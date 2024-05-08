Buffalo Chicken Dip with Blue Cheese Recipe - Easy Chicken Recipes (2024)

Buffalo Chicken Dip with blue cheese is one of my favorite party dips! This appetizer is full of the classic buffalo wing flavor we know and love, in a bold, spicy, and creamy dip! Easy and quick to make and packed with shredded chicken, this will be that star of your next gathering!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

When it comes to appetizers, Buffalo Chicken Dip with blue cheese is an absolute staple! It combines all the flavors of buffalo wings—the hot sauce, shredded chicken, and blue cheese—and packs them into an irresistible and addicting dip that can be served hot or cold. Plus, it’s a cinch to put together.

You simply can’t go wrong! This particular version of baked Buffalo Chicken Dip is perfect for those who love the flavor of buffalo wings, but are looking for an appetizer on the lighter side. Greek yogurt and light cream cheese give this dip so much creaminess while making it a wholesome and healthier appetizer!

Email This Recipe Enter your email and we’ll send the recipe directly to you! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Easy Chicken Recipes.

Ingredients

The ingredient list for this Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe is quite short! Here’s what you’ll need:

Chicken: Use pre-cooked chicken for the easiest option. You’ll want something that’s easy to shred, so boneless options work best!

Use pre-cooked chicken for the easiest option. You’ll want something that’s easy to shred, so boneless options work best! Cream Cheese: Light or reduced fat cream cheese gives this dip so much creaminess while saving some calories and fat.

Plain Greek yogurt: Wholesome Greek yogurt takes the place of the ranch or blue cheese dressing typically found in buffalo chicken dip recipes. Both whole milk or nonfat Greek yogurt work well, but just make sure it’s plain.

Hot Sauce: The star ingredient! Frank’s RedHot is a favorite brand but any type of hot sauce will work , so feel free to use your favorite.

, so feel free to use your favorite. Crumbled Blue C heese: An absolute requirement for buffalo chicken anything, right? Stir it into the dip and reserve some crumbles to sprinkle on top. They’ll melt into the dip and ensure that each bite contains tangy blue cheese flavor!

Seasonings : Garlic powder and onion powder give this dip an extra kick of flavor reminiscent of ranch seasoning.

How to Make Buffalo Chicken Dip

Be sure to see the recipe card below for full ingredients & instructions!

Mix: Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and transfer to a baking dish. Top with blue cheese crumbles. Bake: Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until it’s fully heated through. Serve: Serve it up hot with veggies, crackers, or anything you like!

So quick and easy!

Can I serve buffalo chicken dip cold? Yes, just mix ingredients as instructed, then (instead if baking) just store the dip in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Is buffalo chicken dip spicy? This recipe does include hot sauce, so it should be about as spicy as typical buffalo wings. But you can use more/less to fit your preferences. How long does this dip keep? Once made, you can keep this dip in the fridge up to 3 days! Reheat or dip into cold. See Also 50+ Comforting Casserole RecipesTraeger Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza | Easy wood-pellet grilling recipeChicken Olivia RecipeThis Thai Chicken Salad Is My Go-To Dinner Recipe This Summer How long do you bake shredded chicken dip? Be sure to bake the chicken long enough to fully heat the dip all the way through. The chicken should be cooked already, but it does need to be heated to 165F.

What to Serve with Buffalo Chicken Dip

The great thing about this dip is that it pairs well with just about any crunchy veggie, cracker, or chip. For a light and healthy appetizer, serve the dip with a platter of colorful veggies. Here are a few pairing suggestions:

Veggies: carrots, celery, bell pepper, radishes, jicama, broccoli, and cauliflower . Crackers: pita chips are a favorite, but this dip will go well with any cracker. Chips: tortilla chips and fritos, especially the scoop-shaped varieties, are great options.

More Serving Ideas

Aside from simply serving buffalo chicken dip with veggies and crackers, there are so many other yummy ways to enjoy this recipe. Get creative and use it as a filling or spread! Here are some great ways to use up leftovers.

Stuffed Peppers : Use the dip as a filling to stuff inside peppers (or make zucchini boats ).

Quesadillas : Spread a layer of dip and shredded cheese between 2 tortillas for a quick lunch or snack.

for a quick lunch or snack. Pizza : Spread a layer of dip on a pizza crust, top with blue cheese crumbles, and any other favorite pizza toppings (like caramelized onions or peppers).

Egg Rolls: Use the dip as an egg roll filling. Serve with ranch for dipping!

Sandwiches or Wraps : Make the ultimate buffalo chicken sandwich or lettuce wrap! Slider buns, naan, traditional bread, or lettuce all work well!

Recipe Tips and Notes Make Ahead: You can mix all the ingredients of the dip together and keep it covered in the fridge for a couple of hours. Just pop it in the oven when your guests arrive for a hot dip.

You can mix all the ingredients of the dip together and keep it covered in the fridge for a couple of hours. Just pop it in the oven when your guests arrive for a hot dip. Keep it Light: Use low fat cream cheese and greek yogurt to reduce fat and calorie content.

Use low fat cream cheese and greek yogurt to reduce fat and calorie content. Top it Off: Top the hot dip with scallions and more blue cheese crumbles for a pretty dip to serve guests.

Top the hot dip with scallions and more blue cheese crumbles for a pretty dip to serve guests. Speed it Up: Pick up a rotisserie chicken from the store to save time!

What kind of chicken should I use for this dip?

This recipe uses shredded, pre-cooked chicken in it. I recommend rotisserie chicken for the quickest and easiest option.The shredded chicken adds a great texture to the creamy dip and makes it a much heartier appetizer.

If you do want to make your own chicken, try this Crockpot Shredded Chicken, or shred up some thighs for darker meat.

Can you make buffalo chicken dip healthy?

This creamy, baked buffalo chicken dip with blue cheese comes in at under 130 calories!With a few easy swaps (that no one will notice!) you can drastically reduce the calories and fat content.

Use a low fat cream cheese, and the Greek yogurt adds creaminess without the calories. You get protein from the chicken and if you serve with fresh veggie sticks, you can’t go wrong!

This baked buffalo chicken dip is just so creamy and flavorful, and it can be whipped up in no time. It’s sure to be a hit at any party, on game day, or just at home for a little snack.

4.72 from 14 votes Buffalo Chicken Dip Buffalo Chicken Dip with blue cheese is one of my favorite party dips! This appetizer is full of the classic buffalo wing flavor we know and love, in a bold, spicy, and creamy dip! Easy and quick to make and packed with shredded chicken, this will be that star of your next gathering! Prep: 10 minutes minutes Cook: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 10 to 12 servings See Also Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart - Yammi Chicken Recipe Email This Recipe Enter your email and we’ll send the recipe directly to you! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Easy Chicken Recipes. PrintRate Save Ingredients ▢ 3 cups cooked shredded chicken

▢ 8 ounces light cream cheese softened

▢ 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

▢ ½ cup hot sauce like Frank’s RedHot sauce

▢ ⅓ cup crumbled blue cheese

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder Optional Toppings: ▢ Chopped green onion

▢ Crumbled blue cheese Instructions Preheat the oven to 375 ° F.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. 3 cups cooked shredded chicken, 8 ounces light cream cheese, 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, ½ cup hot sauce, ⅓ cup crumbled blue cheese, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder

Transfer the mixture to a greased baking dish.

Top with extra blue cheese crumbles. Chopped green onion, Crumbled blue cheese

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks, pita chips, crackers, etc Notes If you love blue cheese, feel free to stir more than 1/3 cup into the dip!

If you prefer a cold dip, simply combine ingredients and serve as is. As long as the chicken is pre-cooked, there’s no need to bake. Storage: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge up to 3 days. Nutrition Facts Buffalo Chicken Dip Amount Per Serving Calories 127Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g11% Saturated Fat 4g25% Cholesterol 41mg14% Sodium 886mg39% Potassium 212mg6% Carbohydrates 3g1% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 2g2% Protein 11g22% Vitamin A 180IU4% Vitamin C 16.9mg20% Calcium 81mg8% Iron 0.4mg2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Author: Becky Hardin Course:Appetizer Cuisine:American Did You Make This?We love seeing what you’ve made! Tag us on social media at@easychickenrecipesfor a chance to be featured.