Burritos Recipe Mission-Style A la Chipotle - Recipes.net (2024)

Chipotle Mexican Grill has been among the most popular restaurants in the country. Due to the rise of taco joints in California, founder Steve Ells founded Chipotle in Denver, Colorado in 1993. The restaurant has been specializing in Mission-style burritos recipe. For those who are not familiar with Mission-style, basically these are burritos with a bigger serving size and extra filling. This type of serving became popular in the Mission District of San Francisco in California, hence the name.

Now, for this recipe, we are going to make Mission-style Chipotle burritos at home. Prepare the usual burrito ingredients but make it double the amount. Don’t forget the jalapeno peppers — that’s what gives the Mexican feel to your burrito. Feel free to use some salsa. Add more chili if you want your burrito to be extra spicy!

Making this burrito recipe is definitely easy. You can make it in less than an hour. It will be the perfect go-to lunch when you're out in the office or while studying.