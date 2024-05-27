Broccolini White Bean Frittata - Soy free Vegan Frittata. Glutenfree Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

After sweet gf pancakes, today, I am bringing a delicious savory Frittata. No Soy, no tofu, just beans, broccolini, spices and herbs. Serve it warm with a generous drizzle of Sriracha or a creamy cool ranch or both. Or Slice up and make Sammishes.



It makes a great breakfast or even a meal. There is Broccolini, carrots and Sun dried tomato in it. Add more or less veggies to preference. The White beans are spiced up with Thyme and lemon and mashed. The beans add a feta-ish taste as well as work to hold the frittata and reduce the chickpea taste. The base is chickpea flour batter. Mix it all up, and bake and done.



Serve this Frittata warm with Sriracha/ketchup, with favorite gravy or dressings or in a sandwich. Use a cookie cutter to cut up round patties for a burger 🙂





Sarah has been busy with her second cute vegan baby and I am helping her out with this guest post 🙂



This Frittata stays well refrigerated as well. Change up the spices of flavors for variations.



****For the Recipe, please visit Sarah's blog here****.



Steps:



Chop up the veggies, mix the white beans with the spices and tang. Mix up the dry ingredients for the batter.







Make the chickpea flour batter. Fold in the beans and veggies. Drop the batter in a greased pan.







Bake until the center is jiggly. Serve warm or cold.



