Brunswick Stew from 1930s recipe – Alabama Pioneers (2024)

Karen Mellema October 20, 2016

Growing in Alabama, we always had this stew several times a year my mother would always put chicken, pork and beef in her stew along with the veggies, and make a sweet BBQ for the sauce and let that simmer all day long..My grandfather who was from New York would come down to visit every summer loved the stew, but hated chicken, He would eat several bowls of my mothers stew, bless his heart we never told him that it had chicken in it.