Buffalo Cauliflower Recipe (2024)

This was so good! I only used about 2 tbsp butter because I was just wingin it - I think the Buffalo sauce was probably about 1/3rd cup. Also, just pulled it out of the oven after roasting, threw on the butter and Buffalo sauce and mixed it all up on the same pan - and then broiled for 5 min. No need to dirty extra dishes here! It was delicious and there was this Buffalo/butter/cauliflower fond on the pan that was unbelievably tasty. Didn’t make the sauce but also didn’t feel like we needed it!