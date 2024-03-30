Buckeyes Recipe - Lauren's Latest (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

A perfect marriage of peanut butter and chocolate make Ohio-famous Buckeyes a no-bake masterpiece. Similar to Peanut Butter Balls, Buckeyes are made with creamy peanut butter, sweet powdered sugar and butter, rolled into balls and partially dipped into melted chocolate, leaving just a little bit of peanut butter exposed – making them look just like real buckeyes.

Ok, What are Buckeyes?

Real buckeyes are a shiny, brown nut that grow on an Ohio state tree – the buckeye tree. Buckeyes resemble the eye of a deer, hence: BUCK EYE. I have memories of buckeye nuts every fall all over our sidewalks. My grandpa used to drill holes in them so we could string them for necklaces. Such a fun memory! Unless you’re a squirrel, do NOT try to eat this nut. 🙂 Make this recipe instead!

Buckeyes, the candy – are a combination of peanut butter, butter, and powdered sugar shaped into small balls. You then dip them in melted chocolate, but not all of it! Leave a small portion of the peanut butter visible which look exactly like the buckeye nut.

How to Make Buckeyes

For full recipe details, see the printable recipe card down below. Here is step by step what you can expect when making this Buckeye recipe:

Prep Baking Sheet

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Cream Butter + Peanut Butter Together

Cream softened butter and peanut butter in a bowl with hand mixer or stand mixer with paddle until color begins to lighten and mixture is silky smooth.

Add vanilla and salt and mix until combined.

Add Powdered Sugar

SLOWLY add powdered sugar in 1/3 cup increments mixing well in between. “Dough” should be thick enough to roll into balls. If you haven’t achieved that texture, add a little bit more sugar.

Form Balls + Refrigerate

Scoop out tablespoon sized portions and roll into balls with clean hands. Place balls onto parchment lined baking sheet. Place a toothpick into the center of each ball and refrigerate for 15 min to an hour.

Pro Tip: if you find your balls start out rolling out smoothly but then start to stick, try cleaning your hands periodically. Clean hands make the smoothest balls.

Melt Chocolate

Meanwhile, melt both types of chocolate together with coconut oil in a double boiler or microwave, stirring and making sure not to burn.

Dip Balls in Chocolate

Remove balls from refrigerator and holding onto the toothpick, dip each ball into chocolate being sure to cover just about 80% of the peanut butter to achieve that “Buckeye” look.Place back onto baking sheet until all buckeyes have been dipped and chocolate is set.

Remove Toothpicks + Serve

Once peanut butter has come back to room temperature, using a twisting motion remove toothpicks. Cover the hole by gently smoothing peanut butter with your finger. Serve immediately.

Storing Buckeyes

Store in airtight container in the fridge or at room temperature if you prefer softer peanut butter.

You can also freeze Buckeyes if you want to store them longer (perfect for a make ahead option). To freeze, place buckeyes on a parchment paper lined baking sheet or something flat that will fit in your freezer. Freeze until balls are frozen solid, then transfer to a freezer safe, airtight container or bag. They should stay fresh in the freezer up to 3 months. The texture may change slightly after freezing and thawing, but the taste shouldn’t be effected.

To thaw, allow the buckeyes to sit at room temperature 15-20 minutes before serving!

I hope you love these little gems! The printable recipe card is below. Have a great day, friends!

