Brown Sugar Delicata Squash Recipe (2024)

This delicata squash recipe is roasted with brown sugar, maple syrup and cinnamon for a sweet and savory side that’s perfect for fall and winter meals.

When I’m looking for quick and easy side dish recipes to pair with chicken and seafood, I make roasted root vegetables, roasted butternut squash, roasted green beans or this simple delicata squash.

As the berries and melons start to fade away at the grocery store, in their place squash are popping up – squash of all shapes and colors and sizes! This delicata squash recipe is one of my favorite ways to do squash, with a hint of sweetness from the brown sugar, and plenty of caramelization from a trip through a hot oven.

How Do You Cook Delicata Squash?

Roasted Delicata Squash Recipe Ingredients

To make this recipe, you will need delicata squash, olive oil, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt, black pepper and cinnamon.

How Do You Cook Delicata Squash?

Cut the squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Next, cut each half crosswise into slices. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt, pepper and cinnamon. Drizzle the olive oil mixture over the squash and toss to combine. Transfer the squash to the sheet pan and cook until it is tender and brown. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Tips For The Perfect Dish

When you choose your squash, look for ones that are even in color and heavy for their size. Avoid squash that are light green in color, as ripe squash are cream or yellow.

You can cut the squash up ahead of time to make prep easier on a busy weeknight.

to make prep easier on a busy weeknight. This dish is best when served immediately. Leftovers will stay fresh in an airtight container for up to 4 days and can be reheated in the microwave or oven.

Pair your squash with main course options such as turkey meatloaf , beef tips , hamburger steak , chicken stroganoff or rosemary chicken . This recipe is also great for the holidays alongside spatchco*ck turkey , sour cream mashed potatoes , pineapple casserole , sausage stuffing and cranberry orange sauce .

Quick Tip This recipe will work with other types of winter squash such as acorn squash, butternut squash, honey nut squash or kabocha squash.

Recipe FAQs What is delicata squash? Delicata squash is a variety of winter squash that is small and long. The exterior is yellow or cream color with green stripes. It typically weighs around a pound or less. The flavor is similar to butternut squash. How long does delicata squash stay fresh? Whole delicata squash can be stored in a cool, dry spot for up to 4 weeks. Cut or cooked squash last in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze cooked squash, although it will have a softer texted once thawed and reheated. Do you eat the skin on a delicata squash? The skin on this variety of squash is thin and soft, which means it is edible. I always serve my squash with the skin on, as it makes prep a lot easier.

Flavor Variations

I love this recipe as-is, but you can add other ingredients to the mix to customize this dish to your tastes.

Flavorings: Instead of cinnamon, try other warm spices such as nutmeg, cloves or ground ginger. You can also add a pinch of red chili flakes for a sweet and spicy combo. Feel free to swap out the maple syrup or brown sugar for other sweeteners such as honey, agave or coconut sugar.

Vegetables: You can add other veggies on the sheet pan such as red onions, sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips or butternut squash.

Toppings: Finish your dish with fresh herbs such as parsley or sage. Other great toppings include candied pecans or candied walnuts , toasted pine nuts, dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds.

The next time you’re at the store, skip the butternut and try this delicata squash recipe instead. Then report back and tell me how the family liked it!

Roasted Delicata Squash Video

