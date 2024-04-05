Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Jump to Recipe This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

This recipe takes snickerdoodles to the next level! Made with brown butter and a salted caramel core, each bite is a sweet and nutty dream!

Brown Butter Snickerdoodles With Salted Caramel Filling

These cookies are seriously amazing. Snickerdoodles have always been one of my favorite cookies, it brings back so many memories when I was little helping my mom make them in the kitchen for a Sunday treat. My favorite part was rolling the cookie balls in the cinnamon sugar. I really didn’t think it could get any better than traditional snickerdoodles, but I’m pretty sure this recipe for brown butter salted caramel snickerdoodles has changed my mind.

I mean, you really can’t go wrong with brown butter. And to make these snickerdoodles even better, they have a salted caramel core! The ooey-gooey center and nutty flavor from the brown butter makes these cookies some of the best that I’ve ever tried. I know that you guys will love these just as much as I do! Also, I will not be held responsible for any brown butter addictions that may develop. (But you should definitely try these brown butter blondies or zucchini bars with brown butter frosting next.)

Cookie Ingredients

These delectable cookies are a perfect combination of rich flavors and textures. The brown butter and salted caramel add a delightful twist to the classic snickerdoodle recipe. You’ll love them! Here is everything you’ll need to whip up a batch. (Measurements can be found below in the recipe card.)

All-Purpose Flour : The base of the brown butter snickerdoodle cookie dough.

: The base of the brown butter snickerdoodle cookie dough. Baking Soda : This helps the cookies rise and become nice and fluffy.

: This helps the cookies rise and become nice and fluffy. Cream of Tartar : Gives the cookies a tangy kick and that chewy texture!

: Gives the cookies a tangy kick and that chewy texture! Ground Cinnamon : The warm spice that adds flavor to the dough and the cinnamon-sugar coating.

: The warm spice that adds flavor to the dough and the cinnamon-sugar coating. Sea Salt: Balances the sweetness and enhances the overall taste. Look for the chunky kind for some extra texture.

Balances the sweetness and enhances the overall taste. Look for the chunky kind for some extra texture. Unsalted Butter : We’re gonna brown this bad boy to give the cookies a nutty, caramelized flavor. If you only have salted butter, just use less additional salt.

: We’re gonna brown this bad boy to give the cookies a nutty, caramelized flavor. If you only have salted butter, just use less additional salt. Dark Brown Sugar : Adds sweetness and a rich caramel undertone to the dough. Light brown sugar also works, but it will change the flavor of the snickerdoodles slightly.

: Adds sweetness and a rich caramel undertone to the dough. Light brown sugar also works, but it will change the flavor of the snickerdoodles slightly. Granulated Sugar : Sweetens things up and contributes to the texture. It’s also used for the cinnamon sugar mixture that the dough is rolled in!

: Sweetens things up and contributes to the texture. It’s also used for the cinnamon sugar mixture that the dough is rolled in! Large Egg : Keeps things together and adds moisture.

: Keeps things together and adds moisture. Egg Yolk : Makes the cookies extra rich and tender.

: Makes the cookies extra rich and tender. Vanilla Extract : I recommend using pure vanilla extract or making your own blend of vanilla extract so your cookies have the best flavor.

: I recommend using pure vanilla extract or of vanilla extract so your cookies have the best flavor. Plain Greek Yogurt : Keeps the cookies moist and tender. If you don’t have Greek yogurt, sour cream works too.

: Keeps the cookies moist and tender. If you don’t have Greek yogurt, sour cream works too. Caramel Squares : These little nuggets of gooey goodness melt into pockets of pure caramel bliss.

: These little nuggets of gooey goodness melt into pockets of pure caramel bliss. Coarse Sea Salt: Sprinkle this on top of the finished brown butter salted caramel snickerdoodles!

How to Make Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles

Fire up the oven, because it’s time to make the best brown butter snickerdoodles of your life! These brown butter salted caramel snickerdoodles are so easy to make, and even easier to devour. Be sure to grab a few for yourself, because if your family is anything like mine, these cookies will be snatched up in seconds!

Preparing the Cookie Dough

Mix Dry Ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, cinnamon, and set aside. Brown the Butter: To brown the butter, heat a medium saucepan to medium high heat. Add the sliced butter, whisking frequently. You will notice the butter starting to become frothy on the top and brown specks will start to form along the bottom. You have to watch it closely because the turn happens quickly and you don’t want it to burn. You will start to smell a nutty aroma and once it turns to a brown color, remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature. Caramel Pieces: While the butter is cooling, cut the caramel squares into quarters. Sugar Mixture: In a stand mixer, combine the brown butter and brown sugar, and 1/2 cup granulated sugar. (The 1/4 cup sugar will be used for rolling in the cookies). Mix until blended and smooth. Combine Wet and Dry Ingredients: Beat in egg, yolk, vanilla and yogurt and mix until combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients until combined. Chill the Dough: Form the dough into a ball and cover with plastic. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Baking

Preheat Oven, Prepare Cookies: Once you are ready to bake preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Measure about 2 tablespoons of dough and roll into a ball. Flatten the ball and place 1-2 caramel squares inside, wrap the cookie dough over the caramel and roll back into a ball. Make sure it is completely covered so that the caramel won’t stick to the pan. Roll in Cinnamon Sugar: Mix 1/4 cup sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and roll each cookie in the mixture. Place cookies on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet 2 inches apart. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt. (I used course sea salt) Bake: Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the edges turn lightly brown. The centers will be soft. Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes, then transfer your brown butter snickerdoodles to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.

Tips for Making the Best Brown Butter Snickerdoodles Check out these simple tips to make your brown butter salted caramel snickerdoodles taste even better. I’ve also included some fun variations for you to try! Get Your Butter Nice and Toasty : Take your time when browning the butter, letting it turn a beautiful golden color and giving off a nutty smell. This gives your cookies an incredible caramelized flavor. Just watch out so you don’t accidentally burn the butter – that’s a flavor we want to avoid!

: Take your time when browning the butter, letting it turn a beautiful golden color and giving off a nutty smell. This gives your cookies an incredible caramelized flavor. Just watch out so you don’t accidentally burn the butter – that’s a flavor we want to avoid! Don’t Overbake: I like to pull my cookies out of the oven while the centers are still a little soft. The cookies will continue to cook on the pan for a minute or two, and then you’ll end up with the perfect texture.

I like to pull my cookies out of the oven while the centers are still a little soft. The cookies will continue to cook on the pan for a minute or two, and then you’ll end up with the perfect texture. Mix Up the Caramel : Don’t feel restricted to plain caramel squares. Go wild and try different caramel fillings! Homemade caramel sauce , butterscotch chips, or even flavored caramel candies like salted caramel or espresso caramel. Just make sure to chop them up into small bits so they melt evenly.

: Don’t feel restricted to plain caramel squares. Go wild and try different caramel fillings! , butterscotch chips, or even flavored caramel candies like salted caramel or espresso caramel. Just make sure to chop them up into small bits so they melt evenly. Extra Mix-Ins: If you want a little extra oomph, throw in some mix-ins like chopped nuts (pecans, walnuts, or almonds) or chocolate chips. These will give your brown butter snickerdoodles a satisfying crunch or bursts of melty goodness.

If You Have Leftovers: Keep your brown butter salted caramel snickerdoodles in an airtight container at room temperature. They will stay good for about a week! For that just out of the oven effect, pop them in the microwave until warmed through before you enjoy them again.

