing on the cake of this backpack is how lightweight it feels to wear, especially for long periods of time. The weatherproof nylon exterior didn’t scuff or get scratched when we threw the backpack onto the floor and best of all, the laptop and iPad remained unharmed. Since the bag is designed for photographers, it comes with three separators that velcro to the side of the backpack to protect and organize camera gear. The magnetic top latch was slightly finicky to open at first, but once done, it gets easier to use. The Details: 30 liters | 24.5 x 14.2 x 7.8 inches | 4.10 pounds | Recycled nylon, polyester | 15-inch laptop pocket | Fits DSLR cameras







