Bûche de Noël Recipe (Yule Log Cake) (2024)

One of my favorite cakes to make during the holiday season is this traditional buche de noel cake. This buche de noel recipe is a lovely holiday classic for the French, made during Christmas time.



In America, we know a buche de noel cake as a yule log cake. In France, the cake is also referred to as a gateau de noel or gataeu roulé. I love this easy buche de noel recipe so much because it’s a foolproof way to make an impressive, festive cake without any fancy cake decorating skills.

The cake stuns and impresses everyone who sees it, but when I say you can be a beginner baker and make this, I mean it!

Trust me, I’ve seen tutorials for painted cakes with marzipan-crafted toppings that are beautiful but incredibly time-consuming and require extensive skill to actually execute.

I get the fear that goes into any cake that looks the slightest bit decorative, but when I tell you not this cake, I mean it!

This buche chocolat will make you look like a total cake boss in front of your family and friends without requiring you to actually be on.

Not only that, but a buche de noel isn’t made with the kind of icky artificial ingredients that often look pretty on fancy cakes but taste awful.

A whipped cream filling and coffee-infused chocolate frosting make this cake 100% scrumptious.

It’s not really known how yule log cakes came to be, but theoretically, they’re supposed to represent a log that’s specially selected to be burned during Christmas.

Regardless of the buche de noel history, I think the cake is particularly adored in French culture because the basis of the cake is a sponge cake, which is just the kind of light and airy type of cake that the French love.

A bûche de noel cake is typically a chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, but I decided to balance the chocolate out with simple, sweetened whipped cream (I’ve blogged the recipe for this basic sort of chocolate roulade cake before over here).

The cake itself is rich with chocolate flavor so having a vanilla whipped cream really helps keep things from being too sweet or over-the-top.

Instead of doing a plain chocolate ganache on the top, I utilized my favorite recipe for mocha frosting, using dark chocolate chips to make it.

Nestlé’s dark chocolate chips always melt really well and are already in morsel form, so there’s no need for me to be chopping up any chocolate bars beforehand or using a double boiler to melt my chocolate first.

I also knew that using mocha frosting for my buche de noel decoration would be easier (and yummier)than plain ganache because the frosting sets up sooner (no drippy glaze here!)and would display the log “ridges” very clearly.

While a classic buttercream could be manipulated to look like a tree log, I find that this mocha frosting is more apt to whatever decorative marks you want to make with it. Not only that, the frosting is so much lighter than buttercream, which works well with the delicate nature of the cake itself.

When you’re making this mocha frosting, it might feel like it won’t whip up into a frosting consistency, but it will. Be patient with your electric mixer (or stand mixer) and give it the time it needs to really whip up enough air and turn into the thick frosting consistency.

The sponge cake itself is baked with a minimal amount of flour (cake flour) and softly whipped egg whites, which is what gives the cake its spongy texture. It’s then baked in a half sheet baking pan/jelly roll pan (like this one) before it’s flipped out and rolled into a cylinder.

The trick to preventing cracks in a buche de noel cake is to roll the cake while it’s still slightly warm. Then when the buche de noel is completely cool, you unravel it, spread the whipped cream on top, then roll it back up.

A piece of cake is then sliced off right from the front and attached to the side of the buche de noel to mimic the look of a branch.

The cake is then covered in the mocha frosting using a rubber spatula rather than an offset spatula. Usually, cakes are frosted with offset spatulas to give the frosting that perfectly smooth appearance, but in this case, we want the buche de noel to look the opposite; slight ridges and bumps are welcome!

Then a final run down the cake with a fork gives the log its distinct ridges, and the garnishing of cranberries and rosemary give the cake its final dose of festivity.

If you don’t want to use real herbs or cranberries, you can always adorn the cake with a sprig of faux greenery.

Want to watch a video tutorial of this recipe?

