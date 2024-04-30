Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (2024)

By Lauren on | Updated | 3 Comments

TheseBroccoli and Cheese Chaffle are a simple easy keto chaffle recipe. This is the best Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle recipe! This savory chaffle recipe has a crispy outside while being nice and fluffy inside.

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (1)

Chaffles are seriously becoming addicting in my house. They are so easy to make, low carb and best of all they taste amazing! As I come up with new chaffle recipes, you can be sure that I will be sharing them here on the blog.

For this keto chaffle I wanted something that was more of a meal vs a dessert. I love things like zucchini fritters, and I wanted something similar to them.

While I used cheddar cheese and broccoli to make this savory chaffle. If you are not a fan of broccoli it would work well with sautéed onions, spinach, and roasted peppers.

While I enjoyed them all by themselves if you are a fan of dipping things sour cream or ranch dressing would be the perfect pairing for a dipper for these savory chaffles.

Fresh or Frozen Broccoli?

I used fresh broccoli and I used the top parts of the broccoli instead of the stems. You could also heat up some frozen broccoli instead of using fresh. Just make sure that you drain any liquid from the broccoli after you cook it before adding it to your chaffle batter.

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (2)

How to Make Chaffles Crispy?

You are not going get crispy like flour based crispy when you are making chaffles, but you will get what is considered crispy for keto foods. The best way to get a chaffle crispy is to cook it for 4 minutes in your waffle maker and then after you remove it from the waffle maker let it sit on a plate for a minute or two. Letting the chaffle sit on the plate gives it time to stiffen up a bit. I prefer mine to set for a bit, Tom and the kids like to eat chaffles right out of the waffle maker. The preference is totally yours.

What do you cook a chaffle in?

I cook my chaffles in the mini Dash Waffle maker because it is cute, tiny and makes the perfect size for me chaffles. If you want to use a regular sized waffle maker you can. The difference is that with a mini waffle maker this recipe will make 2 chaffles, a regular sized waffle maker it will make 1 chaffle.

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (3)

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (4)

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Ingredients

  • cheddar cheese.
  • fresh chopped broccoli. I personally like using just the tops of the broccoli versus the stem part.
  • egg
  • Garlic powder

How to Make Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle

In a bowl mix almond flour, cheddar cheese, egg and garlic powder. I find it easiest to mix everything using a fork.

Add half the Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle batter to the Dish Mini waffle makerat a time. Cook chaffle batter in the waffle maker for 4 minutes.

Let each chaffle sit for 1-2 minutes on a plate to firm up. Enjoy alone or dipping in sour cream or ranch dressing.

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (5)

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle

Created by Lauren

4.16 from 33 votes

Prep Time 2 minutes mins

Cook Time 8 minutes mins

Servings 2 chaffles

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate Recipe

TheseBroccoli and Cheese Chaffle are a simple easy keto chaffle recipe. This is the best Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle recipe! This savory chaffle recipe has a crispy outside while being nice and fluffy inside.

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a bowl mix almond flour, cheddar cheese, egg and garlic powder. I find it easiest to mix everything using a fork.

  • Add half the Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle batter to the Dish Mini waffle makerat a time. Cook chaffle batter in the waffle maker for 4 minutes.

  • Let each chaffle sit for 1-2 minutes on a plate to firm up. Enjoy alone or dipping in sour cream or ranch dressing.

Serving: 1g | Calories: 170kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 112mg | Sodium: 211mg | Potassium: 94mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 473IU | Vitamin C: 10mg | Calcium: 229mg | Iron: 1mg

Blueberry Keto Chaffle, broccoli and cheddar chaffle, Broccoli and cheese chaffle, chaffle bread

Appetizer, Dinner, keto, low carb

Broccoli and Cheese Chaffle Recipe (6)

Did you make this?

2 Weight Watchers SmartPoints when using Fat free cheese

