Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe (2024)

Butter pecan fudge is a rich buttery, creamy fudge that is amazingly decadent and the perfect gift for the holidays.

And, the pecan fudge prep is easy and turns out amazing every time.

A Decadent Butter Fudge

If you love decadent desserts with pecans, you will adore this fudge. I can’t even explain just how good it is.

One bite and the fudge melts in your mouth. The creamy texture along with the crunchy toasted pecans will have you hooked immediately.

Fudge is a wonderful gift for the holiday season if you can part with it!

What Ingredients Do You Need For Butter Pecan Fudge?

Toasted pecans

Butter

Sugar

Light brown sugar

Powdered sugar

Heavy whipping cream

Salt

Vanilla extract

How Do I Make The Easy Fudge Recipe?

Toast the pecans and set them aside. Add the butter to the saucepan, on medium heat, and melt. Next, add the brown and white granulated sugar and mix well. Add the salt, vanilla extract, and the cream and mix. Bring the recipe to a boil and boil for four minutes. Stir occasionally while it cooks. (See pictures below). Remove from the heat and stir in the powdered sugar. Add the pecans and mix, pour into a baking dish, and sprinkle a few more chopped pecans on top. Allow the fudge to set up for at least three hours.

How To Make The Fudge

Buttered Pecans

Throw a couple of tablespoons of butter into a skillet and add the chopped pecans. Toast them in the butter for about five minutes.

This adds a wonderful butter flavor to the pecans.

Fudge

Grab a saucepan and put it on medium heat. Add the butter and let it melt.

Next, add the brown and granulated white sugar to the saucepan and mix.

When you combine the two sugars in the fudge, it gives a wonderfully sweet taste that is perfect for your sweet tooth.

Pour the heavy whipping cream and vanilla extract into the pan and mix well.

Turn the burner up to medium-high or high heat and bring the butter and sugar mixture to a boil. Once it reaches the boiling point (picture number 3), start timing it for four minutes.

Stir occasionally while it cooks.

I added the four pictures so you could see how it evolves in the boiling process.

Typically, when you’re making fudge, you want to bring the hot mixture to a temperature of 234-degrees before removing from the heat.

For this recipe, you don’t need need to use a candy thermometer (that’s hard for me to say because I always use one with fudge). Just keep track of the time.

I usually get my fudge to a full rolling boil before timing it, but I did that once before with this recipe and it came out super crumbly.

So, start your four-minute timer when your fudge looks like picture number three. You can see there’s still a bit of the mixture not boiling at the edge of the pan.

Once the fudge reaches the four-minute mark, take it off of the heat and stir in the powdered sugar.

There will be a few lumps, so I use a whisk to try and get most of them out.

You can also use a whisk in the powdered sugar before you add it to the butter, just be sure to do that before you start the recipe so it’s ready to pour in.

If you have a few little lumps, that’s ok, because once the fudge sets up it will all be absorbed.

Finally, add the toasted pecans to the mixture and stir until combined.

Pour the butter pecan fudge into a baking dish and sprinkle a few more pecans on the top of the fudge.

For best results, allow it to set up for at least three hours.

I used some parchment paper in the dish to help take it out when it sets up. It’s not necessary, but it helps to be able to lift the fudge up, take it out, and cut it up a little more easily.

As you can see in the picture above, I got a little impatient and didn’t wait until the fudge completely set up (gee, I am never impatient with fudge, ha!) and I made the top crack a little.

It doesn’t hurt a thing, it just doesn’t look as pretty. It still tastes just as fantastic.

I used a smaller dish for this recipe because I like my fudge good and thick. But, you can use a 9″ x 13″ casserole dish and you’ll get more pieces out of it.

Once the fudge sets up you can cut it into 1-inch squares for sharing.

This is honestly one of the most delicious fudge recipes I’ve ever eaten. I don’t usually like nuts in my fudge, but these pecans make this taste incredible.

The buttery fudge combined with the crunch of the pecans is out of this world amazing.

It’s one of the best candy recipes. The wonderful holiday treat is a great gift for teachers, friends, neighbors, co-workers or any of your favorite people.

It’s super-duper rich and creamy and some of the best fudge recipes you’ll ever eat.

How Do I Store The Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe?

You can store the fudge in an airtight container at room temperature. You can place it in the refrigerator but it will make it more crumbly.

How Long Does Homemade Fudge Last?

Homemade fudge will last about two to three weeks if kept refrigerated. If you leave it on the counter it will last about one week. In either case, keep it in an airtight container.

Do You Need Butter For Fudge?

If you make fudge in the traditional way it does require butter.

How Do I Cut Fudge Without Breaking It?

Make sure to bring the fudge to room temperature. Heat a sharp knife before cutting the fudge by running it under hot water. Carefully dry the knife and then cut the fudge.

Easy Butter Pecan Fudge

Check out the recipe card below, grab those ingredients, and start cooking! This is a wonderfully decadent dessert and I think you’ll love the sweetness of the fudge.

Butter Pecan Fudge Yield: 48 pieces Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 4 minutes Additional Time: 3 hours Total Time: 3 hours 19 minutes Butter pecan fudge is a rich buttery, creamy fudge that is amazingly decadent and the perfect gift for the holidays. ﻿ Ingredients 2 cups toasted pecans + 2 Tbsp.

1 cup butter (2 sticks) + 2 Tbsp.

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1-1/8 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar Instructions Toast the two cups of pecans with two tablespoons of butter for five minutes and set aside. In a large saucepan, add the two sticks of butter and melt on medium-high heat. After the butter melts, add the granulated sugar and brown sugar and mix well. Add the heavy whipping cream, salt, and vanilla extract and mix well. Turn the temperature to medium-high to high heat and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once the mixture starts to boil, start the timer for four minutes. Stir occasionally while it cooks. When the timer reaches four minutes, take the fudge off of the burner, add the powdered sugar, and mix well. Finally, add the two cups of chopped pecans and stir. Pour the fudge into a baking pan, sprinkle the two tablespoons of chopped pecans on top, and allow it to set up for at least three hours. Slice the fudge into little squares. Nutrition Information: Yield: 48Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 204Total Fat: 15gSaturated Fat: 9gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 45mgSodium: 24mgCarbohydrates: 18gFiber: 0gSugar: 18gProtein: 1g Nutrition is approximate. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

