Budget Recipes, Meal Plans, and Cooking Lessons - $5 Dinners (2024)

What’s Trending on Instagram
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom 1 Comment
Are you following me over on Instagram? I have a fun community over there where I share a lot of Reels demonstrating cooking hacks and cooking tips. Which insta are you following? I thought it would be fun to share what photos, reels, and videos are trending on our Instagram profiles once a month! These are your current favorites. Are you following all of our accounts? … [Read more...]
Erin’s “What I Like Right Now” List
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Things I'm Crushing On (And Using All the Time) This MonthHoliday 2023 FAVES … [Read more...]
VIRAL: Beef Ravioli Bake
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
I think Ravioli Bakes might be my new favorite dinner. I don't know why...they just seem so easy. Well, they are easy. The ravioli doesn't take any pre-cooking. You just add it into the dish, pour the sauce (in this case a beefy-spaghetti sauce) over the top, then pile on as much cheese as your waistline can handle. ;) Then, bake. And you end up with this. Now, there … [Read more...]
CHALLENGE: 5-Ingredient Freezer Meal Plan
by Lauren Drawdy Leave a Comment
How to prepare SIX meals in LESS THAN 30 MINUTES with this 5-Ingredient Meal Plan! I don't know about you, but it makes my heart happy when a recipe only needs a handful of ingredients. And when they are "normal" ingredients, too! You know what I'm talking about. Ingredients you often have in your kitchen, and are commonly found at a typical grocery store. So I made a … [Read more...]
Guacamole with Street Corn
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom 1 Comment
If I started keeping track, I imagine I eat an avocado or guacamole at least 5 times a week. Sometimes I get guacamole at my fave tex-mex restaurant, sometimes I make my own, sometimes I get it on top of a Chipotle salad, sometimes I just scoop it right out of the skin with a little lemon juice and salt. I'm always looking to mix things up and keep the guacamole "fresh" and … [Read more...]
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Holiday To-Do List Already Starting to Stress You Out?!What if you could prep SIX 5-Ingredient freezer meals in 30 minutes...before the holiday chaos begins?!?I'm Erin Chase and I'm here to show you how... Join me the week of NOVEMBER 1stfor a few days oftips and tricks that will help you breeze through this meal prep!Each day throughout the Deck … [Read more...]
Erin’s Recipes from Big Bad Budget Battle
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Get the Recipes Erin Cooked on Food Network's Big Bad Budget Battle WELCOME to my Big Bad Budget Battle Besties! I'm so glad you're here and I can't wait to connect with you and further help you on your journey to spending less money on groceries and cooking well on a budget. I am beyond tickled by the concept of the show, the opportunity to compete on the show, and … [Read more...]
RE-DESIGNED for YOU: The “20 Meals for $150” Plans
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Save TIME, MONEY, and MORE with these amazing 20 Meals for $150 Plans! ELATED. ECSTATIC. STOKED. That describes how I'm feeling this week, as I re-share this amazing grocery saving and sanity saving resource with you! Many moons ago, I decided to make some updates to the "20 meals for $150" plans. I started creating them in 2013, and it was just time for a … [Read more...]
The Best Ever Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Cookbooks!
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
If you love getting ahead with dinner prep, and you love cookbooks, these Make-Ahead Freezer Meal Cookbooks are the books for YOU! The Freezer Meal StereotypeOften times when people think of freezer meals, they think of mushy casseroles. Or slow-cooker-only recipes. Or bland, tasteless, freezer burned meals. It is also the assumption that these bland, mushy … [Read more...]
Best Grocery Savings Mobile Apps
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom 3 Comments
Check out the Best Grocery Savings Mobile Apps! These are also Erin's favorites. (She might be a bit biased about the first one!)MyFreezEasyWith MyFreezEasy, it really is as easy as 1-2-3. Get organized, choose your recipes, use the shopping list provided, and then follow the instructions to get your make ahead freezer meals into your freezer! You'll save on groceries … [Read more...]
Pumpkin Pie French Toast
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom 84 Comments
Oh my heavens - divine, divine, divine. This Pumpkin Pie French Toast recipe is a MUST TRY in the fall and winter months! I so wish I'd doubled this recipe for Pumpkin Pie French Toast while I was first making it. Tripled, or quadrupled even! These are so scrumptious...perfect for the fall season. It's really simple...you just add some pumpkin puree and spices to … [Read more...]
Mocha Brownies
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom 5 Comments
Before you say it, yes...brownies were dessert of the month in April...just a few short weeks ago. But Caramel Cashew Brownies and these Mocha Brownies are different. Very, very different. I know. I know. This is really an indication that I have a brownie problem. Please. Send help. Brownies anonymous, anyone?! So I served these to a group of ladies last week...and … [Read more...]
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Get the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on kitchen, home and more! … [Read more...]
Melty Mashup Recipes
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Must-Try Melty Mashup Recipes for the Ultimate Food Experience!Melty Mashups allow you to indulge in the mouthwatering delight of combining two beloved treats into one irresistible fusion. From "burger quesadillas" to "pizza pot pies," this trend ensures a double dose of ooey-gooey goodness that simply melts in your mouth. It's like extreme comfort food! … [Read more...]
ROUNDUP: Dump and Bake Recipes
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
You will love the ease and convenience of these "Dump and Bake" recipes for scrumptious and hearty casseroles! … [Read more...]
NEW COOKBOOK: Learn to Cook on a Budget
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Learning to Cook is Easier than You Think! Your Wallet and Bank Account Will Thank You! Over the years, I've spoken with many people who get frustrated by their overspending on groceries because they don't know how to cook. So they overbuy, or sometimes underbuy, or they resort to dining out and dinner delivery 4-5 times a week. If you are tired of the dining … [Read more...]
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
This Dump and Bake Meatball Casserole will soon be in your regular dinner rotation because it's so easy to prep to bake, and so scrumptious!I've got another "dump and bake recipe" for you! This Dump & Bake Meatball Casserole is a perfect hearty dish for a cozy family dinner on a super busy weeknight. This no-fuss recipe requires minimal preparation, making it an … [Read more...]
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
When Chicken and Rice Night collides with TACO TUESDAY you get to enjoy this scrumptious Dump & Bake Taco Chicken!Love the easy and convenience of dump and bake chicken and rice casserole. This variation calls for a can of cream of poblano soup, and if you can't find that at your store, you can swap it for cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup … [Read more...]
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
You Will Love this Cheesy Delight: The Ultimate Dump-and-Bake Macaroni and Cheese!It's the ultimate comfort AND EFFICIENT food! This Dump & Bake Macaroni and Cheese recipe is a cheesy masterpiece that's as easy to make as it is delicious. This no-boil, no-fuss recipe requires you to simply bake uncooked macaroni with a milk mixture. Once the pasta has cookd, … [Read more...]
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
The Most Effortless Weeknight Dinner: The Dump & Bake Chicken and Rice CasseroleThis Dump & Bake Chicken and Rice dish is the no-fuss, delicious meal that's perfect for your busy weeknights. All you have to is combine uncooked rice, chicken stock, chicken breasts/tenderloins, and your favorite seasonings in a casserole dish, then bake to fluffy perfection. It's … [Read more...]
Marry Me Ravioli
by Erin, The $5 Dinner Mom Leave a Comment
Say 'I Do' to Flavor: This Marry Me Ravioli That Will Do the Proposal Part For You!With this scrumptious recipe, I've taken the traditional "marry me" sauce with sun dried tomatoes, cream and Parmesan...and cooked ravioli in it. The result: a truly magical meal. Inspired by that once in a lifetime, magical moment. This Marry Me Ravioli is the ideal cozy … [Read more...]
Next Page »