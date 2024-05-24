Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Recipe (2024)

Meat + Grilling Out

posted by Stacie on November 3, 2015 // 14 Comments »

Dinner Recipes: Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Recipe

If you came here looking for the best ham glaze recipe, brown sugar mustard glaze for ham, ham sauce, honey baked ham glaze or even a not too sweet ham glaze, then you are in the right place. This brown sugar glaze for ham steak is amazing. This brown sugar glazed ham recipe is a winner for any occasion. Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter, this tender, juicy recipe will wow everyone at your table. The secret to this brown sugar glazed ham recipe is the simplicity. It only takes a few ingredients to make the best ham you've ever had. We hope that you love this Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Recipe.

Ham is a standard in our home. Do you how long to bake a ham? All the holidays feature this tasty cut of pork, and I've been known to make it just because I'm craving some sweet, juicy, tasty hame goodness. That's the great thing about this recipe. It's incredibly delicious while also being incredibly easy. It doesn't get better than that. So how do you make a brown sugar glaze? Follow this recipe.

Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Recipe

Ingredients

1 medium, bone-in ham

¼ cup Plochman's spicy brown mustard

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup water

Directions

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Place the ham in a medium roasting dish with the cut side facing down. Add the ½ cup of water to the dish and cover the ham with tinfoil. When the oven is up to temp, place in and cook until the internal temp of the ham is at 140 degrees or roughly 20 minutes per pound. With about 30 minutes left in the cook time start to make your glaze. In a small saucepan whisk together the mustard and brown sugar. Turn on to medium heat and bring to a low rolling boil. Reduce the heat and let light simmer until it had thickened and is a little bit darker in color. Remove the ham from the oven and uncover. Pour the brown sugar glaze over the top and then use a pastry brush to make sure it covers the entire surface of the ham. Return to the oven, this time uncovered. Cook about another 20 minutes or until the ham is at temp and the glaze has had time to caramelize. Let the ham rest for about 20 minutes before cutting. The baked ham cooking time total can be around 4-5 hours depending on size.

Reader questions

Do you have to glaze a ham? No but then why are you looking at this recipe? The glaze is AMAZING!!

How long to cook a spiral ham? For a spiral ham, you'll want to heat the to approximately 275°F for around 12-15 minutes per pound.

How to cook a fully cooked boneless ham? Bake it in a 350 degree F oven for about 10 minutes per pound.

How to cook a ham in a slow cooker? Check out this Crockpot Ham Recipe.

How to cook a raw ham? Place uncovered in the oven for 18 to 20 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F on a meat thermometer. When done, let the ham rest for a few minutes before slicing.

I am obsessed with finding the best ham glaze recipe or the amazing honey baked ham glaze or even a delicious maple ham glaze. I really think that we might have found it because when it comes tohow to cook a smoked ham, we tend to have the best baked ham recipes. We hope that you are inspired by this Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Recipe. Happy cooking!

Print RecipeBrown Sugar Glazed Ham RecipeIngredients:1 medium, bone-in ham¼ cup Plochman's spicy brown mustard¾ cup brown sugar½ cup waterDirections:Preheat your oven to 300 degrees.Place the ham in a medium roasting dish with the cut side facing down. Add the ½ cup of water to the dish and cover the ham with tinfoil.When the oven is up to temp, place in and cook until the internal temp of the ham is at 140 degrees or roughly 20 minutes per pound.With about 30 minutes left in the cook time start to make your glaze. In a small saucepan whisk together the mustard and brown sugar. Turn on to medium heat and bring to a low rolling boil.Reduce the heat and let light simmer until it had thickened and is a little bit darker in color.Remove the ham from the oven and uncover.Pour the brown sugar glaze over the top and then use a pastry brush to make sure it covers the entire surface of the ham. Return to the oven, this time uncovered.Cook about another 20 minutes or until the ham is at temp and the glaze has had time to caramelize. Let the ham rest for about 20 minutes before cutting. The baked ham cooking time total can be around 4-5 hours depending on size.Reader questionsDo you have to glaze a ham? No but then why are you looking at this recipe? The glaze is AMAZING!!How long to cook a spiral ham? For a spiral ham, you'll want to heat the to approximately 275°F for around 12-15 minutes per pound.How to cook a fully cooked boneless ham? Bake it in a 350 degree F oven for about 10 minutes per pound.How to cook a raw ham? Place uncovered in the oven for 18 to 20 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F on a meat thermometer. When done, let the ham rest for a few minutes before slicing.

History of Ham

The history of ham is long and varied and can be traced back to ancient times, when people began to cure meat to preserve it. The earliest evidence of ham production comes from China, where it was being cured and smoked as early as 4900 BC. Ham was also popular in ancient Greece and Rome, and it was often served as a delicacy and as a source of protein for soldiers and sailors.

Ham was introduced to the Americas by European settlers, and it quickly became a popular food in the New World. In the United States, ham is often served on special occasions, such as Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. It is also a popular ingredient in many dishes and breakfasts, such as ham and cheese sandwiches, ham and eggs, and ham hocks.

There are many different types of ham, each with its own unique flavor. Some of the most popular types of ham include:

Country ham: Country ham is a dry-cured ham that is typically salt-cured and smoked. It has a strong flavor, is often salty and is served with eggs or biscuits.

City ham:City ham is a wet-cured ham that is typically brined and smoked. It has a milder flavor than country ham and is often served roasted or baked.

Pre-cooked ham:Pre-cooked ham is a ham that has been fully cooked and then packaged. It can be heated and served immediately, making it a convenient option for busy families.

Ham is a delicious and versatile food that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. It is a good source of protein and other nutrients, and it can be a part of a healthy diet.

How to Choose a Ham

Type of ham. There are two main types of cuts ham: bone-in and boneless. There are many different types of ham, each with its own unique flavor. Bone-in hams tend to be more flavorful, but they can be more difficult to carve. Boneless hams are easier to carve, but they may not have as much flavor.

There are two main types of cuts ham: bone-in and boneless. There are many different types of ham, each with its own unique flavor. Bone-in hams tend to be more flavorful, but they can be more difficult to carve. Boneless hams are easier to carve, but they may not have as much flavor. Read the label. The label on the ham should list the type of ham, the weight of the ham, and the ingredients used in the curing process. It should also state whether the ham has been pre-cooked or not.

The label on the ham should list the type of ham, the weight of the ham, and the ingredients used in the curing process. It should also state whether the ham has been pre-cooked or not. Curing method. Hams can be cured in a variety of ways, including wet curing and dry curing. Wet-cured hams are soaked in a solution of salt, sugar, and other spices. Dry-cured hams are rubbed with a mixture of salt, sugar, and other spices and then aged for several months. Wet-cured hams tend to be more tender than dry-cured hams, but they may not have as much flavor. Dry-cured hams have a stronger flavor than wet-cured hams, but they can be more salty.

Hams can be cured in a variety of ways, including wet curing and dry curing. Wet-cured hams are soaked in a solution of salt, sugar, and other spices. Dry-cured hams are rubbed with a mixture of salt, sugar, and other spices and then aged for several months. Wet-cured hams tend to be more tender than dry-cured hams, but they may not have as much flavor. Dry-cured hams have a stronger flavor than wet-cured hams, but they can be more salty. Smoked or unsmoked. Hams can be smoked or unsmoked. Smoked hams have a smoky flavor that some people enjoy. Unsmoked hams have a milder flavor.

Hams can be smoked or unsmoked. Smoked hams have a smoky flavor that some people enjoy. Unsmoked hams have a milder flavor. Price. Hams can range in price from a few dollars to several hundred dollars. The price of a ham will depend on the type of ham, the curing method, and whether or not it is smoked. Choose a ham that fits your budget. It is important to set a budget before you start shopping so that you do not overspend.

Hams can range in price from a few dollars to several hundred dollars. The price of a ham will depend on the type of ham, the curing method, and whether or not it is smoked. Choose a ham that fits your budget. It is important to set a budget before you start shopping so that you do not overspend. Size. Hams come in a variety of sizes, from small, individual portions to large, family-sized hams so it is important to choose one that will feed your guests. Choose a ham that is the right size for your needs. A good rule of thumb is to allow 1/2 pound of ham per person.

Hams come in a variety of sizes, from small, individual portions to large, family-sized hams so it is important to choose one that will feed your guests. Choose a ham that is the right size for your needs. A good rule of thumb is to allow 1/2 pound of ham per person. Ask the butcher. If you are not sure what type of ham to choose or how to cook it, be sure to ask for help from the butcher. The butcher can help you choose the right ham for your needs and give you tips on how to cook it.

If you are not sure what type of ham to choose or how to cook it, be sure to ask for help from the butcher. The butcher can help you choose the right ham for your needs and give you tips on how to cook it. Inspect the ham. When you are choosing a ham, inspect it for any signs of spoilage. The ham should be firm and have a pink color. It should not have any mold or discoloration. When you are shopping, look for a ham that is fresh and has a good color. The ham should be firm to the touch and should not have any mold. If you are buying a bone-in ham, make sure that the bone is in good condition and is not cracked or broken plus free of any blemishes or mold.

Once you have a ham, store it properly. Hams should be stored in the refrigerator at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Hams can be stored for up to 10 days in the refrigerator. When you are ready to cook the ham, remove it from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature for about 30 minutes. This will help the ham cook evenly.

There are many different ways to cook a ham. You can roast it in the oven, bake it in a slow cooker, or grill it. No matter how you choose to cook it, be sure to follow the cooking instructions on the label. Ham is a delicious and versatile food that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. With these tips, you can choose the perfect ham for your next meal. Ham can be cooked in a variety of ways, including roasting, baking, and grilling.