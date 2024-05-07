Buckeye Fudge Candy Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Buckeye Fudge Candy Recipe is a much easier version of the classic Christmas candy, Buckeyes. My 12-year-old did the biggest bulk of this easy fudge recipe and it was a major hit.

It is like a creamy peanut butter fudge with a delicious top layer of chocolate!

Trust me, you will be adding this Buckeye Fudge to your Christmas Candy making list for sure.

A million years ago, when Ricky and I first started dating. Well, we were about 2 months in. Anyway, I didn’t feel well. So, I was at his house, lying in his waterbed while he sat on the floor wrapping my Christmas presents. His Momma had made Christmas candy and brought us each a piece. I had never seen these chocolate peanut butter balls before. Oh my word! The Buckeye candy instantly became my all-time favorite Christmas Candy!

Flash forward a few years. We were married, I had children, I had my family Christmas Candy recipes down pat. I wanted Buckeye Candy and his Momma didn’t make it! So, I called my Mother-in-Law, got her recipe, and went to town. Three attempts later, I was still making these lumpy weird things. Apparently, I am not good at coating things with chocolate. I gave up.

Until…. wait.

I could get that same classic Buckeyes deliciousness without having to coat anything? Nearly 20 years into this marriage and I now have my very own Buckeye recipe – except, this is fudge and it is phenomenal! Even better than that? It is a super easy recipe! Really, the hardest part is probably when you get to the peanut butter mixture and have to stir until smooth. My arms got a little tired, but that is because I am lazy. LOL!

The following ingredients are affiliate links on Amazon because they may be a bit hard to find in your normal store.

Sweetened Condensed Milk – I feel like this recipe ends up being all sugar. So, be aware, it is super rich… but oh so good.

Powdered Sugar – while the recipe only calls for 3 cups, be prepared to have more on hand. You are wanting to make an almost dough-like substance. For me, I had to do 4.5 cups to get the right thickness that I could “press” instead of just pouring out the peanut butter layer. Just make sure to add the powdered sugar a 1/2 cup at a time until the right consistency is reached.

Chocolate Chips – while this recipe calls for semi-sweet chocolate, you can change the entire thing by changing the chocolate. Try dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or even white chocolate for a completely different dessert.

Vanilla Extract – The chocoholic in me will never understand why vanilla gets added to chocolate, but it really does enhance the fudge layer so much!

Reminder, not all ingredients in the Buckeye FudgeRecipeare linked above, just the ones that may be a bit difficult to find or that you might be unsure of what to look for.

