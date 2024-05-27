Broccolini White Bean Frittata - Soy free Vegan Frittata. Glutenfree Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa 59 Comments
Broccolini White Bean Frittata. Gluten free Soy free Nut-free Vegan Frittata with Chickpea flour, beans, veggies. Easy, wholesome breakfast.
After sweet gf pancakes, today, I am bringing a delicious savory Frittata. No Soy, no tofu, just beans, broccolini, spices and herbs. Serve it warm with a generous drizzle of Sriracha or a creamy cool ranch or both. Or Slice up and make Sammishes.
It makes a great breakfast or even a meal. There is Broccolini, carrots and Sun dried tomato in it. Add more or less veggies to preference. The White beans are spiced up with Thyme and lemon and mashed. The beans add a feta-ish taste as well as work to hold the frittata and reduce the chickpea taste. The base is chickpea flour batter. Mix it all up, and bake and done.
Serve this Frittata warm with Sriracha/ketchup, with favorite gravy or dressings or in a sandwich. Use a cookie cutter to cut up round patties for a burger 🙂
Sarah has been busy with her second cute vegan baby and I am helping her out with this guest post 🙂 She has an amazing collection of raw recipes. Do stop by to say hi.
This Frittata stays well refrigerated as well. Change up the spices of flavors for variations.
****For the Recipe, please visit Sarah's blog here****. or see below.
Steps:
Chop up the veggies, mix the white beans with the spices and tang. Mix up the dry ingredients for the batter.
Make the chickpea flour batter. Fold in the beans and veggies. Drop the batter in a greased pan.
Bake until the center is jiggly. Serve warm or cold.
Broccolini White Bean Frittata - Soy free Vegan Frittata. Glutenfree Recipe
Broccolini White Bean Frittata. Gluten free Soy free Nut-free Vegan Frittata with Chickpea flour, beans, veggies. Easy, wholesome breakfast.
Prep Time20 minutes mins
Cook Time50 minutes mins
Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Servings: 8
Calories: 192kcal
Author: Vegan Richa
Ingredients
White Bean Feta:
- 1 15 oz (425 g) can great northern beans or scant 1.5 cups cooked
- 1.5 tsp dried thyme use less if you are not a fan of thyme
- 1/4 tsp (0.25 tsp) each of garlic powder and onion powder
- 1/4 tsp (0.25 tsp) salt
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- a very generous dash of black pepper
Chickpea batter:
- 3/4 cup (90 g) chickpea flour
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch or potato starch
- 1 Tbsp coconut flour or chickpea flour
- 1 Tbsp flaxmeal
- 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/2 tsp (0.5 tsp) salt or to taste
- 1/2 tsp (0.5 tsp) each of chipotle pepper powder, mustard powder, garlic powder, oregano
- 1/2 tsp (0.5 tsp) baking powder
- 3/4 cup (169.5 ml) coconut milk
- 1/4 cup (0.25 cup) water
- 2 tsp oil optional
Veggies:
- 1 loaded cup of chopped Broccolini/Broccoli 1/4 to 1/2 inch size chopped or use chopped greens
- 1/4 cup (32 g) chopped carrots
- 2 Tbsp chopped sun dried tomato
- 1 Tbsp chopped pickled jalapeno
- Other veggies or greens chopped
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F / 180ºc.
Add all the ingredients under Bean feta in a bowl. Mix and mash the beans a bit.(mash atleast half the beans well) and let sit till you prep.
Chop up the veggies and keep ready.
In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients of the chickpea batter (all ingredients till baking powder). Whisk well to combine. Add the coconut milk, oil and water and mix to combine.
Add the chopped veggies, and white beans to the batter. fold in.
Drop batter onto greased pie pan. Even it out. Top with tomato slices (optional).
Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until the center is not jiggly and the edges lightly brown.
Serve warm with Sriracha/ketchup, with favorite gravy or dressings or in a sandwich.
nutritional values based on one serving
Nutrition Facts
Broccolini White Bean Frittata - Soy free Vegan Frittata. Glutenfree Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 192Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 313mg14%
Potassium 664mg19%
Carbohydrates 29g10%
Fiber 7g29%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 10g20%
Vitamin A 1510IU30%
Vitamin C 70.7mg86%
Calcium 99mg10%
Iron 2.7mg15%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
in2insight
Had this one bookmarked for some time now and finally made it. It is so good!
Made it oil free and with the addition of one zucchini.
Flavors and texture were great and the hardest part was not going back for seconds. 🙂
Thank you for creating the sharing this recipe.
Vegan Richa Support
awesome! thank you for commenting!
Christina
Hi Richa! This looks very yummy. U fortunately I am not allowed to eat anything that contains coconut…is it okay to substitute with another milk alternative and maybe some sunflower/olive oil? Thanks!!!
Vegan Richa Support
almond milk is nice & any other veg oil
Vikki
Looks lovely. I’ve been experimenting with chickpea frittata and I find the result a bit dense. Does the coconut flour and corn flour lighten it? I’m guessing the baking powder helps a bit too. I used to make tofu frittata but have developed a soya allergy so I’m probably trying to reproduce the unreproducable!
Richa
You can add some whipped aquafaba as well. Yes cornstarch helps lighten it.
You can also use my mung bean omelet batter instead.
Reply
Vikki
Thanks for the advice! I seem to be physically incapable of following a recipe! I like to know exactly what every ingredient is giving to the recipe and whether it is necessary. This means I experiment A LOT! But there is a limit to how much frittata a family of 4 can eat, especially as the 2 mini family members won’t eat frittata! Your recipes offer a fantastic starting point! Today, based on this recipe here, I made a chickpea flour cake thing with tahini, lemon juice, cornflour, milled chia, water, salt and mashed haricot beans. Didn’t have time to cook up veggies too and didn’t have all the ingredients in. Ended up a bit like a cheese scone! But I can see how this recipe would work if I actually followed it!
Elissa B
I made this yesterday. I also like your mung bean omelette. Both are filling, tasty, and healthy!
Nichole
Thanks for posting this! I used sprouted beans for all of the bean ingredients because that’s what I had and used unsweetened soymilk for the liquid. The texture was interesting, and if I add ground chia or more flaxseed meal next time, probably will be more similar to egg omelette by proteins and emulsion and aeration.
Richa
Great! Yes play around with it to make it the texture you like. I usually also mash some of the beans so that they are not too intrusive
Reply
Nichole
Definitely blending to increase the surface area for binding sites, but left out details because some of the web form inputs have limited number of characters.
🙂
For a pseudo-egg dish, I’m trying to include or improve healthy protein and lipid properties of eggs:
albumin proteins (a phosphoglycoprotein) from beans;
glycoproteins from psyllium husk, apples, corn, etc.;
phospholipids from flaxseed, chia seed and phospholipids with lecithin
from sources such as soy, sunflower seed, canola;
and also considering enzymes and other characteristics I’m still reading about.
On the same subject, if you ever want to tinker with low temperature cooking (< 120F),
using sourdough starter which contains beneficial LAB bacteria and yeast to ferment flaxseed meal and provide aeration (dough thickness < 1/2 inch, fermentation time 3-6 hours at 90F, then baking at 110F):
flaxseed meal, sunflower seed, psyllium husk, applesauce
and a very high baker's ratio of more water than dry ingredients results in an
omelette like texture too but has more probiotic properties… still tinkering with this…
You might have recipes that include yogurt and have some of the same effect, but the beneficial LAB bacteria die at about 120F and the yeast at about 140F or so.
Will look through your yogurt lassis one day soon – thanks again for the delicious recipes.
D
This was delicious! I used broccoli, grated carrots, and green onions, and for the oil I used the oil from the sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with chopped kalamata olives and spicy ketchup. I also enjoyed the marinated beans so much that I think I will find a way to turn it into a dip! Thanks for the great recipe!
Miruna
Thank you for the recipe. I made it once and came out perfect and now is again in the oven. I have one question though. You mean canned coconut milk or the other one?
Heather
I made this today and was not disappointed. It was SO yummy. I made it with cauliflower and lots of spinach. This will now be a regular dish in my life! I look forward to experimenting with different ingredients. Thanks so much!
Richa
awesome!
Tei
Any substitute s for nutritional yeast please.. hard to find it !
Richa
omit it
Anjali @ Vegetarian Gastronomy
I was looking for somehing to make with chickpea flour that also had the protein and this was perfect! I made it exactly as you said, and it turned out awesome! I liked it even better once it had a chance to cool so that it pieced out nicely. Reheating leftovers tastes great too!
Richa
Awesome! so glad it turned out so well!
Emily
This frittata always comes out perfect. I use different beans and spices every few weeks.
Gem
Hello,
I am making this in 2 batches, one to freeze for later on in the week. Should I bake it, freeze it and then reheat it, or just freeze the raw mixture and bake it only when I want to eat it?
Thanks for the recipe, I have your book and love it!
Gem
Richa
Bake and freeze. Reheat in the oven or microwave.
Brighid
Thank you so much for coming up with delicious vegan, gluten free and soy free recipes! What a gift!
Pongodhall
I feel so happy to have found this wonderful site.
It sounds odd but until this I have never had omelette, frittata or anything with the dreaded eggs as the ingredient usually, I was so badly allergic as a child I still cannot bear the colour yellow! Even the smell nowadays makes me ill.
I am daring to gingerly go through them and having an amazing and unheard of experience very regularly!
So… Pensioner embarking on first of each is probably a big odd but these allergies do tend to bar foods for ever. It is so wondrous to have these terribly unusual breakfasts as I casually mention I am having an omelette for my brunch I am giving several a real shock as they know fine well I am completely banned in their ways.
You know happiness is veganism and I have very quietly gone my way for years for it really does lead to the most amazing reactions in so many people.
Richa
Awesome! so glad you like it.
ritu
can we use black beans instead of white ?
Caitlin
This looks fab! Do you think this is something I could make at the beginning of the week and take for lunch daily? Just reheat? Or will it just become a mess as the week goes on?
Richa
yes, you can bake it and keep and carry for lunch 🙂
Laura
Absolutely delicious!… Thank you for sharing this recipe… I forgot to add the sun-dried tomatoes and it was still great. My side dish was steamed broccoli,… I would do it again. Happy Thanksgiving!
Homestead Mania
Is it 3/4 CUP of coconut milk?
Richa
yes! updated 🙂
Heather Rennie
could the coconut milk be subbed for almond milk? thanks!
Richa
yes.
Lauren Martindale
What can I use to replace the chickpea flour?
Richa
try regular or oat flour. add 1/2 tsp turmeric for the color.
Reply
Ashtrash
what do you do if you are living in India and can’t find these beans here in the market. Any alternative?
Reply
Richa
You can use any similar beans to replace them any beans that cook to be soft and can be easily mashed. like black eyed peas (lobhia) white kidney beans ( white rajma), you can also use well cooked chickpeas/chana or cooked but not mushy chana dal.
maureen
I made this tonight! Excellent! It cooked up faster than 50 mins. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. I used frozen spinach for the greens.
natalietamara
This sounds delicious – I love the idea of cutting it up to make baked veggie burgers as well 🙂
Michelle Bingham
I would love to try these recipes.
Michelle Bingham
I would love to try these recipes.
BabyJune
This looks delicious! I always love your pies and pizzas; perhaps I will try this for breakfast this weekend. Thanks for the great recipes, as usual. 🙂
Annie
Yummy, Richa! Heading to The Sweet Life for the deets!
Mish
Its gorgeous I MUST try!
Jon H
Never mind in a sandwich imagine it with soup! That’s sound better to me.
india
i love the idea of this in a sandwich!
