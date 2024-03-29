Buffalo Cauliflower Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes

Tim

“Buffalo-style” equals Frank’s everybody :-)

Marieke Slovin Lewis

I am wondering if you might be able to share a recipe for Buffalo-style hot sauce? I live overseas, so finding US items at the grocery store is challenging. Thanks!

meredith

“Buffalo” style refers to the city of Buffalo, New York. The sauce is made of Frank’s Red Hot (a vinegar-based hot sauce) plus butter. 1/2 cup Franks to 1/3 cup melted butter. Traditionally for wings, Buffalo Wings are served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing/dip. It’s bar food. The most reliable history of this food was done by Calvin Trillin for the New Yorker: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1980/08/25/an-attempt-to-compile-a-short-history-of-the-buffalo-chicken-wing

Kathy D

In my world, there is no such thing as "Buffalo style hot sauce." No idea what this actually means. I understand that recipes can't push actual products, but this is not the best generic description. I'd say "a basic red hot sauce, made from cayenne peppers and vinegar." Or, if one can list several products, Franks, Tobasco Sauce, Crystal Light, all would work.

Janet

For those of us who do not have Buffalo-style hot Sauce (?) available, how about a recipe?

Maria

I have cooked the recipe for Buffalo-style sauce found at the Real Food Dietitians blog and it is excellent: butter, hot sauce (Frank's), soy sauce, apple vinegar, garlic powder.

Lindsay

I added a few tablespoons of nutritional yeast to the sauce mixture which ended up giving the cauliflower a nice cheesy/nutty flavor and some more texture.

Teresa

It’s not “Buffalo without celery and blue cheese. I’ll work that in!

Betsy

Would Siracha sauce work?

tracey

This was very tasty. I had no Frank’s so I used Cholula. Cauliflower is not crunchy but still tasty. Next day I mixed leftovers with garbanzo beans and drizzled blue cheese dressing on it. Also yummy and added a bit of body to the dish.

Wisoc003

This was so good! I only used about 2 tbsp butter because I was just wingin it - I think the Buffalo sauce was probably about 1/3rd cup. Also, just pulled it out of the oven after roasting, threw on the butter and Buffalo sauce and mixed it all up on the same pan - and then broiled for 5 min. No need to dirty extra dishes here! It was delicious and there was this Buffalo/butter/cauliflower fond on the pan that was unbelievably tasty. Didn’t make the sauce but also didn’t feel like we needed it!

AmberP

Tried this without any butter and it was great! IMHO there is need for it as the sauce coats and sticks to the cauliflower just fine.

Florian

Great quick & easy, however still heathy-ish recipe. We prepared them in an air fryer with 200’ C for 2x 7 minutes, which turned out excellently. Our ‘buffalo’ style sauce was Frank‘s Red Hot Wings sauce (w/o additional butter).

Cynthia

Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)279 calories; 23 grams fat; 9 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 10 grams monounsaturated fat; 1 gram polyunsaturated fat; 14 grams carbohydrates; 4 grams dietary fiber; 6 grams sugars; 6 grams protein; 35 milligrams cholesterol; 726 milligrams sodiumNote: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.

TS

would this work with oil instead of butter? or just the hot sauce alone? trying to avoid adding butter because I'm lactose intolerant

Therese

For extra zing I mix a packet of Good Seasons Italian Dressing & Recipe into a batch (per cup or so) of buffalo sauce. Try it!

Jill

Yummy! This was surprisingly tasty. Used Tapatio hot sauce and homemade blue cheese dressing. Very easy clean-up with a sheet of parchment paper on the sheet pan.

Jenni

Only used half the butter and melted it with sweet chili sauce ie what was in the fridge - which I simply drizzled on top before tossing and broiling. All thumbs up in our household!

Nercon5

Not bad! Did the buffalo sauce in same tossing bowl in low microwave. I ate this, not pathetically, as a main with leftover mashed potatoes

PB fan

Made this tonight, and it was absolutely amazing! The perfect level of spice, and so flavorful. I roasted it at 375 for a bit longer than the recipe said (I find going lower and slower gives really tasty, crispy results), then left it to rest for about an hour before making the ranch and the sauce. I put it back in at 375 (I fear broiling/smoke alarms/setting things on fire) for about 8 minutes, and it came out a beautiful color and lightly toasted. A giant hit, and one I will make again!

elDetroit

Franks is the gold standard and found in most groceries. I found 15 mins to be too long and turned veggies too soft. 10 mins bake broil until spotty = perfect.

Patti A Travaglio

add a little molasses to your butter and Frank's

A Concerned Buffalonian

If you serve them with Ranch, these are not Buffalo-style anything. Fair warning. Either change the name, or serve with Blue Cheese. Thank you.

Kathy in NH

I made this as a lively side dish with roast chicken. I used a casserole dish instead of a sheet pan to keep the sauce from running away and possibly burning on. Very tasty and would def make again.

KB

Added crumbled blue cheese to the dressing, otherwise prepared as written. Great with Impossible chicken sandwiches and some carrot and celery sticks!

Mike L.

I've made this recipe a couple of times and the flavor is great, but I find the sauce comes apart in the broiler and most ends up on the baking sheet. I tried adding a little cornstarch to thicken it up: big mistake. It still ended up on the bottom of the sheet but as very unappealing globs.What can I do to keep the sauce on the cauliflower?

Bryan

Franks Red Hot has buffalo-style. It’s basically Franks Red Hot with butter and vinegar in it.

Suze

Very tasty, but I missed on the texture (it wasn't really a finger food, just tasty cauli). I'd read through all the comments for suggestions before trying again.

Alison

For the Buffalo Sauce I substituted Greek Yogurt for the unsalted butter 1 for 1 meaning 4 tablespoons yogurt with Buffalo style hot sauce. Didn't heat, just mixed cold. Was delicious. Never used butter so I don't know how the two compare.

