Burritos Recipe Mission-Style A la Chipotle - Recipes.net (2024)

Chipotle Mexican Grill has been among the most popular restaurants in the country. Due to the rise of taco joints in California, founder Steve Ells founded Chipotle in Denver, Colorado in 1993. The restaurant has been specializing in Mission-style burritos recipe. For those who are not familiar with Mission-style, basically these are burritos with a bigger serving size and extra filling. This type of serving became popular in the Mission District of San Francisco in California, hence the name.
Now, for this recipe, we are going to make Mission-style Chipotle burritos at home. Prepare the usual burrito ingredients but make it double the amount. Don’t forget the jalapeno peppers — that’s what gives the Mexican feel to your burrito. Feel free to use some salsa. Add more chili if you want your burrito to be extra spicy!
Making this burrito recipe is definitely easy. You can make it in less than an hour. It will be the perfect go-to lunch when you’re out in the office or while studying. For more copycat Chipotle recipes, try our Beef and Pork Chipotle Chili.
How To Make Recipe For Chipotle Burritos
Craving for Chipotle but you’re stuck at home? Read on and discover how you can make this Mission-style burritos recipe from Chipotle.
Prep: 20 mins
Marinate: 5 mins
Cook: 10 mins
Total: 35 mins
Serves:
Ingredients
- 1 lb chicken breasts, boneless & skinless, cut into strips
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp garlic, fresh, minced
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ cup yellow onions, cut into small dice
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 cup tomatoes, cored & diced (no need to deseed)
- 1 cup red onion, cut into medium dice
- ¼ cup pickled jalapeno peppers, or fresh, chopped (deseed if using fresh)
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked
- 2 tbsp lime juice, or lemon juice
- 1 tbsp cilantro, fresh, chopped
- ½ cup black beans, canned, drained
- 4 flour tortillas, soft & large
- 1½ cup Monterey Jack , or any Mexican cheese of your choice, grated
To serve:
- salsa, or either or combination of any of the following: sour cream salsa, & or guacamole
- potato chips
Instructions
- Combine cumin, salt, & ground pepper. This will be used to season the chicken.
- Season the chicken with the mixed spices, toss it, & set aside. Allow it to marinate briefly for roughly 5 minutes.
- Heat up oil in a saute pan and add the yellow onions & garlic. Saute briefly.
- Add the chicken & saute for about 5 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through & briefly caramelized. Set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, rice, lemon or lime juice, and cilantro. Toss the ingredients until evenly incorporated.
- Now, divide the vegetables and rice mixture equally into the four tortillas.
- Place the black beans next, followed by the chicken and cheese on top. Gently roll until you reach the top of the tortilla, tucking in the edges while rolling. Repeat for the rest of the tortillas.
- Warm up the burritos in a microwave to melt the cheese.
- Serve the burritos with ¼ cup salsa or any of the condiments & 1 oz side of potato chips while still warm.
Nutrition
- Sugar: 5g
- Calcium: 259mg
- Calories: 538kcal
- Carbohydrates: 42g
- Cholesterol: 99mg
- Fat: 24g
- Fiber: 5g
- Iron: 3mg
- Potassium: 822mg
- Protein: 38g
- Saturated Fat: 7g
- Sodium: 2008mg
- Vitamin A: 673IU
- Vitamin C: 15mg
Frequently Asked Questions
How long can I store my burrito?
Unfortunately, burritos are best served and eaten fresh. That is why it is highly recommended that you finish your burrito once you start eating it. But in cases of leftovers, place your burrito inside an airtight container and keep it refrigerated. Eat it immediately the day after.
Is it okay not to put sour cream in my burrito?
Yes, of course. As mentioned above, you can put salsa in your burritos. If you don’t want some sour cream, feel free to substitute it with some salsa or just leave it be.
Conclusion
You don't have to go out or ask for delivery now that you can make Mission-style burritos a la Chipotle. Serve this for lunch or for dinner and we guarantee that it is going to be an amazing gastronomic experience.
