Brown Butter Snickerdoodles Recipe (2024)

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles are made with brown butter and have a caramel surprise in the center. If you like classic snickerdoodle cookies, you will LOVE this snickerdoodle recipe. They are amazing!

Favorite Snickerdoodle Cookies

I LOVE snickerdoodle cookies, they are one of my all-time favorite cookies. I have always loved them, especially during the holiday season. I love the classic snickerdoodles but you need to meet my ALL-TIME favorite snickerdoodle cookie. These Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles are the most amazing snickerdoodles EVER! Everyone that tries them falls in love after one bite. They are in my top 10 favorite cookies and that is saying a lot because I have made and ate a lot of cookies in my lifetime. These are FOR SURE a favorite!

Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

The brown butter takes a good snickerdoodle cookie to a GREAT snickerdoodle cookie, especially when you add caramel and sea salt to the mix. These cookies are life changing!The classic snickerdoodle gets transformed into a cookie that is off the charts in deliciousness. Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles are irresistible.

And don’t be afraid of browning butter, it is super simple!To brown the butter, heat a thick-bottomed skillet on medium heat. Add the sliced butter, whisking frequently. Continue to cook until the butter is melted. The butter will start to foam and browned specks will begin to form at the bottom of the pan. The butter should have a nutty aroma. Watch the butter carefully because it can go from brown to burnt quickly. Remove butter from the heat and let cool to room temperature.

That is it! And that simple step will change your life for the better. I promise, browned butter is the BEST and makes the most amazing snickerdoodles!

Caramel Surprise

The brown butter snickerdoodle cookies are soft with a nutty brown butter flavor. When you bite into a cookie you will be pleasantly surprised by the sweet gooey caramel.I love salted caramel so I increased the salt in the recipe and added a sprinkle of sea salt to the tops of every cookie. Salted caramel, meet brown butter snickerdoodle, definitely love at first sight!

To stuff the snickerdoodles with caramel, cut the caramel candies in half and wrap the cookie dough around the caramel so it is completely covered. Make sure no caramel is peeking out. You don’t want it melting out of the cookie or you will have a sticky mess.

You can use regular Kraft caramels or Trader Joe’s fleur de sel caramels. They are my personal favorite, but I have made them with both caramels and both work well.

Roll the cookies in cinnamon and sugar and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. The caramel will melt and soften inside the cookie. DO NOT OVER BAKE these cookies. You want them to be slightly set around the edges and still soft in the center when you take them out of the oven. They will finish baking on the baking sheet as they cool.

Perfect Christmas Cookie

I make these snickerdoodles every Christmas time for parties, cookie exchanges, and gifts and they are always the favorite cookie! My friends and family beg for these cookies every single year! You should make a batch for your friends and family…or several batches because they never last long. They are TOO good:)

I am seriously craving a Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodle right now. I better get baking!

