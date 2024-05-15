Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) (2024)

- Make sure you are connected to the T-Mobile or Sprint network or Wi-Fi.

- Choose your device on the Devices page, then click the Security drop-down to find Mobile Device Unlock steps.

- Wait while the device completes the unlock.

- Restart the device.

- You do not see the apps or settings listed for your device, as it may require an unlock code.

You have a device not listed on the Devices page." ] }, { 'carrier': 'AT&T', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "Call 1-800-331-0500 or dial 611 from your AT&T device", 'requirements': [ "

Your service must be active for at least 60 days with no past due or unpaid balance.

AT&T PREPAID℠ devices must have at least 6 months of active service." ], 'description': [ "

- Go to AT&Ts unlock your device page

- Provide account information

- Confirm and receive unlock code" ] }, { 'carrier': 'Boost', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-BOOST-4U", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum 12 months of service." ], 'description': [ "Eligible customers can request a domestic SIM unlock by contacting Boost Mobile Customer Care at 1-888-BOOST-4U" ] }, { 'carrier': 'Century Link', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-866-375-5928", 'requirements': [], 'description': [] }, { 'carrier': 'Comcast', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-936-4968", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 60 days of paid service and must be an Xfinity Mobile device." ], 'description': [] }, { 'carrier': 'Consumer Cellular', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-888-345-5509", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 180 days of service" ], 'description': [ "Call their customer service for step-by-step directions." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Cricket', 'type': 'GSM ', 'contactInfo': "1-800-274-2538", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of six months of paid service and purchased from Cricket." ], 'description': [ "To request a Cricket Mobile Device unlock, please call or chat with a Cricket Support Advocate, or visit your local Cricket store." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Google-Fi', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-844-TALK-2-FI", 'requirements': [], 'description': [ "Please contact Google Fi at (855) 696-1128 for assistance." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Kroger i-wireless', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "Dial 611 from your Kroger Wireless phone or call 866-434-7796", 'requirements': [], 'description': [ "If you have questions about the status of a phone unlock request, you may contact Kroger Wireless Customer Service by calling 866-434-7796, or visit their website." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Metro by T-Mobile', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-888-863-8768", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 180 days of paid service and purchased from Metro by T-Mobile." ], 'description': [ "- Make sure you are connected to the Metro by T-Mobile network or Wi-Fi.

- Swipe up on your Home screen to open the Apps tray and follow the steps below:

- Newer Samsung Devices (2019 or newer): Settings > Connections > More Connection Settings > Select Network Unlock

- Other Android Devices: Use the Device Unlock app or Unlock app pre-installed on your device and follow instructions on-screen. If you do not have this app, your device is unlocked or it is on a 2019 or newer OS.

- Select Permanent Unlock

If you have an Apple device, once it becomes eligible, Metro by T-Mobile will automatically authorize, and initiate unlock for your device remotely. To complete the unlock on your device, please follow these steps.

- Verify that your device is eligible to be unlocked.

- Make sure your device is on WiFi.

- Insert a non-T-Mobile SIM card into your Apple device and complete the first-time use.

If the device has already been set up, follow the on-screen instructions to sign into your Apple ID.

If you don’t get the setup prompt or if no SIM is available:

- Backup your iPhone.

- After you make a backup, erase your iPhone.

- Restore your iPhone from the backup you just made." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Mint Mobile', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-213-372-7777", 'requirements': [ "Customers are eligible for this program only once every twelve months." ], 'description': [ "Customers who would like to check if they are eligible for or can submit a request to unlock their phone(s) can do so by calling customer care at 1-800-683-7392." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Net10 Wireless', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-888-442-5102", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service Net10 Wireless. " ], 'description': [ "Please contact Net10 Wireless at 1-877-836-2368 for assistance." ] }, { 'carrier': 'SafeLink Wireless', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-888-442-5102", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service and purchased from SafeLink." ], 'description': [ "Please contact SafeLink at 1-888-442-5102 for assistance." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Simple Mobile', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-888-442-5102", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service with Simple Mobile. " ], 'description': [ "Customers who would like to check if they are eligible or submit an unlocking request can do so by calling 1-877-878-7908." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Sprint', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-211-4727", 'requirements': [ "The device must be or have been active on the Sprint network for a minimum of 40 days and be purchased from Sprint." ], 'description': [ "Customers who would like to check if they are eligible or submit an unlocking request can do so by calling 1-888-211-4727." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Straight Talk', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-442-5102", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service with Straight talk." ], 'description': [ "Customers who would like to check if they are eligible or submit an unlocking request can do so by calling 1-888-442-5102." ] }, { 'carrier': 'T-Mobile', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-800-937-8997 or dial 611 from your T-Mobile Phone", 'requirements': [ "The device must be sold by T-Mobile and at least 365 days must have passed since the device was activated on the T Mobile network." ], 'description': [ "- Make sure you are connected to the T-Mobile network or Wi - Fi.

- Select your device type below and follow the steps:

Android:

Swipe up on your Home screen to open your Apps list and follow the steps for your manufacturer:

- Samsung: Settings > Connections > More Connection Settings > Network Unlock

- OnePlus: Settings > Wi-Fi & internet > SIM & network, then choose Advanced or Network Unlock

- LG: Settings > Network & internet > Mobile networks > Network unlock > Continue

- T-Mobile REVVLRY: Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile network > Advanced > Network Unlock

Older Android or other manufacturers:

- For Android 7 and newer, open the Device Unlock app. If you don’t have this app, your device is either unlocked or uses one of the newer steps above.

- For Android 6 and older, choose your device on the Devices page, then click the Security drop-down to find Mobile Device Unlock steps.

Select Permanent Unlock and wait while the device completes the unlock.

- Restart the device.

Apple iPhone:

- If you have a locked iPhone that’s eligible, Contact us so we can submit the unlock.

- If your iPhone is showing unlocked on My T-Mobile, follow these steps to complete the process.

Other devices:

- Choose your device on the Devices page, then click the Security drop-down to find Mobile Device Unlock steps.

- If the steps mention an unlock code, Contact T-Mobile so they can provide it." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Tello', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-866-377-0294", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 90 days of paid service with Tello. " ], 'description': [ "Customers who would like to check if they are eligible or submit an unlocking request can do so by calling 1-866-377-0294." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Ting', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-855-846-4389", 'requirements': [], 'description': [ "Contact Ting at 1-855-846-4389, or visit their website: https://ting.com/blog/unlocked-cell-phone/" ] }, { 'carrier': 'Total Wireless', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-442-5102", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service with Total Wireless." ], 'description': [ "Contact Total Wireless at 1-866-663-3633." ] }, { 'carrier': 'TracFone', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-442-5102", 'requirements': [], 'description': [ "You can check if you are eligible or submit a request in TracFone’s online portal at www.tfwunlockpolicy.com, or contact TracFone at 1-888-442-5102." ] }, { 'carrier': 'TruConnect', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-800-430-0443", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service with TruConnect" ], 'description': [] }, { 'carrier': 'US Cellular', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-888-944-9400", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 120 days of paid service with US cellular. " ], 'description': [ "Contact US Cellular at 1-888-944-9400." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Verizon', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-800-922-0204", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 60 days of paid service with Verizon." ], 'description': [ "Contact Verizon at 1-800-922-0204 for assistance." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Virgin Mobile', 'type': 'CDMA', 'contactInfo': "1-416-348-1892", 'requirements': [], 'description': [ "Contact Virgin at 1-888-322-1122." ] }, { 'carrier': 'Walmart Family Mobile', 'type': 'GSM', 'contactInfo': "1-877-760-8760", 'requirements': [ "The device has been active for a minimum of 12 months of paid service with Walmart Family Mobile." ], 'description': [] } ] } return vm; function init() { } async function BEACON(e) { window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; var data = e; var payload = {}; payload = { event: `${data.Category}_${data.Action}`, ecommerce: { [data.TYPE]: { Action: `user selected ${data.Action}`, Category: `${data.Category}`, Label: `${data.Label}`, } }, } _clear: true dataLayer.push(payload) } function updateRequirements() { let dropdownVal = document.getElementById('carrierselector').value; let carrierContent = document.getElementById('populateContent'); let carrierObj = vm.carrierData.find(({ carrier }) => carrier === dropdownVal); BEACON({ TYPE: 'Click', Action: `selected_${dropdownVal}`, Category: 'BYOP', Label: `selected ${dropdownVal}`, }) carrierContent.innerHTML = 'Contact information:

' + carrierObj.contactInfo + '

'; if (carrierObj.requirements.length > 0) { carrierContent.innerHTML += 'Requirements:

' + carrierObj.requirements[0]; } } function showModal() { Helpers.displayPopup('modal', {}) } function lockedUnlocked(lockedOrUnlocked) { document.getElementById('continueBtn').disabled = false; // if phone is unlocked if (lockedOrUnlocked) { document.querySelector('.unlocked').style.display = 'block'; document.querySelector('.locked').style.display = 'none'; BEACON({ TYPE: 'Click', Action: 'clicked_unlocked', Category: 'BYOP', Label: `clicked_unlocked`, }) return; } // if phone is locked document.querySelector('.unlocked').style.display = 'none'; document.querySelector('.locked').style.display = 'block'; BEACON({ TYPE: 'Click', Action: `clicked_locked_||_I don't know`, Category: 'BYOP', Label: `clicked_locked_||_I don't know`, }) populateDropdown() } function populateDropdown() { let dropdown = document.getElementById('carrierselector'); dropdown.length = 0; let defaultOption = document.createElement('option'); defaultOption.text = '-Select your carrier-'; dropdown.add(defaultOption); dropdown.selectedIndex = 0; let option; for (let i = 0; i < vm.carrierData.length; i++) { option = document.createElement('option'); option.text = vm.carrierData[i].carrier; dropdown.add(option); } } function renderCompatibilityView(container = 'viewContainer', view = 'checkCompatibility', data = {}) { Helpers.renderView(container, view, data); } function handleVideo() { _wq.push({ id: 'j5gewthjjf', onReady: function (video) { if (video.state() === "playing") { video.pause(); toggleClasses() return } if (video.state() === "paused") { video.play(); toggleClasses() return } } }); } })