Brittany Higgins fails in bid to delay defamation trial brought by Senator Linda Reynolds (2024)

Brittany Higgins has failed in her application to delay a defamation trial after a claim brought against her by Senator Linda Reynolds.

Senator Reynolds is suing Ms Higgins and her fiancé David Sharaz over social media posts made in July last year.

Ms Higgins' lawyers told the West Australian Supreme Court today their client's mental health had suffered since the judgement in a separate defamation case brought by Bruce Lehrmann against Network 10.

In that civil judgement, Justice Michael Lee found on the balance of probabilities Mr Lehrmann had raped Ms Higgins.

Mr Lehrmann's trial in the ACT Supreme Court was abandoned due to juror misconduct and there remain no criminal findings against him.

Mr Lehrmann maintains his innocence.

Today in court, Ms Higgins' lawyer Nicholas Owens had asked that the six-week trial date set to begin on July 24 be vacated on the grounds that he had not received the necessary instruction from his client to prepare for it.

Justice Paul Tottle accepted the impact on Ms Higgins' mental health and her ability to give instructions, but also acknowledged the impact on Senator Reynolds' health and mental health.

He found it was not in the interests of justice to delay the defamation trial.

'Get off the ride'

The court also heard that Mr Sharaz had lost the appetite to continue to fight the case brought against him, with his lawyer saying he wanted to "get off the ride".

In a highly unusual step, Mr Sharaz also tweeted during the proceedings that he had decided not to defend the claims against him by Ms Reynolds.

"I can no longer afford to pay legal costs to defend myself over a six-week trial," Mr Sharaz posted on X.

"As a result I have informed the court that I will not fight Reynolds' legal action any more."

Mr Sharaz's lawyer, Jason MacLaurin, initially put to Justice Tottle that his client was "considering every avenue that will avoid the cost of expensive defamation litigation".

"His financial means do not admit to really being able to support it. If I can use vernacular, he probably won't buy a ticket on the Titanic, because that's where this action is heading, extremely expensive, heading for disaster, he … wants to get off this ride," he said.

Mr McLaurin was then made aware his client had posted a statement to X and attempted to read it to the court, but Justice Tottle would not allow it.

"It doesn't help me or help the parties for in effect, a client's instructions to be given over social media and for one side's address to the court to be interrupted for a social media broadcast," Justice Tottle said.

Outside court, Senator Reynolds' lawyer Martin Bennett said the social media post was a media stunt that aggravated proceedings.

"Senator Reynolds is very pleased with the result, she's looking forward to the opportunity to have her action dealt with in court," he said.

"She'll find the social media statement by Mr Sharaz to be insulting and aggravating and we'll see how that plays out."

Today was the first hearing in this case since Justice Lee's finding against Mr Lehrmann.

Justice Lee also found allegations of an attempted "political cover up" of the incident were "objectively short on facts, but long on speculation and internal inconsistencies".

'Highly traumatising event'

Mr Owens told the WA Supreme Court that the Lehrmann decision had produced new evidence that had to be considered but that his client had not been available to give instruction.

"It would be expected to be a highly traumatising event for my client who was found to be raped, she was thrust back into the public spotlight again," he told the court.

Mr Owens acknowledged producing evidence of these health concerns was hampered by his client and her treating doctors being overseas.

Justice Tottle refused the application to push the dates, saying if existing dates were vacated it may not be heard until the first quarter of next year.

"It has been said on many occasions that judicial time is a scarce public resource and it is important that I make the point that setting aside time for a six week trial has a very real effect on other litigants in this court," he said.

He also noted an affidavit filed by Ms Reynolds in which she outlined the mental and physical toll the action was taking.

Mediation push

Lawyers for Ms Higgins and Mr Sharaz indicated they still wanted to continue with mediation in a bid to head off the trial even at this late hour.

Following Justice Lee's ruling, Ms Higgins published a statement apologising to Senator Reynolds and her chief of staff, Fiona Brown, acknowledging they had been "hurt" in the aftermath of her complaint going public.

She also said she wanted to "find common ground".

However she said she did not agree of all of Justice Lee's findings.

Senator Reynolds has said she would not drop her defamation action unless Ms Higgins acknowledged what Senator Reynolds says are "false allegations" that she and Ms Brown "not only failed to support Ms Higgins but subjected her to a dreadful and damaging political cover-up".